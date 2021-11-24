STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 58-PR-21-85
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Richard William Lindig
a/k/a Richard W. Lindig
a/k/a Richard Lindig
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated July 11, 2017. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Marilyn Helseth a/k/a Marilyn Ann Helseth, whose address is 6448 Harkness Ave South, Cottage Grove, MN 55016, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the fill power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: November 8, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdon
Registrar
Dated: November 8, 2021
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S, Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANT
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 18, 25, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
NO. 58-CV-21-420
LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION LAND
In the Matter of the Application of Debra Jean Olson; Kathleen Marie Mead; Michael John Marnich; John David Marnich; and Lisa Margaret Redepenning to register the title of the following described real estate situated in Pine County, Minnesota, namely:
That part of Government Lot 3 and that part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (also known as Government Lot 1), all in Section 7, Township 43, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, Described as follows:
Commencing at the North Quarter corner of said Section 7; thence southerly along the north-south line of said Section 7 a distance of 4861.75 feet to the found 3/4” Iron Pipe, as shown on the recorded plat of NOPINE, Pine County, Minnesota (said point being on the “LINE OF DESCRIPTION” as shown on said plat); thence on an assumed bearing of North 48 degrees 43 minutes East along said “LINE OF DESCRIPTION” a distance of 132.82 feet to the point of beginning of property to be described; thence returning South 48 Degrees 43 minutes West along the last described line 132.82 feet; thence continuing South 48 degrees 43 minutes West 24.90 feet; thence South 26 degrees 10 minutes 28 seconds East a distance of 168 feet to the shoreline of Big Pine Lake; thence northeasterly along said shore line to the intersection with a line bearing South 33 degrees 20 minutes 15 seconds East from the point of beginning; thence North 33 degrees 20 minutes 15 seconds West to the point of beginning.
Subject to the right of way for State Highway No.18, as described in the MNDOT Amended Width Order No. 79748, dated December 3, 1993.
Applicant(s) vs.
Chas A. Dosch, Jr.; Theodore Brabec; Christy A. Brabec; Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. “MERS”; Jerome J. Bauer; Rebecca L. Bauer; The First State Bank of Rosemount; Jeffery P. Wick and Mary E. Wick, as Trustees of the Trust Agreement for Jeffrey and Mary Wick dated July 25, 2013; State Bank of New Prague; State of Minnesota; Heirs and devisees, known and unknown, of any of the above named persons who may be deceased; and All persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the application herein,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you. An answer is only required if you want to object to registration of the property as requested by the Applicant. If you fail to answer within 20 days, the Applicant in this proceeding will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Application without further notice to you. Your Answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, you may e-file the Answer, or the Answer may be fled by mailing it to: Pine County Court Administration, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN 55063 with a check payable to District Court Adminstrator for $295.00 for the filing fee, or with an order waiving the fee.
You should also serve your answer on the Applicant’s attorney, or the Applicant, if self-represented, within the 20 days.
Witness, District Court Administrator of said Court, in said county on this 5 day of November, 2021.
By /s/ Elizabeth Olson
Troth Law, LLC
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
320 (629)-2727
Atty. Reg. No. 0395709
APPROVED FOR FILING:
/s/ Daniel Blake
Daniel W. Blake
Examiner of Titles
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 18, 25, December 2, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, November 2, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, by Zoom or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Steve Hallan welcomed the students and staff from the East Central Schools 9th grade government class. The class will spend the day at the courthouse learning about county government.
Chair Hallan called for public comment.
•Three students from the East Central Schools addressed the county board; two with broadband concerns, one in support of public train transportation.
•Sheriff Nelson provided an update on the search efforts for missing person Ashley Carlson, who was last seen near Hinckley on September 24th.
•Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter provided survey information to the East Central students for two upcoming November meetings aimed at improving/accessibility to high-speed internet
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the October 19, 2021 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes
Pine County Land Surveyor Report – October 2021
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve Resolution 2021-71 extending septic fix-up special assessments as follows: Ryan P. Jansen and Stacey L. Biron, PID 29.0059.001, $22,750; John Russell and Julie Russell, PID 15.0341.000, $14,650; Gerald F. Barton, PID 28.0731.016, $15,500; Steven P. Farrell and Nicole R. Farrell, PID 27.0017.001, $20,500; Hubertus R. VanderVelden and Deanna G. VanderVelden, PID 28.0522.000, $17,500; Brian D. Coonradt and Deanna M. Coonradt, PID 06.0204.000, $15,200; Stuart Berberich and Janessa Berberich, PID 40.0101.000, $18,100.
Accept the following donations: $600 donation from the Pine County Fair Board to be used toward the K-9 program, and a $25 donation from David and Wendy Nelson to be used toward the Ben Neel Gun Range.
Approve two-year contract between Health & Human Services and Jennifer White to provide monthly clinical supervision to the adult mental health social workers. Hourly cost of supervision is $125 (no change from 2021), for maximum 4 hours of supervision per month.
Approve FY 2022 and 2023 State of Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Natural Resources Block Grant Agreement to access $188,257 of state funding, and appoint Kelly Schroeder, Auditor-Treasurer, to serve as the county’s authorized representative for the grant.
Approve the promotion of Highway Maintenance Supervisor Terry Clementson to Highway Maintenance Superintendent, effective November 3, 2021, Grade 13, $41.66 per hour.
Approve the promotion of Highway Maintenance Worker Chris Matrious to Highway Maintenance Supervisor, effective November 3, 2021, Grade 11, $29.81 per hour.
Approve the hiring of Health & Human Services Case Aide Kristi Wimmer, effective November 15, 2021, Grade 5, Step 3, $20.58 per hour.
Approve Probation Director Terry Fawcett to attend the American Probation & Parole Association Winter Training Institute, January 30-February 2, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Registration $345, Lodging $152 x 3 nights, Airfare $367 , Meals $45/day, Ground transportation $60. Total cost $1,273.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to provide a letter to East Central Energy supporting East Central Energy’s interest in providing broadband to its members. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder reviewed the 2022 preliminary budget and provided a current overview of revenues and expenses. The budget is currently balanced with planned use of reserves and American Rescue Plan Act funds. The 2022 preliminary property tax levy was set at $20,652,675, which is a 3.6% increase from 2021.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to appoint Mike Gainor to the Development Authority Study Committee. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:44 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer November 25, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.