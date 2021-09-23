ORDINANCE NO. 20210915-01
CITY OF SANDSTONE
PINE COUNTY, MINNESOTA
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING APPENDIX II – LICENSE FEES AND PERMITS OF THE SANDSTONE CITY CODE
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SANDSTONE ORDAINS:
SECTION 1. Appendix II of the Sandstone City Code regarding fees and charges for services is amended as follows (strike-through = deletion; underline = addition):
Type of Service FEE
Cemetery
Cremains (opening/closing)150.00 200.00
SECTION 2. Adoption. Upon consideration and review, the amendment to the 2021 Fee Schedule hereby adopted and becomes effective September 15, 2021.
SECTION 3. Effective Date. This Ordinance shall be effective immediately upon its passage and publication in the official newspaper of the City of Sandstone.
SECTION 4. Adoption Date. This Ordinance No. 20210915-01 was adopted on this 15th day of September, 2021, by a vote of 3 Ayes and 0 Nays.
CITY OF SANDSTONE
Peter Spartz, Mayor
ATTEST
Kathy George,
City Administrator
Published in the Pine County Courier Sept. 23, 2021
