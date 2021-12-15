NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated June 2, 2008, executed by Audra M. Nelson and Allen E. Nelson, husband and wife, as mortgagor(s) to Lake Area Bank as mortgagee in the original or maximum principal amount of One Hundred Seven Thousand Two Hundred and 00/100 ($107,200.00) Dollars, recorded with the Pine County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on June 10, 2008, as Document. No. A473082; which was modified from time to time thereafter, the last modification being instrument dated November 13, 2014, and recorded on November 21, 2014, as Document No. A-517723; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon the sum of One Hundred Five Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-four and 27/100 ($105,854.27) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:
Lot Six (6), Block Three (3), Ausmus Maple Knoll, Pine County, Minnesota.
Property address: 12465 Branch Drive, Pine City, MN 55063
Parcel I.D. #: 28-5506-000
Transaction Agent: N/A
Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A
Mortgage Originator: Lake Area Bank
will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on February 3, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, Suite 100, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), their heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on August 3, 2022, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday).
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Notice Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated: December 1, 2021 Lake Area Bank, Mortgagee
Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys at Law, 4770 White Bear Parkway, #100, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 2022
Notice of filing for Township election
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the qualified voters of Pokegama Township, Pine County, State of Minnesota, that the filing for the Township Officer will be held for a two-week period beginning December 28th, 2021.
Affidavit of Candidacy may be filed out with the Township Clerk at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063 during business hours. Applicants wishing to file for office outside of hours may set an appointment by calling the Clerk 320-629-3719 or emailing pokegamatownhall@yahoo.com.
Filing will close on January 11th, 2022 at 5:00 pm
Filing Fee is $2.00
Office to be filled at the March 8th, 2022 Township Election are as follows:
Supervisor B: a (3) three-year term
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 16, 2021
Request for Bids
Sealed bids will be received by the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Administrator’s Office, at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 200, Pine City MN 55063 until 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021 for publication, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 331A.05, of the financial statement (first and second publication), the proceedings of the County Board, and such other notices as are required by law to be published during 2022. Please indicate “Sealed Bids-Publishing 2022” in the lower left corner of your envelope.
/s/ David J. Minke, Administrator
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 16, 2021
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT CREEK,
POLK COUNTY
Case No. 21-TP-17
Notice and Order of Hearing
(For Publication)
IN THE INTEREST OF
H.T.
BORN TO: B.Z.
Physical Description of alleged partent
TO:
Bridget Zimmer
220 3rd Avenue SE
Pine City, MN 55063
and any unknown parent at unknown address.
Additional identifying information:
Date of conception: 1/20/2010
Place of conception:
Date of birth: 10/6/2010
Place of birth: Manitowoc, WI
IT IS ORDERED:
This Notice be published advising you that a Petition for Termination of your parental rights to be named-above child be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake Wisconsin, R,/Br. address 1005 West Main Street, Branch 1, Balsam Lake, WI 54810 on 1/27/2022, at 8:30 a.m.
IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, the court may hear testimony in support of the allegations in the Petition and grant the request of the petitioner to terminate your parental rights.
You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford ton attorney, the state public defender may appoint an attorney to represent you.
If you fail to appear and the court terminates your parental rights, a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be signed and filed in the trail court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief.
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability in the court process, please call 715-485-9229 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
Malia T. Malone
1005 West Main Street Ste 100
Balsam Lake, WI 54810
715-485-9210
1059105
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 16, 23 2021
Notice of Filing for Chengwatana Township Office
The following township offices will be voted on at the annual March Township Election to be held on March 8, 2022. The filing period for the following offices begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday January 11, 2022.
One Supervisor (3 year term)
One Clerk (2 year term)
Please contact the town clerk at 320-629-2208 to make an appointment to file. The filing fee is $2.00.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
Katy Overtoom, Clerk
Chengwatana Township
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 16, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Consider Creation of an Economic Development Authority and/or Assigning the
Economic Development Authority Powers to the Existing Housing and Redevelopment Authority
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Pine County Board of Commissioners on January 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as practical, at the Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, as required by Minnesota Statutes §469.093 for the purpose of considering the formation of an Economic Development Authority and to consider assigning the powers of the Economic Development Authority to the existing Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Following the public hearing, the county board will consider an enabling resolution which would authorize the Pine County HRA to exercise all powers granted in Minnesota Statutes §469.090 through §469.1082 and to be governed by a five-member board of commissioners appointed by the county board. These powers are in addition to the existing powers of the HRA.
The public is invited to attend and to present oral or written comments; written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing by mailing to: David Minke; Pine County Administrator; 635 Northridge Dr. NW; Pine City, MN 55063 or via email to David.Minke@co.pine.mn.us. All written comments must arrive before the scheduled hearing or be presented at the hearing.
/s/ David J. Minke
David J. Minke
County Administrator
Clerk to the Pine County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 16, 23, 2021
Central MN Council on Aging Notice
The Central MN Council on Aging will publish a Special Competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Administration for Community Living (ACL) for vaccine education and supports from December 2021 - August 2022. RFP will be posted to our website on or about December 17, 2021. See our website: http://www.cmcoa.org/titleiii.shtml for further information and RFP.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 16, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, November 16, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, by Zoom or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the November 2, 2021 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – September 23, 2021
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve October, 2021 Cash Balance
Fund October 31, 2020 October 31, 2021 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 3,290,417 4,583,590 1,293,173
Health and Human Services Fund 1,023,356 1,986,090 962,734
Road and Bridge Fund 2,543,952 1,358,884 (1,185,068)
COVID Relief 1,974,633 2,599,681 625,049
Land Management Fund 2,124,543 2,266,687 142,144
Self Insurance 0 573,935 573,935
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) 23,886,101 25,781,491 1,895,390
Approve October 2021 Disbursements/Claims Over $2,000
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 488 claims under $2,000 totaling $249,543.85, were paid during the period of October 1, 2021-October 31, 2021: 4.0 SCHOOL SERVICES OF EAST CENTRAL, 2,743.36; ABBOTT NORTHWESTER HOSPITAL, 5,603.27; Am Indian Fam & Child Serv Inc, 2,554.80; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 5,281.37; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000; Anoka Co Juv Ctr Main Res, 19,978; Askov Deep Rock, 2,381.55; Aspen Mills, 2,742.04; BERGERSON ELECTRIC, INC, 2,500; BLAINE LOCK & SAFE INC, 3,652.62; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 5,026; Cdw Government Inc, 3,467.52; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 26,815.68; Chamberlain Oil Co.,Inc, 8,704.26; CIT, 2,996.50; City Of Hinckley, 15,288; City Of Pine City, 15,288; CITY OF SAINT PAUL, 2,500; CITY OF SANDSTONE, 10,920; CleanItSupply.com, 2,483.25; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,642; Department Of Finance, 27,057.33; Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998, 10,387.57; DHS State Operated Services, 4,429.95; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 46,017.80; DSC Communications, 3,456; East Central Energy Of Braham, 21,664.56; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 29,172.56; East Central School Dist 2580, 5,654.28; ELLENA VELDHOUSE &TESCIA VELDHOUSE-JACKS, 176,716.11; Elwood Design and Sewer Installation LLC, 15,200; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 4,028.94; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 5,959.57; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 2,504; FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION, 51,682.13; FURTHER, 4,858.48; GUARDIAN, 17,736.46; Infinity Independent Living Services Llc, 3,604.46; JC Septic Systems, 14,650; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 55,750, Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept, 2,958.72; Knife River Corp, 52,487.27; Landwehr Construction Inc, 144,835; LHB INC, 3,711; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,372.72; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,574.79; Martin-Mcallister, Inc, 2,200; MEDICARE BLUE RX, 5,627.80; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,310.50; MIDWEST CONTRACTING LLC, 19,018.52; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 13,335.66; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 8,911.17; MINNESOTA POWER, 3,143.96; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 14,177; Mn Depart Of Health, 3,485; Mn Depart Of Revenue, 123,661.38; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,214.25; Mn State Auditor, 39,160.75; Mn State Treasurer, 622,405.36; Mohr Parts & Supplies, 106.09; MONARCH PAVING, 4,994.14; Motorola Solutions Inc, 60,979.53; M-R Sign Company, Inc., 6,156.33; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 9,789.60; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 11,919.40; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 6,514.50; North Homes Inc, 8,470.20; NORTHERN NATURAL GAS, 73,116.44; NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC, 5,691.55; NORTHVIEW BANK, 12,738.80; Northwestern Mn Juvenile Center, 3,668; Northwoods Children Home, 9,733.20; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 5,015.61; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,124.08; PHASE INC, 13,000; PHOENIX SUPPLY, 15,151.10; Pine Co Highway Department, 11,850.78; Pine County Sheriff FPI Contract, 17,319.21, Pine Technical & Community College, 229,500; Pine/County Of, 49,293.29; Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc, 6,576; PRECISION GRADE LLC, 20,500; PREMIER ASPHALT, 136,563.96; Pro-West & Associates Inc, 8,613.69; Purchase Power, 4,035; Rabe Excavating, LLC, 17,800; Regents Of The U Of Mn, 24,172.63; ROCON PAVING, 5,083.81; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 14,400; Ron’s Roll-Off Service, 2,325; SANDBERG CONSTRUCTION INC, 16,550; School District No. 97, 274,885.41; School District No. 139, 70,340.81; School District No. 2165, 701,336.46; SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2580, 818,023; School District No. 314, 60,881.57; School District No. 577, 292,678.65; School District No. 578, 1,368,329.72; SEH INC, 10,732.47; SHANE KORF, 11,000; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,270; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 21,693.74; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 51,693; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP – VOID, 357,651.74; Verizon Wireless, 11,595.07; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 5,869.80; Volunteers Of America, 11,000.00; WSB AND ASSOCIATES, 20,957.03; Ziegler Inc., 14,092.71.
Approve the Application for Abatement for Alex and Lois Okun, 63558 State Hwy. 18, Finlayson, Parcel 13.0249.000 and authorize Auditor-Treasurer to process a refund.
Approve Resolution 2021-72 extending special assessments as follow: Darrin Lange and April Lange, PID 28.0619.000, $15,000; Joseph B. Long and Janette A. Long, PID 40.0123.000, $17,300; Terry Jasinski, PID 22.0162.000, $20,432.36; Richard R. Prihoda and Therese Marie Prihoda, PID 18.0219.000, $20,225; and Larry Sederstrom and Judy Sederstrom, PID 15.0304.000, $18,500.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve a two-year Agreement between the Pine County Attorney’s Office and the City of Sandstone for the prosecution of crimes and ordinances within the city of Sandstone. The City of Sandstone will pay a total of $20,000.
Approve the internal transfer of Angela Ripley from an Adult Protection Social Worker to a Child Protection Social Worker, effective December 1, 2021, Grade 10, Step 1, wage will remain unchanged.
Approve the promotion of dispatcher Jasmine Ploub from part-time to full-time status, effective November 21, 2021. Wage will remain unchanged.
Approve the hiring of the following:
Jaclyn Skalicky as an administrative assistant in the jail, effective November 29, 2021, grade 5, non-union, non-exempt position. Based on qualification and experience, starting wage is $22.00 per hour.
Chase Ableiter as part-time corrections officer, effective December 1, 2021, grade 7, step 1, $21.34 per hour.
Jessica Nichols as a Health & Human Services case aide, effective November 29, 2021, grade 5, step 1, $18.96 per hour.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the November 8, 2021 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Health and Human Services
i. Approve the recruitment of a new Eligibility Worker position (included in the 2022 HHS budget proposal) and backfill of any subsequent vacancies due to promotion or lateral transfer. The position is a Grade 6 with a minimum starting wage of $20.49/hour.
ii. Approve the recruitment of a new Social Worker/Case Manager position (included in the 2022 HHS budget proposal) and backfill of any subsequent vacancies due to promotion or lateral transfer. The position may be filled by a licensed social worker or a registered nurse. The position is a Grade 10 with a minimum starting wage of $25.88/hour.
Recruitment of both positions is dependent on an approved county budget and will not be filled until January 2022.
B. Sheriff’s Office
i. Approve a regrade of the current Sheriff’s Office Manager position from a Grade 8 to a Grade 9 based on review of current job duties; approve a new job description and new job title of Sheriff’s Office Supervisor.
C. Highway
i. Approve the backfill of the open Highway Engineer Technician III position, and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. Position is a grade 9 with a minimum starting salary of $23.94/hour.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve $25,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the City of Hinckley to be designated toward the design and engineering of sewer/water infrastructure. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Maintenance Agreement Regarding the Private Drive and Stormwater Pond Maintenance and approve the final plat of Old Chengwatana and authorize the Board Chair, County Administrator, County Surveyor, County Attorney, County Auditor-Treasurer and County Recorder to sign. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2021-70 requiring subdivision approvals or exemptions be attached to deeds which result in the subdivision of parcels covered by the Pine County Subdivision and Platting Ordinance. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Commissioner Mohr left the meeting at 11:26 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the following plans and policies: Residential Anti-Displacement and Relocation Assistance Plan (Section 104(d) of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974), Excessive Force Policy (Section 519 of the 1990 HUD Appropriations Act), Certification of a Drug-Free Workplace (HUD Form 50070), Section 3 and Women or Minority Owned Business Certification Plan, Fair Housing Plan & Annual Fair Housing Activities, and Program Income Plan. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Commissioner Mohr returned at 11:29 a.m.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 11:48 a.m. and stated the meeting will reconvene at 1:00 p.m. for a Legislative Update with State Senator Jason Rarick and State Representative Nathan Nelson.
The meeting reconvened at 1:00 p.m.
In attendance: State Senator Jason Rarick, State Representative Nathan Nelson, Chair Hallan, Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig; County Administrator David Minke, and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
Discussion included Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD); Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT); county probation funding; SSIS paper work reduction; out-of-home placement aid; behavioral health continuum of care; and MnChoices.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 2:20 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
/s/ Stephen M Hallan
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
/s/ David J. Minke
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 16, 2021
Notice of Filing for Mission Creek Township office
The following township office will be voted on at the annual March Township Election to be held on March 8, 2022. The filing period for this office begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday December 28, 2020 and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday January 11, 2022. Note: Filing office will be closed January 1, 2022 in observance of New Year’s Day.
The place of filing for candidates who reside in Mission Creek Township is with the Town Clerk, (320-279-1649) by appointment at the Mission Creek Town Hall. The filing fee is $2.00
One Supervisor (3 year term)
Candidates may file in person or by mail. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period may arrange to file prior to departure.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Mission Creek Township
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 16, 23, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-21-89
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE S AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Loyde Richard Johnson,
Decedent.
It is ORDERED and Notice is given that on January 10th, 2022 at 10:45 am, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated March 30, 2012, and for the appointment of Lowell L. Johnson, whose address is PO BOX 179, Finlayson, MN 55735 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims or taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 12/08/21
/s/ Patrick L. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
SPEAR & SWANSON LAW OFFICE
David Spear
MN# 103834
615-3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-7586
Facsimile: 320-629-1065
e-mail: dspear@spearswanson. com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 16, 23, 2021
PINE CITY HOUSING DEVELOPMENT
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Pine City has developed its Agency Plan for the Fiscal Year 2022 in compliance with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. The plan is available for review at the Authority’s office located at 905 7th Street SW, Pine City, MN 55063. The Authority’s hours of operation are Monday 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
In addition, the annual public hearing will be held on January 18, 2022 at 2 pm at the Pine City Council Chambers at 315 Main St. South. Everyone is invited to attend.
Published in Pine City Pioneer December 16, 23, 2021
ROCK CREEK CITY COUNCIL
SUMMARY MINUTES
NOVEMBER 4, 2021 The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7PM by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Ronnie Berdan, Dan Saumer, Sam Christenson, Don Ramberg and Dick Johnson.
Others: Curt Kubesh, Amy Thompson, Kip Rydberg, Nick Fox and Don Burger.
Berdan moved seconded by Ramberg to approve the October 7, 2021 minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Christenson to approve payment of check #’s 15967-16000 and e-transfers totaling $22,512.53. Motion passed all in favor.
Christenson moved seconded by Berdan to adjourn at 8:28PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 16, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
CITY OF PINE CITY 315 MAIN STREET SOUTH
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Thursday December 28, 2021, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 315 Main Street South, Pine City, Minnesota and via RingCentral Zoom Meeting: https://v.ringcentral. com/join/74306238 or call +1 650- 419-1505 Meeting ID: 743062383.
VARIANCE AMENDMENT
A request to amend a previously approved variance for The Village Apartments, LLC and Cole Newman to consider a variance from Section 10.200.0960 to allow 34 off-street parking spaces at a 25 unit multi-family residential building, located at 320 3rd Street SE within the Mixed Use (MXU) and Shoreland Districts, also referred to as parcel #42.5188.000 & 42.5186.000.
MINOR SUBDIVISION
A Minor Subdivision request for Jane E. Robbins to subdivide their property located at 440 4th Ave NE, also referred to as parcel 42.0157.000, within the One- and Two-Family Residential, R-2 district to transfer a portion of said parcel 42.0157.000 to neighboring property owners Kevin and Mary Anderson located at 450 4th Ave NE 3rd Ave SW (PID 42.0159.000) within the One- and Two-Family Residential district.
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
A request by Todd Becker to approve a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the property located at 215 Main Street S, also referred to as parcel 42.5142.000, within the Central Business District (CBD) to add a dwelling unit on the ground floor in the back of that building.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, held on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Mike Gainor
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 16, 2021
