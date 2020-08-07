NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC TEST
OF ELECTION EQUIPMENT
Partridge Township
Pursuant to Minnesota Statute 206.83: Notice is hereby given that Partridge Township will test the voting equipment to be used at the Primary Election on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The Partridge Township will conduct an accuracy test for the AutoMARK ballot marking machine and the M-100 Ballot Counting machine on Saturday August 8, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at the Askov Community Center. This test is open to the public.
Anne Stitt
Township Clerk
(Published in the Askov American August 6, 2020)
