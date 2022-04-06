CALL FOR BIDS
EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. April 18, 2022, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for equipment rental proposals.
EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bid includes backhoe, scraper, dozer, dump truck, trailers, motor graders, tractor/lowboy trailer, tractor/belly dump trailer, haybale mulcher, compactors, rubber track skid steer, tree feller buncher, loaders, bituminous crushing, concrete crushing, bituminous paving, gravel crushing and winter maintenance sand.
Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained upon request from the office of the Pine County
Public Works, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063. Telephone Number 320-216-4200 or Local Pine City 320-591-1733.
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 24, 31, April 7, 2022
2022 Pavement Improvements
City of Pine City, Minnesota
SEH No. PINE0 113189
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the City until 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of the 2022 Pavement Improvement Project.
The bid opening will be conducted via GoToMeeting, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Join on your computer or mobile app: https://bit.ly/3wfO301
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640, United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 556 524 303#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. Qty UnitItem
1,300SY Reclaim Bituminous Pavement
3,000SY Mill Bituminous Pavement
1,200Ton Bituminous Pavement
1,000CY Aggregate Base Class 5
100LF 12” – 15” CS Culvert
The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc. located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, Greg Anderson - 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8161019 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through Quest CDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated June 1, 2021.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $70.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The City reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the City.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
City of Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 24, 31, April 7, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-28
Amended NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Richard Ellis Johnson
Richard E. Johnson,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Personal Representative Natalie Bailey whose address is 16 Hillcrest Avenue, Randolph, Maine 04346, as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated 03/21/2022
BY THE COURT
Krista K. Martin
District Court Judge
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
SPEAR & SWANSON LAW OFFICE
David Spear
MN# 103834
615 – 3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-7586
Facsimile: 320-629-1065
e-mail: dspear@spearswanson.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Green Mountain Properties, LLC
2777 2nd St North
N. St. Paul, MN 55109
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 20, 2019, to Green Mountain Properties, LLC, and filed for record October 14, 2019, as Document #549260 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
East 1/2 of West 1/2 of Southwest 1/4 of Northwest 1/4 (E1/2 of W1/2 of SW1/4 of NW1/4) Section Twenty - Eight (28), Township Forty-Two (42), Range Sixteen (16), subject to an existing highway easement for Pine County State Aid Highway 25 recorded as document 411305 in the office of the Pine County Recorder.
PIO #02.0292.003
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on September 20, 2019, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before June 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $2,924.15
b) 2021 Taxes $ 238.39
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 63.25
TOTAL DUE: $3,225.79
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jeffrey Oswald
466 Perro Creek Dr
Bayport, MN 55003
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated December 23, 2020, to Jeffrey Oswald, and filed for record December 23, 2020, as Document #558075 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4 of NE1/4 of NE1/4), Section Four (4), Township Forty-four (44), Range Eighteen (18). Subject to: Road Drainage and utility easements running along the North 33 feet thereof and the East 33 feet thereof.
Subject to: An easement to North Pine Electric Cooperative Inc. running along the South 12 feet of the North 45 feet thereof.
PID #07.0051.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on December 23, 2020, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before June 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $3,304.60
b) 2021 Taxes $112.18
b) 2% of Amount in Default $68.34
TOTAL DUE: $ 3,485.12
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jeffrey Oswald
466 Perro Creek Dr
Bayport, MN 55003
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 25, 2018, to Jeffrey Oswald, and filed for record September 25, 2018, as Document #542403 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
South Half of Northeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter (S1/2 of NE1/4 of NE1/4) Section Sixteen (16), Township Thirty-Nine (39), Range Twenty (20); reserving a public easement of existing State Grant-In-Aid snowmobile trail pursuant to Sate of Minnesota regulations; AND reserving for Pine County, its successors and assigns, a highway easement over, under, and across the East 50 feet thereof.
PIO# 08.0152.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on December 21, 2018 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before June 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $6,820.75
b) 2021 Taxes$447.41
b) 2% of Amount in Default $145.36
TOTAL DUE:$7,413.52
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jeffrey Oswald
466 Perro Creek Dr
Bayport, MN 55003
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated December 23, 2020, to Jeffrey Oswald, and filed for record December 23, 2020, as Document #558074 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
South Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (S1/2 of SW1/4 of NW1/4), and commencing at the SE corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 of NW1/4); thence North along the East boundary of said Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 of NW1/4) a distance of 1083.06 feet to the point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence South on the East boundary of said Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 of NW1/4) a distance of 423.06 feet; thence West at right angles with said East boundary of said Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 of NW1/4) a distance of 739.20 feet; thence in a Northeasterly direction to the point of beginning all in Section Twenty-two (22), Township Forty (4), Range Twenty-one (21).
PIO# 18.0195.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on December 23, 2020, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before June 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $1,585.83
b) 2021 Taxes $56.09
b) 2% of Amount in Default $32.84
TOTAL DUE: $1,674.76
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Eric L Pederson &
Jessica E & Hiedi E Philstrom
P.O. Box 312
Pine City, MN 55063
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated March 12, 2019, to Eric L Pederson & Jessica E & Hiedi E Philstrom, and filed for record March 13, 2019, as Document #545300 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Lot 5, Block 1, Rock Creek Estates, A Division of Gallagher Farm
PIO #43.5090.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on March 12, 2019, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before JUNE 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $4,208.85
b) 2021 Taxes$208.21
c) 2% of Amount in Default $88.34
TOTAL DUE: $4,505.40
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: that the Pokegama Township Board of Supervisors will be holding their Reorganizational Meeting on April 14th, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. with their Regular Meeting to follow at 7:00 p.m. These meetings will take place at the Pokegama Town Hall located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, MN 55063
Both Meetings are open to the public. If you have any questions contact the Township Office at 320-629-3719 or email at pokegamatownhall@yahoo.com.
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 7, 2022
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP ANNUAL ROAD INSPECTION
Notice is hereby given that the Royalton Township board of supervisors will conduct its annual road inspection, beginning at the conclusion of the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting, approximately 9:30 a.m., Monday, April 25, 2022, at the town hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN. Members of the public wishing to accompany the inspection must notify the town office at 320-396-2982 or royalton@royaltontownship.com by April 15,2022.
/s/Duane P. Swanson, Clerk
Royalton Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 7, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Dwayne Sanders
2716 Ballindam Rd
Chester, SC 29706
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 30, 2019, to Dwayne Sanders, and filed for record September 30, 2019, as Document #548903 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
West Half of East Half of Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter (W1/2 of E1/2 of SW1/4 of SW1/4) Section Thirty-five (35), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty-two (22). Subject to Pine County Highway No 14 over and across the South 50 feet thereof.
PIO #06.0338.004
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on September 30, 2019, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before JUNE 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $3,906.68
b) 2% of Amount in Default $78.13
TOTAL DUE: $3,984.81
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit testimony on Pine County Ordinance 2022-16, an Ordinance on behalf on behalf of Pine Lake Township and the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Amendments to the Pine County Zoning Ordinance
• Section 1: Section 1.4.4 listing townships that have opted into the Pine County Zoning Ordinance shall include Pine Lake Township.
• Section 2: The County Zoning Map shall be amended to include Pine Lake Township.
• Section 3: Any ordinance or amendment to an ordinance regulating land use or zoning in Pine Lake Township shall be repealed in its entirety.
Amendments to the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance
• Section 4: Recreational Vehicles used for permanent or semi-permanent use shall be required to comply with provisions of the ordinance.
A draft copy of the ordinance is available online at www.co.pine.mn.us or in person at the Pine County Planning & Zoning Department, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN. The hearing is open to the public, at which time you may appear and offer testimony regarding the draft ordinance. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, and may be sent to Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN, 55072.
Caleb Anderson
Land & Resources Manager
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 7, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-36
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Jeremy Clark Thoennes
aka Jeremy C. Thoennes,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Richard Thoennes, whose address is 318 Jefferson St., Sandstone, Minnesota, 55072, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 25, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-CV-22-137
SUMMONS
Anton Gaborik, by his attorney
in fact, Janet Gaborik,
Plaintiff
vs.
Austin’s Land, LLC, Ernest E. Kretzschmar, deceased; the unknown heirs of Ernest E. Kretzschmar, Anton Ponos, deceased; the unknown heirs of Anton Ponos, Andrew Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Andrew Gaborik; Ferdin Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Ferdin Gaborik; Paul Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Paul Gaborik; Joseph Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Joseph Gaborik; Frances Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Frances Gaborik; Elizabeth Miniarikova, deceased; the unknown heirs of Elizabeth Miniarikova; Agatha Dvorscikova, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Austin’s Land, LLC, Ernest E. Kretzschmar, deceased; the unknown heirs of Ernest E. Kretzschmar, Anton Ponos, deceased; the unknown heirs of Anton Ponos, Andrew Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Andrew Gaborik; Ferdin Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Ferdin Gaborik; Paul Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Paul Gaborik; Joseph Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Joseph Gaborik;Frances Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Frances Gaborik; Elizabeth Miniarikova, deceased; the unknown heirs of Elizabeth Miniarikova; Agatha Dvorscikova, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein
1.YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the st01y, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to paiiicipate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Starting from the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NWl/4 of NWl/4), Section Thirty-two (32), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty (20), thence nine hundred and ninety feet (990) East to a point of beginning, thence thirteen hundred and twenty feet (1320) South to a point, thence three hundred and thirty feet (330) East to a point, thence thirteen hundred and twenty feet (1320) North to a point, thence three hundred and thirty feet (330) West back to point of beginning. Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Determining that Plaintiff is the owner of the subject property described above in fee simple; and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint; and revising the legal description as described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Dated this 23rd day of March, 2022
Troth Law, LLC
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiff
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. No. 0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 7, 14, 21, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) is considering a request for Federal assistance from Pine Technical and Community College to construct a Technical Trade Labs, Renovation and Addition in Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota for the purpose of updating learning spaces and supporting the expansion of workforce development opportunities. Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended, EDA is conducting an environmental assessment (EA) of the proposed project.
The project includes the renovation of, and addition to, the technical/trades applied learning labs. The project will be located at 900 4th Street SE, Pine City MN 55063 The purpose of the project is to provide collaborative space for high-tech training. Project information is available for review at Suite 40, 900 4th Street SE Pine City MN, or by calling 320/629-5123.
If you have any information regarding potential environmental impacts associated with this proposed project, please provide it in writing to:
Kyle Darton
Environmental Protection Specialist
U.S. Department of Commerce
Economic Development
Administration
Chicago Regional Office
A copy of the NEPA/NHPA decisional document will be available upon request at the above EDA Regional Office.
Comments received in the EDA Regional Office by 5:00 pm May 6, 2022 that will be considered.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 7, April 14, and April 21, 2022
NOTICE OF EXPIRATION
STATE OF MINNESOTA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF PINE )
You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State as stated below, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, at the election of the county auditor, are as follows: Tax Parcel number and names for the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition, those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041
PARCEL NUMBER/OWNERLEGAL DESCRIPTIONAMOUNT IF PAID BY APRIL 2022
on the 14th of May 2007, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2006,
R 02.0196.000Sect-23 Twp-042 Range-016803.72
FLOYD E HALLECKSON20.59 AC
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4
WEST OF RR
on the 12th of May 2014, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2013,
R 26.0322.000 Sect-28 Twp-039 Range-0202,175.26
DAN ANDERSON3.55 AC
THAT PART OF EAST 680 FT OF NORTH
½ OF SOUTHWEST ¼ DESC AS FOLL:
COMM AT NE CORNER OF N1/2 OF SW1/4;
THEN SOUTH ALONG EAST LINE 350 FT…
on the 9th of May 2016, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2015,
R 03.0023.006Sect-04 Twp-041 Range-0203,358.18
BRANDEN J VORK10.00 AC
NORTH 440 FT OF SOUTH 880 FT
OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST
1/4 LESS PT LYING EAST OF TWP RD
on the 8th of May 2017, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2016,
R 16.0182.000Sect -17 Twp-045 Range-01811,672.67
ANITA A FETT140 AC
EAST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4;
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4
& EAST 1/2 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF
SOUTHEAST 1/4
R 26.0263.001Sect-10 Twp-038 Range-0216,757.57
JAMES C LARSON REV TRUST6.64 AC
% MARK LARSONPART OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST
1/4 DESC AS FOLL: COM AT NE
CORNER OF W1/2 OF SE1/4; THEN
WLY ALONG NORTH LINE 259 FT TO…
on the 14th of May 2018, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2017,
R 38.5087.000Sect-18 Twp-043 Range-0205,738.22
WALLACE H & MARY JANE CADWELLSKAFF’S ADDTIION
LOT 6, BLOCK 1
& 1/4 INT IN LOT 4, BLOCK 1
R 42.0109.000Sect-28 Twp-039 Range-0215,660.85
GAIL S MATTISON1.22 AC
SOUTH 83 FT OF NORTH 249 FT OF
S1/2 OF NE1/4 OF SW1/4 OF
SW1/4 LESS EAST 20 FT THEREOF
R 45.5147.000Sect-15 Twp-042 Range-0207,975.49
MINDS UNLIMITED LLCTOWNSITE OF SANDSTONE
LOTS 1 THRU 20, BLOCK 23
R 45.5214.000Sect-16 Twp -042 Range-0209,748.79
MINDS UNLIMITED LLCSANDSTONE TOWNSIT CO’S 3RD ADDT
LOTS 1 THRU 7, BLOCK 5
R 45.5215.000Sect-16 Twp-042 Range -02041,336.11
MINDS UNLIMTED LLCSANDSTONE TOWNSIT CO’S 3RD ADDT
LOTS 1 THRU 14, BLOCK 6
R 46.0076.001Sect-14 Twp-045 Range-0208,644.49
TONY A LOUMANENTHAT PART OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF
NORTHEAST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL:
COMM AT SW CORNER OF SW1/4 OF
NE1/4; THENCE EAST 204.84 FT…
NOTE: In order to determine the amount necessary to redeem, please contact the office of the County Auditor-Treasurer at (320) 591-1667, or send inquiry to Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, Pine City, MN 55063.
That the time for redemption of such lands from such sale will expire 60 days after service of notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office, as provided by law. The redemption must be made in my office. In addition to the amounts set forth above, you will be responsible for additional interest and fees incurred as a part of service of this notice on you.
FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
Inquiries as to the proceeding set forth above can be made to the County Auditor for the County of Pine, whose address is set forth below.
Witness my hand and official seal this 29th day of March, 2022
