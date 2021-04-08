PARK TOWNSHIP
IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING PROPERTY ASSESSMENTS
THIS MAY AFFECT YOUR 2020 PROPERTY TAXES.
The Board of Appeal and Equalization of PARK TOWNSHIP will meet on April 22, 2021 by telephone call only – (320) 591-1639. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact the above number to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appeal your valuation or classification to the county board of appeal and equalization by appointment.
Given under my hand this 5th day of April, 2021
Gregory Kvasnicka
Clerk of Park Township
Published in the Askov American on April 8, 2021
