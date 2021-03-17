PARTRIDGE TOWNSHIP
DRIVEWAY/ENTRANCE PERMIT APPLICATION
Partridge Township Residents:
The Board of Supervisors have adopted a new Driveway/Entrance Permit application. You are required
to complete one for each new driveway or land access in the Township. This can be found on the
website: partridgetownship.com or you can contact the Zoning Administrator, Road Supervisor or any
Board Member.
Respectfully submitted,
Anne M. Stitt
Partridge Township Clerk
Publised in the Askov American March 18, 25, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.