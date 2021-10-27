STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-64
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
Marian Jean Manson,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court,prior to or raised at the first hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given that the Petition will be heard on 11/1/21, at 9:15 a.m., by this Court via Zoom, Pine City, Minnesota.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: September 24, 2021
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Robert J. Everhart
Everhart Law
13055 Riverdale Drive NW #500-318
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Attorney License No. 180671
Telephone: (763) 478-7970
Email: robert.everhart.atty@gmail.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 21, 28, 2021
Annual Meeting
Pine County Agricultural Society
The Pine County Agricultural Society will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday November 10th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fair Grounds in Pine City. The annual report will be presented and an election to the board will be held. The following members terms are up in 2021; Dave Deutschlander, Stephen Hallan, Pete Leibel, Jason Skluzacek, Terry Bombard, and Brent Thompson.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 21, 28, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, October 5, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr and Terry Lovgren. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Due to out-of-town commitments, Commissioners Matt Ludwig and J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioners were seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at locations open and accessible to the public, and participated from:
Commissioner Ludwig: Staybridge Suites, 2350 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN
Commissioner Waldhalm: 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, by Zoom or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the September 21, 2021 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Land Surveyor Monthly Report – September 2021
Vernon Valvoda correspondence – September 13, 2021
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – August 26, 2021
Minnesota Public Utilities Commission Order Approving Rate Increase and Granting Rule Variances dated September 24, 2021
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the exempt permit from the Sturgeon Lake Relief Association to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on November 19, 2021 at Doc’s Pavilion, 24427 Majestic Pine Dr., Sturgeon Lake, MN.
Approve Resolution 2021-66 extending a septic fix up special assessment as follows: Ronald W. Lyon and Catherine E. Lyon, PID 12.0005.000, $15,300; Richard A. Rhoades and Lisia K. Rhoades, PID 17.0052.000, $16,850.
Approve acceptance of the following donations from Grand Casino Hinckley to be used to offset the expenses of the Sheriff’s Office: December 9, 2020 for 1st Quarter 2021: $23,000; March 12, 2021 for 2nd Quarter 2021: $23,000; June 14, 2021 for 3rd Quarter 2021: $23,000.
Approve the 2021-2022 Prosecution Contract with the City of Sturgeon Lake for the period of October 1, 2021 – September 30, 2022. The rate is $100 per case filed submitted for review or charging of violation of ordinances.
Approve the following agreements:
A. Cooperative Agreement between the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs and the Pine County Veterans Service Office. Effective upon full execution of the Cooperative Agreement through June 30, 2025.
B. 2022 and 2023 Child Support Program Interagency Cooperative Agreement.
C. Biennial Service Agreement and Agreement to Provide MFIP/DWP Services Between Pine County and Central Minnesota Jobs and Training Services, Inc. for the period January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
Acknowledge the 17 tracts offered for sale consisting of 396 acres at an appraised value of $419,200; 13 tracts sold with bids totaling $517,910.
Approve Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto to attend the Minnesota Counties Human Resource Management Association Fall Conference October 6-8, 2021. Total cost: $656.
Approve attendance at the AMC Annual Conference (December 6-8, 2021), for any commissioner desiring to attend, and County Administrator David Minke. Cost per attendee: Registration: $375; Lodging: $125 plus tax per night.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2021-67 declaring the month of October 2021 as Manufacturing Month in Pine County. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Joint Powers Agreement with East Central Regional Juvenile Center. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Memorandum of Agreement with the City of Sandstone to continue to use the property at 145 Robin St., Sandstone for the Central Pine Recycling Center through December 31, 2024. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to affirm Commissioner Ludwig’s appointment to the Kettle River/Upper St. Croix One Watershed One Plan Policy Committee and appointment Commissioner Waldhalm as the alternate. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the following representatives to the ad hoc committee to review the Pine County Solid Waste Ordinance:
Seat 1 County Commissioner
Steve Hallan
Seat 2 County Commissioner
Matt Ludwig
Seat 3 County Zoning Board member
Dirk Nelson
Seat 4 City Representative
Kathy George/City of Sandstone
Seat 5 Township Representative
Terry O’Rourke / Nickerson Township
Seat 6 MPCA Representative
Heidi Kroening
Seat 7 Local Solid Waste Industry Representative
Terry Peterson, All Season Services
Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to authorize the ordering of 2022 vehicles starting in 2021. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 10:59 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 28, 2021
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pokegama Township Board of Supervisors will be changing the November Regular Board Meeting from Thursday November 11th, 2021 to Thursday November 18th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. This change is due to the Veterans Day holiday that falls on November 11th, 2021. This meeting is open to the public and will still be held at the Pokegama Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota.
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 28, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-CV-21-269
Case Type: Contract/Replevin
Amended Summons
U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee For Towd Point Mortgage Trustee Asset-Backed Securities, Series 2019-MH-1,
Plaintiff,
v.
Rebecca Smith, Cheryl Fredrick, Carrie Gerou, Steven Smith, Unknown Heirs of Jeannette Smith, John Doe and Mary Roe,
Defendants.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
Adam Soczynski
Usset, Weingarden & Liebo, PLLP
4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
Dated: September 23, 2021
USSET, WEINGARDEN & LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
/s/ Adam Soczynski
Adam Soczynski, #0264805
Attorney for Plaintiff
4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 21, 28, Nov. 4, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-CV-21-508
Case Type: Declaratory Judgment
Summons
John R. Jansen and David Blackshear,
Plaintiffs v.
Timothy W. Rono; the unknown spouse of Timothy Rono, if any; Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety,
Defendants.
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY OR MANUFACTURED HOME DESCRIBED HEREIN,
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot Twenty-six (26), Block Two (2), Highwood Shores, Pine County, Minnesota
Said property is also identified by its Property Tax ID Number of R28.5265.000 and is located at 19234 Highwood Shores Road, Pine City, Minnesota, 55069.
The object of this action is to award judgment establishing title to the manufactured home located on the above property in name of the Plaintiff, and ordering that the manufactured home is to be deemed a fixture on the real estate and no Certificate of Title is necessary.
NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby give notice that no personal claim is being made against any of the defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defend the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the Court directing that the defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: October 13, 2021
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #0388929
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 21, 28, Nov. 4, 2021
Public Notice
Township of Mission Creek
Notice is hereby given that Mission Creek Township will be holding a public hearing for the purpose of public comment on a proposed Comprehensive Land Use Plan on November 10, 2021, at 7.p.m. at the Mission Creek Townhall. The proposed Comprehensive Land Use Plan will be available for public inspection by request. If unable to attend public comment may be submitted in writing to the Town Clerk. All written comments should be submitted no later than 5 pm November 8thth.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
320-279-1649
Mission Creek Township
PO Box 706
Hinckley, MN 55037
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 28, Nov. 4, 2021
