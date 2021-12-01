STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
NO. 58-CV-21-420
LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION LAND
In the Matter of the Application of Debra Jean Olson; Kathleen Marie Mead; Michael John Marnich; John David Marnich; and Lisa Margaret Redepenning to register the title of the following described real estate situated in Pine County, Minnesota, namely:
That part of Government Lot 3 and that part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (also known as Government Lot 1), all in Section 7, Township 43, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, Described as follows:
Commencing at the North Quarter corner of said Section 7; thence southerly along the north-south line of said Section 7 a distance of 4861.75 feet to the found 3/4” Iron Pipe, as shown on the recorded plat of NOPINE, Pine County, Minnesota (said point being on the “LINE OF DESCRIPTION” as shown on said plat); thence on an assumed bearing of North 48 degrees 43 minutes East along said “LINE OF DESCRIPTION” a distance of 132.82 feet to the point of beginning of property to be described; thence returning South 48 Degrees 43 minutes West along the last described line 132.82 feet; thence continuing South 48 degrees 43 minutes West 24.90 feet; thence South 26 degrees 10 minutes 28 seconds East a distance of 168 feet to the shoreline of Big Pine Lake; thence northeasterly along said shore line to the intersection with a line bearing South 33 degrees 20 minutes 15 seconds East from the point of beginning; thence North 33 degrees 20 minutes 15 seconds West to the point of beginning.
Subject to the right of way for State Highway No.18, as described in the MNDOT Amended Width Order No. 79748, dated December 3, 1993.
Applicant(s) vs.
Chas A. Dosch, Jr.; Theodore Brabec; Christy A. Brabec; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. “MERS”; Jerome J. Bauer; Rebecca L. Bauer; The First State Bank of Rosemount; Jeffery P. Wick and Mary E. Wick, as Trustees of the Trust Agreement for Jeffrey and Mary Wick dated July 25, 2013; State Bank of New Prague; State of Minnesota; Heirs and devisees, known and unknown, of any of the above named persons who may be deceased; and All persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the application herein,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you. An answer is only required if you want to object to registration of the property as requested by the Applicant. If you fail to answer within 20 days, the Applicant in this proceeding will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Application without further notice to you. Your Answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, you may e-file the Answer, or the Answer may be fled by mailing it to: Pine County Court Administration, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN 55063 with a check payable to District Court Adminstrator for $295.00 for the filing fee, or with an order waiving the fee.
You should also serve your answer on the Applicant’s attorney, or the Applicant, if self-represented, within the 20 days.
Witness, District Court Administrator of said Court, in said county on this 5 day of November, 2021.
By /s/ Elizabeth Olson
Troth Law, LLC
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
320 (629)-2727
Atty. Reg. No. 0395709
APPROVED FOR FILING:
/s/ Daniel Blake
Daniel W. Blake
Examiner of Titles
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 18, 25, December 2, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Lonnie Ness and Jacqueline Ness are requesting a variance at 67050 Northridge Rd, Finlayson (PID: 27.5130.000), Pine Lake Township, Section 18, Township 43, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Sections 5.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a 230 square foot dwelling addition on a compliant structure, with a proposed building setback of 90’ from the ordinary high water level, while the ordinance requires a 100’ setback.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. The public may also participate in the public hearing virtually.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 2, 2021
NOTICE OF HEARING
THE PLANNING COMMISSION WILL ASSEMBLE FOR A HEARING OF CONDITIONAL/INTERIM USE PERMIT APPLICATIONS ON December 20, 2021 AT 4:00 P.M. IN THE AITKIN COUNTY GOVERNMENT CENTER BOARD ROOM, 307 SECOND STREET NW, AITKIN, MN 56431. THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS WILL BE REVIEWED:
Terry Neff/William Cook, 27731 438th Lane, Palisade, MN 56469 is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to create a 14 lot Planned Unit Development, in an area zoned Shoreland (Big Sandy Lake & Aitkin Lake). (NE NW) LOT 1, (SE NW) LOT 2, SECTION TWENTY-NINE (29), TOWNSHIP FIFTY (50), RANGE TWENTY-THREE (23) AND SW OF SE SECTION THIRTY (30), TOWNSHIP FIFTY (50), RANGE TWENTY-THREE (23), Aitkin County, Minnesota 56431.
APPLICATION# 2021-008212
Win Wratschko, 1201 County Rd H Unit A19, Genoa City, WI 53128 is requesting an Interim Use Permit to operate a vacation home rental, up to 6 overnight occupants in an area zoned Shoreland (Big Pine Lake (Wagner)). LOTS SEVEN (7) AND EIGHT (8), GREEN ACRES, Section Twenty-four (24), Township Forty-three (43), Range Twenty-two (22), Aitkin County, Minnesota 56431.
APPLICATION # 2021-008318
David J Emmons, 4767 Walnut Road, Isle, MN 56342 is requesting a Conditional Use Permit to operate a flea market in an area zoned Farm Residential. PT SW NW IN DOC 438561 (PARCEL C), PT SW NW IN DOC 438562 (PARCEL A), PART SW NW IN DOC 438562 (PARCEL B), Section Eighteen (18), Township Forty-three (43), Range Twenty-four (24), Aitkin County, Minnesota 56431.
APPLICATION # 2021-008381
AITKIN COUNTY ZONING
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 2, 2021
NOTICE TO PUBLIC
The Central MN Council on Aging will publish a Special Competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Federal Older Americans Act Title III E National Family Caregiver Support Programs for services March 2022 - December 2022. RFP will be posted to our website on or about December 14, 2021. Please see our website: http://www.cmcoa.org/titleiii.shtml for further information and RFP.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 2, 2021
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated June 2, 2008, executed by Audra M. Nelson and Allen E. Nelson, husband and wife, as mortgagor(s) to Lake Area Bank as mortgagee in the original or maximum principal amount of One Hundred Seven Thousand Two Hundred and 00/100 ($107,200.00) Dollars, recorded with the Pine County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on June 10, 2008, as Document. No. A473082; which was modified from time to time thereafter, the last modification being instrument dated November 13, 2014, and recorded on November 21, 2014, as Document No. A-517723; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon the sum of One Hundred Five Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-four and 27/100 ($105,854.27) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:
Lot Six (6), Block Three (3), Ausmus Maple Knoll, Pine County, Minnesota.
Property address: 12465 Branch Drive, Pine City, MN 55063
Parcel I.D. #: 28-5506-000
Transaction Agent: N/A
Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A
Mortgage Originator: Lake Area Bank
will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on February 3, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, Suite 100, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), their heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on August 3, 2022, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday).
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Notice Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated: December 1, 2021 Lake Area Bank, Mortgagee
Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys at Law, 4770 White Bear Parkway, #100, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-CV-21-550
NOTICE AND ORDER HEARING ON PETITION TO TERMINATE TRUST
In Re:
The Trust Agreement
Of Sandra J. Knobel
It is Ordered and Notice is given that 1/4/22, at 10:10 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, on the Petition to Terminate Trust in Sandra J. Knobel Living Trust Agreement matter.
FURTHER:
Notice shall be given to all persons named in the Petition has having or as claiming an interest in the Trust; and
Notice shall be given by:
a. Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order for Hearing to all persons named in the Petition as having or who may claim to have interest in the Trust, at their last known addresses by U.S. Postal Service at least 15 days prior to the hearing date,
b. Publishing this Notice and Order for Hearing one time at least 20 days prior to the hearing date in a legal newspaper of Pine County, Minnesota.
SO ORDERED.
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of Pine County
District Court
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 2, 9, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.