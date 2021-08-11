SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, July 20, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and J.J. Waldhalm. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner Matt Ludwig joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Ludwig was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means and participated from Staybridge Suites, 2350 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901, a location open and accessible to the public.
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, by WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the July 6, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) Regular Meeting Minutes-May 26, 2021
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – July 12, 2021
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund
June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021
Increase/Decrease
General Fund
5,542,757 7,460,603 1,917,847
Health and Human Services Fund
1,868,057 2,908,973 1,040,916
Road and Bridge Fund
4,346,288 5,893,517 1,547,228
COVID Relief
N/A 2,865,452 2,872,569
Land Management Fund
1,323,230 1,640,089 316,859
Self Insurance
N/A 587,862 587,862
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
15,843,003
24,071,675 8,228,671
Approve the June 2021 disbursements and claims over $2,000.
Approve Resolution 2021-51 authorizing Ken Krause, son of the former owner, Leona Krause, now deceased, to repurchase the property described as 67262 Beaver Trail Road, Askov on a contract. Due to probate not being complete, the property will be placed back in Leona’s ownership.
Approve a temporary on-sale liquor license for the Rock Creek Lions for an event on September 3-6, 2021 at the Heidelberger Rodeo, 3923 State Hwy. 70, Pine City, MN
Approve Resolution 2021-53 extending a septic fix-up special assessment to Thomas A. Stelter and Ginny L. Stelter in the amount of $17,775, and Jason T. Dufresne and Aimee R. Dufresne in the amount of $14,741.87.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Accept a $500 donation from the Pine Area Lions Club to be used to help offset expense of the K-9 program.
Approve the Agreement for the Transportation of Children and Youth in Foster Care Placement with the Pine City School District. Term of the Agreement is July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2023. Transportation expense payment responsibility is set forth in the agreement as situations arise.
Approve the regular employment status to Social Worker Angela Ripley effective August 25, 2021.
Approve the hiring of Social Worker Amy MacDonald, effective July 26, 2021, $26.46 per hour. Grade 10, Step 2, and Office Support Specialist Samantha Kubesh, effective July 21, 2021, at Grade 2, Step 1, $15.92 per hour, contingent upon a successful background check.
Approve Public Health Director Sam Lo and Supervisor Jessica Fehlen to attend the MN Supervisor’s Conference. Total cost for both: $1,068.
Approve Veterans Services Officer Mindy Sandell to attend the annual MN Association of County Veterans Services Officers Fall Conference. Total cost $533.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the Personnel Committee which met on July 12, 2021. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Darcie Koecher, effective July 2, 2021, and approve backfill and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignations of Correction Officers Timothy Ottum (effective June 14, 2021), Timmy McKellar (part-time, effective July 14, 2021) and Michelle Pickar (effective July 19, 2021), and approve backfills and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotions or lateral transfers.
ii. Approve Jail System Coordinator job description revision as proposed with regrade of position from grade 10, starting wage of $25.42/hour, to a grade 9, starting wage of $23.98/hour, based on redistribution of duties and change in educational requirements.
C. Sheriff’s Office
i. Approve the addition of a Sergeant position (four total) and backfill for any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The Sergeant position is a Grade 12 with a minimum starting wage of $29.36/hour.
ii. Approve to hire ahead one deputy to cover vacancies created by employee leaves of absences. This authorization will not increase the authorized staffing level but is intended to reduce the length of time positions are vacant. The Deputy Sheriff position is a Grade 10 with a minimum starting wage of $26.13/hour.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Public Safety Committee Report
Commissioner Waldhalm provided an overview of the Public Safety Committee which met on July 13, 2021. The Public Safety Committee made the recommendation to appoint Chief Deputy Scott Grice and Sheriff’s Office Manager Denise Baran as Deputy Directors of Emergency Management and to authorize Board Chair, Chief Deputy, Sheriff’s Office Manager and County Administrator to sign Loyalty Oath cards.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendation of the Public Safety Committee. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Economic Development Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the Economic Development Committee which met July 19, 2021. The Economic Development Committee made the recommendation to award an allocation of ARPA funds as follows: $20,000/mini-grants/mental health; $18,629.25/dispatch workstation renovation; $35,985.76/upgrade to emergency medical dispatch software; and $5,450/Carey Guides-probation supervision tools.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendation of the Economic Development Committee. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the resignation of part-time Household Hazardous Waste Attendance Kevin Ice, effective July 21, 2021, and authorize backfill of the position and any position that becomes vacant due to a promotion or lateral transfer. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the 2022 contribution amount of $2,534 to Central MN Council on Aging, approve the 2022 Memorandum of Agreement with Central MN Council on Aging, and appoint Chair Hallan and Social Services Supervisor Patrick Meacham to serve as
Pine County representatives to the Central MN Council on Aging Board of Directors. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve an amendment to Attachment One of the Pine County Recycling Program Contract, eliminating the Finlayson recycling site. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2021-52 proclaiming July 27, 2021 as Pine County Staff Appreciation Day. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to schedule a Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole, September 14, 2021, 9:00 a.m., at Nemadji Research, Bruno. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of
Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Aug. 12, 2021
MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Special Meeting – Committee of the Whole
Wednesday, July 21, 2021 - 9:00 a.m.
Board Room, Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and J.J. Waldhalm. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner Matt Ludwig joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Ludwig was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means and participated from Staybridge Suites, 2350 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901, a location open and accessible to the public.
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, by WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
1. Soil and Water Conservation (SWCD) District Update
Pine County Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Paul Swanson reviewed the Soil and Water Conservation District staff and responsibilities, SWCD goals, and reviewed projects and their funding sources.
2. East Central Regional Juvenile Center
Probation Director Terry Fawcett stated Pine County currently has a Joint Powers Agreement for secure juvenile detention and treatment at the East Central Regional Juvenile Center in Lino Lakes. Fawcett reviewed the annual usage and costs associated with placements. Discussion was held whether to remain the status quo at one bed, reduce membership to a half membership, or whether to terminate membership in the Joint Powers Agreement. After discussion, it was the consensus of the board that the county remain at a full membership, and to Fawcett and Commissioner Ludwig who are on the Advisory Board, should continue encourage the ECRJC to provide better programming for juvenile offenders.
Chair Hallan called a five-minute recess at 10:29 a.m.
The board reconvened at 10:35 a.m.
3. Solid Waste Ordinance
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson stated the County Solid Waste Ordinance was adopted in 1990. Anderson reviewed proposed amendments to the ordinance to include solid waste storage, collection and transportation, and licensing of landfill facilities and recycling facilities.
10:50 a.m. Commissioner Ludwig unable to participate due to technical difficulties.
After discussion, the consensus was for additional information to be brought to a future Committee of the Whole meeting for discussion.
10:54 a.m. Commissioner Ludwig rejoined meeting.
4. Mid-Year 2021 Budget Report
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget through June 30, 2021 reviewing the expenditure and revenue of major funds through June. The county’s budget is on track. Minke stated that total sales tax collections through the end of May are $5,300,866, which is 63% of the total authorized amount. The tax will automatically expire when $8,450,000 is collected, or December 31, 2026, whichever occurs first. If collection continue at the same rate as the last 12 months, the remaining sales tax will be collected by June, 2023.
5. Initial 2022 Budget Discussion
County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder provided an overview of the budget process, county fund structure, major revenue sources, and 2022 budget considerations.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to schedule Special Meetings-Committee of the Whole for department budget presentations for 9:00 a.m., August 24, 2021 and August 31, 2021, at the Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan: District 1-Chair Hallan/Aye; District 2-Commissioner Mohr/Aye; District 3-Commissioner Lovgren/Aye; District 4-Commissioner Waldhalm/Aye; District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye. Motion carried 5-0.
Commissioner Ludwig left the meeting at 12:32 p.m.
6. Adjourn
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:55 p.m.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, August 12, 2021
Office of the Minnesota Secretary Of state
Certificate of assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Pine City PRCA Rodeo
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 3923 State Highway 70 Pine City MN 55063
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Heidelberger Farm Equipment, LLC
Address: 3923 State Highway 70 Pine City MN 55063
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Kevin A. Hofstad
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: pinecityrodeo@gmail.com
Work Item 1246756900022
Original File Number 1246756900022
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
08/04/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 12, 19, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF PINE
IN DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other: Civil
Court File No. 58-CV-21-380
SUMMONS
Cassandra Cederstrom,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Servion, Inc., Paul D. Maloney, Carole J. Maloney, Northview Bank, Roy Sebald, Margaret Sebald, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Servion Inc., Paul D. Maloney, Carole J. Maloney, Northview Bank, Roy Sebald, Margaret Sebald, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼ of NW¼) of Section Twenty-nine (29), Township Forty-three (43), Range Nineteen (19), beginning at a point 33 feet south and 190 feet due east of the Northwest corner of the NW¼ of said Section 29; thence running due South a distance of 198.7 feet; thence due east a distance of 40 feet; thence due North a distance of 198.7 feet; thence due west a distance of 40 feet to the point of beginning.
The South 10 feet of said described plot to be reserved for alley purposes.
AND
That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼ of NW¼) of Section Twenty-nine (29), Township Forty-three (43), Range Nineteen (19), described as follows: Beginning at a point 33 feet south and 120 feet east of the Northwest corner of NW¼ of said Section 29; thence running South a distance of 188.7 feet; thence east 70 feet; thence North 188.7 feet; thence West 70 feet to the place of beginning; LESS the following described premises: That part of the NW¼ of NW¼ of Section 29, Township 43, Range 19, beginning at a point 33 feet South and 120 feet east of the Northwest corner of the NW¼ of said Section 19; thence running due South a distance of 187.7 feet; thence due East a distance of 20 feet; thence due North a distance of 187.7 feet; thence due West a distance of 20 feet to the point of beginning.
Pine County, Minnesota
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Determining that Plaintiff is the owner of the subject property described above in fee simple, and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
TROTH LAW, LLC
Dated: August 6, 2021
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiff
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. #0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 12, 19, 26, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-65
Notice and order for hearing on petition for descent of property
Estate of Bayliss Lawrence Swanson also known as Bayliss L. Swanson, also known as Bayliss Swanson
Decedent
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of the Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by the Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filled with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
It is ordered and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on October 12, 2021, at 9:10 a.m., by this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City Minnesota.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. State §524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by: Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
By the Court
Date: 07/29/2021
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 12, 19, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Pine County Board of Commissioners on August 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as practical at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, Minnesota for consideration of the Greater Minnesota Transportation Sales and Use Tax (MS 297A.993).
The public is invited to attend and to present oral or written comments. Written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing by mailing to 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 200, Pine City, Minnesota, Attention County Administrator. All written comments must arrive before the scheduled hearing or be presented at the hearing.
David J. Minke,
County Administrator
Clerk to the Pine County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine County Pioneer, Aug. 12, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Edward and Barbara Steele are requesting a variance at 31430 Greenbriar Rd, Pine City (Pine Parcel 08.0143.000) Sections 15, Township 39, Range 20 (Chengwatana Township) as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Section 4.01.03 of the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance in order to create a new five-acre lot that has not demonstrated two locations that can support a Type I septic system (MN 7080.2200-7080.2230).
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. The public may also participate in the public hearing virtually.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA WEBEX
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 12, 2021
Public Notice
COREY ANDERSON and / or relations. Items that have been placed in a storage container in March 2020, at 1005 Main St. N Pine City MN, will be removed and disposed of on August 30th 2021. Contact Mark at 763-286-2810
Published in the Pine CIty Pioneer Aug. 12, Aug. 19, 2021
