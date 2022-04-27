ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Willow River, MN
Project: Pine County Willow River
Owner: Pine County Minnesota
Owner Rep: Mark Haug Construction, Inc.
11754 Fairview Road SW
Pine City MN 55063
320-629-6607
Project Summary: new construction of a 2400 sq. ft. building. Building to be wood framed, steel faced one story.
Pine County will receive sealed bids for the Willow River construction project until 2:00pm on Thursday May 12, 2022, 635 Northridge Dr NW Pine City, Mn 55063 at which time bids will be opened and read aloud.
Multiple prime bids are being accepted by bid category as listed in the Bid Form. Bids will be submitted divided into five (5) categories.
Completed bid forms shall be submitted without alterations, additions or erasures on forms provided in the project specifications (Sheet Spec). Sealed envelopes containing bids must be marked: “Willow River” with the bid category(s) marked on the outside, and also include the name and address of the bidder and date and hour of the bid opening. Bids shall be mailed or delivered to:
Pine County Courthouse
Attn: David Minke,
County Administrator
635 Northridge Dr NW
Pine City, MN 55063
The public opening of bids will occur in the Pine County Courthouse Boardroom.
Each bid greater than $10,000 shall be accompanied by bid bond, certified check, or cashier’s check in the amount of at least 5% of the amount of the bid and made payable to Pine County as bid security that, if the bid is accepted, the contractor will execute the contract and furnish the required performance and payment bonds within the allotted time period after award of contract.
All bidders shall meet the requirements as defined under the Responsible Contractor Law, Statutes Section 16C.285. A signed statement under oath, verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria shall be included with the bid submission.
All correspondence relating to bidding shall be directed to the Construction Manager:
Troy Haug, Project Manager
Mark Haug Construction, Inc.
11754 Fairway Road SW,
Pine City, MN 55063
Phone: 320-629-6607
Email: Troy@MHCinc.biz
Bidding documents can be obtained by contacting Mark Haug Construction Inc. 11754 fairway Rd SW Pine City, Mn 55063 Attn: Troy Haug at 320-629-6607 or Troy@MHCinc.biz. Bidding documents will be available for review only at the Pine County Courthouse, in the County Administrators’ conference room.
Pine County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or parts of bids and waive any formalities or irregularities in the bidding. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after opening without consent of the County.
Pine County
Pine City, MN
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 14, 21, 28, 2022
Notice for Grading /Snow Plowing/Gravel Bids
Brook Park Township
Notice is hereby given that Brook Park Township will receive sealed bids for grading and snowplowing (rate per hour), hauling gravel (trucking per hour) and gravel (price per yard). The township has approximately 16 miles of road. All bids must be submitted with current certificate of liability insurance. Brook Park Township board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Town clerk must receive all bids by mail by 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 6th, 2022 at: PO Box 838, Hinckley, MN, 55037. Any bids received will be reviewed by the board at the monthly meeting to be held on May 10th at 7:30 p.m. at the Brook Park Town Hall, 6144 Mallard Road, Brook Park. Contact Supervisor Brad Rootkie at 612-390-9172 with any questions.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 14, 21, 28, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-CV-22-154
SUMMONS
Susan Merwin, Christopher Campbell and Ann Campbell,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
Joanne Pehler and The Trustee of the Trust of Joanne Pehler dated May 7, 1976, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein.
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons and on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above-named Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:
RHONDA J. MAGNUSSEN. LLC
318 Jackson Ave, NW, Suite A
Elk River, MN 55330
AND
Pine County Court Administration
635 Northridge Dr NW
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 2, Block 1, Norway Point 5th addition, together with an undivided 1/6th interest in Outlot A, Norway Point 5th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota
And you are hereby notified that the object of said action, among other things, is to determine the title and adverse claims to the lands hereinafter described, claimed to have been absolutely forfeited to the state for delinquent taxes, and to obtain the issuance to the persons entitled thereto of new certificates of title to any of such lands which have been registered, and that such action affects the following described lands situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota. The object of this action is Quiet Title and Extinguish Adverse Claims.
Dated 4/6/2022
RHONDA J. MAGNUSSEN, LLC
/s/ Mitzi Mellott
Mitzi Mellott
MN ID# 389733
318 Jackson Ave, NW, Suite A
Elk River, MN 55330
763-251-1600
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 28, May 5, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-CV-21-639
LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION OF LAND
In the Matter of the Application of William Kaper, Jr., to Register the Title to Certain Land, to-wit.
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW¼ of SE¼) and that part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼ of SE¼) all in Section Nineteen (19), Township Forty-one (41), Range Twenty (20), Pine County, Minnesota described as follows:
Beginning at the southwest corner of said SW¼ of SE¼; thence on a bearing based on Pine County Coordinates NAD83 (1996 Adjustment) of North 00°12’14” West along the west line of the SE¼ of Section 19 for a distance of 875.01 feet; thence South 89°53’17” East parallel to the south line of the SE¼ of said Section 19 a distance of 2489. 24 feet; thence South 00°12’14” East parallel to said west line of the SW¼ of SE¼ 875.01 feet to the south line of said SE¼ of SE¼; thence North 89°53’17” West 2489.24 feet to the point of beginning.
vs.
State of Minnesota,
City of Hinckley,
Northern Natural Gas Company,
Magellan Pipeline Company, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, successor in interest to Williams Pipe Line Company (formerly Williams Brothers Pipe Line Company),
Dale Gray
Marlene Gray,
Kathrine M. Kendall,
Debra Petersen,
Barbara Charchenko,
Minnesota Power, a Division of ALLETE, and
All persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Application of the Applicant in the above-entitled proceeding and to file your Answer to said Application in the Office of the District Court Administrator for said County within twenty (20) days after service of this Summons upon you exclusive of the day of service, and if you fail to answer the Amended Application within the time allowed, the Applicant in this proceeding will apply to the Court for the relief demanded therein.
WITNESS, District Court Administrator of said Court, and the seal thereof at Pine City in said County this 4th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Liz Olson
Elizabeth Olson
District Court Administrator
Pine County, Minnesota
HANFT FRIDE
A Professional Association
Dated April 12, 2022
/s/ Robin C. Merritt
Robin C. Merritt
Attorney Registration No. 194621
Attorneys for Applicant
1000 U.S. Bank Place
130 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802-2094
218/722-4766
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 28, May 5, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-42
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Phillip John Heinz, Jr..
a/k/a Phillip J. Heinz, Jr.,
a/k/a Phillip Heinz
Decedent
It is Ordered and notice is given that on June 2, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at the St. Louis County Courthouse, Duluth, Minnesota for Formal Probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated December 2, 2021 and for appointment of Delrose Lake as personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised capacity.
Any objections to the petition muse be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3- 801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice of the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minn. Stat. 501B.41, subd. 5.
BY THE COURT
Dated: April 12, 2022
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner:
Keith M. Carlson #15040
Keith M. Carlson Law Firm
807 Cloquet Avenue
PO Box 770
Cloquet, MN 55720
Telephone: (218) 879-1373
Fax: (218) 879-1458
Email:keithmcarlsonlaw@hotmail.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 28, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, April 5, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
Board Room,
Pine County Courthouse,
635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the March 15, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – March 14, 2022
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – February 24, 2022
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – March 2022
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the following:
A. Exempt Permit
i. Ruffed Grouse Society – Rum
River Chapter to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on August 6, 2022 at Wings North, 19379 Homestead Road, Pine City, MN
B. Pawn Shop License
i. Gerald Phillips, as the new lessor of Northern Pawn Shop, 60622 State Highway 23, Finlayson, MN (Finlayson Township)
Approve Commissioner Lovgren’s Expense Claim Form.
Approve the timber auction tracts and the general terms and conditions of the sale.
Approve Resolution 2022-19 authorizing the sale of property legally described as Lot 9, Block 27, Townsite of Sandstone Quarries to the City of Sandstone for $1.00. The City will also be responsible for the fees required to complete the sale.
Approve the following agreements/grants:
A. Pine County Children, Families, and Learning Services Collaborative Agreement, effective January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2026. Health & Human Services is the fiscal host. No financial impact as the collaborative receives funding through local time studies.
B. 2022 Minnesota Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment Grant in the amount of $6,220. This grant may only be used for safety enforcement equipment purchases. The grant does not require matching funds.
Approve final payment of Contract #2002 in the amount of $202,644.72 to Knife River Corporation for:
SAP 058-652-012
Located on CSAH 52, from CR 157 to CSAH 61 5.4 miles
SAP 058-661-028
Located on CSAH 61 in Pine City, from CSAH 7 to Snake River Bridge
0.702 miles
SAP 058-670-001
Located on CSAH 70, from CSAH 61 to TH 70 0.46 miles
CP 058-020-003
Located on 2nd St in Sturgeon Lake from Lake Ave. to CSAH 61
0.7 miles
CP 058-020-004
Located on Cemetery Rd in Sturgeon Lake from CR 161 to 0.268 miles south 0.268 miles
CP 058-052-003
Located on CSAH 52 from CR 157 to 1.0 mile north 1.0 miles
CP 058-108-001
Located on CR 108 from CR 109 to TH 70 0.50 miles
CP 058-109-001
Located on CR 109 from CSAH 61 to Fair-field Ave. in Rock Creek
0.982 miles
CP 058-157-001
Located on CR 157 in Denham, from CSAH 41 to CSAH 52
0.979 miles
Approve hiring of:
A. Part-time Hazardous Waste Recycling Attendants Rick Gross and Jean Peterson, effective April 6, 2022, non-union, FLSA non-exempt, $15.87 per hour, pending successful baseline medical examination for working with hazardous waste.
B. Temporary Watercraft Inspectors Robert Sunstrom, Jay Kaelberer, Klaus Rechelbacher, and Ray Fenner, effective April 6, 2022, $16.50 per hour.
C. Temporary Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) Intern Emma Willhite, effective April 6, 2022, $16.00 per hour.
D. Full-time Deputy Sheriff Ryan Helin, effective April 18, 2022; $26.65 per hour, Grade 10, Step 1.
Approve the following training:
A. Commissioner Lovgren to participate in the 12-week, online, NACo High Performance Leadership Academy. Commissioner Lovgren has secured a scholarship from AMC to cover the registration cost of $1,695.
B. Out-of-state travel for any commissioner interested in attending the NACo Annual Conference in Aurora, Colorado. The total cost is estimated at $3,000.
C. Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo and Public Health Supervisor Jessica Fehlen to attend the Workhuman Live Conference. Total cost per person: $2,950. All costs associated with the conference will be covered by the Public Health Federal COVID- 19 grant (not ARPA funds).
D. Fraud Investigator Kari Rybak to attend the 2022 MN Fraud Investigator’s Association Spring Conference. Total cost $565.
The Village Apartments, LLC Tax Abatement -- Public Hearing
Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter explained The Village Apartments, LLC has requested a property tax abatement for the development of a 25-unit multi-family apartment building at 320 – 3rd Street SE in Pine City. The total amount is not to exceed $200,000 over 15 years, or 95% of the county’s share of the increase generated by the incremental new value of the project annually.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:16 a.m. There being no public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:16 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt Resolution 2022-17 Approving Property Tax Abatement for the Village Apartments, LLC. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
2022 Redistricting Plan -- Public Hearing
Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder reviewed current county commissioner districts and stated county commissioner district boundaries would need to be changed only if the county board determined the districts are not as equal in population as possible, while maintaining the rules of redistricting that districts must be regular, compact and contiguous.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:23 a.m. There being no public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:23 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt Resolution 2022- 20 adopting County Commissioner Districts with no changes in district boundaries and no changes in terms of office for commissioners. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to reconsider the action taken at the March 1, 2022 board meeting to sell the county’s interest in Outlot A of Jackie’s 1st Addition and to refer the item back to the Land and Zoning Advisory Committee. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-1 with Commissioner Lovgren opposing.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2022-18 approving the sale of the easement for $3,500 to Wayne Murphy and approving the other terms and conditions of the sale. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to authorize the Board Chair and County Administrator to execute the deed for the sale of the easement once terms and conditions are met. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Help America Vote Act Grant Agreement. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve submission of the application to the federal Community Projects Program through Senator Klobuchar and Senator Smith’s office for the Pine County I-35 and Highway 48 Congestion Reduction, Tourism and Development Collaborative between Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Pine County and the City of Hinckley. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-21 Supporting Senate File 2793 and House File 3073 Encouraging Equitable Funding for Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) Payment. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 11:53 a.m.
The meeting reconvened at 12 p.m.
Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter provided an overview of the Hometown Fiber Pine County Report.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:25 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www. co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, 2022
BIDS CLOSE May 23rd, 2022
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Monday May 23rd, 2022, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2201
SAP 058-661-026
Located on CSAH 61, 0.2 miles South of CSAH 41 over the Willow River
SAP 058-625-017
Located on CSAH 25, 0.5 miles East of CSAH 24 over the Tamarack River
Major quantities of work (combined): 188 LF 16X12 PRECAST CONCRETE BOX CULVERT, 94 LF 14X14 PRECAST CONCRETE BOX CULVERT, 108 LF 16X10 PRECAST CONCRETE BOX CULVERT, 9,223 CY EXCAVATION, 5,578 CY GRANULAR BACKFILL, 1592 TONS CLASS 5, 633 TONS BITUMINOUS SURFACING.
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Mark A. LeBrun,
County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, May 5, May 12, 2022
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON A VACATION HOME RENTAL
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Township of Pokegama Planning Commission will convene for their regular meeting on Monday, May 16th, 2022 at 7pm at the Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Rd. to conduct a public hearing:
1. Conditional Use Permit for Kyle and Maria Fuerstenberg, 21238 Aubrecht Shores, to consider the property being used as a vacation Home Rental.
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: April 20th 2022
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, 2022
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
SPECIAL MEETING-COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
April 12, 2022 – 9:00 a.m.
Board Room,
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Vice Chair Josh Mohr called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means and participated from Quality Inn, 1505 Hillview Drive, Hillsboro, Texas, a location open and accessible to the public.
Others Present:
Solid Waste Ordinance Ad Hoc Committee representatives: Terry O’Rourke/Nickerson Township (township representative), Terry Peterson/Jones Construction (local solid waste industry representative), and Heidi Kroening, MPCA Representative. Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson, County Assessor/Recorder Lorri Houtsma, County Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, Probation Supervisor Kevin Glass, Corrections Agent Devin Petersen, and Probation Director Terry Fawcett. Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto was present via electronic means.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Those present introduced themselves.
Chair Steve Hallan joined the meeting at 9:10 a.m.
Solid Waste Update
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson reviewed the fees and solid waste services available to county residents, and provided an overview of the process to update the Pine County Solid Waste Ordinance, established in 1990. The board questioned what effect utilizing the solid waste management fee for enhanced garbage and recycling service has had on environmental conditions in other counties and inquired as to what the cost would be to make a significant enhancement on the county’s environmental conditions and recycling rate. The board expressed that solid waste and recycling fees collected through property assessments may be preferable to user fees and recommended staff to bring some proposals or options to the Solid Waste Ordinance Ad Hoc Committee for recommendations to the County Board.
Property Value Update
County Assessor/Recorder Lorri Houtsma provided an update on current trends in property value increases and explained the appeal process. County Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder provided information relating to calculation of property values and the effect on taxes.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 11:06 a.m.
The county board meeting reconvened at 11:08 a.m.
Pre-Trial Release
Probation Supervisor Kevin Glass and Corrections Agent Devin Petersen explained the Minnesota Pretrial Release Evaluation and Assessment Took (MNPAT) process. This process is used to improve pretrial outcomes for defendants and provide consistent information to judges and attorneys. In 2021, 470 bail studies were completed.
With no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 11:48 a.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF Ramsey
DISTRICT COURT
Second JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 62-DA-FA-22-351
Case Type: Domestic Abuse
Notice of Hearing
by Publication
(Minn. Stat. § 518B.01, subd. 8)
In The Matter Of
Mackenzie Doyle Haley
And Obo Minor Child Vs
Michael Patrick Darrel Engen
To Respondent named above:
An order has been issued directing you to appear at the Ramsey County Juvenile and Family Justice Center, 25 W 7th St, St. Paul MN 55102 on May 11, 2022 at 9:15am, SEE NOTICE OF HEARING and explain why the relief sought in the
Petition for the Order for Protection should not be granted.
You may obtain a copy of the Petition and any order issued from the court from the Ramsey County Court Administrator’s Office.
If you do not appear at the scheduled hearing, the Petitioner’s request may be granted as a default matter. Failure to appear will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s Order.
Court Administrator
Ramsey County District Court
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-43
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF
OMITTED PROPERTY
Estate of
Fulton Floyd Hanson, Jr., also known as Fulton F. Hanson, Jr., also known as Fulton Hanson, Jr.
Decedent.
Mildred L. Hanson (“Petitioner”) has filed a Petition of Decree of Descent of Omitted Property. It is Ordered that on 6/6/22 at 3:30 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN 55063 on the petition.
The petition represents that the Decedent-owned property omitted from a previous probate proceeding. The petition requests the Court to determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing date and Publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401(3).
BY THE COURT
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Troth Law, LLC
Chelsie Troth
MN# 0395709
210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2727
Facsimile: 320-639-0009
email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, May 5, 2022
PINE COUNTY ORDINANCE 2022-16 SUMMARY
An ordinance on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners and Pine Lake Township which:
• Amends Section 1.4.4 of the Pine County Zoning Ordinance to include Pine Lake Township as a local jurisdiction that has opted into the County Zoning Ordinance.
• Amends the County Zoning Map to include Pine Lake Township. The map will be on file with the County Zoning Administrator.
• Rescinds any prior ordinance or amendment to an ordinance regulating land use or zoning in Kerrick Township.
• Also amends the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance to require recreational vehicles used for permanent or semi-permanent use to comply with the provisions of said ordinance.
Passed and approved this 19th day of April, 2022, by the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair,
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator,
Clerk to the County Board
A full text document of the ordinance is available at www.co.pine.mn.us
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, 2022
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Eagle Head Transport
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 307 Fire Monument Road, Hinckley, MN 55037
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: John Eldred
Address: 19657 Knob Road, Grasston, MN 55030
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609 .48 as if I had signed th is document under oath.
Signed by: John Eldred, Owner
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: eldredjohn3@gmail.com
Work Item 1272008400033
Original File Number 1272008400033
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
12/02/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, May 5, 2022
Hustletown Union Cemetery Annual Meeting
The annual meeting of the Hustletown Union Cemetery will be held on Tuesday, May 10, at 7:00 p.m. at the Chengwatana Town Hall.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, May 5, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Pine City will hold a public hearing on the 8th Street SW and Golf Street Project during it’s regularly scheduled City Council Meeting on May 4, 2022 at 6:30pm at 315 Main Street S, Pine City, MN 55063.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 28, 2022
