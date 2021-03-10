PARTRIDGE TOWNSHIP
IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING PROPERTY ASSESSMENTS
This may affect your 2022 property taxes.
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Partridge Township will meet on April 13, 2021, 3:00 PM at
Partridge Town Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction
has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you wish to appeal by telephone, please call 650-215-5226 and use access code 81 928 3891 at the
time and date shown above to attend this meeting.
If you believe the value and classification of your property in incorrect, please contact your assessor’s
office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it
with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will
review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local
board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 8th day of March 2021.
Anne M. Stitt
Partridge Township Clerk
Published in the Askov American on March 11, 18, 2021
