Notice
City of Brook Park is now accepting bids for snow removal for the 2021-2022 season. Bids are for the following lots: City Hall, Fire Hall, water tower and Pump house driveways and parking lots. This contract needs to be top priority. Please submit bids for a per time charge at a 3-inch trigger. Submit bids to citybrookpark@outlook.com or P.O. Box 89 Brook Park, MN 55007 by November 22, 2021
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 11, 18 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-21-85
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Richard William Lindig
a/k/a Richard W. Lindig
a/k/a Richard Lindig
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated July 11, 2017. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Marilyn Helseth a/k/a Marilyn Ann Helseth, whose address is 6448 Harkness Ave South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the fill power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: November 8, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Dated: November 8, 2021
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S, Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 18, 25, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
NO. 58-CV-21-420
LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION LAND
In the Matter of the Application of Debra Jean Olson; Kathleen Marie Mead; Michael John Marnich; John David Marnich; and Lisa Margaret Redepenning to register the title of the following described real estate situated in Pine County, Minnesota, namely:
That part of Government Lot 3 and that part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (also known as Government Lot 1), all in Section 7, Township 43, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, Described as follows:
Commencing at the North Quarter corner of said Section 7; thence southerly along the north-south line of said Section 7 a distance of 4861.75 feet to the found 3/4” Iron Pipe, as shown on the recorded plat of NOPINE, Pine County, Minnesota (said point being on the “LINE OF DESCRIPTION” as shown on said plat); thence on an assumed bearing of North 48 degrees 43 minutes East along said “LINE OF DESCRIPTION” a distance of 132.82 feet to the point of beginning of property to be described; thence returning South 48 Degrees 43 minutes West along the last described line 132.82 feet; thence continuing South 48 degrees 43 minutes West 24.90 feet; thence South 26 degrees 10 minutes 28 seconds East a distance of 168 feet to the shoreline of Big Pine Lake; thence northeasterly along said shore line to the intersection with a line bearing South 33 degrees 20 minutes 15 seconds East from the point of beginning; thence North 33 degrees 20 minutes 15 seconds West to the point of beginning.
Subject to the right of way for State Highway No.18, as described in the MNDOT Amended Width Order No. 79748, dated December 3, 1993.
Applicant(s) vs.
Chas A. Dosch, Jr.; Theodore Brabec; Christy A. Brabec; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. “MERS”; Jerome J. Bauer; Rebecca L. Bauer; The First State Bank of Rosemount; Jeffery P. Wick and Mary E. Wick, as Trustees of the Trust Agreement for Jeffrey and Mary Wick dated July 25, 2013; State Bank of New Prague; State of Minnesota; Heirs and devisees, known and unknown, of any of the above named persons who may be deceased; and All persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the application herein,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you. An answer is only required if you want to object to registration of the property as requested by the Applicant. If you fail to answer within 20 days, the Applicant in this proceeding will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Application without further notice to you. Your Answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, you may e-file the Answer, or the Answer may be fled by mailing it to: Pine County Court Administration, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN 55063 with a check payable to District Court Adminstrator for $295.00 for the filing fee, or with an order waiving the fee.
You should also serve your answer on the Applicant’s attorney, or the Applicant, if self-represented, within the 20 days.
Witness, District Court Administrator of said Court, in said county on this 5 day of November, 2021.
By /s/ Elizabeth Olson
Troth Law, LLC
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
320 (629)-2727
Atty. Reg. No. 0395709
APPROVED FOR FILING:
/s/ Daniel Blake
Daniel W. Blake
Examiner of Titles
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 18, 25, December 2, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578 PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, October 11, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School 7th Grade Commons
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City
High School in the 7th Grade Commons on Monday, October 11, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Vice-Chair Lisa Nos-Tollefson called the meeting to order at 6:36 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: JacLynn Cavallin, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson.
Absent: Wendy Leibel
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
Motion by Becci Palmblade second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
School Board recognition of the PCPS “Best of Pine City” Award Winners and Finalists.
Motion by Candice Ames second by Tim Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the September 13, 2021 regular meeting minutes.
Approve the September 2021 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from Transfer to Description
9/9/2021 $750,000 PMA MN Trust Stearns Bank Cashflow / Payroll
9/21/2021 $500,000 PMA MN Trust Stearns Bank Cashflow / Payroll
9/29/2021 $750,000 PMA MN Trust Stearns Bank Cashflow / Payroll
RESIGNATIONS
Theresa Behrens, Elementary Food Service, effective 9/10/21.
Tamera Samuelson, Elementary Food Service, effective 9/7/21.
Jason Vinaja, VISION Administrative Assistant, effective 9/10/21
EMPLOYMENT
Kristin Foster, Co-Senior Class Advisor, at an annual salary of $843.00, effective 9/7/21
Tyler Mans, Co-Senior Class Advisor, at an annual salary of $843.00, effective 9/7/21
Tristan Lobe, 7th Grade Football Coach, (Step 1) at an annual salary of $1,069.28, effective 9/7/21
Marcus Scarbrough, 7th Grade Football Coach, (Step 1) at an annual salary of $427.72, effective 9/7/21
Ryan Myrvold, Custodial Student Worker, 5 hours per week at $10.50 per hour, effective 9/8/21
Janet Souders, Substitute Food Service Professional, (Lane 3, Step 1), $12.50 per hour, effective 9/23/21.
Jamie Campbell, Targeted Supports Coordinator, (Lane 7, Step 13), up to 7 hours per week at $51.02 per hour, from September - April
2022, effective 9/27/21
Laura Bavier, Title I Teacher, increase in time from 4.25 to 5.25 hours per day due to Title I change, effective 10/4/21
Debra Morse, Elementary Food Service Substitute, effective 10/8/21
TERMINATION
Jennifer Woodman, High School Food Service, effective 10/8/21.
UNPAID LEAVE OF ABSENCE
Karen Kurtz, High School Food Service, temporary unpaid leave of absence, effective 10/1/21 up to four (4) weeks
CONTRACTS
Janel Murphy, 2020-22 Contract
Carrie Staples, 2020-22 Contract
CHILDCARE LEAVE
Starr Skluzacek, Childcare leave, from approximately 12/31/22 - 4/1/22.
PROMULGATE SENIORITY LISTS FOR CERTIFIED TEACHING AND CLASSIFIED STAFF
Certified List
Classified List
FINAL READING
Policy 000, Policies And Procedures For Selection Of Instructional Materials
Policy101, Legal Status of the School District
Policy 101.1, Name of the School District
Policy 102, Equal Educational Opportunity
Policy 104, School District Mission Statement
Policy 201, Legal Status of the School Board
Policy 202, School Board Officers
Policy 203, Operation of the School Board--Governing Rules
Policy 203.1, School Board Procedures: Rule of Order
Policy 203.2, Order of the Regular School Board Meeting
Policy 203.5, School Board Meeting Agenda
Policy 203.6, Consent Agendas
Policy 204, School Board Meeting Minutes
Policy 205, Open Meetings and Closed Meetings
Policy 206, Public Participation at School Board Meetings
Policy 207, Public Hearings
Policy 209, Code of Ethics
Policy 210, Conflict of Interest--School Board Members
Policy 211, Criminal or Civil, Action Against School Dist., Bd Member, Employee, Student
Policy 212, School Board Member Development
Policy 213, School Board Committees
Policy 214, Out-of-State Travel by School Board Members
Policy 220, School Board Use of Electronic Mail
Policy 301, School District Administration
Policy 301.2, Job Descriptions
Policy 302, Superintendent
Policy 303, Superintendent Selection
Policy 304, Superintendent Contract, Duties, & Evaluation
Policy 413, Harassment and Violence
Policy 502, Search of Student Lockers, Desks, Personal Possessions and Student’s Person
Policy 515, Protection and Privacy of Pupil Records
QUOTES
Kraft Controls - Pine City Elementary Jace upgrade
Kraft Controls - District Maintenance Service Contract
Cavallin_2022 Ford F250 - Building & Grounds truck with Stan’s Equipment Plow
Approval of the Tech Club Advisor position
Motion by JacLynn Cavallin second by Dan Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The following resolution was moved byJacLynn Cavallin and seconded by Dan Peterson
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests,donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of anytrust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district withadvanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of realor personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothingherein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of thegoverning body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of itsmembers, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts thefollowing donations as identified below:
Donor Item Designated Purpose (if any)
Morning Ladies Golf League $442.00 Elementary Book Machine
Pine County Fair Board 15 Cases of hand sanitizer Elementary School
Anonymous $800.00 Cross Country as they traveled to Duluth
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: JacLynn Cavallin, Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson
Nay: None
Absent: None
Motion by Dan Peterson second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the Lane Changes
Motion by Candice Ames second by Tim Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Request For Out Of State Travel
Motion by Dan Peterson second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the Employee Evaluations
Motion by Candice Ames second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the Statement Of Assurance
Motion by JacLynn Cavallin second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the Calendar Edit
Meeting adjourned at 9:04 p.m.
The Pine City Board of Education met in closed session at 5:30 on Monday, October 11, 2021, to review and discuss the first quarterevaluation for Superintendent Paula Foley. Each of the seven board members completed a six-question evaluation instrument about Ms.
Foley’s work for the first three months of her contract. The range of possible responses went from 1=unacceptable to 5=performing at avery high level. The numerical average was 28.34 out of a possible 30 points, a percentage rate of 94.46%, which represents a high degreeof confidence in her leadership.
Following the discussion of this information, the Board of Education and Superintendent Foley articulated the following goals for thesecond quarter:
1. Increase the level of academic performance of Pine City students,
2. Focus on efficient, effective, open budgeting procedures to support the school program, and
3. Implement multi-cultural, gender-fair initiatives in our district as suggested by the investigation that was compiled in thesummer of 2021 and by school/community stakeholders.
Evaluation scores were compiled and reported by JacLynn Cavallin, Clerk.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 11, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.