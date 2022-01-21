ORDINANCE 155
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING A SCHEDULES OF FEES AND CHARGES FOR VARIOUS SERVICES, LICENSES AND PERMITS FOR THE CITY OF Finlayson, MINNESOTA, and hereby repealed in its entirety any prior ordinance an replaced by this Ordinance 155.
Whereas, the City Council of the City of Finlayson adopt by ordinance a schedule of fees and charges for various services, licenses and permits. Now therefore, the City Council of the City Finlayson, Minnesota, ordains:
Section 1. All fees and charges in effect as of the date of the adoption of the city code for the city shall remain in effect unless otherwise modified by the provisions of this ordinance.
Section 2. The following are the fees and charges for the permits, licenses and services listed below which authorizes their establishment and may be modified by motion of the City Council as rates and fees may change:
Administrative:
Assessment notices 10.00
Audit copy 15.00
Planning zoning & land Use 8.00
Filing fee Public office 2.00
Non sufficient checks 30.00 (max by State)
Research by staff 1/2 hr 15.00
Special assessment search 20.00
Fax 1.00
Alcohol: 3.2 Liquor License 35.00
Building:
Building Permit 100.00
Sewer Permit 300.00
Sewer compliance and site inspection current county rate
Water hookup fee 900.00
Sewer hookup fee 900.00
Fire:
Fire Call (first two hours) 600.00
Fire Call additional per hour 150.00
Fire Call water usage over 20,000 gal at current water rate per gallon.
Public Works:
Mower/weed whip 75.00
Riding mower 75.00
Snow removal 75.00
Utility:
Water bulk fee Current water rate
Water shutoff fee 40.00
Water reconnect fee 40.00
Water Late fee 15.00
Hydrant fee 200.00
Water Rate Res .0055
Water Rate Commercial .0060
Water Base Rate Res 35.00
Water Base Rate Comm 46.00
Water apt secondary fee 24.00
Sewer Rate Res over 4000 gal.0055
Sewer Rate Commercial over 4000 gal.0060
Sewer Base Rate Res 23.00
Sewer Base Rate Comm 27.00
Sewer Rate apt Secondary 12.00
Banning Junction Sewer District .00369
Building:
Building Permit 100.00
Variance 600.00
Conditional use Permit600.00
Zoning Amendment 600.00
Minor subdivision 100.00
Preliminary Plat 500.00 plus Engineer & Attorney Fees
Final Plat All Administrative Fees
Planned Unit Development 500.00
Special Meeting 600.00
EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance becomes effective on the date of its publication, or upon the publication of a summary of the ordinance as provided by Minn. Stat., § 412.191, subd. 4, as it may be amended from time to time, which meets the requirements of Minn. Stat. § 331A.01, subd. 10, as it may be amended from time to time.
PASSED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FINLAYSON, MINNESOTA THIS 18th DAY OF JANUARY, 2022.
Approved:
Tom Price
Mayor
Attested:
Nicole Bjorklund
City Clerk/Administrator
Published in the Pine County Courier January 20, 2022
