STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-14
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY (Intestate)
Estate of
Gary L. Anderson,
Deceased.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago without a will, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate court to determine the descent of such property and assign such property to the persons entitled to the property.
It is Ordered and Notice is further given, that on the 31st day of March, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at the Pine County Government Center, City of Pine City, State of Minnesota, on the Petition for Formal Determination of Descent of Property. Any objections may be filed in the above-named court prior to or raised at the hearing and the same will be heard by the Court at said hearing fixed for such purpose.
Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204).
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing.
Dated 02/07/2022
/s/ K.K. Martin
Krista K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
RICHARD S. ESKOLA
1250 E. Moore Lake Drive N.E.,
Suite 230
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 788-0561/(763) 370-9523
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 17, 24, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-1
NOTICE AND Order FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Shirley Mae Struss,
Decedent
It is ordered and notice is given that on 3/7/22 at 9:00 a.m. a hearing will be held via Zoom at the Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, MN. for the formal adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Denise Windish, PO BOX 140541 Edgewater, CO 80214 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition should be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. NOTE: You will need to pay a filing fee when you file the objection. If you cannot afford the fee, you can ask for a fee waiver (see http://mncourts.gov/GetForms.aspx?c=19&p=69).
If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the dates of this Notices or the claims will be barred.
Dated 01/06/2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
District Court Judge
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 17, 24, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-13
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY (Intestate)
Estate of
Colleen Marie Majewski,
Decedent
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago without a will, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate court to determine the descent of such property and assign such property to the persons entitled to the property.
It is Ordered and Notice is further given, that on the 31st day of March, 2022, at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in the above-named Court at the Pine County Government Center, City of Pine City, State of Minnesota, on the Petition for Formal Determination of Descent of Property. Any objections may be filed in the above-named court prior to or raised at the hearing and the same will be heard by the Court at said hearing fixed for such purpose.
Notice is also given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.1-401) and persons who filed a demand for notice (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-204).
Notices shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by Mailing a copy of thie Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing.
Dated 02/08/2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Patrick W. Flanagan
District Court Judge
RICHARD S. ESKOLA
1250 E. Moore Lake Drive N.E.,
Suite 230
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 788-0561/(763) 370-9523
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 17, 24, 2022
NOTICE OF Fuel Tank for sale
Bids close March 8, 2022
Sealed bids will be received in the office of the Pine County Highway Department, 405 Airport Road, Pine City, MN 55063 until 2:30 P.M on Tuesday, March 8th for:
A used 10,000 gallon above-ground diesel storage tank.
The tank is located at the Pine County Maintenance shop at 75856 Fleming Rd Bruno, MN 55712.
Bidders should inspect the tank prior to submitting a bid. Inspections will be by appointment only. For appointments and questions contact the Highway Department office at 320-216-4200.
All property is offered for sale “AS-IS, WHERE-IS” with no warranty or guarantee as to its fitness for any use offered or implied. All sales are final. The County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
Mark A. LeBrun, P.E.,
County Engineer
Pine County, MN.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 17, 24, 2022
Notice of Annual Meeting and Election of Supervisor
Brook Park Township
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Brook Park Township, County of Pine, State of Minnesota, that the Election of officers and Annual Township Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Brook Park Town Hall, 6144 Mallard Road, Brook Park, MN. Polls will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at which time the voters will elect:
(1) Supervisor – Three Year Term
The Town Board will meet as a Board of Canvass immediately following the closing of the polls to declare the official results of the Election. The Annual Meeting will follow the Board of Canvass.
Please note: The March monthly meeting will be held immediately following the Annual Meeting.
In case of inclement weather, the Election, Board of Canvass and Annual Meeting will be rescheduled to March 15th, 2022.
Kelly Johnson – Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 24, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY
BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, February 1, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
Board Room, Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Steve Hallan, Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke; County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
Chair Hallan: Panera Bread, 700 Gulf Breeze Parkway, Gulf Breeze, Florida
Commissioner Waldhalm: 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrerro, Arecibo PR.
County Attorney Reese Frederickson was present via electronic means.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the January 18, 2022 county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve Commissioner Expense Claim Form.
Approve the cancellation of 2019 outstanding warrants.
Approve the 2022-23 Snowmobile Safety Enforcement Grant in a total amount of $9,024 ($4,512 each fiscal year). The grant period is July 1, 2021 – June 30, 2023. There is no match requirement.
Approve the final payment to Landwehr Construction, Inc. in the amount of $8,749.90 for Contract #2101 related to SAP 058-599-047, Windemere Township box culvert located on Rush Blvd., 0.7 miles west of Military Road.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Eligibility Worker Danielle Snedeker, effective February 7, 2022, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49 per hour.
B. Social Worker Morgan Foxx, effective February 22, 2022, Grade 10, Step 2, $26.99 per hour, contingent upon successful background check.
C. Part-time Dispatcher Coltin Brown, effective February 14, 2022, Grade 7, Step 1, $21.77 per hour, contingent upon successful background check.
Consider approval of the following training:
A. Social Worker Cassie Peterson to attend the Minnesota Social Services Association Conference. Total cost $255.
B. Senior Agent Jami Tuve Anderson to attend Crisis Intervention training. Total cost: $431.84.
Public Hearing — Ordinance 2022-05 Amending the Shoreland Management Ordinance
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson explained Ordinance 2022-05 would amend the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance regarding land use districts (floodplain and zoning district designations), amend the official county zoning map, and address variance voluntary mitigation opportunities.
Chair Hallan opened the public hearing at 10:16 a.m. There being no public comment, Chair Hallan closed the public hearing at 10:16 a.m.
Commissioner Waldhalm requested additional information relating to the variance and appeal process.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Ordinance 2022-05 Amending the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance and the updated Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the FY 2022 Clean Water Fund One Watershed, One Plan Program Grant Agreement, subcontracts with the Soil & Water Conservation Districts of Pine and Carlton counties, and designate the Pine County Auditor/Treasurer as the grantee’s authorized representative. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve attendance at the AMC Legislative Conference by any commissioner desiring to attend and county administrator David Minke. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:07 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for February 15, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen Hallan, Chair
Joshua Mohr, Vice Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 24, 2022
NOTICE OF EXPIRATION
STATE OF MINNESOTA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF PINE )
You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State as stated below, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, at the election of the county auditor, are as follows: Tax Parcel number and names for the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition, those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041 on the 13th of May 2019, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2018,
PARCEL NUMBER/OWNERLEGAL DESCRIPTION AMOUNT IF PAID BY FEBRUARY 2022
R 02.5042.000Sect-26 Twp-042 Range-01612,830.76
GREGORY BLUHM BERGMAN AD MARKVILLE
Lot-016 Block-001
R 02.5094.000 Sect-24 Twp-042 Range-016286.09
JOHN L CAMPBELL JR KUTZKE TAMARACK RIVER RANCH
JAMES V & ZOE C SITZMANN Lot-002 Block-003
& 1/50TH INT IN OUTLOT A
R 05.5039.000 Sect-32 Twp-044 Range-0211,036.79
RICHARD V & BETH A STURTZ RHINE LAKE RANCH
DENISE P LOGAS Lot-013 Block-003 7.22 AC
& 1/100 INT IN OUTLOT A &
1/100 INT IN LOT 18, BLK 3
R 06.0053.000 Sect-11 Twp-040 Range-0225,143.34
JERRY JENSEN 13.15 AC
THAT PART OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF
SOUTHEAST 1/4 LYING SOUTH &
EAST OF RR R/O/W
R 06.0151.000 Sect-20 Twp-040 Range-022 193.49
BROOK PARK AUTO RECYCLING LLC1.66 AC
THAT PART OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF
SOUTHEAST 1/4 LYING SOUTH &
EAST OF HWY #107
R 08.0027.000 Sect-17 Twp-039 Range-0191,644.98
RAYMOND E & KARL R JACOBSON40.00 AC
SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
R 08.0450.001 Sect-25 Twp-039 Range-021166.94
BRIAN E SKALICKY .63 AC
PART OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTH
WEST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL: COMM AT
STONE MONUMENT AT CENTER OF
INTERSECTION OF ROADS NEAR NW…
R 08.5226.000 Sect-29 Twp-039 Range-020559.41
ALDEN E LANDREVILLEWILDERNESS PARK
Lot-007 Block-002 2.00 AC
R 09.5196.000Sect-28 Twp-041 Range-018891.08
ANTHONY P & PEGGY L TURI PATHFINDER VLG 2ND ADDITION
Lot-098 Block-001
R 09.5197.000 Sect-28 Twp-041 Range-018471.70
ANTHONY P & PEGGY L TURI PATHFINDER VLG 2ND ADDITION
Lot-099 Block-001
R 09.5284.000Sect-28 Twp-041 Range-018723.15
ROBERTA S HERMON, TRUSTEEPATHFINDER VLG 3RD ADDITION
Lot-027 Block-002
R 09.5590.000Sect-29 Twp-041 Range-018655.76
VANESSA OFFERDAHLPATHFINDER VLG 7TH ADDITION
Lot-005 Block-001
R 09.5907.000Sect-29 Twp-041 Range-0181,058.88
DORLENE W WILSONPATHFINDER VLG 9TH ADDITION
Lot-033 Block-001
R 09.6108.000Sect-29 Twp-041 Range-018423.36
JOSE N H GONZALEZPATHFINDER VLG 10TH ADDITION
Lot-100 Block-001
R 16.0289.001Sect-24 Twp-045 Range-0181,362.77
RANDELL W & DONNA L ROBINSON.52 AC
THAT PART OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF
NORTHEAST 1/4 (ALSO KNOWN AS
PART OF LOT 4, AUD SUBD) DESC
AS FOLL: COMM AT NW CORNER OF…
R 17.0341.000Sect-27 Twp-044 Range-0206,719.19
LANCE A & MINDY GOCKOWSKI2.60 AC
LOT A, AUD SUBD LYING EAST OF
HWY 61, LESS THE FOLL DESC
PARCEL: COMM AT WEST 1/4
CORNER OF SEC 27; THENCE SOUTH…
R 17.0395.000Sect-36 Twp-044 Range-0208,984.79
BRAD FREIBERG80.00 AC
EAST 1/2 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
R 17.0396.000Sect-36 Twp-044 Range-0201,852.88
BRAD FREIBERG38.96 AC
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
R 18.0184.000Sect-21 Twp-040 Range-02178.71
CHRIS KUSCH40.00 AC
SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
R 18.0221.009 Sect-25 Twp-040 Range-021994.92
JEREMIAH SCHUELLER10.00 AC
SOUTH 1/2 OF NORTH 1/2 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4
R 19.0034.000Sect-05 Twp-040 Range-0207,537.25
STEVEN L THORNBERG9.45 AC
GOVT LOT 4 EXC NORTH 36 FT &
EXC SOUTH 300 FT OF NORTH 336
FT & LESS PART OF GOV LOT 4
WHICH LIES SOUTH OF NORTH 646…
R 19.0036.000Sect-05 Twp-040 Range-020208.03
JAMES J & CHERYL A MCGUINN80.00 AC
MARGARET H ROGNESSSOUTH 1/2 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4
R 19.5052.000Sect-32 Twp-040 Range-0201,688.74
DALE E CAMPBELL PINE TREE PARK
Lot-008 Block-002 4.50 AC
R 22.0342.000Sect-33 Twp-044 Range-01956.36
JOHN A WENTZ, SR .76 AC
THAT PART OF NORTHWEST 1/4 OF
NORTHEAST 1/4 DESC AS STARTING
FROM NE CORNER OF NW1/4 OF
NE1/4, THENCE 250 SOUTH TO PT
R 23.0110.004Sect-07 Twp-041 Range-0172,891.06
JOSEPH A GREEN 5.00 AC
EAST 1/2 OF NORTH 1/2 OF NORTH
1/2 OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTH-
EAST 1/4. SUBJECT TO TWP ROAD OVER NORTH
33 THEREOF & CO HWY #24 OVER…
R 24.0126.000Sect-29 Twp-044 Range-017921.51
DAVID J KELLER 80.00 AC
WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4
R 26.0290.002Sect-27 Twp-039 Range-0201,590.68
TYLER A SAUTER .50 AC
THAT PART OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF
SOUTHWEST 1/4 DESC AS COMM AT
SW CORNER OF SW1/4 OF SW1/4;
THEN NORTH 0D06’30” EAST ALONG…
R 26.5285.000Sect-28 Twp-039 Range-020733.25
DOUGLAS M RARICKSNAKE RIVER MEADOWS
PATRICIA M BUCHANANLot-008 Block-001
ALSO 1/50TH INT IN OUTLOT A
R 27.5089.000Sect-31 Twp-043 Range-0216,905.30
THOMAS E CRAWFORDBASS LAKE SHORES
Lot-005
R 28.0891.000Sect-25 Twp-039 Range-0222,263.31
RONALD R BLAIR.75 AC
EAST 1/2 OF FOLL TRACT: ELY
575 FT OF THAT PART OF GOVT
LOT 4 LYING SOUTH OF A LINE
DRAWN PARA TO & 1200 FT SOUTH…
R 28.5638.000Sect-25 Twp-039 Range-0223,697.51
JOSEPH LEEAUSMUS MAPLE KNOLL 2ND ADDITIO
Lot-002 Block-001
R 29.0198.000Sect-18 Twp-038 Range-0222,478.41
NANCY J DODD7.03 AC
PART OF NORTHWEST 1/4 DESC AS
FOLL: COM AT NW CORNER OF NW
1/4; THENCE SOUTH ALONG WEST
LINE 708.5 FT TO PT OF BEG;…
R 29.5139.000Sect-09 Twp-038 Range-0226,281.69
LAND & BUILDING MANAGEMENT LLC ROYAL RIVER RUN
Lot-006 Block-003
R 29.5140.000Sect-09 Twp-038 Range-022415.50
LAND & BUILDING MANAGMENT LLCROYAL RIVER RUN
Lot-007 Block-003
R 31.0216.004Sect-27 Twp-045 Range-0201,289.50
RICHARD VANG10.00 AC
EAST 1/2 OF EAST 1/2 OF
SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
R 33.0373.000Sect-09 Twp-045 Range-019526.47
JOEL MOSSBERG.22 AC
THAT PART OF GOVERNMENT LOT 5
LESS THE WESTERLY 80 ACRES
THEREOF. AND LESS THAT PART OF
GL5 DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS…
R 33.0449.000Sect-11 Twp-045 Range-019413.85
DEREK M JOHNSON.21 AC
THAT PART OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL:
BEG AT NE CORNER OF SE1/4 OF
NW1/4, THEN WEST ALONG NORTH…
R 33.5840.000Sect-28 Twp-045 Range-0192,596.67
VICTOR KOEHLERWILD ACRES
Lot-001 Block-004
R 34.5065.000Sect-20 Twp-043 Range-0192,103.02
JAMES K SCHROEDERTOWNSITE OF PARTRIDGE
LOTS 23 & 24, BLOCK 7
R 35.5011.000Sect-15 Twp-040 Range-022353.65
DELBERT HARRON TOWNSITE OF BROOK PARK
.25 AC
LOT 9 AND NORTH 1/2 OF LOT 10,
BLOCK 3 & VACATED ALLEY.
R 35.5012.000Sect-15 Twp-040 Range-022891.85
DELBERT HARRON TOWNSITE OF BROOK PARK
.25 AC
SOUTH 1/2 OF LOT 10 & ALL OF
LOT 11, BLOCK 3 & VACATED
ALLEY
R 38.5040.000Sect-19 Twp-043 Range-0204,651.45
HENRY D SUNDINBUGGIES ADDITION TO FINLAYSON
NORTH 120 FT OF LOTS 1 & 2,
BLOCK 2.
R 39.0013.000Sect-17 Twp-039 Range-0221,618.51
DONALD BISSET1.68 AC
LOTS 18 THRU 24 & LOTS 33 THRU
39, REARR OF AUD SUBD OF NE1/4
NORTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
R 39.5011.000Sect-17 Twp-039 Range-0223,212.68
MICHAEL A FETZEKTOWNSITE OF CORNELL
LOTS 10 THRU 20, BLOCK 3, AND
LOTS 5 THRU 16, BLOCK 6,
INCLUDING VACATED STREETS.
R 39.5036.000Sect-17 Twp-039 Range-022664.75
SOUTHERN MN LOAN & ACCEPTANCE TOWNSITE OF CORNELL
Lot-020 Block-014
R 42.5374.000Sect-33 Twp-039 Range-0219,914.36
CALVIN & REBECCA STENLUNDTOWNSITE OF PINE CITY
LOTS 7 & 8, BLK 45 LESS WEST
150 FT
R 43.0419.001Sect-22 Twp-038 Range-0215,096.41
MICHELLE MCKUSICK 30.39 AC
DAVID KISCH SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4
EXCEPT THE FOLL PARCELS:
1) TRACT OF 2 ACRES CONVEYED
FOR CEMETERY PURPOSES BY WD…
R 44.0052.031Sect-34 Twp-044 Range-020736.47
RICHARD J JR & CARRIE BACKEN2.30 AC
THAT PART OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTH
WEST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL: COM AT
SW CORNER OF SEC 34; THENCE
NORTH ALONG WEST LINE 825 FT…
R 44.5057.001Sect-28 Twp-044 Range-02089.90
H CUBED HOLDINGS LLCTOWNSITE OF KETTLE RIVER
NORTH 50 FT OF LOT 4 BLK 6
R 45.5134.000Sect-15 Twp-042 Range-020104.33
DIANA WILSON, JOHN BROPHY &TOWNSITE OF SANDSTONE
Lot-007 Block-019
R 45.5146.000Sect-15 Twp-042 Range-020519.61
DIANA WILSON, JOHN BROPHY &TOWNSITE OF SANDSTONE
Lot-010 Block-022
R 46.5133.000Sect-13 Twp-045 Range-020375.46
TINA A GREENWOODRIDGE
Lot-003 Block-002
R 46.5134.000Sect-13 Twp-045 Range-020369.41
TINA A GREENWOODRIDGE
Lot-004 Block-002
R 46.5135.000Sect-13 Twp-045 Range-0208,268.20
TINA A GREENWOODRIDGE
Lot-005 Block-002
SUBJECT TO EASEMENT
R 47.0095.017Sect-10 Twp-044 Range-02012,247.10
JULIE A MLASKOCH.23 AC
THAT PART OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF
NORTHEAST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL:
COM AT NE CORNER OF SE1/4 OF
NE1/4; THENCE SOUTH ALONG EAST…
R 47.0129.001Sect-11 Twp-044 Range-020116.88
TERRY D WRIGHT .11 AC
NORTH 20 FT OF THAT PART OF
NORTH 1/2 OF NORTHWEST 1/4
DESC AS FOLL: BEG AT POINT ON
EAST LINE OF HWY 61 AS IT…
that the time for redemption of such lands from such sale will expire 60 days after service of notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office, as provided by law. The redemption must be made in my office. NOTE: In order to determine the amount necessary to redeem, please contact the office of the County Auditor-Treasurer at (320) 591-1670, email Alison.Hughes@co.pine.mn.us or send inquiry to Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240, Pine City, MN 55063 as in addition to the amounts set forth above, you will be responsible for additional interest and fees incurred as a part of service of this notice on you.
FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
Inquiries as to the proceeding set forth above can be made to the County Auditor for the County of Pine, whose address is set forth below.
Witness my hand and official seal this 14th day of February, 2022.
Kelly Schroeder
County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 17, 24, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-21
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Charlotte Voss, also known as Charlotte A. Voss, also known as Charlotte Ann Voss,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Cheri Goodner, whose address is 18770 Woodland Acres S., Pine City, Minnesota 55063, as personal representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir or other inerested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Courth otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 15, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Kevin A. Hofstad
LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 24, March 3, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-16
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Ignacio Carillo-Serna,
also known as Ignacio Carillo,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Otilio Zunza, whose address is 15653 Tigua Rd., Pine City, Minnesota 55063, as personal representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir or other inerested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 10, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 24, March 3, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-18
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
John Edward Kangas,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Janice Zacher, whose address is 21 26th St. E, Hastings, Minnesota 55033, as personal representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir or other inerested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 11, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 24, March 3, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-17
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Gary Morgan VanDusen,
also known as Gary Van Dusen,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Robert VanDusen, whose address is P.O. Box 154, Ogilvie, Minnesota 56358, as personal representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir or other inerested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 10, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 24, March 3, 2022
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pokegama Township, Pine County, Minnesota will be accepting quotes to supply 6,000 to 7,500 cubic yards of Crushed Maintenance Gravel, MN DOT SPECS, CLASS 5 MODIFIED TO 8-10% PM 200 Sieve to be delivered on designated Township Roads between May 1st and August 1st, 2022.
The Contractor shall supply production sampling at the rate of one (1) sample per two (2) thousand cubic yards. The Township or designated party will sample to determine compliance with the aggregate gradations as specified above.
Awarded Contractor will be required to provide a current Certificate of Insurance prior to performing the job. All Quotes and Specifications must be received by the Town Clerk by noon on April 14, 2022 at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota.
Pokegama Township reserves the right to reject any and all submitted quotes.
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 24, March 3, 2022
Election Notice and Public Test
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Chengwatana Township, County of Pine, State of MN, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022; at Chengwatana Town Hall. The election hours are from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at which time the voters will elect:
One Supervisor – 3 - year term
One Clerk – 2 - year term
The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the close of polls.
The Chengwatana Township Annual Meeting will commence at 8:05 pm, March 8, 2022, to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting may be postponed until Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Absentee voting is available by contacting the clerk at 320-629-2208.
Public accuracy test of optical scan voting equipment will be done on Saturday, March 5, 2021, at 9:00 am at the Chengwatana Townhall, 27136 Forest Road, Pine City.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 24, March 3, 2022
REQUEST FOR BIDS
The Rock Creek City Council is requesting sealed bids for the loading and hauling of approximately 5,000 to 8,000 yards of gravel out of the city gravel pit located on 550th Street. A minimum of four belly dump trucks are required, no end dump trucks. Dust control MUST be provided on 550th Street and North on Maple Avenue to the tar.
The city requires a bond of $10,000 be posted within 10 days after the Contractor receives written acceptance of their bid, guaranteeing the gravel will be hauled between June 1, 2022 and July 31, 2022.
Sealed bids must include a current Certificate of Insurance, Federal I.D. Number and be submitted by the bid opening date of Thursday March 3, 2022 at 7PM.
Contractors who submit a bid must be present at the bid opening. The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
City of Rock Creek
PO Box 229
Rock Creek, MN 55067
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 24, 2022
