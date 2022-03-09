ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Foundation Repairs and
Grading Modifications
Pine City HRA
SEH No. PCHRA 162509
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the Pine City HRA until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of Foundation Repairs and Grading Modifications.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3h3I3Pe
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640,,867436668# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 867 436 668#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. QtyUnitItem
1LSSite grading and restoration
80SFReplace 6-inch and 8-inch CMU
15EACHAnchor Bolts
60SFExterior Grade Sheeting
480SFRe-Tuck CMU
The Bidding Documents may be seen at the Issuing Office of SEH located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8134182 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated September 9, 2021.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $90.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The Pine City HRA reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the HRA.
Joni Kedrowski
Integrity Property Management, LLC / c/o Pine City HRA
Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 3, March 10, March 17, 2022
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Lindsey’s Cleaning with Care
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 19657 Knob Road, Grasston, MN 55030
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Lindsey Nowling
Address: 19657 Knob Road, Grasston, MN 55030
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Lindsey Nowling, Owner
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: None Provided
Work Item 1295115300032
Original File Number 1295115300032
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
2/18/2022 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 10, 17, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, February 15, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 N., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Chair Steve Hallan joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Chair Hallan was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from the Oak Grove RV Park, #48, 190 Radford Blvd., Pensacola, Florida.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the February 1, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund January 31, 2021
January 31, 2022
Increase/Decrease
General Fund 5,571,229
5,880,862 309,633
Health and Human Services Fund
2,114,575 2,157,261 42,686
Road and Bridge Fund 225,305
848,141 622,836
COVID Relief 582,711
2,524,583 1,941,872
Land 2,346,709
2,383,63136,922
Self Insurance 178,441
540,951 540,951
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
12,130,764
15,771,649 3,640,885
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 486 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $1,534,373.03, were paid during the period of January 1, 2022-January 31, 2022: ALLSTREAM BUSINESS US INC, 13,857.29; Am Indian Fam & Child Serv Inc, 2,639.96; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 8,075.08; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 3,304.80; ARROWHEAD REGIONAL DEV COMMISSION, 2,750.00; Askov Deep Rock, 18,221.66; Aspen Mills, 3,963.19; Assoc Of Minn Counties, 12,573.33; AXON ENTERPRISE INC, 6,400.00; BERGERSON ELECTRIC, INC, 12,500.00; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 5,170.50; Bond Trust Services Corporation, 2,046,851.25; Canon Financial Services, Inc, 2,183.34; Cavallin Inc, 122,919.40; Central Mn Council On Aging, 2,534.00; Champ Software Inc, 12,497.00; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,662.13; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 35,933.20; Cw Technology Group, 7,224.75; DC GARAGE DOORS LLC, 4,500.00; DHS State Operated Services, 4,491.90; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 44,317.82; EAST CENTRAL DRUG TASK FORCE, 6,528.50; East Central Energy Of Braham, 13,130.32; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 9,520.00; EAST CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY, 176,301.50; Egan Company, 2,419.48; Ehlers & Associates, Inc, 2,800.00; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 3,029.34; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 2,338.50; Family Pathways - North Branch, 2,355.00; FARM-RITE EQUIPMENT OF ST CLOUD INC, 13,209.00; FLAGSTAR BANK, FSB, 161,966.63; FRANDSEN BANK & TRUST, 62,744.37; FURTHER, 115,344.60; GUARDIAN, 10,253.91; HOMETOWN FIBER LLC, 9,755.60; Jeff’s Outdoor Services LLC, 2,527.76; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 16,500.00; Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept, 2,251.20; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,584.47; League Of Minnesota Cities, 3,150.00; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,337.44; Mactek Systems Inc, 3,542.00; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,762.64; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 9,835.32; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 19,815.08; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 55,448.75; MN SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION, 8,652.34; Mora Psychological Services PLLC, 2,025.00; Motorola Solutions Inc, 4,713.75; M-R Sign Company, Inc., 7,457.34; MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC, 5,244.20; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 10,115.92; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 6,057.40; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 21,236.55; North Homes Inc, 9,944.11; Northwoods Children Home, 10,057.64; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,294.08; Pine Co Historical Society, 25,000.00; Pine Co Soil & Water Cons District, 19,049.00; Pitney Bowes, 2,408.94; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,009.53; PRECISION GRADE LLC, 16,300.00; PREMIER OUTDOOR SERVICES OF MINNESOTA, 4,610.00; Purchase Power, 4,035.00; REVIZE LLC, 2,075.00; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 14,880.00; SHRED-IT USA LLC, 3,141.35; Snake River Watershed Board, 9,968.00; Streamworks, LLC, 8,500.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 3,099.60, SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 28,730.40; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 54,739.00, TITAN MACHINERY, 60,590.25; TRIMIN SYSTEMS INC, 2,640.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 313,307.34; UTILITY ASSOCIATES INC, 4,582.50; Verizon Wireless, 10,826.46; West Group, 2,027.57.
Approve the following:
A. Application for Tobacco License
i. Figueroa’s LLC, 6355 Kobmagergade, Askov, MN (new owner of Main St. Grocery)
B. Tax Court Abatement
i. Wal-Mart Real Estate, 950 Evergreen Square SW, Pine City, Parcel 42.6191.000 for taxes payable in 2020 & 2021.
C. Local Option Disaster Abatements (taxes payable 2021):
i. Genell Klande, 5940 Henriette Rd, Grasston, Parcel 28.0734.004, fire 8/12/2020, has not returned/rebuilt
ii. Gerald Teiken, 18661 Island Resort Rd., Pine City, Parcel 28.8900.202, fire 3/28/21, has not returned/rebuilt
iii. Merlin & Helen Keyport, 5373 Oak Ln, Kerrick, Parcel 41.0009.000, fire 11/22/21, has not returned/rebuilt
iv. Shannon Logue, 9174 540th St., Rush City, Parcel 43.0599.000, fire 2/19/21, has not returned/rebuilt
v. Cliff Thomas, 210 Lark St., Sandstone, Parcel 45.5244.0000, fire 5/19/21, has not returned/rebuilt
Approve the following 2022 Waste Hauler Licenses: Jim’s Mille Lacs Disposal Inc., Quality Disposal Systems Inc., Waste Management.
Approve Resolution 2022-09 extending a special assessment to Katri Zebrasky and Zane Swenson, PID 24.0081.000, $16,000.
Approve the Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve Resolution 2022-08 cancelling state contracts where the 2021 annual payment and/or 2021 taxes have not been paid if the contracts and/or taxes remain unpaid 90 days after the service of notice of cancellation.
Approve the contract with Xybix Systems to remodel the dispatch work area in the amount of $22,311.13 and to allocate ARPA funds for the project.
Approve the hiring of Part-time Recycling Center Attendant, James Melvin, effective February 16, 2022, FSLA non-exempt, non-union, Grade 1, $15.78 per hour.
Approve Probation staff Supervisor Kevin Glass, Senior Agent Michelle Sellner, Senior Agent Christopher Stolan, and Administrative Assistant Sue Thompson to attend the Minnesota Association of County Probation Officers 65th Annual Spring Conference. Total cost: $1,948.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the February 7, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
Public Works/Highway
Acknowledge the resignation of Highway Maintenance Worker Jordan Jusczak, effective February 4, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Resolution 2022-07 adopting the 2022 Aquatic Invasive Species Plan and budget. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Delegation Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Lower St. Croix One Watershed One Plan 2021 Watershed Based Implementation Funding Sub-Agreement with Chisago Soil & Water Conservation District. Second by Commission Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Lower St. Croix One Watershed One Plan 2021 Watershed Based Implementation Funding Sub-Agreement with Pine Soil & Water Conservation District. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve submission of the proposed I35/Hwy 23 community project to Congressman’s Stauber’s Office. Second by Commissioner Hallan. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:45 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen Hallan, Chair
Joshua Mohr, Vice Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of
Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 10, 2022
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP REORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the 2022 reorganizational meeting of the Royalton Town Board will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, 29 March 2022, at the Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN 55006. The agenda will include election of officers, establishing meeting schedules, and setting of wage, fee, and permit schedules.
/s/ Duane P. Swanson, Clerk
Royalton Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 10, 2022
ROCK CREEK CITY COUNCIL SUMMARY MINUTES February 3, 2022
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7PM by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Ronnie Berdan, Don Ramberg, Dan Saumer, Dick Johnson and Sam Christenson.
Others present: Curt Kubesh, Nancy Runyan, Amy Thompson and Don Burger.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve the January 6, 2022 Council minutes. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Christenson to approve the 2023-2025 New Assessment Agreement with Pine County. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg moved seconded by Berdan to approve the City Financial Report for the year ending December 31, 2021. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to move the 4 mature CDs from Frandsen Bank & Trust to 1 CD at Spire Bank for 12 months. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Christenson to advertise for gravel bids. The hauling of approximately 5,000 to 8,000 yards of gravel out of the city pit. Belly dump trucks required. Post a bond of $10,000 after award of bid to the contractor. Guarantee hauling be done between June 1, 2022 and July 31, 2022. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to purchase the Volvo truck from Nuss Truck & Equipment, the box, plow, wing & sander from Towmaster Truck Equipment for a total cost of $229,891.00. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg moved seconded by Saumer that the City does not waive the Monetary Limits on Municipal Tort Liability established by Minnesota Statues 466.04. Motion carried all ayes.
Johnson motioned seconded by Berdan to adjourn into a closed session at 8:22PM for the public employee’s performance reviews. Motion carried all ayes.
The council reconvened the open session of the council meeting at 9:25PM.
Saumer motioned seconded by Christenson approval of the following pay increases: City Maintenance - $4.25 per hour, City Clerk Administrator - $1 per hour and reimbursement of employee expenses, Deputy Clerk/Treasurer, Caretaker - $2 per hour. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Christenson to approve payment of check #’s 16072 – 16104 and e-transfers totaling $124,996.17. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to adjourn the City Council meeting at 9:37PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, March 10, 2022
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP NOTICE FOR GRAVEL QUOTES
Notice is hereby given that Royalton Township Board will receive quotes for approximately 4000 cubic yards to up to 6000 cubic yards of Modified Class 5 gravel minus 1” on rock, MN State Specification #3138, with the following modifications: sieve size #4 gradation 50-70% and sieve size #200 gradation requirements 7-10%, to be delivered and spread on designated Royalton Township roads between June 1st and August 15th with the proviso that the township schedule must be accommodated with at least four days’ notice.
Note: A certified copy of state specification of class 5 gravel, from within the last twelve months, must be submitted in a separate, marked envelope by 6:30 pm March 29, 2022. If not submitted separately, quote will not be opened.
All quotes must be submitted with current Certificate of Liability insurance, $1,500,000.00 with indemnification coverage on insurance policy. Town Clerk must receive all specifications and quotes in separate envelopes by mail or in person by 6:30 pm, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road; Braham, MN 55006; 320-396-2982.
Royalton Township Board reserves the right to reject any or all quotes.
/s/ Duane P. Swanson,
Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 3, March 10, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Thomas Ternes, a purchase agreement holder, is requesting a conditional use permit at Pine County Parcel 26.0491.000 located at the corner of Interstate 35 and Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City Township, Section 32, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicant has requested a conditional use permit to construct a 126 unit self-storage garage, consisting of shipping container units, in the General Use District zoning district, pursuant to Section 4.7 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance. The project is within the Flood Fringe District of the Pine County Floodplain Management Ordinance.
Thomas Swanson is requesting a variance at 30488 Crooked River Rd, Pine City (PID: 08.0254.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 28, Township 39, Range 20 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Sections 5.2.1 and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct an expanded replacement dwelling that is 58’ from the ordinary high water level, while the requirement is for a 150’ setback. The replacement structure will have the same footprint as the existing structure with an additional 657 square feet of second story living space.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
To join online:
Meeting Link:
N6UjlQYkplU0dZSUJWT096
MzlTdz09
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
To join by phone:
+1- 833-548-0282
Meeting ID: 926 4432 1000
Passcode: 416371
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 10, 2022
Notice
The proposed U.S. Dept. of Commerce/Economic Development Administration regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Pine & Mille Lacs Counties is available for public review and comment. This document can be found online at www.ecrdc.org or at the offices of the East Central Regional Development Commission: 100 Park Street S., Mora, MN.
Comments may be submitted electronically at: ecrdc@ecrdc.org or mailed to: CEDS, ECRDC, 100 Park Street S., Mora,MN 55051. Questions - call 320-679-4065 #29. Deadline to comment is 12:00 PM on April 15, 2022.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 10, 2022
