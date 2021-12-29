NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in the conditions of a mortgage dated June 2, 2008, executed by Audra M. Nelson and Allen E. Nelson, husband and wife, as mortgagor(s) to Lake Area Bank as mortgagee in the original or maximum principal amount of One Hundred Seven Thousand Two Hundred and 00/100 ($107,200.00) Dollars, recorded with the Pine County Recorder, State of Minnesota, on June 10, 2008, as Document. No. A473082; which was modified from time to time thereafter, the last modification being instrument dated November 13, 2014, and recorded on November 21, 2014, as Document No. A-517723; that there has been compliance with all notice provisions and conditions precedent as required by law; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover any part of the debt secured by said mortgage; that there is claimed to be due thereon the sum of One Hundred Five Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty-four and 27/100 ($105,854.27) Dollars on this date; and that pursuant to the power of sale therein contained, the mortgage will be foreclosed and the tract of land lying and being in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows, to-wit:
Lot Six (6), Block Three (3), Ausmus Maple Knoll, Pine County, Minnesota.
Property address: 12465 Branch Drive, Pine City, MN 55063
Parcel I.D. #: 28-5506-000
Transaction Agent: N/A
Transaction agent’s Mortgage Identification Number: N/A
Mortgage Originator: Lake Area Bank
will be sold by the sheriff of said county at public auction on February 3, 2022, at 10:00 o’clock A.M. at Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, Suite 100, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt secured by the mortgage, including costs and attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption by the mortgagor(s), their heirs or assigns, within six (6) months from the date of sale.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under Section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on August 3, 2022, (if that date is a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, then the date to vacate is the next date thereafter which is not a Saturday, Sunday or holiday).
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
Notice Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Dated: December 1, 2021 Lake Area Bank, Mortgagee
Christopher L. Olson, GDO LAW, Attorneys at Law, 4770 White Bear Parkway, #100, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 (651) 426-3249
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2021, January 6, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Brook Park is requesting proposals from qualified individuals or firms who are interested in providing contractual Building Official Services.
Proposals will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on January 7, 2022. To receive a copy of the written Request for Proposals please contact City Hall, by phone320-679-1355, by email citybrookpark@outlook.com or by mail P.O. Box 89 Brook Park, MN 55007
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 30, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
PINE COUNTY
DISTRICT COURT
10TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-JV-21-102
Case Type: CHIPS-Permanancy
Summons and Notice Termination of Parental Rights Matter
In the Matter of:
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren) of:
KeriAnn Lydia Darkow, John Teran Jr., and Clarence John Herron
NOTICE TO: Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320, Pine City Minnesota 55063, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court to be held remotely, on February 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to call Pine County Court Administration for the remote ZOOM hearing information at: 320-591-1500 and appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
WITNESS: the Honorable Heather Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert, Court Administrator
/s/ Heather Powell
By: Heather Powell, Deputy
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 30, 2021. January 6, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 13-PR-21-79
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Robert James Aleckson,
Decedent.
It is Order and Notice is given that on 1/10/22 at 10:30 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine County Government Center, via Zoom remote hearing, on a petition for the formal adjudication of intestacy of the Estate of Robert James Aleckson, and for the appointment of Teri Sandell, whose address is 2003 103rd Ave., Braham, Minnesota, 55006 as personal representative of the Decendent’s estate in an unsuprvised administration.
Any objections to the petiton must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assests; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts to administer the Decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
This hearing will be held via Zoom Technology. Please contact Court Administrator for hearing details (320) 591-1400.
Dated: 12/08/21
BY THE COURT
/s/ Krisa K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
TESSNEER LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Ann M. Tessneer
MN# 0264519
43020 Blackhawk Road
Harris, MN 55032
Telephone: (763) 552-8933
Facsimile: (763) 552-8932
e-mail: ann@tessneerlawoffice.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 23, 30, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL COURT
Court File Number: 58-JV-21-101
Case Type: CHIPS
Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Children of: Ashley Theresa Thurber, Kyle Allen Voigt and John Victor Thurber
NOTICE TO: Kyle Allen Voigt, above-named parent.
1. A Child In Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at the Pine County Court House, alleging that the children of the above-named parents are in need of protection or services.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Children In Need of Protection or Services Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court via ZOOM on February 18th at 1:30PM.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to call Pine County Court Admin for the ZOOM hearing information at: 320-591-1500 and appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the children named in the Petition.
WITNESS, the Honorable Judge Heather Wynn of District Court
BY: Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 30, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-95
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Joseph Martin Gabrelcik, also known as Joseph M. Gabrelcik, also known as Joseph Gabrelcik,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated March 19, 2019, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Scott Sandstrom, whose address is 30705 Reflection Avenue, Shafer, Minnesota, 55074, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee, or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statues section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: December 21, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Kevin A. Hofstad
LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 30, 2021, January 6, 2022
MUNCH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF ELECTION FILING
Notice is hereby given that affidavits shall be filed with Clerk for candidates of the following open Munch Township offices: Supervisor (3 year term), and Clerk (2 year term). Please file with Clerk at Clerk’s residence between Tuesday, December 28, 2021 and 5 pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Please call Clerk at 320-591-0665 to make appointment or come to the Munch Town Hall at 32387 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley, between 1 pm and 5 pm on last day of filing, January 11, 2022. $2 filing fee.
Charm Dreier, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 30, 2021, January 6, 2022
MUNCH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE 2022
The Munch Board of Supervisors will meet at Munch Town Hall at 32387 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley at 7 pm on the third Tuesday of every month in 2022: January 18, February 15, March 15, April 19, May 17, June 21, July 19, August 16, September 20, October 18, & November 15. The Organizational Meeting will be held on March 15 after the Board Meeting. The Annual Town Meeting shall occur also at Munch Town Hall on Tuesday, March 8, 2020, following town elections and the Board of Canvass meeting, at 8 pm. (In case of inclement weather, the elections and these meetings shall be rescheduled to March 15.) Board of Appeal and Equalization shall occur on Wednesday, April 13th at 3 pm. There is no meeting in December. The meetings are open to the public. Changes shall be posted on the Town Hall bulletin board.
Charm Dreier, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 30, 2021, January 6, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF PINE CITY
315 Mian Street South
January 05, 2022 6:30 P.M.
Notice is hereby given that the City Council of the City of Pine City will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Wednesday, January 05, 2022, beginning at approximately 6:30 p.m.
1. Ordinance 20220105-01, 2022 Fee Schedule
The proprosed ordinance is available for viewing at the North door of the City Hall office located at 315 Main Street South, on the City of Pine City website: Pinecitygov.com, or may be emailed upon request to administrator@pinecitygov.com.
All persons interested in being heard on the matter encouraged to attend the Council meeting.
By order of the City Council of the City of Pine City.
Scott W. Hildebrand
City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 30, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Thursday, December 9, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Sandstone Township Clerk/election judge Ailene Croup commented on the replacement of election voting equipment and concerns with several brands.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the November 16, 2021 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – October 28, 2021
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – November 8, 2021
Pine County Land Surveyor Report – November 2021
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
2022 Tobacco Licenses
Approve the following 2022 tobacco licenses, pending approval by the County Sheriff, and authorize Board Chair and County Auditor to sign licenses:
BP (formerly Murphy), Banning Junction Lounge, Banning Junction Convenience Store, Banning Junction off sale, Bear Creek Tavern, Bear’s Den, Beroun Crossing Country Store, Casey’s General Store #3445, Casey’s General Store #3520, Chris’ Food Center Sandstone, Crossroads Convenience Store, Daggett’s Super Valu, Dave’s Oil Corp, Denham Run Bar & Grill, Dollar General (Hinckley), Dollar General (Sandstone), Dollar General (Willow River), Duquette General Store, Family Dollar Store (Hinckley), Family Dollar Store (Sandstone), Finlayson Municipal Liquor Store, Floppie Crappie, Froggies (Tadpoles), Hinckley Firehouse Liquor, Holiday Station (Hinckley), Holiday Station (Pine City), Holiday Station (Pine City), Kornerstore #900, Kurt’s Station, Kwik Trip, Main Street Grocery, Maverick’s, Mini Mart #1, Minit Mart (Hinckley), Minit Mart (Sturgeon Lake), Nickerson Bar & Motel, Inc, Marge’s Pub & Grub, Petry’s Bait Company, Pine City Tobacco, Red’s Liquor Box, Rich’s Bar, Sandstone Petro Plus, Side Tracked, Slim’s Service, Inc., Squirrel Cage, Super Smokes, Speedway #4500, Tobies Station, Inc, Wal-Mart Supercenter #2367.
Approve a $3,700 donation from Walmart to be used toward the sheriff’s office aerial drone program.
Approve the following contracts/agreements:
A. Joint Powers Agreement Between the State of Minnesota and the County of Pine – Criminal Justice Data Communications Network
Resolution 2021-73 approving the Joint Powers Agreement between the Pine County Health & Human Services Department and the State of Minnesota, Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for use of the State’s Criminal Justice Data Communications Network (CJDN). This is a five-year renewal. Annual cost is $1,020.
B. 2022-2023 Monarch Counseling Services
Between Health & Human Services (HHS) and Monarch Counseling Service to provide required clinical and reflective practice supervision. The cost for service is $100/hour for reflective practice supervision and $125/hour for clinical supervision. The term of the contract is January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2023.
C. 2022 Rise Up Psychological Services
Between Rise Up Psychological Services and Pine County Health & Human Services for Rise Up Psychological Services to provide clinical and reflective practice supervision and provide Qualified Individual Assessments for out-of-home placement cases. The term of the contract will be January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. Rates for clinical and reflective practice are unchanged from 2021. Qualified Individual Assessments are billed at $125/hour.
D. Food Service Agreement – Summit Foods Service LLC
Food Service Agreement (Amendment #13) between the Pine County Jail and Summit Food Service reflecting a 5.3% price increase for food service in the jail, effective January 15, 2022.
E. Joint Powers Agreement Between the State of Minnesota and the County of Pine - Minnesota Anti-Heroin Task Force Program Joint Powers
Joint Powers Agreement between the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and the State of Minnesota, through its Commissioner of Public Safety on behalf of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to allow the county to participate in the Minnesota Anti-Heroin Task Force Program and receive overtime reimbursement as allowed under the Community Oriented Policing Services Anti-Heroin Task Force Program.
F. IFS Support & Maintenance Contract Ratification
Ratification of the Professional Services Agreement between TriMin Systems Inc. and the Minnesota Counties Computer Cooperative (MnCCC) for the maintenance and support of IFS for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2024. The maintenance and support cost increase 15% for 2022 from the current and then an additional 5% in 2023 and 2024. Authorize Board Chair and County Administrator to sign Board Ratification Statement.
G. Residential Recycling Contract
Recycling Program Contract between Pine County and Cloquet Riverside Recycling, for the period January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022. The cost of this contract is $82,508.40, which is within the Solid Waste Department’s 2022 budget. There is an option to extend the contract, upon mutual agreement, for up to three years.
Approve the hiring of part-time Veterans Service Officer Michael Harshman, effective December 13, 2021, non-union position, $26.13 per hour.
Approve County Engineer Mark LeBrun and Assistant County Engineer Aaron Gunderson to attend the Minnesota County Engineers Annual Conference, January 18-21, 2022, in Brainerd, Minnesota. Lodging, meals and registration – total cost $1,768.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the revised Purchasing Policy and Capital Asset Policy. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve a total of $75,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds (ARPA) ($25,000 per year for 2022, 2023, and 2024) for the University of Minnesota Extension service to implement Family and Community Resilience in Pine County, and authorize the county administrator to execute a sub-recipient agreement and other documents necessary to implement the program. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
The Development Authority Study Committee submitted its Final Report to the board pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 469.1082, recommending assigning EDA powers to the existing Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA). The board called for a public hearing on January 4, 2022 to consider assigning the EDA powers to the existing HRA.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to reappoint the following individuals to the Pine County Zoning Board, for a term effective January 1, 2022 through December 31, 2025: District 1: Nancy Rys, District 3: Dirk Nelson, At Large: Patrick Schifferdecker. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2021-75 authorizing the application to the Voting Equipment Grant Account. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to form an ad hoc committee for the purpose of reviewing and recommending the purchase of tabulating equipment and assistive voting devices; appoint Commissioners Lovgren and Waldhalm to the committee. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve final payment to S.R. Reinforcing, Inc., in the amount of $29,887.05, for Contract #1903 related to:
SAP 058-652-011, located on CSAH 52, 0.5 miles West of CSAH 61 over Kettle River
Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
The following items were designated as the county’s legislative priorities for the Arrowhead Counties Association: (1) Increased County Funding for Corrections and Probation; (2) Out of Home Placement/ICWA Funding; (3) Mental Health Funding; (4) PILT Reform; and (5) Bonding for Justice-Involved Female Program.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:02 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer December 30, 2021
Minutes of Truth in Taxation Hearing
Thursday, December 9, 2021, 6:00 p.m.,
Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, via Zoom or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Commissioner Lovgren moved to approve the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Chair Hallan welcomed those in attendance and explained the purpose of the Truth in Taxation meeting.
Administrator Minke gave a powerpoint presentation discussing the 2022 Pine County budget and property tax levy. Administrator Minke stated the total proposed tax levy is $20,652,675, which is an increase of 3.6% over the 2021 property tax levy.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Pokegama Township resident Mark Olson commented on the increase in property tax valuations. No other public were present in person or via video.
The budget and levy will be presented at the December 21, 2021 county board meeting for approval.
With no further discussion, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 7:52 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board of CommissionersPublished in the Pine City Pioneer December 30, 2021
