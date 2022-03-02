STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-21
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Charlotte Voss, also known as Charlotte A. Voss, also known as Charlotte Ann Voss,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Cheri Goodner, whose address is 18770 Woodland Acres S., Pine City, Minnesota 55063, as personal representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir or other inerested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Courth otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 15, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Kevin A. Hofstad
LEDIN & HOFSTAD, LTD.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 24, March 3, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-16
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Ignacio Carillo-Serna,
also known as Ignacio Carillo,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Otilio Zunza, whose address is 15653 Tigua Rd., Pine City, Minnesota 55063, as personal representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir or other inerested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 10, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 24, March 3, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-18
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
John Edward Kangas,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Janice Zacher, whose address is 21 26th St. E, Hastings, Minnesota 55033, as personal representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir or other inerested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 11, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 24, March 3, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-17
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Estate of
Gary Morgan VanDusen,
also known as Gary Van Dusen,
Decedent
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Robert VanDusen, whose address is P.O. Box 154, Ogilvie, Minnesota 56358, as personal representative of the Estate of Decedent. Any heir or other inerested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: February 10, 2022
BY THE COURT
/s/ Pamela Kreier
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for the Personal Representative
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer February 24, March 3, 2022
NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Pokegama Township, Pine County, Minnesota will be accepting quotes to supply 6,000 to 7,500 cubic yards of Crushed Maintenance Gravel, MN DOT SPECS, CLASS 5 MODIFIED TO 8-10% PM 200 Sieve to be delivered on designated Township Roads between May 1st and August 1st, 2022.
The Contractor shall supply production sampling at the rate of one (1) sample per two (2) thousand cubic yards. The Township or designated party will sample to determine compliance with the aggregate gradations as specified above.
Awarded Contractor will be required to provide a current Certificate of Insurance prior to performing the job. All Quotes and Specifications must be received by the Town Clerk by noon on April 14, 2022 at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota.
Pokegama Township reserves the right to reject any and all submitted quotes.
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 24, March 3, 2022
Election Notice and Public Test
Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Chengwatana Township, County of Pine, State of MN, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022; at Chengwatana Town Hall. The election hours are from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at which time the voters will elect:
One Supervisor – 3 - year term
One Clerk – 2 - year term
The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the close of polls.
The Chengwatana Township Annual Meeting will commence at 8:05 pm, March 8, 2022, to conduct all necessary business prescribed by law.
In case of inclement weather, the election and meeting may be postponed until Tuesday, March 15, 2022.
Absentee voting is available by contacting the clerk at 320-629-2208.
Public accuracy test of optical scan voting equipment will be done on Saturday, March 5, 2021, at 9:00 am at the Chengwatana Townhall, 27136 Forest Road, Pine City.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Feb. 24, March 3, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Foundation Repairs and
Grading Modifications
Pine City HRA
SEH No. PCHRA 162509
Notice is hereby given that Online Bids will be received by the Pine City HRA until 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 24, 2022, via QuestCDN for the furnishing of all labor and material for the construction of Foundation Repairs and Grading Modifications.
The bid opening will be conducted via Microsoft Teams, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud:
Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone: https://bit.ly/3h3I3Pe
Or call in (audio only)
+1 872-242-7640,,867436668# United States, Chicago
Phone Conference ID: 867 436 668#
Any person monitoring the meeting remotely may be responsible for any documented costs. Message and data rates may apply.
Major quantities for the Work include:
Est. QtyUnitItem
1LSSite grading and restoration
80SFReplace 6-inch and 8-inch CMU
15EACHAnchor Bolts
60SFExterior Grade Sheeting
480SFRe-Tuck CMU
The Bidding Documents may be seen at the Issuing Office of SEH located at 3535 Vadnais Center Drive, St. Paul, MN 55110-5196, 651.490.2000.
The Bidding Documents may be viewed for no cost at http://www.sehinc.com by selecting the Project Bid Information link at the bottom of the page and the View Plans option from the menu at the top of the selected project page.
Digital image copies of the Bidding Documents are available at http://www.sehinc.com for a fee of $30. These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project from the “Project Bid Information” link and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8134182 on the SEARCH PROJECTS page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at 952.233.1632 or info@questcdn.com.
For this project, bids will ONLY be received electronically. Contractors submitting an electronic bid will be charged an additional $30 at the time of bid submission via the online electronic bid service QuestCDN.com. To access the electronic Bid Worksheet, download the project document and click the online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. Bids shall be completed according to the Bidding Requirements prepared by SEH dated September 9, 2021.
In addition to digital plans, paper copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from Docunet Corp. located at 2435 Xenium Lane North, Plymouth, MN 55441 (763.475.9600) for a fee of $90.
Bid security in the amount of 5 percent of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.
A Contractor responding to these Bidding Documents must submit to the City/Owner a signed statement under oath by an owner or officer verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria in Minnesota Statutes, section 16C.285, subdivision 3.
The Pine City HRA reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract in the best interests of the HRA.
Joni Kedrowski
Integrity Property Management, LLC / c/o Pine City HRA
Pine City, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 3, March 10, March 17, 2022
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP
NOTICE FOR GRAVEL QUOTES
Notice is hereby given that Royalton Township Board will receive quotes for approximately 4000 cubic yards to up to 6000 cubic yards of Modified Class 5 gravel minus 1” on rock, MN State Specification #3138, with the following modifications: sieve size #4 gradation 50-70% and sieve size #200 gradation requirements 7-10%, to be delivered and spread on designated Royalton Township roads between June 1st and August 15th with the proviso that the township schedule must be accommodated with at least four days’ notice.
Note: A certified copy of state specification of class 5 gravel, from within the last twelve months, must be submitted in a separate, marked envelope by 6:30 pm March 29, 2022. If not submitted separately, quote will not be opened.
All quotes must be submitted with current Certificate of Liability insurance, $1,500,000.00 with indemnification coverage on insurance policy. Town Clerk must receive all specifications and quotes in separate envelopes by mail or in person by 6:30 pm, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road; Braham, MN 55006; 320-396-2982.
Royalton Township Board reserves the right to reject any or all quotes.
/s/ Duane P. Swanson,
Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 3, March 10, 2022
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS
Due to the cancelation of the February 22, 2022 planning commission meeting because of inclement weather, the Rock Creek Planning Commission will conduct two public hearings, Monday, March 21, 2022 starting at 7 PM at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the first public hearing is to discuss the minimum pipe length of the required culvert in Section 1000.22 General Requirements, Subd. 3: Culverts and Access/Entrance, item B.
Following the conclusion of the first public hearing the Planning Commission will open the second public hearing. The purpose of the second public hearing is to discuss a Text Amendment amending and adding language regarding accessory building requirements in Section 1000.04: Definitions, Section 1000.06 A-1Agricultural District, Subd. 2 Permitted Uses and Subd. 5 Accessory Uses; Section 1000.13 REC-1 Recreational District, Subd. 2 Permitted Uses and Subd. 5 Accessory Uses; Section 1000.22 General Requirements, Subd. 9 Accessory Buildings. Renumbering Section 1000.30 Administration through Section 1000.34 Comprehensive Revision to Section1000.31 through Section 1000.35. Adding a new Section 1000.30 Administrative Permits and Approvals of the City Zoning Ordinance.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by: Email at: deputyclerkofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us; Mail at: City of Rock Creek, PO Box 229, Rock Creek, MN 55067.
The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearings.
Nancy Runyan
Deputy Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 3, 2022
