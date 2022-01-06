ORDINANCE NO. 04-2021
SUMMARY
AN ORDINANCE ADOPTING 2022 FEE SCHEDULE FOR THE CITY OF HINCKLEY
The Hinckley City Council passed the above reference ordinance at their December 14, 2021 meeting. The ordinance repeals and replaces Chapter 38 of the City’s Code of Ordinances. This ordinance establishes the City’s 2022 Fee Schedule.
A full copy of this ordinance is available at City Hall.
Passed by the Council this 14th day of December, 2021
Attested:
Don Zeman, Mayor
Kyle H. Morell, City Clerk / Administrator
Published in the Hinckley News January 6, 2022
