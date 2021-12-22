NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated June 2, 2008, executed by Audra M. Nelson and Allen E. Nelson, husband and wife, as mortgagor(s) to Lake Area Bank as mortgagee in the original or maximum principal amount of One Hundred Seven Thousand Two Hundred and 00/100 ($107,200.00) Dollars, recorded with the Pine County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on June 10, 2008, as Document. No. A473082; which was modified from time to time thereafter, the last modification being instrument dated November 13, 2014, and recorded on November 21, 2014, as Document No. A-517723; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon the sum of One Hundred Five Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-four and 27/100 ($105,854.27) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:

Lot Six (6), Block Three (3), Ausmus Maple Knoll, Pine County, Minnesota.

Property address:  12465 Branch Drive, Pine City, MN 55063   

Parcel I.D. #:  28-5506-000

Transaction Agent: N/A

Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A

Mortgage Originator:  Lake Area Bank

will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on February 3, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, Suite 100, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), their heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale.  

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY:  If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on August 3, 2022, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday).

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Notice Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act.  This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt.  Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Dated:  December 1, 2021    Lake Area Bank, Mortgagee

Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys at Law, 4770 White Bear Parkway, #100, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 2022

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Consider Creation of an Economic Development Authority and/or Assigning the

Economic Development Authority Powers to the Existing Housing and Redevelopment Authority

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Pine County Board of Commissioners on January 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as practical, at the Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, as required by Minnesota Statutes §469.093 for the purpose of considering the formation of an Economic Development Authority and to consider assigning the powers of the Economic Development Authority to the existing Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

Following the public hearing, the county board will consider an enabling resolution which would authorize the Pine County HRA to exercise all powers granted in Minnesota Statutes §469.090 through §469.1082 and to be governed by a five-member board of commissioners appointed by the county board. These powers are in addition to the existing powers of the HRA.

The public is invited to attend and to present oral or written comments; written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing by mailing to: David Minke; Pine County Administrator; 635 Northridge Dr. NW; Pine City, MN 55063 or via email to David.Minke@co.pine.mn.us. All written comments must arrive before the scheduled hearing or be presented at the hearing.

/s/ David J. Minke

David J. Minke

County Administrator

Clerk to the Pine County Board of Commissioners

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 16, 23, 2021

Notice of Filing for Mission Creek Township office

The following township office will be voted on at the annual March Township Election to be held on March 8, 2022.  The filing period for this office begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday December 28, 2020 and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday January 11, 2022.  Note: Filing office will be closed January 1, 2022 in observance of New Year’s Day.

The place of filing for candidates who reside in Mission Creek Township is with the Town Clerk, (320-279-1649) by appointment at the Mission Creek Town Hall.  The filing fee is $2.00

One Supervisor (3 year term)

Candidates may file in person or by mail.  Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period may arrange to file prior to departure.

This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.

Stacy Hancock, Clerk 

Mission Creek Township

Pine County, Minnesota

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 16, 23, 2021

STATE OF WISCONSIN

CIRCUIT CREEK,

POLK COUNTY

Case No. 21-TP-17

Notice and Order of Hearing

(For Publication)

IN THE INTEREST OF

H.T. 

BORN TO: B.Z.

Physical Description of alleged partent

TO:

Bridget Zimmer

220 3rd Avenue SE

Pine City, MN 55063

and any unknown parent at unknown address.

Additional identifying information:

Date of conception: 1/20/2010

Place of conception:

Date of birth: 10/6/2010

Place of birth: Manitowoc, WI

IT IS ORDERED:

This Notice be published advising you that a Petition for Termination of your parental rights to be named-above child be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake Wisconsin, R,/Br. address 1005 West Main Street, Branch 1, Balsam Lake, WI 54810 on 1/27/2022, at 8:30 a.m.

IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, the court may hear testimony in support of the allegations in the Petition and grant the request of the petitioner to terminate your parental rights.

You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford ton attorney, the state public defender may appoint an attorney to represent you.

If you fail to appear and the court terminates your parental rights, a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be signed and filed in the trail court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief.

If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability in the court process, please call 715-485-9229 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.

Malia T. Malone

1005 West Main Street Ste 100

Balsam Lake, WI 54810

715-485-9210

1059105 

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 16, 23 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 58-PR-21-89

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE S AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

Loyde Richard Johnson,

Decedent.

It is ORDERED and Notice is given that on January 10th, 2022 at 10:45 am, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated March 30, 2012, and for the appointment of Lowell L. Johnson, whose address is PO BOX 179, Finlayson, MN 55735 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims or taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

Dated: 12/08/21 

/s/ Patrick L. Flanagan

Judge of District Court

Amy Willert

Court Administrator

SPEAR & SWANSON LAW OFFICE

David Spear

MN# 103834

615-3rd Avenue Southwest

Pine City, MN 55063

Telephone: 320-629-7586

Facsimile: 320-629-1065

e-mail: dspear@spearswanson.com

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 16, 23, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL COURT

Court File Number: 58-JV-21-101

Case Type: CHIPS

Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Children of: Ashley Theresa Thurber, 

Kyle Allen Voigt and John Victor Thurber

NOTICE TO: Kyle Allen Voigt, above-named parent.

1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at the Pine County Court House, alleging that the children of the above-named parents are in need of protection or services.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Children In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court via ZOOM on February 18th at 1:30PM.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to call Pine County Court Admin for the ZOOM hearing information at: 320-591-1500 and appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the children named in the Petition.

WITNESS, the Honorable Judge Heather Wynn of District Court

BY: Amy Willert

Court Administrator

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

The City of Brook Park is requesting proposals from qualified individuals or firms who are interested in providing contractual Building Official Services.

Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on January 7, 2022. To receive a copy of the written Request for Proposals please contact City Hall, by phone320-679-1355, by email citybrookpark@outlook.com or by mail P.O. Box 89 Brook Park, MN 55007

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 30, 2021

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578

PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063

Monday, December 6, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.

Pine City High School 7th Grade House

“Preparing Our Students for the Future”

The special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City

High School in the 7th Grade House on Monday, December 6, 2021 for the purpose of appointing a new school board member.

Chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p..m.

Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Candice Ames, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin

(online), Becci Palmblade.

Absent: None

Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.

Motion by Becci Palmblade second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.

Chair Nos-Tollefson called the vote on each nominee in the order nominations were received.

The candidates in order of nomination:

1. Abbie Raudabough

2. Wallace Connaker

3. Katrina Pierce

4. Danielle Davis

5. Leslie Sauter

Peterson, Dan = pass

Nos-Tollefson, Lisa = Katrina Pierce

Ames, Candice = Lezlie Sauter

Geisler, Tim = Wallace Connaker

Palmblade, Becci = Danielle Davis

Cavallin, JacLynn = Abbie Raudebough

Chair Nos- Tollefson called the vote on the nominees that were voted on in the first vote.

The candidates included in second vote:

1. Abbie Raudabough

2. Wallace Connaker

3. Katrina Pierce

4. Danielle Davis

5. Leslie Sauter

Peterson, Dan = Lezlie Sauter

Ames, Candice = Lezlie Sauter

Palmblade, Becci = Danielle Davis

Nos-Tollefson, Lisa = Katrina Pierce

Geisler, Tim = Wallace Connaker

Cavallin, JacLynn = Abbie Raudebough

Final Vote:

● Abbie Raudabough (0)

● Wallace Connaker (0)

● Katrina Pierce (1 = Nos-Tollefson, Lisa)

● Danielle Davis (1 = Palmblade, Becci)

● Leslie Sauter (4 = Ames, Candice; Geisler, Tim; Peterson, Dan; Cavallin, JacLynn)

Motion by Becci Palmblade second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to adopt the appointment of Lezlie Sauter with 4 votes.

Meeting adjourned at 7:32 p.m.

JacLynn Cavallin

Clerk

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 2021

SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578

PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063

Monday, November 8, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.

Pine City High School 7th Grade Commons

“Preparing Our Students for the Future”

The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the 7th Grade Commons on Monday, November 8, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.

Chair Wendy Leibel called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson.

Absent: JacLynn Cavallin

Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.

Public Forum

Craig Saari & Chelsy Lindman - new Covid policies, Collin Larson - CDC and MDH, Matt Kowalczyk - mask mandate, Adam Rydberg - mask mandate

Motion by Candice Ames second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.

Positive Happenings: Thank you video - Rick Engelstad

Motion by Lisa Nos-Tollefson second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.

Approve the October 11, 2021 regular meeting minutes.

Approve the October 19, 2021 closed meeting minutes.

Approve the October 2021 bills to date as listed.

Approve the following electronic fund transfers:

Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description

10/01/2021 $10.000 MNTrust MSDLAF Cash flow / pcard pmt

10/15/2021 $1,000,000 MNTrust Stearns Bank Cash flow / Payroll

EMPLOYMENT

1) Allie Scofield, SPED Paraprofessional, (Lane 7, Step 1), 6.75 hours per day at $17.14 per hour, effective 10/4/21.

2) Laura Michels, Digital Literacy and Communications Coordinator, increase in pay $19,644 annually for additional duties, effective 7/1/21.

3) Angel Juhl, Media Center Assistant, (Lane 7, Step 6), increase from 6.75 to 7.5 hours per day at $19.82 per hour, effective 10/20/21.

4) Alyssa Oquist, SPED Paraprofessional, (Lane 7, Step 1), 6.75 hours per day at $17.14 per hour effective 10/26/21.

CONTRACTS

1) Lakes and Pines Agreement

2) Southwest (Student Teaching Contract)

3) UofM (Student Teaching Contract)

4) St. Cloud University (Student Teaching Contract)

APPROVAL OF THE FINAL SENIORITY LIST FOR CERTIFIED TEACHING AND CLASSIFIED STAFF

1) Certified List

2) Classified List

BOARD STANDARDS ACTION ITEMS: The Board Standards Committee recommends the following practices for the remainder of 2021. Practice and procedures will be reviewed early in 2022.

a. Committee Lists and Membership

b. Board Reimbursement Schedule

Motion by Dan Peterson second by Tim Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.

The following resolution was moved by Candice Ames and seconded by Becci Palmblade

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS (Remove if no donations)

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real

or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and

WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:

Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)

Indian Education / ALC Students Creation of Lending Libraries Distribute Native American Children’s Books

Anonymous Boxes of Snack Items Kindergarten Classrooms 

Hinckley Cinema 12 Movie Tickets ($7 each) Food Service Prize Giveaways

Casey’s General Store 4 Backpacks Elementary Student Use

Sue Lightner 7 Backpacks Elementary Student Use

The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:

Aye: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson

Nay: None

Absent: JacLynn Cavallin

Motion by Dan Peterson second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the resignation of Board Chair Wendy Leibel

Meeting adjourned at 8:45 p.m.

Dan Peterson

Filling in for JacLynn Cavallin

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 2021

CITY OF ROCK CREEK

SNOW REMOVAL POLICY

1. Dispatching of snowplow:

The city will not dispatch the snowplow until after the snow fall has stopped. During extended periods of snow fall, exceptions may be made. The snowplow will not be sent out in situations that may be hazardous due to restricted visibility. The snowplow will not be dispatched if the snow fall does not exceed a total of 3 (three) inches. If snow fall stops during the night or early morning hours, the plow will be dispatched at 5:00 AM. The goal of the city is to have all roads passable in a reasonable amount of time.

2. Operations:

Generally the clearing of roads will consist of three phases.

1. Making the roads passable.

2. Widening the roads.

3. Cleaning up, depending on the situation more than one phase may be accomplished at one time.

3. Personal Properties:

a. Mail boxes and fences damaged during snow removal will be evaluated on a case by case basis. Only those that are properly located and installed, damaged by actual contact with city equipment will be repaired at the city’s expense.

b. City residents are reminded that it is unlawful to plow snow from driveways onto or across public roads. Piles of snow left on or near the road can freeze into a solid mass, creating a hazardous situation for vehicles and snowplows. Accidents and damage caused by snow piles placed in the roadway may result in liability to the property owner. Piles of snow increase the chance of drifting snow onto the roadway.

c. Residents are reminded to remove parked vehicles from city roads to assist in snow removal.

d. The city vehicles will not attempt to remove stuck vehicles from city ditches, snow banks or any other impediment.

e. When directed by the road supervisor or the sheriff’s department, the city will make every effort to make emergency plowing.

4. Information:

The city will be plowing roads on a rotating basis to be fair to all the residents of the city.

YOUR SAFETY IS MOST IMPORTANT. PLEASE KEEP YOUR CHILDREN AND PETS AWAY FROM THE SNOW PLOW AND OUT OF THE ROAD.

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA

PINE COUNTY

DISTRICT COURT

10TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File Number: 58-JV-21-102

Case Type: CHIPS-Permanancy

Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter

In the Matter of:

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:

KeriAnn Lydia Darkow, John Teran Jr., and Clarence John Herron

NOTICE TO: Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320, Pine City Minnesota 55063, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court to be held remotely, on February 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to call Pine County Court Administration for the remote ZOOM hearing information at: 320-591-1500 and appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS: the Honorable Heather Wynn

Judge of District Court

Amy Willert, Court Administrator

/s/ Heather Powell

By: Heather Powell, Deputy

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 30, 2021. January 6, 2022

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF PINE

DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 13-PR-21-79

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In Re: Estate of

Robert James Aleckson,

Decedent.

It is Order and Notice is given that on 1/10/22 at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine County Government Center, via Zoom remote hearing, on a petition for the formal adjudication of intestacy of the Estate of Robert James Aleckson, and for the appointment of Teri Sandell, whose address is 2003 103rd Ave., Braham, Minnesota, 55006 as personal representative of the Decendent’s estate in an unsuprvised administration.

Any objections to the petiton must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assests; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts to administer the Decedent’s estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

This hearing will be held via Zoom Technology. Please contact Court Administrator for hearing details (320) 591-1400.

Dated: 12/08/21 

BY THE COURT

/s/ Krisa K. Martin

Judge of District Court

Amy Willert

Court Administrator

TESSNEER LAW OFFICE, P.A.

Ann M. Tessneer

MN# 0264519

43020 Blackhawk Road

Harris, MN 55032

Telephone: (763) 552-8933

Facsimile: (763) 552-8932

e-mail: ann@tessneerlawoffice.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 30, 2021

Pine City Housing Development

The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Pine City has developed its Agency Plan for the Fiscal Year 2022 in compliance with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998.  The plan is available for review at the  Authority’s office located at 905 7th Street SW, Pine City, MN  55063.  The Authority’s hours of operation are Monday 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.

In addition, the annual public hearing will be held on January 18, 2022 at 2 pm at the Pine City Council Chambers at 315 Main St. South.  Everyone is invited to attend.

Published in Pine City Pioneer December 16, 23, 2021

CITY OF ROCK CREEK FINANCIAL REPORT

PINE COUNTY

To the City Council:

I herewith submit to you the fiancial report of the city for the year ended December 31, 2020, containing statements of receipts and disbursements, a balance sheet and operating statement for the enterprise funds; and a combined schedule of indebtedness of all funds of the city.

Respectfully Submitted,

Sandra Pengerl

City Clerk Administrator

CITY OF ROCK CREEK

Statement of Cash Receipts, Disbursements, Balances, and Investments

For the Year Ended December, 31, 2019

Fund    Clerks Balance      Reciepts    Sale of     Transfers In (c)   Disbursements   Purchase of      Transfers  Clerks Balance   Orders not paid     Treasurer

  (a)       (b) Jan. 1                          Investements                                                 Investments         Out (c)      (b) Dec. 31     for want of funds     Balance 

                                                                                                                                                                                                                      Dec.31

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

General   632,388.55       673,722.61                                              614,055.50           31.87                              692,023.79        7,383.64          699,407.43

Certificates 250,051.00       5,547.55                    130,400.00                                                                                                                           385,998.55

Money Market 130,360.42         7.71     130,368.13                                                                                                                                                     0.00

TOTALS  1,012,799.97    679,277.87    130,368.13 130,400.00          614,055.50          31.87             0.00           692,023.79        7,383.64       1,085,405.98

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

CITY OF ROCK CREEK

Statement of Cash Receiptes

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

TAXES: General property taxes

Revenue                                                                                    60,885.70

Road & Bridge                                                                          102,906.68

Fire                                                                                            38,580.41

Interest                                                                                           468.16

Forfieted taxes                                                                             2,175.52

Assessment Searches                                                                     460.00

Assessment Unapid Fire Calls                                                          800.00

                               TOTAL TAXES                                                                                                      206,276.47

LICENSES & PERMITS:

Liquor License                                                                             4,330.00

Sign Permits                                                                                3,720.00

Plating or Minor Subdivision                                                               60.00

Sewer Permits                                                                            12,500.00

Conditional/Interim Use Permit                                                         636.00

Access/Entrance Permit                                                                   210.00

Text Amendment                                                                             120.00

Low Impact Business Permit                                                              60.00

911 Address Fee                                                                             200.00

Demolition Fee                                                                                 60.00

Building Permits                                                                         27,726.94

       TOTAL LICENSES & PERMITS                                                                                                       49,672.94

INTER-GOVERNMENT REVENUE: State of Minnesota

Federal Grants-Cares                                                                123,106.00

Local Government Aid                                                               272,294.00

AG Market Value Credit                                                                5,571.43

              TOTAL INTER-GOVT. AID                                                                                                      400,971.43

CHARGEST FOR SERVICES: General Government

City Center Rent                                                                           2,600.00

Filing Fees                                                                                         6.00

Road and Culvert Maintenance                                                        774.72

TOTAL CHARGES FOR SERVICES                                                                                                         3,380.72

FINES

Court Fines                                                                                     873.20

       TOTAL CHARGES FOR FINES                                                                                                           873.20

MISCELLANEOUS:

Miscellaneous                                                                                   21.00

Mailbox Post                                                                                   706.48

Interest Earnings                                                                             114.31

Dividends                                                                                    1,108.00

City Center Deposit                                                                         600.00

Donation-Rock Creek Lions                                                           4,000.00

Donation-Grandy Lions                                                                 3,000.00

Refunds and Reimbursements                                                       2,998.06

              TOTAL MISCELLANEOUS                                                                                                       12,547.85

GRAND TOTAL RECEIPTS                                                                                                                $673,722.60

GENERAL GOVERNMENT:

Mayor                                                                                          5,521.74

City Council                                                                                 6,090.23

Election                                                                                       4,673.12

TOTAL GENERAL GOVERNEMENT                                                                                                       16,285.09

FINANCIAL ADMINISTRATION:

Office/Treasurer                                                                          77,976.65

Assessing                                                                                    9,796.00

Planning Commission                                                                   7,625.95

Building Inspection                                                                      17,665.44

Sewer Inspection                                                                          6,875.00

Other Public Safety-CARES                                                       111,900.00

Purchase CD’s                                                                                  31.87

Refund                                                                                        3,025.00

Insurance                                                                                  14,651.00

Publishing                                                                                    1,203.50

911 Addressing                                                                                 90.00

              TOTAL FINANCIAL ADMIN                                                                                                     250,840.41

LEGAL SERVICES: 

Attorney Fees                                                                              5,332.80

TOTAL LEGAL SERVICES                                                               5,332.80                                                                       

BUILDING MAINTENENCE:

Buildings                                                                                  123,806.87

General Government-CARES                                                        1,278.80

Rock Creek Lions                                                                         2,366.63

TOTAL BUILDING MAINT                                                                                                                     127,452.30

PUBLIC SAFETY:

Fire Protection                                                                            31,519.00

Fire Protection-Capital Outlay                                                        4,303.00

                        TOTAL PUBLIC SAFETY                                                                                               35,822.00

PUBLIC WORKS:

Roads & Micelleanous                                                                17,322.90

                        TOTAL PUBLIC WORKS                                                                                              178,322.90

GRAND TOTAL GENERAL FUND DISBURSEMENTS                                                                         $614,055.50

Major Recipients of Rock Creek Expenditures

The following is a list of the recipients of Rock Creek expenditures totaling

$5,000 or more during 2020. The list does not include salaries paid to city employees.

Name of Recipient                                                               Total Amount

A-1 Tire Service, Inc.                                                                    6,928.44

AT Septic Inspections & Design                                                     6,875.00

Ausmus Flooring & Furnishings                                                    11,047.35

City of Pine City                                                                          23,078.00

City of Rush City                                                                         12,744.00

Ferguson Waterworks                                                                   6,235.00

Fisher, Nancy                                                                               7,296.00

GovOffice                                                                                     9,850.00

League of MN Cities                                                                   16,599.00

Lent Township                                                                            10,000.00

Northern Maintenance Free Exteriors                                           91,041.00

Mini Mart #1                                                                                 7,903.48

Pine City Township                                                                      20,000.00

Pine County                                                                                 6,140.50

Pine County-CARES Funding                                                     111,900.00

Richard Drotning Inspection                                                         17,665.44

TrueNorth Steel, Inc.                                                                   11,768.76

TOTAL                                                                                     377,071.97

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 2021

SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT FOR CITIES

The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2022 budget information for the City of Rock Creek to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota’s Statues 471.6965. The complete City budget may be examined at the City Clerk’s Office, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067. The City Council approved this budget in December 2, 2021.

2022 Budget

BUDGETED GOVERNMENT FUNDS

                                                           2020                                                   2021                                                    2022

Revenues:                                           Actual                                                  Budget                                                 Adopted

Taxes                                                  206,276                                               210,000                                               210,000

Licenses & Permits                               49,673                                                21,360                                                 21,360

Government Revenue                           400,971                                              287,795                                               294,596

Charges for Services                            3,381                                                  3,000                                                   3,000

Fines & Forfeits                                    873                                                     0                                                         0

Interest Earnings                                  114                                                     0                                                          0

Miscellaneous Revenue                        21                                                       0                                                         0 

Assessment-Timber Ridge                    12,413                                                 0                                                         0

Total Revenues                                    673,722                                               522,155                                               528,956

EXPENDITURES

General Government                            16,192                                                10,400                                                  18,800

Financial Administration                        150,733                                               118,255                                               144,656

Legal Services                                     5,333                                                   4,000                                                  4,000

Building Maintenance                           114,798                                                35,000                                                7,000

Fire Protection                                     147,722                                               40,000                                                 40,000

Public Works                                        178,502                                               314,500                                              314,500

Total Expenditures                                613,280                                               522,155                                               528,956

Property Tax Levy Requirement

to fund the Budget

                                                                                                                     2021                                                    2022

Revenue             31010              63,000          63,000      

Road & Bridge    31020   107,000             107,000

Fire                    31030   40,000          40,000

Totals 210,000          210,000

Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 2021

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.