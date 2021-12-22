NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated June 2, 2008, executed by Audra M. Nelson and Allen E. Nelson, husband and wife, as mortgagor(s) to Lake Area Bank as mortgagee in the original or maximum principal amount of One Hundred Seven Thousand Two Hundred and 00/100 ($107,200.00) Dollars, recorded with the Pine County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on June 10, 2008, as Document. No. A473082; which was modified from time to time thereafter, the last modification being instrument dated November 13, 2014, and recorded on November 21, 2014, as Document No. A-517723; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon the sum of One Hundred Five Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-four and 27/100 ($105,854.27) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:
Lot Six (6), Block Three (3), Ausmus Maple Knoll, Pine County, Minnesota.
Property address: 12465 Branch Drive, Pine City, MN 55063
Parcel I.D. #: 28-5506-000
Transaction Agent: N/A
Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A
Mortgage Originator: Lake Area Bank
will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on February 3, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, Suite 100, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), their heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on August 3, 2022, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday).
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Notice Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated: December 1, 2021 Lake Area Bank, Mortgagee
Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys at Law, 4770 White Bear Parkway, #100, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Consider Creation of an Economic Development Authority and/or Assigning the
Economic Development Authority Powers to the Existing Housing and Redevelopment Authority
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Pine County Board of Commissioners on January 4, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as practical, at the Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, as required by Minnesota Statutes §469.093 for the purpose of considering the formation of an Economic Development Authority and to consider assigning the powers of the Economic Development Authority to the existing Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Following the public hearing, the county board will consider an enabling resolution which would authorize the Pine County HRA to exercise all powers granted in Minnesota Statutes §469.090 through §469.1082 and to be governed by a five-member board of commissioners appointed by the county board. These powers are in addition to the existing powers of the HRA.
The public is invited to attend and to present oral or written comments; written comments may be submitted prior to the hearing by mailing to: David Minke; Pine County Administrator; 635 Northridge Dr. NW; Pine City, MN 55063 or via email to David.Minke@co.pine.mn.us. All written comments must arrive before the scheduled hearing or be presented at the hearing.
/s/ David J. Minke
David J. Minke
County Administrator
Clerk to the Pine County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 16, 23, 2021
Notice of Filing for Mission Creek Township office
The following township office will be voted on at the annual March Township Election to be held on March 8, 2022. The filing period for this office begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday December 28, 2020 and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday January 11, 2022. Note: Filing office will be closed January 1, 2022 in observance of New Year’s Day.
The place of filing for candidates who reside in Mission Creek Township is with the Town Clerk, (320-279-1649) by appointment at the Mission Creek Town Hall. The filing fee is $2.00
One Supervisor (3 year term)
Candidates may file in person or by mail. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period may arrange to file prior to departure.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Mission Creek Township
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 16, 23, 2021
STATE OF WISCONSIN
CIRCUIT CREEK,
POLK COUNTY
Case No. 21-TP-17
Notice and Order of Hearing
(For Publication)
IN THE INTEREST OF
H.T.
BORN TO: B.Z.
Physical Description of alleged partent
TO:
Bridget Zimmer
220 3rd Avenue SE
Pine City, MN 55063
and any unknown parent at unknown address.
Additional identifying information:
Date of conception: 1/20/2010
Place of conception:
Date of birth: 10/6/2010
Place of birth: Manitowoc, WI
IT IS ORDERED:
This Notice be published advising you that a Petition for Termination of your parental rights to be named-above child be heard at the Polk County Courthouse, Balsam Lake Wisconsin, R,/Br. address 1005 West Main Street, Branch 1, Balsam Lake, WI 54810 on 1/27/2022, at 8:30 a.m.
IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR, the court may hear testimony in support of the allegations in the Petition and grant the request of the petitioner to terminate your parental rights.
You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford ton attorney, the state public defender may appoint an attorney to represent you.
If you fail to appear and the court terminates your parental rights, a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be signed and filed in the trail court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief.
If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability in the court process, please call 715-485-9229 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation.
Malia T. Malone
1005 West Main Street Ste 100
Balsam Lake, WI 54810
715-485-9210
1059105
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 9, 16, 23 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-21-89
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE S AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Loyde Richard Johnson,
Decedent.
It is ORDERED and Notice is given that on January 10th, 2022 at 10:45 am, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated March 30, 2012, and for the appointment of Lowell L. Johnson, whose address is PO BOX 179, Finlayson, MN 55735 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims or taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 12/08/21
/s/ Patrick L. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
SPEAR & SWANSON LAW OFFICE
David Spear
MN# 103834
615-3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-7586
Facsimile: 320-629-1065
e-mail: dspear@spearswanson.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 16, 23, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL COURT
Court File Number: 58-JV-21-101
Case Type: CHIPS
Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Children of: Ashley Theresa Thurber,
Kyle Allen Voigt and John Victor Thurber
NOTICE TO: Kyle Allen Voigt, above-named parent.
1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at the Pine County Court House, alleging that the children of the above-named parents are in need of protection or services.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Children In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court via ZOOM on February 18th at 1:30PM.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to call Pine County Court Admin for the ZOOM hearing information at: 320-591-1500 and appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the children named in the Petition.
WITNESS, the Honorable Judge Heather Wynn of District Court
BY: Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 2021
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Brook Park is requesting proposals from qualified individuals or firms who are interested in providing contractual Building Official Services.
Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on January 7, 2022. To receive a copy of the written Request for Proposals please contact City Hall, by phone320-679-1355, by email citybrookpark@outlook.com or by mail P.O. Box 89 Brook Park, MN 55007
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 30, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, December 6, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School 7th Grade House
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The special meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City
High School in the 7th Grade House on Monday, December 6, 2021 for the purpose of appointing a new school board member.
Chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p..m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Candice Ames, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin
(online), Becci Palmblade.
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
Motion by Becci Palmblade second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Chair Nos-Tollefson called the vote on each nominee in the order nominations were received.
The candidates in order of nomination:
1. Abbie Raudabough
2. Wallace Connaker
3. Katrina Pierce
4. Danielle Davis
5. Leslie Sauter
Peterson, Dan = pass
Nos-Tollefson, Lisa = Katrina Pierce
Ames, Candice = Lezlie Sauter
Geisler, Tim = Wallace Connaker
Palmblade, Becci = Danielle Davis
Cavallin, JacLynn = Abbie Raudebough
Chair Nos- Tollefson called the vote on the nominees that were voted on in the first vote.
The candidates included in second vote:
1. Abbie Raudabough
2. Wallace Connaker
3. Katrina Pierce
4. Danielle Davis
5. Leslie Sauter
Peterson, Dan = Lezlie Sauter
Ames, Candice = Lezlie Sauter
Palmblade, Becci = Danielle Davis
Nos-Tollefson, Lisa = Katrina Pierce
Geisler, Tim = Wallace Connaker
Cavallin, JacLynn = Abbie Raudebough
Final Vote:
● Abbie Raudabough (0)
● Wallace Connaker (0)
● Katrina Pierce (1 = Nos-Tollefson, Lisa)
● Danielle Davis (1 = Palmblade, Becci)
● Leslie Sauter (4 = Ames, Candice; Geisler, Tim; Peterson, Dan; Cavallin, JacLynn)
Motion by Becci Palmblade second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to adopt the appointment of Lezlie Sauter with 4 votes.
Meeting adjourned at 7:32 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, November 8, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School 7th Grade Commons
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the 7th Grade Commons on Monday, November 8, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Wendy Leibel called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson.
Absent: JacLynn Cavallin
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
Public Forum
Craig Saari & Chelsy Lindman - new Covid policies, Collin Larson - CDC and MDH, Matt Kowalczyk - mask mandate, Adam Rydberg - mask mandate
Motion by Candice Ames second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
Positive Happenings: Thank you video - Rick Engelstad
Motion by Lisa Nos-Tollefson second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the October 11, 2021 regular meeting minutes.
Approve the October 19, 2021 closed meeting minutes.
Approve the October 2021 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
10/01/2021 $10.000 MNTrust MSDLAF Cash flow / pcard pmt
10/15/2021 $1,000,000 MNTrust Stearns Bank Cash flow / Payroll
EMPLOYMENT
1) Allie Scofield, SPED Paraprofessional, (Lane 7, Step 1), 6.75 hours per day at $17.14 per hour, effective 10/4/21.
2) Laura Michels, Digital Literacy and Communications Coordinator, increase in pay $19,644 annually for additional duties, effective 7/1/21.
3) Angel Juhl, Media Center Assistant, (Lane 7, Step 6), increase from 6.75 to 7.5 hours per day at $19.82 per hour, effective 10/20/21.
4) Alyssa Oquist, SPED Paraprofessional, (Lane 7, Step 1), 6.75 hours per day at $17.14 per hour effective 10/26/21.
CONTRACTS
1) Lakes and Pines Agreement
2) Southwest (Student Teaching Contract)
3) UofM (Student Teaching Contract)
4) St. Cloud University (Student Teaching Contract)
APPROVAL OF THE FINAL SENIORITY LIST FOR CERTIFIED TEACHING AND CLASSIFIED STAFF
1) Certified List
2) Classified List
BOARD STANDARDS ACTION ITEMS: The Board Standards Committee recommends the following practices for the remainder of 2021. Practice and procedures will be reviewed early in 2022.
a. Committee Lists and Membership
b. Board Reimbursement Schedule
Motion by Dan Peterson second by Tim Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The following resolution was moved by Candice Ames and seconded by Becci Palmblade
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS (Remove if no donations)
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real
or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
Indian Education / ALC Students Creation of Lending Libraries Distribute Native American Children’s Books
Anonymous Boxes of Snack Items Kindergarten Classrooms
Hinckley Cinema 12 Movie Tickets ($7 each) Food Service Prize Giveaways
Casey’s General Store 4 Backpacks Elementary Student Use
Sue Lightner 7 Backpacks Elementary Student Use
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson
Nay: None
Absent: JacLynn Cavallin
Motion by Dan Peterson second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the resignation of Board Chair Wendy Leibel
Meeting adjourned at 8:45 p.m.
Dan Peterson
Filling in for JacLynn Cavallin
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 2021
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
SNOW REMOVAL POLICY
1. Dispatching of snowplow:
The city will not dispatch the snowplow until after the snow fall has stopped. During extended periods of snow fall, exceptions may be made. The snowplow will not be sent out in situations that may be hazardous due to restricted visibility. The snowplow will not be dispatched if the snow fall does not exceed a total of 3 (three) inches. If snow fall stops during the night or early morning hours, the plow will be dispatched at 5:00 AM. The goal of the city is to have all roads passable in a reasonable amount of time.
2. Operations:
Generally the clearing of roads will consist of three phases.
1. Making the roads passable.
2. Widening the roads.
3. Cleaning up, depending on the situation more than one phase may be accomplished at one time.
3. Personal Properties:
a. Mail boxes and fences damaged during snow removal will be evaluated on a case by case basis. Only those that are properly located and installed, damaged by actual contact with city equipment will be repaired at the city’s expense.
b. City residents are reminded that it is unlawful to plow snow from driveways onto or across public roads. Piles of snow left on or near the road can freeze into a solid mass, creating a hazardous situation for vehicles and snowplows. Accidents and damage caused by snow piles placed in the roadway may result in liability to the property owner. Piles of snow increase the chance of drifting snow onto the roadway.
c. Residents are reminded to remove parked vehicles from city roads to assist in snow removal.
d. The city vehicles will not attempt to remove stuck vehicles from city ditches, snow banks or any other impediment.
e. When directed by the road supervisor or the sheriff’s department, the city will make every effort to make emergency plowing.
4. Information:
The city will be plowing roads on a rotating basis to be fair to all the residents of the city.
YOUR SAFETY IS MOST IMPORTANT. PLEASE KEEP YOUR CHILDREN AND PETS AWAY FROM THE SNOW PLOW AND OUT OF THE ROAD.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
10TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-JV-21-102
Case Type: CHIPS-Permanancy
Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter
In the Matter of:
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
KeriAnn Lydia Darkow, John Teran Jr., and Clarence John Herron
NOTICE TO: Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320, Pine City Minnesota 55063, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court to be held remotely, on February 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to call Pine County Court Administration for the remote ZOOM hearing information at: 320-591-1500 and appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
WITNESS: the Honorable Heather Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert, Court Administrator
/s/ Heather Powell
By: Heather Powell, Deputy
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 30, 2021. January 6, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 13-PR-21-79
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Robert James Aleckson,
Decedent.
It is Order and Notice is given that on 1/10/22 at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine County Government Center, via Zoom remote hearing, on a petition for the formal adjudication of intestacy of the Estate of Robert James Aleckson, and for the appointment of Teri Sandell, whose address is 2003 103rd Ave., Braham, Minnesota, 55006 as personal representative of the Decendent’s estate in an unsuprvised administration.
Any objections to the petiton must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assests; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts to administer the Decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
This hearing will be held via Zoom Technology. Please contact Court Administrator for hearing details (320) 591-1400.
Dated: 12/08/21
BY THE COURT
/s/ Krisa K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
TESSNEER LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Ann M. Tessneer
MN# 0264519
43020 Blackhawk Road
Harris, MN 55032
Telephone: (763) 552-8933
Facsimile: (763) 552-8932
e-mail: ann@tessneerlawoffice.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 30, 2021
Pine City Housing Development
The Housing and Redevelopment Authority of Pine City has developed its Agency Plan for the Fiscal Year 2022 in compliance with the Quality Housing and Work Responsibility Act of 1998. The plan is available for review at the Authority’s office located at 905 7th Street SW, Pine City, MN 55063. The Authority’s hours of operation are Monday 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.
In addition, the annual public hearing will be held on January 18, 2022 at 2 pm at the Pine City Council Chambers at 315 Main St. South. Everyone is invited to attend.
Published in Pine City Pioneer December 16, 23, 2021
CITY OF ROCK CREEK FINANCIAL REPORT
PINE COUNTY
To the City Council:
I herewith submit to you the fiancial report of the city for the year ended December 31, 2020, containing statements of receipts and disbursements, a balance sheet and operating statement for the enterprise funds; and a combined schedule of indebtedness of all funds of the city.
Respectfully Submitted,
Sandra Pengerl
City Clerk Administrator
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Statement of Cash Receipts, Disbursements, Balances, and Investments
For the Year Ended December, 31, 2019
Fund Clerks Balance Reciepts Sale of Transfers In (c) Disbursements Purchase of Transfers Clerks Balance Orders not paid Treasurer
(a) (b) Jan. 1 Investements Investments Out (c) (b) Dec. 31 for want of funds Balance
Dec.31
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
General 632,388.55 673,722.61 614,055.50 31.87 692,023.79 7,383.64 699,407.43
Certificates 250,051.00 5,547.55 130,400.00 385,998.55
Money Market 130,360.42 7.71 130,368.13 0.00
TOTALS 1,012,799.97 679,277.87 130,368.13 130,400.00 614,055.50 31.87 0.00 692,023.79 7,383.64 1,085,405.98
______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Statement of Cash Receiptes
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
TAXES: General property taxes
Revenue 60,885.70
Road & Bridge 102,906.68
Fire 38,580.41
Interest 468.16
Forfieted taxes 2,175.52
Assessment Searches 460.00
Assessment Unapid Fire Calls 800.00
TOTAL TAXES 206,276.47
LICENSES & PERMITS:
Liquor License 4,330.00
Sign Permits 3,720.00
Plating or Minor Subdivision 60.00
Sewer Permits 12,500.00
Conditional/Interim Use Permit 636.00
Access/Entrance Permit 210.00
Text Amendment 120.00
Low Impact Business Permit 60.00
911 Address Fee 200.00
Demolition Fee 60.00
Building Permits 27,726.94
TOTAL LICENSES & PERMITS 49,672.94
INTER-GOVERNMENT REVENUE: State of Minnesota
Federal Grants-Cares 123,106.00
Local Government Aid 272,294.00
AG Market Value Credit 5,571.43
TOTAL INTER-GOVT. AID 400,971.43
CHARGEST FOR SERVICES: General Government
City Center Rent 2,600.00
Filing Fees 6.00
Road and Culvert Maintenance 774.72
TOTAL CHARGES FOR SERVICES 3,380.72
FINES
Court Fines 873.20
TOTAL CHARGES FOR FINES 873.20
MISCELLANEOUS:
Miscellaneous 21.00
Mailbox Post 706.48
Interest Earnings 114.31
Dividends 1,108.00
City Center Deposit 600.00
Donation-Rock Creek Lions 4,000.00
Donation-Grandy Lions 3,000.00
Refunds and Reimbursements 2,998.06
TOTAL MISCELLANEOUS 12,547.85
GRAND TOTAL RECEIPTS $673,722.60
GENERAL GOVERNMENT:
Mayor 5,521.74
City Council 6,090.23
Election 4,673.12
TOTAL GENERAL GOVERNEMENT 16,285.09
FINANCIAL ADMINISTRATION:
Office/Treasurer 77,976.65
Assessing 9,796.00
Planning Commission 7,625.95
Building Inspection 17,665.44
Sewer Inspection 6,875.00
Other Public Safety-CARES 111,900.00
Purchase CD’s 31.87
Refund 3,025.00
Insurance 14,651.00
Publishing 1,203.50
911 Addressing 90.00
TOTAL FINANCIAL ADMIN 250,840.41
LEGAL SERVICES:
Attorney Fees 5,332.80
TOTAL LEGAL SERVICES 5,332.80
BUILDING MAINTENENCE:
Buildings 123,806.87
General Government-CARES 1,278.80
Rock Creek Lions 2,366.63
TOTAL BUILDING MAINT 127,452.30
PUBLIC SAFETY:
Fire Protection 31,519.00
Fire Protection-Capital Outlay 4,303.00
TOTAL PUBLIC SAFETY 35,822.00
PUBLIC WORKS:
Roads & Micelleanous 17,322.90
TOTAL PUBLIC WORKS 178,322.90
GRAND TOTAL GENERAL FUND DISBURSEMENTS $614,055.50
Major Recipients of Rock Creek Expenditures
The following is a list of the recipients of Rock Creek expenditures totaling
$5,000 or more during 2020. The list does not include salaries paid to city employees.
Name of Recipient Total Amount
A-1 Tire Service, Inc. 6,928.44
AT Septic Inspections & Design 6,875.00
Ausmus Flooring & Furnishings 11,047.35
City of Pine City 23,078.00
City of Rush City 12,744.00
Ferguson Waterworks 6,235.00
Fisher, Nancy 7,296.00
GovOffice 9,850.00
League of MN Cities 16,599.00
Lent Township 10,000.00
Northern Maintenance Free Exteriors 91,041.00
Mini Mart #1 7,903.48
Pine City Township 20,000.00
Pine County 6,140.50
Pine County-CARES Funding 111,900.00
Richard Drotning Inspection 17,665.44
TrueNorth Steel, Inc. 11,768.76
TOTAL 377,071.97
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 2021
SUMMARY BUDGET STATEMENT FOR CITIES
The purpose of this report is to provide summary 2022 budget information for the City of Rock Creek to interested citizens. The budget is published in accordance with Minnesota’s Statues 471.6965. The complete City budget may be examined at the City Clerk’s Office, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067. The City Council approved this budget in December 2, 2021.
2022 Budget
BUDGETED GOVERNMENT FUNDS
2020 2021 2022
Revenues: Actual Budget Adopted
Taxes 206,276 210,000 210,000
Licenses & Permits 49,673 21,360 21,360
Government Revenue 400,971 287,795 294,596
Charges for Services 3,381 3,000 3,000
Fines & Forfeits 873 0 0
Interest Earnings 114 0 0
Miscellaneous Revenue 21 0 0
Assessment-Timber Ridge 12,413 0 0
Total Revenues 673,722 522,155 528,956
EXPENDITURES
General Government 16,192 10,400 18,800
Financial Administration 150,733 118,255 144,656
Legal Services 5,333 4,000 4,000
Building Maintenance 114,798 35,000 7,000
Fire Protection 147,722 40,000 40,000
Public Works 178,502 314,500 314,500
Total Expenditures 613,280 522,155 528,956
Property Tax Levy Requirement
to fund the Budget
2021 2022
Revenue 31010 63,000 63,000
Road & Bridge 31020 107,000 107,000
Fire 31030 40,000 40,000
Totals 210,000 210,000
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.