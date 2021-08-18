City of Pine City — Balance sheet — Governmental Funds — With Comparative Totals For December 31. 2019
City of Pine City — Statement of Revenues, Expenditures and Changes in Fund Balance — Governmental Funds — With Comparative Totals For December 31. 2019
City of Pine City — Statement of Revenues, Expenses and Changes in Fund Net Fund Position— Proprietary Funds — With Comparative Totals For December 31. 2019
City of Pine City — Statement of Cash Flows — Proprietary Funds- With Comparative Totals For December 31. 2019
City of Pine City — Statement of Net Position — Proprietary Funds — With Comparative Totals For December 31. 2019
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-CV-21-234
Land Title Summons in Application for Registration of Land
In the matter of the Application of Daniel E. Carlson to register the title to the following described real estate situated in Pine County, Minnesota, namely:
That part of Government Lot 2, Section 28, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, formally platted at Lot 11, Block 4 and the south half of the adjacent Alley No. 3, as bound by the northerly extensions of the east and west lines of said Lot 11, all of the recorded plat of “VENHOVEN AND BRANDES FIRST ADDITION TO PINE CITY” on file and of record in the office of the Pine County Recorder, of said County.
Applicant(s) vs.
Northwoods Bank of Minnesota; Federal National Mortgage Association; Heirs and devisees, known and unknown, of any of the above named persons who may be deceased; and All persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the application herein,
Defendants,
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you. An answer is only required if you want to object to registration of the property as requested by the Applicant. If you fail to answer within 20 days, the Applicant in this proceeding will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Application without further notice to you. Your Answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, you may e-file the Answer, or the Answer may be filed by mailing it to: Pine County Court Administration, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN 55063 with a check payable to District Court Administrator for $295.00 for filing fee, or with an order waiving the fee.
You should also serve your answer on the Applicant’s attorney, or the Applicant, if self-represented, within the 20 days.
/s/ Elizabeth Olson
Elizabeth Olson
Witness, District Court Administrator of said Court in said County, this 10th day of August 2021.
APPROVED FOR FILING
/s/ Daniel W. Blake
Daniel W. Blake
Examiner of Titles
TROTH LAW, LLC
Dated: August 10, 2021
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. #0395709
Attorney for Applicant
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 19, 26, Sept. 2, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
IN DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other: Civil
Court File No. 58-CV-21-380
SUMMONS
Cassandra Cederstrom,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Servion, Inc., Paul D. Maloney, Carole J. Maloney, Northview Bank, Roy Sebald, Margaret Sebald, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Servion Inc., Paul D. Maloney, Carole J. Maloney, Northview Bank, Roy Sebald, Margaret Sebald, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼ of NW¼) of Section Twenty-nine (29), Township Forty-three (43), Range Nineteen (19), beginning at a point 33 feet south and 190 feet due east of the Northwest corner of the NW¼ of said Section 29; thence running due South a distance of 198.7 feet; thence due east a distance of 40 feet; thence due North a distance of 198.7 feet; thence due west a distance of 40 feet to the point of beginning.
The South 10 feet of said described plot to be reserved for alley purposes.
AND
That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼ of NW¼) of Section Twenty-nine (29), Township Forty-three (43), Range Nineteen (19), described as follows: Beginning at a point 33 feet south and 120 feet east of the Northwest corner of NW¼ of said Section 29; thence running South a distance of 188.7 feet; thence east 70 feet; thence North 188.7 feet; thence West 70 feet to the place of beginning; LESS the following described premises: That part of the NW¼ of NW¼ of Section 29, Township 43, Range 19, beginning at a point 33 feet South and 120 feet east of the Northwest corner of the NW¼ of said Section 19; thence running due South a distance of 187.7 feet; thence due East a distance of 20 feet; thence due North a distance of 187.7 feet; thence due West a distance of 20 feet to the point of beginning.
Pine County, Minnesota
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Determining that Plaintiff is the owner of the subject property described above in fee simple, and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
TROTH LAW, LLC
Dated: August 6, 2021
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiff
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. #0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 12, 19, 26, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-65
Notice and order for hearing on petition for descent of property
Estate of Bayliss Lawrence Swanson also known as Bayliss L. Swanson, also known as Bayliss Swanson
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of the Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filled with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
It is ordered and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on October 12, 2021, at 9:10 a.m., by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City Minnesota.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. State §524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
By the Court
Date: 07/29/2021
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 12, 19, 2021
SPECIAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Wednesday, July 28, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School 7th Grade Commons
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the 7th Grade Commons on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Wendy Leibel called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, Becci Palmblade, JacLynn Cavallin, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel.
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
Public Forum
Kerry Dickey-Masks
Motion by Cavallinsecond by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the July 12, 2021 regular meeting minutes and July 12, 2021 special meeting minutes.
RESIGNATIONS
Dihanna Fedder, Senior Class Advisor, effective June 14, 2021
EMPLOYMENT
Keith Betters, HS Varsity Assistant Wrestling Coach, Step 2, at an annual salary of $3,582.00, effective 11/15/2021.
Motion by Peterson second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the 2021-2026 Addendum of the 4.0 Student Bus Transportation Contract.
Motion by Nos-Tollefson second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the updated 2021 Board Committees Membership.
RESOLUTION APPROVING SCHOOL DISTRICT #578 FY23 LONG-TERM FACILITY MAINTENANCE 10 YEAR PLAN
Be It Resolved that the School Board of Independent School District No. 578, State of Minnesota, approves the attached FY 23 Long-Term Facilities Maintenance Ten-Year Plan.
School Board Member Geisler moved for the resolution adoption and the motion was duly seconded by School Board Member Peterson and, upon vote being thereon, the following voted in favor of the motion: Geisler, Peterson, Palmblade, Cavallin, Nos-Tollefson, Ames, Leibel. And the following voted against - none.
Whereupon the resolution was declared duly passed and adopted the 28th day of July, 2021.
Motion by Palmblade second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Staff Handbook.
Motion by Palmblade second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the 2020-21 Costa Rica Trip Itinerary scheduled for December 27, 2021 through January 7, 2022.
Motion by Geisler second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the Addition of two Early Childhood Sections for 2021-22 school year.
No Motion was made by open request to approve the Additional Administrative Covid Pay and Plan Implementation.
Motion by Peterson second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Four Month Midco Lease on the Car City Lot.
Motion by Cavallin second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023 Pine County Transportation Agreement for Foster Care Students.
Motion by Ames second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the June - December, 2021 Priority Superintendent Goals.
Motion by Peterson second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Revised Organizational Chart.
Motion by Palmblade second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the Revised Communication Flow Chart.
Meeting adjourned at 8:30 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 19, 2021
Office of the Minnesota Secretary Of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Pine City PRCA Rodeo
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 3923 State Highway 70 Pine City MN 55063
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Heidelberger Farm Equipment, LLC
Address: 3923 State Highway 70 Pine City MN 55063
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Kevin A. Hofstad
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: pinecityrodeo@gmail.com
Work Item 1246756900022
Original File Number 1246756900022
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
08/04/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 12, 19, 2021
REQUEST FOR BIDS
The Rock Creek City Council is requesting sealed bids for the repair of the cul-de-sac and road reconstruction of Valley Lane.
Request a bid packet by calling the Rock Creek City Office at
(320) 629-2736 or by email at: cityofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us.
Sealed bids must include a current Certificate of Insurance, Federal I.D. Number and be submitted by the bid opening date of Thursday September 2, 2021 at 7PM. Contractors who submit a bid must be present at the bid opening. The City of Rock Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
City of Rock Creek
PO Box 229
Rock Creek, MN 55067
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Aug. 19, 26
NOTICE OF A CITY COUNCIL MEETING TO HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING
TO CONSIDER ADOPTION OF THE PROPOSED FINAL ASSESSMENT
FOR THE 2020 STREET RECONSTRUCTION PROJECT
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Pine City will meet in the Council Chambers of the City Hall (315 Main Street S) at 6:30 p.m. on September 1, 2021, to consider adoption of the proposed final assessments for the 2020 Street Reconstruction Project in Pine City:
The area to be assessed for such improvement is 6th Avenue SW between the centerline of 13th Street SW to the centerline of Main Street South, 10th Street SW from the centerline of 6th Avenue SW to its south terminus, 13th Street SW from the centerline of 6th Avenue SW to the centerline of Hillside Avenue SW, pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§ 429.011 to 429.111. The final cost of the improvement is $412,726.81.
Copies of the final assessments will be available at the hearing.
Upon conclusion of the public hearing the City Council will determine whether to adopt the Resolution accepting the final assessments.
Lynda Woulfe
Interim City Administrator
City of Pine City
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Aug. 19
Public Notice
COREY ANDERSON and / or relations. Items that have been placed in a storage container in March 2020, at 1005 Main St. N Pine City MN, will be removed and disposed of on August 30th 2021. Contact Mark at 763-286-2810
Published in the Pine CIty Pioneer Aug. 12, Aug. 19, 2021
