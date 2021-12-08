NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated June 2, 2008, executed by Audra M. Nelson and Allen E. Nelson, husband and wife, as mortgagor(s) to Lake Area Bank as mortgagee in the original or maximum principal amount of One Hundred Seven Thousand Two Hundred and 00/100 ($107,200.00) Dollars, recorded with the Pine County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on June 10, 2008, as Document. No. A473082; which was modified from time to time thereafter, the last modification being instrument dated November 13, 2014, and recorded on November 21, 2014, as Document No. A-517723; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon the sum of One Hundred Five Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-four and 27/100 ($105,854.27) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:
Lot Six (6), Block Three (3), Ausmus Maple Knoll, Pine County, Minnesota.
Property address: 12465 Branch Drive, Pine City, MN 55063
Parcel I.D. #: 28-5506-000
Transaction Agent: N/A
Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A
Mortgage Originator: Lake Area Bank
will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on February 3, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, Suite 100, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), their heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on August 3, 2022, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday).
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Notice Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated: December 1, 2021 Lake Area Bank, Mortgagee
Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys at Law, 4770 White Bear Parkway, #100, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-CV-21-550
NOTICE AND ORDER HEARING ON PETITION TO TERMINATE TRUST
In Re:
The Trust Agreement
Of Sandra J. Knobel
It is Ordered and Notice is given that 1/4/22, at 10:10 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, on the Petition to Terminate Trust in Sandra J. Knobel Living Trust Agreement matter.
FURTHER:
Notice shall be given to all persons named in the Petition has having or as claiming an interest in the Trust; and
Notice shall be given by:
a. Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order for Hearing to all persons named in the Petition as having or who may claim to have interest in the Trust, at their last known addresses by U.S. Postal Service at least 15 days prior to the hearing date,
b. Publishing this Notice and Order for Hearing one time at least 20 days prior to the hearing date in a legal newspaper of Pine County, Minnesota.
SO ORDERED.
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of Pine County
District Court
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 2, 9, 2021
NOTICE OF CANDIDATE FILING FOR
BROOK PARK TOWNSHIP
ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the time for filing Affidavits of Candidacy for Township Offices to be elected at the March election on March 8th, 2022, will open on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 8:00 a.m and will close on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. for the office as follows:
One (1) Supervisor Position for a three (3) year term
Affidavits of candidacy are available from the Township Clerk by calling 612-390-1275. Filing fee is $2.00. The filing office will be closed on January 1st for the New Year’s Holiday.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
Kelly Johnson
Brook Park Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 2021
NOTICE OF FILING FOR ROYALTON TOWNSHIP OFFICES
Notice is hereby given to qualified voters of Royalton Township, Pine County, State of Minnesota, that filing for town office will be held for a two-week period.
Affidavits of Candidacy shall be filed with the Town Clerk at: Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, between Tuesday, December 28, 2021, and Tuesday, January 11, 2022, by appointment only. Call 320-396-2982 for appointment.
Filing will close January 11, 2022, at 5:00 pm.
The Clerk’s Office will also be open for filing January 11, 2022, from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.
Filing fee: $2.00
Offices to be filled at the Tuesday, March 8, 2022, annual election:
1 Supervisor – 3-year term
1 Clerk – 2-year term
/s/ Duane P. Swanson
Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 2021
Notice of filing for Township election
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the qualified voters of Pokegama Township, Pine County, State of Minnesota, that the filing for the Township Officer will be held for a two-week period beginning December 28th, 2021.
Affidavit of Candidacy may be filed out with the Township Clerk at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063 during business hours. Applicants wishing to file for office outside of hours may set an appointment by calling the Clerk 320-629-3719 or emailing pokegamatownhall@yahoo.com.
Filing will close on January 11th, 2022 at 5:00 pm
Filing Fee is $2.00
Office to be filled at the March 8th, 2022 Township Election are as follows:
Supervisor B: a (3) three-year term
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 16, 2021
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE TOWNSHIP ZONING AND SHORELAND ORDINANCES
Notice is hereby given that the Pokegama Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on December 20th, 2021 at 7:00 pm, at the Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd. Pine City. The purpose of this hearing is to update the Zoning and Shoreland Ordinances to reflect current changes in reference Statutes and policies. Because of the nature of this ordinance change, all areas of the Township may be affected.
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: December 6th 2021
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 2021
Request for Bids
Sealed bids will be received by the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Administrator’s Office, at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 200, Pine City MN 55063 until 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021 for publication, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 331A.05, of the financial statement (first and second publication), the proceedings of the County Board, and such other notices as are required by law to be published during 2022. Please indicate “Sealed Bids-Publishing 2022” in the lower left corner of your envelope.
/s/ David J. Minke, Administrator
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 16, 2021
ROCK CREEK CITY COUNCIL
SUMMARY MINUTES
October 7, 2021
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7PM by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Saumer, Ramberg, Christenson, Berdan and Johnson.
Others present: Amy Thompson, Curt Kubesh, Kevin Poorker, Don Burger, Nick Fox and his Dad.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve the September 2, 2021 minutes.
Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg approval of Minor-Subdivision MSD-21-006 for Shirley Kirchberg. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Saumer approval of Premier Outdoor Services to repair the asphalt in the Timber Ridge Development. Motion carried all ayes. Curt to contact Premier to schedule project.
Berdan motioned seconded by Saumer to approve the bid for preventative maintenance of Timber Ridge from Prefer Seal Coating. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Saumer to contract with the East Central Development Commission to conclude the update of the comprehensive plan. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Ramberg not give a gate key to Federated Co-ops. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to purchase a new John Deere lawnmower, trading in the old mower the Rock Creek Lions purchased for the city in 2007. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve payment of check #’s 15929 – 15964 and e-transfers totaling $64,946.04. Motion passed all in favor.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to adjourn the Council meeting at 8:45 PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 2021
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT CREEK,
POLK COUNTY
Case No. 21-TP-17
Notice and Order of Hearing
(For Publication)
IN THE INTEREST OF
H.T.
BORN TO: B.Z.
Physical Description of alleged partent
TO:
Bridget Zimmer
220 3rd Avenue SE
Pine City, MN 55063
and any unknown parent at unknown address.
Additional identifying information:
Date of conception: 1/20/2010
Place of conception:
Date of birth: 10/6/2010
Place of birth: Manitowoc, WI
IT IS ORDERED:
This Notice be published advising you that a Petition for Termination of your parental rights to be named-above child be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake Wisconsin, R,/Br. address 1005 West Main Street, Branch 1, Balsam Lake, WI 54810 on 1/27/2022, at 8:30 a.m.
IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, the court may hear testimony in support of the allegations in the Petition and grant the request of the petitioner to terminate your parental rights.
You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford ton attorney, the state public defender may appoint an attorney to represent you.
If you fail to appear and the court terminates your parental rights, a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be signed and filed in the trail court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief.
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability in the court process, please call 715-485-9229 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
Malia T. Malone
1005 West Main Street Ste 100
Balsam Lake, WI 54810
715-485-9210
1059105
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 2021
Notice of Filing for Chengwatana Township Office
The following township offices will be voted on at the annual March Township Election to be held on March 8, 2022. The filing period for the following offices begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday January 11, 2022.
One Supervisor (3 year term)
One Clerk (2 year term)
Please contact the town clerk at 320-629-2208 to make an appointment to file. The filing fee is $2.00.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
Katy Overtoom, Clerk
Chengwatana Township
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 16, 2021
