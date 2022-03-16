ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Foundation Repairs and
Grading Modifications
Pine City HRA
SEH No. PCHRA 162509
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the Pine City HRA until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of Foundation Repairs and Grading Modifications.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3h3I3Pe
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640,,867436668# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 867 436 668#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. QtyUnitItem
1LSSite grading and restoration
80SFReplace 6-inch and 8-inch CMU
15EACHAnchor Bolts
60SFExterior Grade Sheeting
480SFRe-Tuck CMU
The Bidding Documents may be seen at the Issuing Office of SEH located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8134182 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated September 9, 2021.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $90.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The Pine City HRA reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the HRA.
Joni Kedrowski
Integrity Property Management, LLC / c/o Pine City HRA
Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 3, March 10, March 17, 2022
_______________________________________________________
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Lindsey’s Cleaning with Care
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 19657 Knob Road, Grasston, MN 55030
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Lindsey Nowling
Address: 19657 Knob Road, Grasston, MN 55030
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Lindsey Nowling, Owner
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: None Provided
Work Item 1295115300032
Original File Number 1295115300032
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
2/18/2022 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 10, 17, 2022
_______________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-29
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Sharon Judith Meyers
aka Sharon J. Meyers,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Kalmora C. Dyson, whose address is 24455 Skunk Lake rd., Sandstone, Minnesota, 55072, as personal representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir or other inerested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: March 10, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 17, 24, 2022
_______________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-26
NOTICE AND Order of HEARING ON PETITION FOR Probate of will and APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Max Blaufuss,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is further given, that on April 20, 2022, at 10:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, via Zoom technology for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated, October 26, 2017 (“Will”), and for the appointment of Mary E. Blaufuss, whose address is 15023 Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses,to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes Sections 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of the Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated 03/08/2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Patrick W. Flanagan
District Court Judge
Heather Powell
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner:
Michael Cowles
Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A.
302 West Superior Street,
Suite 700
Duluth, MN 55802
Attorney License No: 139609
Telephone: (218) 725-6821
FAX: (218) 725-6800
Email: mcowles@fryberger.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 17, 24, 2022
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the Pine County Board of Commissioners on April 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as practical, at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for consideration of a proposed property tax abatement in the amount of $200,000 for The Village Apartments, LLC. at 320 3rd Street SE in Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota, 55063, also known as PID 42.5188.000 and 42.5186.000.
A copy of the proposed property tax abatement resolution is available during regular business hours in the Pine County Administrator’s Office and posted on the Pine County website (http://www.co.pine.mn.us)
The public is invited to attend and to present oral or written comments for or against the proposed property tax abatement. Written comments may be submitted to the Pine County Administrator’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 200, Pine City, Minnesota. Written comments must be received prior to the public hearing to be considered.
David J. Minke
County Administrator
Clerk to the Pine County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 17, 2022
_______________________________________________________
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
Notice is hereby given that Pine City Township Board of Supervisors has requested the participation of the Council members of the City of Rock Creek at a special meeting they are hosting on Wednesday March, 23, 2022 at 7PM at the Pine City Township Hall to discuss the current fire contract proposal and the potential for forming a fire district. There may be a quorum of Rock Creek City Council members present.
Dick Johnson, Mayor
City of Rock Creek
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, March 17, 2022
_______________________________________________________
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Pine City on April 6, 2022 at 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as practical, at the City Hall Council Chamber at 315 Main Street S, Pine City, Minnesota, for consideration of a proposed property tax abatement in the amount of $200,000 for The Village Apartments, LLC. at 320 3rd Street SE in Pine City, Minnesota, 55063, also known as PID 42.5188.000 and 42.5186.000.
A copy of the proposed property tax abatement resolution is available during regular business hours at Pine City Hall and is posted on the City of Pine City website (http://www.pinecity.govoffice.com)
The public is invited to attend and to present oral or written comments for or against the proposed property tax abatement. Written comments may be submitted to the Pine City Community Development Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 200, Pine City, Minnesota. Written comments must be received prior to the public hearing to be considered.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
City of Pine City
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, March 17, 2022
_______________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-30
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Marlene A. Peterson,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 20, 2022 at 2:45 p.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent dated December 1, 2021, (“Will”) and for the appointment of Diane Quinzon, whose address is 539 Aqua Circle, Lino Lakes, MN 55014 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated 03/08/2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Richard L. Baum
Safe Harbor Estate Law
3240 Rice Street
St. Paul, MN 55126
Attorney License No: 237140
Telephone: (612) 615-9535
Facsimile: (651) 691-2001
e-mail: Richard@safeharborestatelaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 17, 24, 2022
_______________________________________________________
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-32
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF CO-PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Patricia Ann Becvar, also known as
Patricia A. Becvar, also known as
Patricia Becvar,
Decedent
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on April 20, 2022, at 2:15 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination heirship of Decedent, and for the appointment of Jefferey K. Becvar, whose address is 18592 128th Avenue, Indianola, IA, 50125 and Jay A. Becvar, whose address is 19941 Blueberry Island Rd., Pine City, MN 55063 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Co-Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the decedent’s Estate.
Notice is further given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated 03/08/2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Kevin A. Hofstad
LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 17, 24, 2022
