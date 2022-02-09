STATE Of MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-8
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Margaret J. Peiffer, aka Margaret Jane Peiffer, aka Margaret J. Exley Peiffer, aka Margaret Jane (Exley) Peiffer,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 4/20/22, at 9:15 AM a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, June 11, 2017 (
“Will), and for the appointment of Heather V. Landin, whose address is 298-190th Street, Baldwin, WI 54002 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: 1/21/22
BY THE COURT
/s/ Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Patrick J. Gallagher
Ginkel & Gallagher
563 Bielenberg Drive, #215
Woodbury, MN, 55125
Attorney License No: 33182
Telephone: (651) 224-4741
Fax: (651) 223-53178
patgallagher@ginkelandgallger.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 3, 10, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-11
Estate of
Paul Frederick Davis, also known as Paul F. Davis, also known as Paul Davis,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Angela L. Davis, whose address is 49651 1st Ave, Markville, Minnesota, 55072, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated January 25, 2022
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 3, 10, 2022
NOTICE
A private sale will be held on or after February 21st, 2022 at Rock Creek Mini Storage to settle the account of:
Chad Heath, Unit #43-B
Shannon Gries, Unit #16-B
These units contain household goods and miscellaneous.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 10, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, January 18, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Steve Hallan, Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke; County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Ailene Croup commented on the replacement of election voting equipment and her concerns with several brands.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the January 4, 2022 Organizational and Regular County Board Meeting and Summary for publication, Minutes of the January 11, 2022 Special Joint Meeting--Pine County Board of Commissioners & Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA)/Economic Development Authority (EDA), and Minutes of the January 12, 2022 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Strategic Planning). Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 Increase/Decrease
General Fund 7,032,144 7,845,483 813,339
Health and Human Services Fund 2,545,198 2,746,208 201,010
Road and Bridge Fund 770,230 1,177,957 407,726
COVID Relief 0 2,550,242 2,550,242
Land 2,417,136 2,414,449 (2,687)
Self Insurance 0 554,150 554,150
TOTAL (inc non-major funds) 16,484,318 21,070,995 4,586,677
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 534 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $983,672.33, were paid during the period of December 1, 2021 – December 31, 2021: AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 12,050.89; American Solutions For Business, 5,216.81; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc,8,000.00; Anderson Electric, 6,732.92; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 3,684.74; Askov Deep Rock, 2,128.38; Assoc Of Minn Counties, 4,947.67; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 9,720.50; BONKS SAND & GRAVEL, 4,663.20; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 36,404.55; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc, 4,170.06; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,480.50; COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES, 61,231.00; CROSS LAKE ASSOCIATION OF PINE COUNTY, 18,119.54; DIAMOND MOWERS INC, 2,114.96; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 41,610.86; East Central Energy Of Braham, 11,636.79; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 35,560.00; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 2,937.75; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 41,414.62; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 2,452.50; FURTHER, 2,647.10; GUARDIAN, 8,750.96; Heartland Girls Ranch2,353.50; Henricksen Psg, 9,885.18; JENSEN BACKHOE LLC, 6,860.00; Knife River Corp, 5,244.36; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,610.94; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,338.41; LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC, 2,411.69; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,833.98; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,747.20; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; MICHAEL K PEPIN LAW OFFICES, 3,825.00; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 12,893.79; Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust, 2,500.00; Mn County Attorneys Assoc, 4,397.00; Mn Life Insurance Company, 8,983.00; MN SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION, 3,571.00; Mora Psychological Services PLLC, 2,025.00; MPJ ENTERPRISES LLC, 19,850.00; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 9,789.60; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 5,862.00; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 20,551.50; Northwoods Children Home, 9,733.20; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,124.08; OMG MIDWEST INC, 81,060.24; Pine Co Highway Department, 10,845.59; PINE RIVER SALES INC, 7,642.43; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 9,800.84; PRECISION GRADE LLC, 19,800.00; PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA, 8,500.00; Pro-West & Associates Inc, 2,001.42; Purchase Power, 6,055.00; Regents Of The U Of Mn, 19,657.60; Reliance Systems, 2,000.00; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 14,400.00; S & R REINFORCING INC, 29,887.05; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 5,698.00; SEH INC, 5,897.71; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,266.57; Summerland Excavating, Inc, 3,360.00; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 33,351.83; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 56,262.00; Therapeutic Serv Ag Too Inc, 4,019.94; TPM FLOORING, 4,588.16; TRIMARK HOCKENBERGS, 15,245.57; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 318,175.66; USDA RURAL HOUSING SERVICE, 38,072.32; Veolia Environmental Services, 34,270.91; Verizon Wireless, 10,725.62; VIKING AUTOMATIC SPRINKLER COMPANY, 7,150.00; WELIA HEALTH, 17,186.57; WILD RIVERS CONSERVANCY, 17,677.00; WSB AND ASSOCIATES, 12,457.17.
Approve the Application for Exempt Permit for Pheasants Forever, East Central Spurs 624 to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on May 7, 2022 at Wings North, 19379 Homestead Rd, Pine City, MN.
Approve Resolution 2022-04 extending the following special assessments Lawrence and Nancy Milligan, PID 06.0314.000, $16,500, Rachel Bedell and William Bretthorst, PID 31.0068.001, $19,800.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve acceptance of the following donations: $1,000 donation from the American Legion Post 361 to support the Pine County Veterans Van Program; $100 anonymous donation to support veterans outreach; $100 anonymous donation for the annual Pine County Sheriff’s Office toy drive.
Approve the following 2022 waste hauler licenses: Cloquet Sanitary Service, Curt’s Rolloffs, STEMM Enterprizes DBA Holdt’s Disposal, Jones Construction Services, LePage & Sons Inc, Matt’s Sanitation, Mike’s Sanitation Inc, Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, Nordstrom’s Sanitation, LLC, SKB Environmental Landfill, Inc, Talon Sanitation LLC, Tri-Township Disposal District, Vanderpoel Disposal, Veit Disposal Systems, Hartl Enterprises LLC DBA Ron’s Rolloffs.
Approve the following agreements:
A. Joint Powers Agreement Between Pine County Sheriff and Attorney and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension
Approve Resolution 2022-06 approving the Joint Powers Agreement between the Pine County Sheriff and Pine County Attorney with the State of Minnesota, Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for use of the State’s Criminal Justice Data Communications Network (CJDN). The JPA will allow the BCA to provide access to the Minnesota Criminal Justice Data Communication Network. This is a five-year renewal.
B. Byrne Justice Assistance Grant
Renewal of the Evening Reporting Center grant. Funding is available for the following periods: $175,970.95 from 10/2/21 – 9/30/22 and $175,970.96 from 10/1/21 – 9/30/23.
C. Agreement with Kanabec County Family Services
Between Pine County Health & Human Services and Kanabec County Family Services for the provision of psychiatric services at $128.64 per hour.
D. East Central Drug and Violent Offender Task Force Grant
Grant amount $350,000, effective January 1, 2022 – December 31, 2023.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Eligibility Worker Scarlet Oquist, effective January 24, 2022, Grade 6, Step 6, $24.88 per hour.
B. Social Worker Carla Rigato, effective February 22, 2022, Grade 10, Step 2, $26.99 per hour, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
C. Office Support Specialist Sara Drexl, effective January 31, 2022, Grade 2, Step 2, $16.92 per hour, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
D. Assistant County Attorney Kelli Jasper, effective January 31, 2022, non-union, FLSA exempt position, $97,500, contingent upon completion of a successful background check.
Approve Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder and Alison Hughes to attend the Secretary of State’s 2022 County Auditor Election Training Conference. Total cost: $1,134.62.
Approve Social Worker Amber Andrews to attend the Minnesota Social Services Association Conference. Total cost: $255.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the naming of the new conference room at the courthouse the Steven Chaffee Conference Room. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the January 10, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Eligibility Worker Judith Tengwall, effective March 31, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Administration
i. Consider Resolution 2022-03 setting the 2022 minimum annual salary for County Attorney at $80,000 and County Sheriff at $77,000 .
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to appoint Ruth Carlson, representing District 5, to the Extension Committee for the term January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2024. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:04 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Joshua Mohr, Vice Chair
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 10, 2022
PINE COUNTY ORDINANCE 2022-05 SUMMARY
An ordinance amending the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance which:
Provides a process for assigning zoning districts to shoreland properties within the 100-year floodplain that were not mapped under the County Shoreland Zoning Map.
Assigns General Use District to Pine County parcels 26.04990.000 and 26.0491.000.
Offers voluntary variance mitigation activities for shoreland variance applicants.
Passed and approved this 1st day of February 2022, by the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair, Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator, Clerk to the County Board
A full text document of the ordinance is available at www.co.pine.mn.us
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 10, 2022
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING, ELECTION OF OFFICERS AND
BOARD OF CANVASS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the qualified voters of Pokegama Township, Pine County, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of the Officers and the Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Election and Meeting will be postponed until the third Tuesday of March and will be on notice on WCMP Radio station and posted at the Town Hall.
The Election Polls will be open at 10:00 am until 8:00 pm at which time the voters of Pokegama Township will elect the following:
Supervisor B: Three (3) year term
The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Meeting and the Annual Election will be held at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, MN 55063.
The Board of Canvass will be called to order on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 to certify the Election results, after the adjournment of the Township Annual Meeting.
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 10, 17, 2022
NOTICE OF TESTING AUTOMARK VOTING SYSTEM
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
NOTICE HEREBY GIVEN that Pokegama Township shall perform a public accuracy test of the AutoMark voting system to be used in the township’s March 8th, 2022 Annual Election. The test shall be conducted at the Pokegama Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, MN 55036 on February 23nd, 2022 at 9:00 am. Interested individuals are authorized to attend and observe.
If you have any questions, please contact the Clerk at 320-629-3719 or email pokegamatownhall@yahoo.com.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 10, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
City of Pine City
315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following item on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 315 Main Street South, Pine City, Minnesota and via RingCentral Zoom Meeting: https://v.ringcentral.com/join/494267186 or call +1 (650) 4191505 Meeting ID: 494267186
REVISE ZONING DISTRICT BOUNDARY
A zoning district boundary revision request from the City of Pine City to rezone parcel #42.518.0000, located at the northeast corner of the 4th Ave. SE and 2nd Street SE intersection, from R-2 (One- and Two-Family Residential) to TI-1 (Limited Technology-Industrial District).
This is a regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting, held on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Mike Gainor
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb.10, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
William Berube and Laura Berube is requesting a variance at 93247 Cozy Ln, Sturgeon Lake, Pine County Parcel 31.5010.0000, Sturgeon Lake Township, Section 1, Township 45, Range 20 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Section 4.01A of the Pine County Subdivision and Platting Ordinance to create two parcels, sized approximately 2 acres and 0.5 acres, while the ordinance requires 2.5 acres.
Luke and Leslie Hegge are requesting a Conditional Use Permit at 17414 Cross Lake Road, Pine City (Pine County parcels: 08.0417.000, 08.5390.000 & 08.53910.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 23, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicant has requested a conditional use permit to construct a campground consisting of 46 campsites within 1,000’ of Cross Lake, as required under Sections 4.4.3 and 8.0 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance. An additional 24 campsites will be constructed greater than 1,000’ from Cross Lake, for total project of 70 campsites.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. The public may also participate in the public hearing virtually.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
To join online:
Meeting link: https://zoom.us/j/-91895349703?pwd=RFlmR0kySzhJa083U3J5NmlvQ1p5dz09
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
To join by phone:
+1- 833-548-0282
Meeting ID: 918 9534 9703
Passcode: 938480
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 10, 2022
