2021 Pine County Tax-Forfeit Land Auction
10:00 A.M., September 17, 2021
Courthouse
635 Northridge Drive N.W., Pine City, MN
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale to the highest bidder (but at not less than the appraised value), in the County Board Room in the Courthouse in the City of Pine City, Minnesota, the following described parcels of land, or lots with buildings or structures forfeited to the State for non-payment of taxes, by resolution of the County Board, authorizing the same, and will commence at 10:00 A.M. on the 17th day of September, 2021.
Sale Terms and Conditions
RESOLUTION 2021-55
BE IT HEREBY RESOLVED, that the parcels of land forfeited to the State for non-payment of taxes, appearing on the attached list filed with the County Auditor, which have been classified and appraised as provided by M.S. 282.01 to 282.13, shall be offered for sale by the County Auditor; said sale to commence at 10:00 A.M. on the 17th day of September, 2021, and the County Auditor is hereby directed to publish the notice of sale as provided by law.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, the sales of tracts require payment in full OR payment on terms requiring a down payment of $1,000.00 or a minimum down payment thereon of 10%, whichever is greater, with no down payment being less than the appraised timber value plus the proportioned bid increase. The balance is to be paid in ten equal annual principal payments, provided that no payment on principal, except the last payment shall be less than $1,000.00. Interest shall be computed from the day of the sale at the rate set by M.S. 282.01, sub. 4. Both principal and interest are payable annually on or before the Anniversary date of purchase. In the event of a contract cancellation, and less than 50% of the principle (original sale price) has been paid, reinstatement of the contract will not be allowed, requiring full payment of all financial obligations to retain the property.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that payment on terms is not available on the sale of tract 17, with sale requiring payment in full.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that all sales are subject to 3% state assurance, as required by state law.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that all sales are subject to recording fees, a state deed fee, state deed tax, well certificate fee, if applicable and an annual billing fee.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that all parcels of said land shall be offered for sale subject to existing leases, easements or tax liens, if any.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that certain tax-forfeited lands may have unpaid special assessments for improvements that were canceled at the time of forfeiture. Upon sale of this land, the municipality may establish an assessment schedule for payment of a portion or all of the unpaid special assessments.
BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that, except for land in platted subdivisions and lands conveyed for correcting legal descriptions, all deeds requested will contain the following statement, “This property is not eligible for enrollment in a state funded program providing compensation for conservation of marginal land or wetlands”.
Any parcel of land or lots not sold at the auction may be purchased at any time thereafter at not less than the appraised value until such time as the County Board may order a re-appraisal of the same or withdraw said land or lots from sale.
PASSED AND APPROVED this 3rd day of August, 2021 by the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
ATTEST:
Stephan M. Hallan, Chair Pine County Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Pine County Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Aug. 26, 2021
September 17, 2021
Note: appraised values listed may have been discounted to reflect conditions of the parcel and may not represent the valuation determined by the Assessor’s Office for determining property taxes.
Previously Offered Last Year
1. BREMEN TOWNSHIP (05.0298.000)
NE ¼ of SW ¼; (Timber Value $10,800) *TORRENS
35-44-21 40 acres Appraised Value: $27,700
2. MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP (18.0126.000)
That part of SW ¼ of the SW ¼ described as follows: Starting from the Southwest corner of the SW ¼ of the SW ¼; thence 660 feet East to a point of beginning; thence 1320 feet North to a point; thence 330 feet East to a point; thence 1320 feet South to a point; thence 330 feet West back to point of beginning.
15-40-21 10 acres Appraised Value: $2,000
3. SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP (30.0298.000 split)
E ½ of the NE ¼ AND NE ¼ of the SE ¼. Subject to public waters.
31-42-19 120 acres Appraised Value: $49,900
New Offerings
4. ARLONE TOWNSHIP (01.0239.001)
The South 1320 feet of the West 825 feet of the fractional W ½ of SW ¼. Subject to Townline Road along the South line thereof.
31-41-19 25 acres Appraised Value: $47,800
5. FLEMING TOWNSHIP (14.0024.000)
NE ¼ of SW ¼ (Timber Value $11,000)
4-43-18 40 acres Appraised Value: $31,900
6. FLEMING TOWNSHIP (14.5036.000)
Fleming Estates; Lot 3, Block 2; (Timber Value $2,500); * Torrens and Abstract recorded
30-43-18 5.60 acres Appraised Value: $15,300
7. MUNCH TOWNSHIP (19.0186.000 split)
S ½ of NW ¼
27-40-20 80 acres Appraised Value: $27,400
8. MUNCH TOWNSHIP (19.0192.000)
SW ¼ of NE ¼
28-40-20 40 acres Appraised Value: $9,300
9. MUNCH TOWNSHIP (19.0212.000)
South 860 feet of the North 2,110 feet of the W ½ of NW ¼
30-40-20 22.15 acres Appraised Value: $35,900
10. NORMAN TOWNSHIP (22.0041.000)
That part of the S ½ of SW ¼ described as: Commencing at the Southwest corner of said Section 1; thence on an assumed bearing of East along the South line of the S ½ of SW ¼ of said Section 1 a distance of 1260 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence continuing on a bearing of East along said South line 370 feet; thence on a bearing of North 530 feet, more or less, to the center of Little Willow River; thence Northwesterly along the center of Little Willow River 450 feet, more or less, to the intersection with a line that bears North from the point of beginning; thence on a bearing of South 740 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Subject to township road over the South 33 feet thereof. Subject to public waters.
1-44-19 5.00 acres Appraised Value: $33,900
11. PINE CITY TOWNSHIP (26.5384.000)
Lofty Pines; Lot 16, Block 1
29-39-20 1.10 acres Appraised Value: $7,900
12. PINE LAKE TOWNSHIP (27.5141.000)
North Ridge Second Addition; Lot 9, Block 1
18-43-21 Appraised Value: $14,500
13. CITY OF BROOK PARK (35.5021.000 and 35.5022.000)
Kelsey’s First Addition to the Townsite of Brook Park, Lots 17-22, Block 5 and vacated alley.
15-40-22 Appraised Value: $8,800
14. CITY OF PINE CITY (42.0242.000)
That part of Government Lot 7, Section 33, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, and also being part of Lot 1, Auditor’s Subdivision of Section 33, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Commencing at the southeast corner of said Government Lot 7; thence at an assumed bearing of North along the east line of said Government Lot 7, a distance of 926.86 feet; thence west at right angles bearing North 90 degrees West a distance of 100.00 feet to the point of beginning of the property to be described; thence continuing North 90 degrees West 93.50 feet; thence on a bearing of North a distance of 179 feet , more or less, to the shoreline of Cross Lake; thence easterly along said shoreline to the intersection with a line that bears North from the point of beginning; thence on a bearing of South a distance of 193 feet , more or less, to the point of beginning.
33-39-21 .4 acres Appraised Value: $39,900
15. CITY OF ROCK CREEK (43.0605.000)
West 330 feet of East 645 feet of NW ¼ of NE ¼, less South 924 feet of West 330 feet of East 645 feet of NW ¼ of NE ¼; subject to driveway easement over and across East 15 feet.
36-38-21 3.00 acres Appraised Value: $37,200
16. CITY OF WILLOW RIVER (47.0048.000)
That part of Re-arrangement of Auditors Lot 4 described as follows: Commencing at the Southeasterly corner of Lot 1, Block 2, Townsite of Willow River, running Easterly on a prolongation in a direct line of the Southerly line of said Lot 1, 112 feet to the East Bank of the creek running through said Auditor’s Lot 4; thence southerly along the east bank of said Creek to the south Section line of said Section 2, thence Westerly along said Southerly line of Section 2 to the point of intersection of said line with the Easterly line of Willow Street in said Townsite of Willow River, thence Northerly measured along said East line of Willow Street a distance of 304.5 feet, more or less, to a point 44 feet southwesterly from the Southwest corner of Lot 1, Block 2, thence easterly 150 feet to a point of intersection of a prolongation Southerly of the Easterly line of said Lot 1; thence Northerly 44 feet to the point of beginning. Subject to City of Willow River Easement.
2-44-20 1.81 acres Appraised Value: $24,900
NOTE: Payment On Terms Is Not Available On Tract 17, With Purchase Requiring Payment In Full.
17. CITY OF SANDSTONE (45.5157.000)
Village of Sandstone Addition #1; Lot 5, Block 3
16-42-20 Appraised Value: $4,900 (PAYMENT IN FULL REQUIRED)
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Aug. 26, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, August 3, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr and Terry Lovgren. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner Matt Ludwig joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Ludwig was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means and participated from Staybridge Suites, 2350 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901, a location open and accessible to the public. County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means. Commissioner Waldhalm was absent (excused).
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, by WebEx or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the July 20, 2021 county board meeting and Summary for publication and Minutes of July 21, 2021 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – July 2021
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Approve Resolution 2021-58 authorizing Jesus Muchacho, former owner, to repurchase the property described as 67262 Beaver Tail Road, Askov, on a 4-year contract.
Approve an exempt permit for Minnesota Deer Hunters Association-Quad Rivers for an event on October 9, 2021 at the Doc’s Sports Bar & Grill, 34427 Majestic Pine Drive, Sturgeon Lake, MN.
Liquor License – ON/OFF Sale Sundays (and/or/all)
Wild Horse Tavern-Kerrick Township; Doc’s Sports Bar & Grill Inc.-Windemere Township; Floppie Crappie Lakeside Pub LLC-Pokegama Township; Wings North Inc.-Pokegama Township; Lake Appeil-Pokegama Township; Nemadji Enterprises Inc.-Nickerson Township; Country Side Campground LLC-Sandstone Township; Rocking K Lazy E (Banning Lounge)-Finlayson Township; Rocking K Lazy E (Banning Off Sale)-Finlayson Township; Red’s Liquor Box-Pokegama Township; Bear Creek Tavern-Arlone Township; Moose Lake Golf Club-Windemere Township; Pine City Country Club Inc.-Pine City Township; Badlands Entertainment LLC (DBA Maverick’s)-Chengwatana Township; Beroun Crossing Country Store-Pokegama Township.
Approve Resolution 2021-57 extending a special assessment to Joseph Kamath and Hannah Kamath, $17,345; Chad Staber and Tally Jo Staber, $8,526.34; and Jason A. Rehn and Valarie M. Rehn, $17,250.
Approve the Contract Agreement for Administration of the Local Septic Fix Up Fund between Pine County and Lakes and Pines C.A.C. The term of the grant program is August 1, 2021 – December 31, 2022, and Contract Amendment with Lakes & Pines for their past administration of the low income septic grant program January 1, 2017-July 31, 2021.
Approve Resolution 2021-54 entering into a $10,000 grant agreement program with the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.
Accept a $1,000 donation from the family of David Gernier and designate to the Benjamin Neel Gun Range.
Approve the promotion of Office Support Specialist Stacey Bisek to the Eligibility Worker position effective August 16, 2021. Grade 6, Step 1, $20.09 per hour.
Approve the promotion of Corrections Officer Ashley Luedtke to Systems Coordinator effective August 15, 2021. Grade 9, Step 5, $28.08 per hour.
Approve the promotion of Deputy Sheriff Tom Nygard to Investigator effective August 29, 2021. Grade 11, Step 7, $35.17 per hour.
Approve the promotion of part-time Corrections Officer David Pangerl to full-time Corrections Officer effective August 15, 2021. Wage and grade remain unchanged.
Approve the hiring of Karla Pankow and Kevin Stibbe as part-time dispatchers, effective August 9, 2021, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.34 per hour.
Approve Child Support Supervisor Jodi Blesener to attend the MN Supervisor’s Conference. Total cost: $696.
Approve Case Aide Angela Boelman to attend the Minnesota County Health & Human Services Accountants’ conference. Total cost: $806.
Approve IT Manager Ryan Findell to attend the 2021 MNCITLA Annual Conference. Total cost: $477.
Approve Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto to attend the Minnesota Public Employer Labor Relations Association conference. Total cost: $250.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2021-55 approving the terms and conditions and the 2021 Public Land Sale listing, and Resolution 2021-56 approving the terms and conditions and the 2021 Sealed Bid Adjoining Landowner Land Sale listing. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to scheduling a public hearing for August 17, 2021 to consider an ordinance to manage public uses within the memorial forests. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the purchase of the commercial module from Marshall and Swift for $23,000 and approve the Software as a Service (SaaS) Agreement with Tyler Technologies. The one-time $310,100 costs (Tax/CAMA program and Marshall and Swift module) are anticipated to be paid out of the Recorder Compliance Fund. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Final Plat of L&L Hegge Estates. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 3-0 with Commissioner Ludwig abstaining.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to appoint the following individuals to the Personnel Board of Appeals: Connie Mikrot, one-year term, January 1, 2022-December 31, 2022; Amy Kruse, two-year term, January 1, 2022-December 31, 2023; and Lynda Wolfe, three-year term, January 1, 2022–December 31, 2024. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to enter into a 4-year contract with Anoka County for Medical Examiner services. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:00 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23. No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Aug. 26, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-67
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
In Re: Estate of
Andrew Frank Saumer
a/k/a Andrew F. Saumer
a/k/a Andrew Saumer
a/k/a Andy Saumer
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated January 8, 2003. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Steven Saumer, whose address is 6559 Raspberry Road, Pine City, MN 55063, and Ann Crider, whose address is 19183 Knob Road, Grasston, MN 55030 to serve as the co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as co-personal representatives or may object to the appointment of the co-personal representatives. Any objection to the appointment of the co-personal representatives must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the co-personal representatives have the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 23, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdom
Peggy Zdom
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S,
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANTS
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-69
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA
Estate of Barbara Valentino,
Decedent
Notice is given that Marci A. Rich, residing at 38902 County Road 153, Albany, Minnesota, 56307 is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the estate of Barbara L. Valentino, a resident of the State of Arizona.
On August 9, 2021, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceeding in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205.
Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.
Dated: Aug. 10, 2021
/s/ Elizabeth Olson
Elizabeth Olson
Court Administrator
Filed in District Court
State of Minnesota
Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative
James F. Bodin
Attorney at Law
2091 County Road D, Suite A
Maplewood, MN 55109
Attorney License No: 0009283
Telephone: (651) 777-7601
FAX: (651) 777-7602
Email: jamesbodin@gmail.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 2021
PINE COUNTY MEMORIAL FOREST ORDINANCE SUMMARY
An ordinance establishing rules and regulations for the use, enjoyment, and management of the Pine County Memorial Forest lands regarding the following topics:
1.) Forest road and trail use
2.) Hunting/observation stands and blinds
3.) Permanent structures
4.) Soil excavation/removal
5.) Timber
6.) Agriculture
7.) Dispersed camping
Passed and approved this 17th day of August, 2021, by the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Stephen M. Hallan,
Chair, Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator,
Clerk to the County Board
A full text document of the ordinance is available at the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us) or in person, Pine County Auditor’s Office, 635 Northridge Dr Nw, Suite 240, Pine City, MN 55063.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Aug. 26, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-CV-21-234
Land Title Summons in Application for Registration of Land
In the matter of the Application of Daniel E. Carlson to register the title to the following described real estate situated in Pine County, Minnesota, namely:
That part of Government Lot 2, Section 28, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, formally platted at Lot 11, Block 4 and the south half of the adjacent Alley No. 3, as bound by the northerly extensions of the east and west lines of said Lot 11, all of the recorded plat of “VENHOVEN AND BRANDES FIRST ADDITION TO PINE CITY” on file and of record in the office of the Pine County Recorder, of said County.
Applicant(s) vs.
Northwoods Bank of Minnesota; Federal National Mortgage Association; Heirs and devisees, known and unknown, of any of the above named persons who may be deceased; and All persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the application herein,
Defendants,
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you. An answer is only required if you want to object to registration of the property as requested by the Applicant. If you fail to answer within 20 days, the Applicant in this proceeding will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Application without further notice to you. Your Answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, you may e-file the Answer, or the Answer may be filed by mailing it to: Pine County Court Administration, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN 55063 with a check payable to District Court Administrator for $295.00 for filing fee, or with an order waiving the fee.
You should also serve your answer on the Applicant’s attorney, or the Applicant, if self-represented, within the 20 days.
/s/ Elizabeth Olson
Elizabeth Olson
Witness, District Court Administrator of said Court in said County, this 10th day of August 2021.
APPROVED FOR FILING
/s/ Daniel W. Blake
Daniel W. Blake
Examiner of Titles
TROTH LAW, LLC
Dated: August 10, 2021
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. #0395709
Attorney for Applicant
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 19, 26, Sept. 2, 2021
REQUEST FOR BIDS
The Rock Creek City Council is requesting sealed bids for the repair of the cul-de-sac and road reconstruction of Valley Lane.
Request a bid packet by calling the Rock Creek City Office at (320) 629-2736 or by email at: cityofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us.
Sealed bids must include a current Certificate of Insurance, Federal I.D. Number and be submitted by the bid opening date of Thursday September 2, 2021 at 7PM. Contractors who submit a bid must be present at the bid opening. The City of Rock Creek reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
City of Rock Creek
PO Box 229
Rock Creek, MN 55067
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Aug. 19, 26
