PARTRIDGE TOWNSHIP

DRIVEWAY/ENTRANCE PERMIT APPLICATION

Partridge Township Residents:

The Board of Supervisors have adopted a new Driveway/Entrance Permit application. You are required

to complete one for each new driveway or land access in the Township. This can be found on the

website: partridgetownship.com or you can contact the Zoning Administrator, Road Supervisor or any

Board Member.

Respectfully submitted,

Anne M. Stitt

Partridge Township Clerk

Publised in the Askov American March 18, 25, 2021

