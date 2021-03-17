PARTRIDGE TOWNSHIP
SPRING ROAD INSPECTION
Partridge Township Residents:
The Partridge Township Board of Supervisors will be having their spring Road Inspection on Thursday April 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. They will meet at the Askov community Center and go from there, there will be a quorum of Supervisors. The Reorganization meeting will be held at the conclusion of the road inspection, and then the regular monthly meeting will follow that at the Askov Community Center. Public is welcome to attend.
Anne M. Stitt
Partridge Township Clerk
Publised in the Askov American March 18, 25, 2021
