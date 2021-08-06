COUNTY OF PINE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
ORDINANCE NO. 20210721-03
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CITY CODE SECTION 1310,
PARKING REGULATIONS
SECTION 1. Chapter 13: Traffic, Motor Vehicles, and Other Vehicles, Section 1310 – Parking Regulations, of the Sandstone City Code of Ordinances is amended to read as follows (strike-through = deletion; double underline = addition):
1310.06. Residential areas. Subdivision 1. Definition. The term “commercial vehicle or equipment” means and includes trailers and commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight in excess of 15,000 pounds, dump trucks, truck tractors, travel trailers, trailers, semi trailers and heavy equipment. (Amended, Ord. No. 00-05)
Subd. 2. “Residential area” means any area in the city located in an R-1, R-2 or R-3 the Traditional Residential or Suburban Residential zoning district.
1310.13. Seasonal parking restrictions. Subdivision 1. Residential district. There is created a residential parking district consisting of all developed and traveled streets, avenues and alleys in the city except the downtown business Historic Downtown district as defined in subdivision 2 below.
Subd. 2. Historic Downtown business district parking. Between November 1 and March 31 parking is prohibited in the downtown business district between 12:00 midnight and 6:00 A.M. on each side of each of the following streets and avenues:
SECTION 2. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon its passage and publication in the official newspaper of the City of Sandstone.
SECTION 3. Adoption Date. This Ordinance No. 20210721-03 was adopted on this 21st day of July, 2021, by a vote of __4___ Ayes and __0___ Nays.
Peter Spartz, Mayor
ATTEST:
Kathy George, City Clerk/Administrator
Published in the Pine County Courier July 29, 2021
