NOTICE
Partridge Township Planning Commission meeting is being held on Tuesday August 18, 2020, at 6:30 p.m., at the Askov Community Center in the ballroom to allow for Social Distancing. This meeting is to discuss a variance application submitted by Jason and Annie Holms for property on One Mile Road and also for the Planning Commission to discuss the Zoning Ordinance and any other regular business they may have. Public is welcome to attend.
Respectfully submitted,
Anne Stitt, Clerk
Partridge Township
(Published in the Askov American August 13, 2020)
