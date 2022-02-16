NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING, ELECTION OF OFFICERS AND
BOARD OF CANVASS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the qualified voters of Pokegama Township, Pine County, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of the Officers and the Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022. In case of inclement weather, the Annual Election and Meeting will be postponed until the third Tuesday of March and will be on notice on WCMP Radio station and posted at the Town Hall.
The Election Polls will be open at 10:00 am until 8:00 pm at which time the voters of Pokegama Township will elect the following:
Supervisor B: Three (3) year term
The Annual Meeting will commence at 8:15 pm to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law. The Annual Meeting and the Annual Election will be held at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, MN 55063.
The Board of Canvass will be called to order on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 to certify the Election results, after the adjournment of the Township Annual Meeting.
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 10, 17, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-14
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY (Intestate)
Estate of
Gary L. Anderson,
Deceased.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago without a will, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate court to determine the descent of such property and assign such property to the persons entitled to the property.
It is Ordered and Notice is further given, that on the 31st day of March, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at the Pine County Government Center, City of Pine City, State of Minnesota, on the Petition for Formal Determination of Descent of Property. Any objections may be filed in the above-named court prior to or raised at the hearing and the same will be heard by the Court at said hearing fixed for such purpose.
Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204).
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing.
Dated 02/07/2022
/s/ K.K. Martin
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
RICHARD S. ESKOLA
1250 E. Moore Lake Drive N.E.,
Suite 230
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 788-0561/(763) 370-9523
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 17, 24, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-1
NOTICE AND Order FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Shirley Mae Struss,
Decedent
It is ordered and notice is given that on 3/7/22 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held via Zoom at the Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, MN. for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Denise Windish, PO BOX 140541 Edgewater, CO 80214 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the dates of this Notices or the claims will be barred.
Dated 01/06/2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
District Court Judge
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 17, 24, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-13
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY (Intestate)
Estate of
Colleen Marie Majewski,
Decedent
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago without a will, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate court to determine the descent of such property and assign such property to the persons entitled to the property.
It is Ordered and Notice is further given, that on the 31st day of March, 2022, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at the Pine County Government Center, City of Pine City, State of Minnesota, on the Petition for Formal Determination of Descent of Property. Any objections may be filed in the above-named court prior to or raised at the hearing and the same will be heard by the Court at said hearing fixed for such purpose.
Notice is also given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401) and persons who filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204).
Notices shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by Mailing a copy of thie Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing.
Dated 02/08/2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Patrick W. Flanagan
District Court Judge
RICHARD S. ESKOLA
1250 E. Moore Lake Drive N.E.,
Suite 230
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 788-0561/(763) 370-9523
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 17, 24, 2022
NOTICE OF Fuel Tank
for sale
Bids close march 8, 2022
Sealed bids will be received in the office of the Pine County Highway Department, 405 Airport Road, Pine City, MN 55063 until 2:30 P.M on Tuesday, March 8th for:
A used 10,000 gallon above-ground diesel storage tank.
The tank is located at the Pine County Maintenance shop at 75856 Fleming Rd Bruno, MN 55712.
Bidders should inspect the tank prior to submitting a bid. Inspections will be by appointment only. For appointments and questions contact the Highway Department office at 320-216-4200.
All property is offered for sale “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” with no warranty or guarantee as to its fitness for any use offered or implied. All sales are final. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
Mark A. LeBrun, P.E.,
County Engineer
Pine County, MN.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 17, 24, 2022
NOTICE OF EXPIRATION
STATE OF MINNESOTA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF PINE )
You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State as stated below, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, at the election of the county auditor, are as follows: Tax Parcel number and names for the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition, those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041 on the 13th of May 2019, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2018,
PARCEL NUMBER/OWNERLEGAL DESCRIPTION AMOUNT IF PAID BY FEBRUARY 2022
R 02.5042.000Sect-26 Twp-042 Range-01612,830.76
GREGORY BLUHM BERGMAN AD MARKVILLE
Lot-016 Block-001
R 02.5094.000 Sect-24 Twp-042 Range-016286.09
JOHN L CAMPBELL JR KUTZKE TAMARACK RIVER RANCH
JAMES V & ZOE C SITZMANN Lot-002 Block-003
& 1/50TH INT IN OUTLOT A
R 05.5039.000 Sect-32 Twp-044 Range-0211,036.79
RICHARD V & BETH A STURTZ RHINE LAKE RANCH
DENISE P LOGAS Lot-013 Block-003 7.22 AC
& 1/100 INT IN OUTLOT A &
1/100 INT IN LOT 18, BLK 3
R 06.0053.000 Sect-11 Twp-040 Range-0225,143.34
JERRY JENSEN 13.15 AC
THAT PART OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF
SOUTHEAST 1/4 LYING SOUTH &
EAST OF RR R/O/W
R 06.0151.000 Sect-20 Twp-040 Range-022 193.49
BROOK PARK AUTO RECYCLING LLC1.66 AC
THAT PART OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF
SOUTHEAST 1/4 LYING SOUTH &
EAST OF HWY #107
R 08.0027.000 Sect-17 Twp-039 Range-0191,644.98
RAYMOND E & KARL R JACOBSON40.00 AC
SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
R 08.0450.001 Sect-25 Twp-039 Range-021166.94
BRIAN E SKALICKY .63 AC
PART OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTH
WEST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL: COMM AT
STONE MONUMENT AT CENTER OF
INTERSECTION OF ROADS NEAR NW…
R 08.5226.000 Sect-29 Twp-039 Range-020559.41
ALDEN E LANDREVILLEWILDERNESS PARK
Lot-007 Block-002 2.00 AC
R 09.5196.000Sect-28 Twp-041 Range-018891.08
ANTHONY P & PEGGY L TURI PATHFINDER VLG 2ND ADDITION
Lot-098 Block-001
R 09.5197.000 Sect-28 Twp-041 Range-018471.70
ANTHONY P & PEGGY L TURI PATHFINDER VLG 2ND ADDITION
Lot-099 Block-001
R 09.5284.000Sect-28 Twp-041 Range-018723.15
ROBERTA S HERMON, TRUSTEEPATHFINDER VLG 3RD ADDITION
Lot-027 Block-002
R 09.5590.000Sect-29 Twp-041 Range-018655.76
VANESSA OFFERDAHLPATHFINDER VLG 7TH ADDITION
Lot-005 Block-001
R 09.5907.000Sect-29 Twp-041 Range-0181,058.88
DORLENE W WILSONPATHFINDER VLG 9TH ADDITION
Lot-033 Block-001
R 09.6108.000Sect-29 Twp-041 Range-018423.36
JOSE N H GONZALEZPATHFINDER VLG 10TH ADDITION
Lot-100 Block-001
R 16.0289.001Sect-24 Twp-045 Range-0181,362.77
RANDELL W & DONNA L ROBINSON.52 AC
THAT PART OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF
NORTHEAST 1/4 (ALSO KNOWN AS
PART OF LOT 4, AUD SUBD) DESC
AS FOLL: COMM AT NW CORNER OF…
R 17.0341.000Sect-27 Twp-044 Range-0206,719.19
LANCE A & MINDY GOCKOWSKI2.60 AC
LOT A, AUD SUBD LYING EAST OF
HWY 61, LESS THE FOLL DESC
PARCEL: COMM AT WEST 1/4
CORNER OF SEC 27; THENCE SOUTH…
R 17.0395.000Sect-36 Twp-044 Range-0208,984.79
BRAD FREIBERG80.00 AC
EAST 1/2 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
R 17.0396.000Sect-36 Twp-044 Range-0201,852.88
BRAD FREIBERG38.96 AC
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
R 18.0184.000Sect-21 Twp-040 Range-02178.71
CHRIS KUSCH40.00 AC
SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
R 18.0221.009 Sect-25 Twp-040 Range-021994.92
JEREMIAH SCHUELLER10.00 AC
SOUTH 1/2 OF NORTH 1/2 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4
R 19.0034.000Sect-05 Twp-040 Range-0207,537.25
STEVEN L THORNBERG9.45 AC
GOVT LOT 4 EXC NORTH 36 FT &
EXC SOUTH 300 FT OF NORTH 336
FT & LESS PART OF GOV LOT 4
WHICH LIES SOUTH OF NORTH 646…
R 19.0036.000Sect-05 Twp-040 Range-020208.03
JAMES J & CHERYL A MCGUINN80.00 AC
MARGARET H ROGNESSSOUTH 1/2 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4
R 19.5052.000Sect-32 Twp-040 Range-0201,688.74
DALE E CAMPBELL PINE TREE PARK
Lot-008 Block-002 4.50 AC
R 22.0342.000Sect-33 Twp-044 Range-01956.36
JOHN A WENTZ, SR .76 AC
THAT PART OF NORTHWEST 1/4 OF
NORTHEAST 1/4 DESC AS STARTING
FROM NE CORNER OF NW1/4 OF
NE1/4, THENCE 250 SOUTH TO PT
R 23.0110.004Sect-07 Twp-041 Range-0172,891.06
JOSEPH A GREEN 5.00 AC
EAST 1/2 OF NORTH 1/2 OF NORTH
1/2 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTH-
EAST 1/4. SUBJECT TO TWP ROAD OVER NORTH
33 THEREOF & CO HWY #24 OVER…
R 24.0126.000Sect-29 Twp-044 Range-017921.51
DAVID J KELLER 80.00 AC
WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4
R 26.0290.002Sect-27 Twp-039 Range-0201,590.68
TYLER A SAUTER .50 AC
THAT PART OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF
SOUTHWEST 1/4 DESC AS COMM AT
SW CORNER OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4;
THEN NORTH 0D06’30” EAST ALONG…
R 26.5285.000Sect-28 Twp-039 Range-020733.25
DOUGLAS M RARICKSNAKE RIVER MEADOWS
PATRICIA M BUCHANANLot-008 Block-001
ALSO 1/50TH INT IN OUTLOT A
R 27.5089.000Sect-31 Twp-043 Range-0216,905.30
THOMAS E CRAWFORDBASS LAKE SHORES
Lot-005
R 28.0891.000Sect-25 Twp-039 Range-0222,263.31
RONALD R BLAIR.75 AC
EAST 1/2 OF FOLL TRACT: ELY
575 FT OF THAT PART OF GOVT
LOT 4 LYING SOUTH OF A LINE
DRAWN PARA TO & 1200 FT SOUTH…
R 28.5638.000Sect-25 Twp-039 Range-0223,697.51
JOSEPH LEEAUSMUS MAPLE KNOLL 2ND ADDITIO
Lot-002 Block-001
R 29.0198.000Sect-18 Twp-038 Range-0222,478.41
NANCY J DODD7.03 AC
PART OF NORTHWEST 1/4 DESC AS
FOLL: COM AT NW CORNER OF NW
1/4; THENCE SOUTH ALONG WEST
LINE 708.5 FT TO PT OF BEG;…
R 29.5139.000Sect-09 Twp-038 Range-0226,281.69
LAND & BUILDING MANAGEMENT LLC ROYAL RIVER RUN
Lot-006 Block-003
R 29.5140.000Sect-09 Twp-038 Range-022415.50
LAND & BUILDING MANAGMENT LLCROYAL RIVER RUN
Lot-007 Block-003
R 31.0216.004Sect-27 Twp-045 Range-0201,289.50
RICHARD VANG10.00 AC
EAST 1/2 OF EAST 1/2 OF
SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
R 33.0373.000Sect-09 Twp-045 Range-019526.47
JOEL MOSSBERG.22 AC
THAT PART OF GOVERNMENT LOT 5
LESS THE WESTERLY 80 ACRES
THEREOF. AND LESS THAT PART OF
GL5 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS…
R 33.0449.000Sect-11 Twp-045 Range-019413.85
DEREK M JOHNSON.21 AC
THAT PART OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL:
BEG AT NE CORNER OF SE1/4 OF
NW1/4, THEN WEST ALONG NORTH…
R 33.5840.000Sect-28 Twp-045 Range-0192,596.67
VICTOR KOEHLERWILD ACRES
Lot-001 Block-004
R 34.5065.000Sect-20 Twp-043 Range-0192,103.02
JAMES K SCHROEDERTOWNSITE OF PARTRIDGE
LOTS 23 & 24, BLOCK 7
R 35.5011.000Sect-15 Twp-040 Range-022353.65
DELBERT HARRON TOWNSITE OF BROOK PARK
.25 AC
LOT 9 AND NORTH 1/2 OF LOT 10,
BLOCK 3 & VACATED ALLEY.
R 35.5012.000Sect-15 Twp-040 Range-022891.85
DELBERT HARRON TOWNSITE OF BROOK PARK
.25 AC
SOUTH 1/2 OF LOT 10 & ALL OF
LOT 11, BLOCK 3 & VACATED
ALLEY
R 38.5040.000Sect-19 Twp-043 Range-0204,651.45
HENRY D SUNDINBUGGIES ADDITION TO FINLAYSON
NORTH 120 FT OF LOTS 1 & 2,
BLOCK 2.
R 39.0013.000Sect-17 Twp-039 Range-0221,618.51
DONALD BISSET1.68 AC
LOTS 18 THRU 24 & LOTS 33 THRU
39, REARR OF AUD SUBD OF NE1/4
NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
R 39.5011.000Sect-17 Twp-039 Range-0223,212.68
MICHAEL A FETZEKTOWNSITE OF CORNELL
LOTS 10 THRU 20, BLOCK 3, AND
LOTS 5 THRU 16, BLOCK 6,
INCLUDING VACATED STREETS.
R 39.5036.000Sect-17 Twp-039 Range-022664.75
SOUTHERN MN LOAN & ACCEPTANCE TOWNSITE OF CORNELL
Lot-020 Block-014
R 42.5374.000Sect-33 Twp-039 Range-0219,914.36
CALVIN & REBECCA STENLUNDTOWNSITE OF PINE CITY
LOTS 7 & 8, BLK 45 LESS WEST
150 FT
R 43.0419.001Sect-22 Twp-038 Range-0215,096.41
MICHELLE MCKUSICK 30.39 AC
DAVID KISCH SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4
EXCEPT THE FOLL PARCELS:
1) TRACT OF 2 ACRES CONVEYED
FOR CEMETERY PURPOSES BY WD…
R 44.0052.031Sect-34 Twp-044 Range-020736.47
RICHARD J JR & CARRIE BACKEN2.30 AC
THAT PART OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTH
WEST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL: COM AT
SW CORNER OF SEC 34; THENCE
NORTH ALONG WEST LINE 825 FT…
R 44.5057.001Sect-28 Twp-044 Range-02089.90
H CUBED HOLDINGS LLCTOWNSITE OF KETTLE RIVER
NORTH 50 FT OF LOT 4 BLK 6
R 45.5134.000Sect-15 Twp-042 Range-020104.33
DIANA WILSON, JOHN BROPHY &TOWNSITE OF SANDSTONE
Lot-007 Block-019
R 45.5146.000Sect-15 Twp-042 Range-020519.61
DIANA WILSON, JOHN BROPHY &TOWNSITE OF SANDSTONE
Lot-010 Block-022
R 46.5133.000Sect-13 Twp-045 Range-020375.46
TINA A GREENWOODRIDGE
Lot-003 Block-002
R 46.5134.000Sect-13 Twp-045 Range-020369.41
TINA A GREENWOODRIDGE
Lot-004 Block-002
R 46.5135.000Sect-13 Twp-045 Range-0208,268.20
TINA A GREENWOODRIDGE
Lot-005 Block-002
SUBJECT TO EASEMENT
R 47.0095.017Sect-10 Twp-044 Range-02012,247.10
JULIE A MLASKOCH.23 AC
THAT PART OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF
NORTHEAST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL:
COM AT NE CORNER OF SE1/4 OF
NE1/4; THENCE SOUTH ALONG EAST…
R 47.0129.001Sect-11 Twp-044 Range-020116.88
TERRY D WRIGHT .11 AC
NORTH 20 FT OF THAT PART OF
NORTH 1/2 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
DESC AS FOLL: BEG AT POINT ON
EAST LINE OF HWY 61 AS IT…
That the time for redemption of such lands from such sale will expire 60 days after service of notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office, as provided by law. The redemption must be made in my office. NOTE: In order to determine the amount necessary to redeem, please contact the office of the County Auditor-Treasurer at (320) 591-1670, email Alison.Hughes@co.pine.mn.us or send inquiry to Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240, Pine City, MN 55063 as in addition to the amounts set forth above, you will be responsible for additional interest and fees incurred as a part of service of this notice on you.
FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
Inquiries as to the proceeding set forth above can be made to the County Auditor for the County of Pine, whose address is set forth below.
Witness my hand and official seal this 14th day of February, 2022.
Kelly Schroeder
County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 17, 24, 2022
Notice of Annual Meeting
Notice is hereby given to residents of Pine City Township, County of Pine, State of MN that the Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8th 2022 at the Pine City Township Hall, 21977 St. Croix Rd. The Annual Meeting will commence at 7:00 pm to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law.
The alternate inclement weather date for the meeting will be Tuesday, March 15th, 2022 at 7:00 pm.
Respectfully Posted this 14th day of February 2022,
Tammy Carlson, Clerk
Pine City Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 17, 2022
