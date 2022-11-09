SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, October 18, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy. 23 North
Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson were present.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
Chair Hallan announced that the Boardroom at the Courthouse was available for the public should they want to provide any input for the Solid Waste public hearing later in this meeting.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the October 4, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Department of Health & Human Services Audit Letter – October 6, 2022
Department of Natural Resources Notice of Land Acquisition in Arna Township – September 29, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
FundSept 31, 2021
Sept 31, 2022 Increase/Decrease
General Fund
5,478,8565,089,700(389,156)
Health and Human Services Fund
2,668,3652,516,948(151,417)
Road and Bridge Fund
1,758,6817,869,4606,110,779
COVID Relief
2,853,6744,522,4761,668,802
Land Management Fund
2,218,2552,693,955475,701
Self Insurance
633,88671,912.15(561,974)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
20,365,773 27,709,9387,344,165
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 597 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $663,614.40 were paid during the period of September 1-September 30, 2022: 4.0 SCHOOL SERVICES OF EAST CENTRAL, 2,416.95; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 4,907.09; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Anderson Electric, 20,802.29; Anoka Co Juv Ctr-Shelter & Dia, 8,680.00; APCO INTERNATIONAL INC, 14,000.00; Askov Deep Rock, 23,540.61; Astech Corp, 83,580.00; BLAINE LOCK & SAFE INC, 4,320.00; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 4,780.50; Blue Zones LLC, 32,500.00; BOARMAN KROOS VOGEL GROUP INC, 10,921.73; C & T CONTRACTING, 11,440.00; CARDINAL FINANCIAL COMPANY, L.P., 113,442.75; CARLSON/ANNE M, 3,982.50; CEM-CON CORPORATION, 6,183.36; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 19,305.62; Chamberlain Oil Co.,Inc, 8,964.70; Cleanitsupply.com-Cardmember Services, 3,010.73; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,979.20; Daves Oil Corporation, 2,139.09; DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS, 2,526.50; Deputy Registrar-Sandstone, 12,556.56; Dhs Maps Ccdtf, 2,051.96; DHS State Operated Services, 6,936.25; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 53,403.58; DSC Communications, 3,105.00; EAST CENTRAL DRUG TASK FORCE, 10,950.00; East Central Energy Of Braham, 27,867.93; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,669.00; East Central School Dist 2580, 8,151.98; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 4,193.88; Election Systems & Software,Inc, 7,133.18; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 5,978.64; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 17,870.50; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 3,301.91; Family Pathways - North Branch, 2,450.00; GOBEL EXCAVATING & AGGREGATE INC, 26,742.00; Goebel Plumbing & Service Inc, 7,000.77; GUARDIAN, 18,251.62; Heartland Girls Ranch, 9,079.28; Impact Mailing of Minnesota, Inc, 9,574.50; Information Systems Corp-ISC, 2,200.00; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 60,950.00; Knife River Corp, 3,197,331.30; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,726.15; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 59,787.05; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,755.81; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,058.81; MARK HAUG CONSTRUCTION INC, 185,956.80; MAVERICK DRONE SYSTEMS, 9,791.02; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,652.50; MEDSURETY, LLC, 6,510.13; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; MIKE’S SANITATION AND ROLL-OFF SERVICE, 2,936.70; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 10,533.05; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 10,947.61; MINNESOTA POWER, 2,730.04; Mn Life Insurance Company, 8,979.75; Motorola Solutions Inc, 67,077.49; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 2,632.58; North Homes Inc, 11,623.14; Northwestern Mn Juvenile Center, 8,455.24; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 16,697.79; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,124.08; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 4,815.31; PALMER LOGGING, 3,800.00; Pitney Bowes Global Financial Serv, 2,408.94; Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc, 4,881.27; Port Group Home, 8,083.87; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,871.26; PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA, 5,750.00; Purchase Power, 8,070.00; Regents Of The U Of Mn, 4,500.00; Roberts Excavating, 3,500.00; ROCON PAVING, 5,091.45; Ron’s Roll-Off Service, 2,600.00; ROYAL TIRE, 3,542.80; Rydberg & Sons, Inc., 114,988.83; S & R REINFORCING INC, 480,180.87; SANDBERG CONSTRUCTION INC, 18,000.00; Schmitz/Cody Schmitz & Kaylee, 2,069.71; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 2,898.00; SHI INTERNATIONAL CORP, 5,449.42; Slims Texaco Service, 2,435.58; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 4,050.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 5,382.00; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 32,568.14; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 59,985.00; Therapeutic Serv Ag Too Inc, 8,644.04; THRIFTY WHITE PHARMACY, 4,341.33; Traffic Marking Service Inc, 30,131.42; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 6,264.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 315,778.15; Verizon Wireless, 10,664.96; Walsh Marine-Cardmember Services, 2,920.00; Wellness in the Woods Inc, 4,513.82; WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP LAKES ASSOCIATION, 34,966.24; WSB AND ASSOCIATES, 1,649.59; Ziegler Inc., 2,474.94; ZOOM.US-Cardmember Services, 3,118.80.
Approve Resolution 2022-52 extending the following special assessments: Doreen Johnson, PID 41.0024.000, $26,742; Rachel Newman and Justin Tuchek, PID 33.0441.001, $18,300; Erick and Katie Storebo, PID 07.0278.000, $23,526.87; Ronald Engren, PID 28.5566.000, $22,500; William & Karen Ackerson, PID 16.0048.000, $19,000; Thomas and Jackie Hegge, PID 26.0170.001, $38,450.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Accept $300 donation from the Pine City Area Lions designated to the Veterans Outreach program.
Approve the 2022-2024 City of Sturgeon Lake Prosecution Agreement to prosecute misdemeanor ordinances within their jurisdiction, commencing October 1, 2022. The City will pay $100 per case file submitted to the County for review or charging of violations.
Approve attendance at the AMC Annual Conference, December 4-7, 2022 in Bloomington, Minnesota, for any commissioner desiring to attend, and county administrator David Minke. Registration $400 per attendee before November 1 and $425 per attendee after November 1, Lodging/$128 plus tax per night, Meals/$34 per day.
Public Hearing: Solid Waste Ordinance 2022-53
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson stated the county adopted the current Solid Waste Ordinance in 1990. On October 5, 2021, the county board appointed an ad-hoc committee to review that ordinance and recommend any necessary changes. Proposed changes were presented to the county board in June 2022; those revisions have been incorporated into the ordinance. The county board discussed the storage of inoperable motor vehicles, machinery, tires, and residential and agricultural storage sites.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:34 a.m. Gussie Croup stated she would like to see the county work with the townships on ordinance creation. With no further discussion, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:48 a.m. The board further discussed disposal of machinery and vehicle fluids and problems with large amounts of tire disposal.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve adoption of the Pine County Solid Waste Ordinance, Ordinance Number 2022-53, thereby repealing and replacing the existing Solid Waste Ordinance. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-1 with Commissioner Waldhalm opposing.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve adoption of a $200 fee for solid waste facility licenses. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the October 10, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Recommend the reclassification of a Social Worker position in the Children’s Services unit to a Chemical Health Resource Coordinator position, Grade 11, $27.43/hour.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Social Worker Kelly Friday, effective December 16, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Pine County Sheriff’s Department - Corrections
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Kali Finch, effective October 14, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Rebecca Blodgett, effective October 10, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
iii. Recommend the Senior Corrections Officer position, Grade 8, and recommend authorizing up to four incumbents with promotion at the discretion of jail administration and in accordance with the labor agreement. No change in total FTE for corrections officers.
C. Administration
i. Recommend the updated drafts of Section 31 – Lactation/Breastfeeding policy and Section 33 – Workplace Wellness policy.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve submission of the Snake River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the FY23 Water Based Implementation Funding (WBIF) grant work plan as recommended by the Policy Committee, including
* authorizing the Planning Team to make non-substantive changes as required by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) and
* designating Chisago Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) as the fiscal agent authorized to submit the work plan and execute the grant; and
* approve the amendment of the Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan (CWMP) by adding Valley Creek and Kelle’s Creek to the other regionally significant streams listed in Table 5-2 and Figure 5-2 and
* adding completed subwatershed assessments and inventories to Table 7-1 and Figure 7-1.
Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Third Quarter 2022 Budget Report
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget through September 30, 2022 by reviewing expenditure and revenue of the major funds. Minke noted the pressure on the budget for fuel and utility costs; otherwise, the revenue and expenditures are as expected.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 12:21 p.m.
Meeting reconvened at 12:25 p.m.
Closed Meeting – Labor Negotiation -- Correction Officer/Dispatch Labor Agreement
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to close the meeting in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 13D.03 to consider negotiation strategies and develop, discuss and review labor negotiation proposals, for negotiations conducted pursuant to Minnesota Statute 179A.01 to 179A.25. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
The meeting closed at 12:26 p.m., Present were Chair Hallan, Commissioners Mohr, Lovgren, Waldhalm and Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke, Jail Administrator Rod Williamson, Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto, Sheriff Jeff Nelson, Sheriff’s Office Office Manager Denise Anderson and IT Manager Ryan Findell.
Motion by Commissioner Waldhalm to open the closed meeting. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
The open session reconvened at 1:06 p.m.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 1:07 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer Nov. 10, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
COURT FILE NO. 58-FA-22-75
In Re the Custody of:
D.J.D., DOB: May 18, 2012
Della Mae Dennison and
David Lawrence Payson,
Petitioners, SUMMONS FOR
THIRD PARTY CUSTODY and
Desiree Dennison, Deceased, and
John Doe,
Respondent.
TO THE ABOVE-NAMED Respondent, John Doe:
IMPORTANT NOTICE:
The Petitioners have filed a lawsuit against you to ask for custody of the following minor child:
Devin James Dennison, born May 18, 2012
A COPY OF THE PETITION FOR THIRD PARTY CUSTODY IS SERVED ON YOU WITH THIS SUMMONS.
THIS SUMMONS IS AN OFFICIAL DOCUMENT THAT AFFECTS YOUR RIGHTS, EVEN IF IT DOES NOT HAVE A COURT FILE NUMBER LISTED. READ THIS SUMMONS AND ATTACHED PETITION CAREFULLY. IF YOU DO NOT UNDERSTAND IT, CONTACT AN ATTORNEY FOR LEGAL ADVICE.
1. The Petitioners have filed a lawsuit against you asking the Court to give Petitioners custody of the minor child.
2. You must serve upon Petitioners and file with the Court a written Answer to the Petition, and you must pay the required filing fee unless it is waived by the Court.
3. You must serve your Answer upon Petitioners within twenty-one (21) days of the date you were served with this Summons, not counting the day of service. If you do not serve and file an Answer, the Court may decide custody and give Petitioners everything they are asking for in the attached Petition.
Dated 4-26-22
LEGAL AID SERVICE OF NE MINNESOTA Attorney for Petitioners
1015 Hillside Avenue SW, Suite 4
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-7166
/s/ Geoffrey A. Miller
By: Geoffrey A. Miller AIN: 184603
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 27, Nov. 3, 10, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No.: 58-PR-22-86
In Re: Estate of
Dennis Joel Patzoldt aka Dennis J. Patzoldt aka Dennis Patzoldt aka Denny Patzoldt,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 22, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive, Pine City Minnesota 55063, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated July 7, 2017, and for the appointment of Arnold J. Patzoldt, whose address is 20111 Blackbird Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 10.28.2022
Heather Wynn, Judge
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
SPEAR & SWANSON LAW OFFICE
Rhonda Swanson
MN# 178512
615 – 3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-7586
Facsimile: 320-629-1065
e-mail: rswanson@spearswanson.com
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer Nov. 3, 10, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-85
Estate of
Claude E. Casoria,
also known as Claude Casoria,
also known as Claude Edward Casoria,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on December 22 2022, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, April 13, 2004, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Mark L. Casoria, whose address is 6610 42nd Avenue N. #4, Crystal, MN, 55427, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in Ρ an UNSUPERVISED a SUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 10-28-2022
By the Court
Wynn, Heather (Judge)
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner Kevin A. Hofstad
LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD. P.O. BOX 134
PINE CITY, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer Nov. 3, 10, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File No. 58-CV-22-506
David Borgstrom and
Mary Kay Borgstrom,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
Lawrence E. St. George, deceased;
Christine L. St. George; Mark St. George; Steven St. George; Matthew St. George; Jane Bledsoe; Joanne Louise Pehler, deceased; the unknown heirs of Joanne Louise Pehler, Lester Wolfgram, Genevieve Wolfgram, Frank J. Pehler, deceased;
the unknown heirs of Frank J. Pehler, Lily Anne Pehler, deceased; the unknown heirs of Lily Anne Pehler;
Barbara J. Lockwood as Personal Representative of the Estate of Angeline V. Mutka, and all other persons unknown claiming
any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
SUMMONS
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Lawrence E. St. George, deceased; Christine L. St. George; Mark St. George; Steven St. George; Matthew St. George; Jane Bledsoe; Joanne Louise Pehler, deceased; the unknown heirs of Joanne Louise Pehler, Lester Wolfgram, Genevieve Wolfgram, Frank J. Pehler, deceased; the unknown heirs of Frank J. Pehler, Lily Anne Pehler, deceased; the unknown heirs of Lily Anne Pehler; Barbara J. Lockwood as Personal Representative of the Estate of Angeline V. Mutka, and all other persons unknown claiming
any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 2, Block 1, Norway Point 3rd Addition and 1/12th interest in Outlot A, Norway Point 3rd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
AND
Lot 3, Block 1, Norway Point 3rd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
AND
Lot 4, Block 1, Norway Point 3rd Addition and 1/12th interest in Outlot A, Norway Point 3rd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
AND
Lot 4, Block 2, Norway Point 3rd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
AND
Lot 6, Block 3, Norway Point 3rd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota. AND
Lot 7, Block 3, Norway Point 3rd Addition, Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
Filed in District Court State of Minnesota 10/21/2022 10:39 AM
a. Determining that Plaintiff is the owner of the subject properties described above in fee simple; and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint; and revising the legal description as described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Dated this 19th day of October, 2022.
Troth Law, LLC
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiff
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. No. 0395709
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer Nov 3, 10, 17, 2022)
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Case Type: Quiet Title
Court File No. 58-CV-22-502
Leonard A. Pangerl and Kristin J. Pangerl,
as Trustees of the Leonard A. Pangerl and
Kristin J. Pangerl Joint Revocable Trust u/a/d
May 31, 2017,
Plaintiffs,
SUMMONS
County of Pine, Minnesota,
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY OR MANUFACTURED HOME DESCRIBED HEREIN,
Defendants.
DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
The Northeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 38, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota.
AND
That part of the North 33 feet of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 38, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, which lies east of the West 660 feet of said Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter.
This property is also known by its Parcel ID number of 26.0164.000 and is hereinafter referred to as the “Subject Property.”
The object of this action is to award judgment quieting title to the Property.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: October 19, 2022
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak #0388929
Attorney for Plaintiff
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
GATEWAY LAW, LLC
Dated:October 19, 2022
/s/ Brock A. Alton
Brock A. Alton #0388335
Attorney for Plaintiff
8661 Eagle Point Blvd.
Lake Elmo, MN 55042
(612) 209-5478
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer Nov. 3, 10, 17, 2022)
Chengwatana Township
Informational Meeting
The planning commission invites you to an informational meeting on Thursday, November 17 at 7:00 p.m., at 27136 Forest Road. The purpose of this meeting is for Northwest Associated Consultants to present information and to gather feedback on a comprehensive plan and proposed zoning ordinances. For questions, please contact the clerk via e-mail at clerk@chengwatanatownship.com
Katy Overtoom
Clerk
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer Nov. 10, 17, 2022)
NOTICE OF BID LETTING
GENERAL CONTRACTORS/SUPPLIERS/VENDORS: NOTICE OF PUBLIC BID LETTING ON THE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 578, CIVIC CENTER ROOF AND FLASHING REPAIR PROJECT LOCATED IN PINE CITY, MINNESOTA AND THE TAKING OF BIDS THEREFORE.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: BIDS FOR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTICT NO. 578 (PINE CITY), CIVIC CENTER ROOF AND FLASHING REPAIR PROJECT WILL BE ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW AND CONSIDERATION.
This Notice is published by order of the Independent School District No. 578 Board.
Sealed bids for the PINE CITY CIVIC CENTER ROOF AND FLASHING REPAIR PROJECT will be received at the District Office of Independent School District No. 578 at 1400 Main St S, Pine City, Minnesota until 1:00 pm (local time) on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
Upon reaching the deadline, the Owners representative shall open the bids received in a public bid
Opening. The selection of the contractor will not be made at this meeting. Rather, the Owners representative will be qualified by the Architect. Upon completion, the Owners representation will provide a written recommendation along with corresponding bid tabulation forms to the owner.
Description of the Type and Location of the Project:
PINE CITY CIVIC CENTER ROOF AND FLASHING REPAIR PROJECT – Pine City, Minnesota.
Scope of work includes but is not limited to the following:
Provide metal structural supports, rigid insulation, and new metal roof to be installed over the existing damaged roof. All subsequent flashings, utility extensions, other items to accommodate the new roof installation are a part of this bidding process.
The project is located in Pine City, Minnesota.
PRE-BID meeting will be conducted at 11 am (Local Time) on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Bidders shall meet at the Main Entrance, of the Civic Center, 1225 Main St. S, Pine City, Minnesota.
State Sales Tax: This project is Sales Tax Exempt.
Proposals shall be submitted on a bid form provided in Section 004000.
All bids shall be accompanied by a bid security in a separate sealed envelope, in the amount not less than five (5) percent of the total bid submitted including alternates. PLEASE NOTE – IF bid security is not provided at time of bid opening, the bid cannot be accepted. The lowest responsive bidder will be
required to furnish satisfactory Certificates and Policies of Insurance, Labor and Material Payment Bond, Performance Bond and any other documents as stated in the Construction Documents.
The Owner reserves the right to accept and/or reject any and all bids and to waive any minor irregularity in any proposal – however, no bid security is automatic disqualification of bid. Award will be made to the bidder(s) as selected by the Independent School District #578 Board.
The Contractor must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex or national origin.
All work is to be performed and completed under the guidelines of OSHA and in strict compliance with plans and specifications prepared by Modern Design Architects Inc., which have heretofore been approved by the Independent School District #578 Board.
To obtain bidding documents contact www.iSqFt.com or Modern Design Architects. Plans will not be available thru the Owner.
The award of contract may be made by the Independent School District #578 Board to the lowest responsible bidder meeting the specifications. The owner also reserves the right to accept the bid that they deem to be in their best interests and/or reject any or all bids at any time within the next sixty (60) days immediately following the bid date.
All bids will be governed by applicable provisions contained within the Minnesota Statutes.
This notice is given by order of the Independent School District #578 Board.
Dan Peterson, Board Chairman
Independent School District #578 (Pine City)
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer Nov. 10, 17, 2022)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Monday, November 21, 2022, beginning approximately at 5 p.m. at City Hall located at 315 Main Street South, Pine City, Minnesota.
VARIANCE REQUEST
A variance request from Gerald Sybrant to allow construction of a 1,320 foot shed at Parcel #420049037, at 19787 Crossway Road, in the A-O (Agricultural – Open Space) District.
This is a re-scheduled Planning Commission meeting. Planning Commission meetings are normally scheduled for the 4th Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Mike Gainor
Community Development Director
(Published in the Pine City Pioneer Nov. 10, 2022)
