ORDINANCE NO. 04-2021

SUMMARY

AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING 2022 FEE SCHEDULE FOR THE CITY OF HINCKLEY

The Hinckley City Council passed the above reference ordinance at their December 14, 2021 meeting.  The ordinance repeals and replaces Chapter 38 of the City’s Code of Ordinances.  This ordinance establishes the City’s 2022 Fee Schedule.  

A full copy of this ordinance is available at City Hall.

Passed by the Council this 14th day of December, 2021

Attested:

Don Zeman, Mayor

Kyle H. Morell, City Clerk / Administrator

Published in the Hinckley News January 6, 2022

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.