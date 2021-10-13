Office of the Minnesota Secretary Of state
Certificate of assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Peculiar Pine
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 78384 Long Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Jessica Marie Lind
Address: 78384 Long Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Jessica Maire Lind
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: jessicalind42@gmail.com
Work Item 1262437400023
Original File Number 1262437400023
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
10/07/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 14, 21, 2021
STATEMENT OF OWNERSHIP, MANAGEMENT, AND CIRCULATION
1.Publication Title: Pine City Pioneer
2. Publication Number: 433-180
3. Filing Date: 09/15/2021
4. Issue Frequency: Weekly
5.Number of Issues Published Annually: 52
6. Annual Subscription Price: $37.00 & $47.00
7. Complete Mailing Address of Known Office of Publication: 405 2nd Ave SE Pine City MN 55063 Contact Person: Jeff Andres Telephone: (763) 689-1181
8. Complete Mailing Address of Headquarters or General Business Office of Publisher: Northstar Media Inc. 930 Cleveland Ave S, Cambridge MN 55008
9. Full Names and Complete Mailing Address of Publisher, Editor, and Managing Editor: Publisher Jeff Andres 930 Cleveland Ave S, Cambridge MN 55008
Editor Mike Gainor 405 2nd Ave SE, Pine City MN 55063
Managing Editor: Same as Above
10 Owner: Northstar Media Inc. 930 Cleveland Ave S Cambridge MN 55008
Eugene D Johnson 4779 Bloom Ave White Bear Lake MN 55110
Carter C Johnson 4753 Lake Ave White Bear Lake MN 55110
11. Known Bondholders, Mortgagees, and Other Security Holders Owning or Holding 1 Percent of More of Total Amount of Bonds, Mortgages, or Other Securities. If non, check box: None
12. Tax Status: N/A
13: Publication Title: Pine City Pioneer
14. Issue Date for Circulation Data Below: 09/09/2021
15. Extent and Nature of Circulation:
15a. Total Number of Copies
15b. Paid Circulation: (1) Mailed Outside-County Paid Subscriptions State on PS Form 345i Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 278 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 276
(2) Mail In-County Paid Subscriptions Stated on PS Form 3541 Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1281 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 1280
(3) Paid Distribution Outside the Mails Including Sales Through Dealers and Carriers, Street Vendors, County Sales, and Other Paid Distribution Outside USPS Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 269 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 270
(4) Paid Distribution by Other Classes of Mail Through the USPS Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 0 No. Copies Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date: 0
15c. Total Paid Distribution Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1828 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 1826
15d. Free of Nominal Rate Distribution (1) Free of Nominal Rate Outside-County Copies included on PS Form 3541 Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 1
(2) Free of Nominal Rate In-County Copies Included on PS Form 3451 Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 0 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 0
(3) Free or Nominal Rate Copies Mailed at Other Classes Through the USPS Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 0 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 0
(4) Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Outside the Mail Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 30 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 30
15e. Total Free or Nominal Rate Distribution Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 31 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 31
15f. Total Distribution Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1859 No. Copies Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 1856
15g. Copies not Distributed Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 184 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 167
15h. Total Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 2043 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 2024
15i. Percent Paid Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 98.33% No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 98.33%
16. Electronic Copy Circulation
16a. Paid Electronic Copies Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 3 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 6
16b. Total Paid Print Copies and Paid Print Electronic Copies Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1828 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 1988
16c. Total Print Distribution and Paid Electronic Copies Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 1931 No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 1989
16d. Percent Paid Average No. Copies Each Issue During Preceding 12 Months 94.67% No. Copies of Single Issue Published Nearest to Filing Date 99.95%
I certify that 50% of all my distributed copes (electronic and print) are paid above a nominal price.
17. Publication of State of Ownership 10/14/21
18. I certify that all information furnished on this form is true and complete. I understand that anyone who furnishes false or misleading information on this form or who omits material or information requested on the form may be subject to criminal sanctions (including fines and imprisonment) and/or civil sanctions (including civil penalties). Signature and Title of Editor, Publisher, Business Manager, or Owner Editor: Mike Gainor Date: 09/15/2021
Published in the Pine City Pioneer October 14, 2021
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, September 21, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and J.J. Waldhalm. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Commissioner Ludwig was absent (excused).
The public was invited to join the meeting in person or by electronic means.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Tim Schmutzer, Executive Director of Pine Habilitation and Supported Employment (PHASE), provided background information for Consent Agenda Item #7. PHASE is selling one of their buildings and moving into their other building. The Department of Human Services requires the county consider a Determination of Need.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the September 7, 2021 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication, and Minutes of the September 14, 2021 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes-September 13, 2021
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
Fund August 31, 2020
August 31, 2021
Increase/Decrease
General Fund 5,144,065
6,583,603
1,439,538
Health and Human 1,921,092
Services Fund
3,043,509
1,122,417
Road and Bridge 6,088,312
Fund
6,026,608
(61,704)
COVID Relief 3,392,681
2,841,310
(551,371)
Land Management 1,481,534
Fund
1,941,870
460,336
Self Insurance N/A
545,363
545,363
TOTAL (inc non-21,185,456
major funds)
23,934,996
2,749,540
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 415 claims under $2,000 totaling $23,810.22, were paid during the period of August 1, 2021-August 31, 2021:
CD3 GENERAL BENEFIT CORPORATION, 34,250.00; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 2,739.95; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,310.50; MINNESOTA POWER, 3,281.95; Mora Psychological Services PLLC, 2,212.50; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 3,906.02; Verizon Wireless, 6,074.72; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 2,473.72; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,852.00; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 5,017.89; PDS, 40,606.07; Pine Co Highway Department, 12,022.34; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 24,492.52; ANDREW G JACKSON, 3,291.00; CMC FUNDING INC, 171,708.92; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 3,319.74; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,535.96; Mn Depart Of Revenue, 142,035.25; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,323.75; Reliance Systems, 2,000.00; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 10,502.15; Verizon Wireless, 8,039.45; Pine/County Of, 15,978.34; Verizon Wireless, 4,602.20; Pine County Sheriff FPI Contract, 12,362.44; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 10,115.92; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 5,283.95; Rolling Hills Hospital LLC, 14,880.00; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,115.00; Pine/County Of, 3,317.00; Reserve Account, 6,000.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 10,822.54; DHS State Operated Services, 4,264.05; Family Pathways - North Branch, 2,350.00; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,118.34; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 6,731.65; North Homes Inc, 4,720.99; Northwestern Mn Juvenile Center, 8,215.00; Northwoods Children Home, 7,462.12; Pine/County Of, 2,726.42; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 2,543.58; Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998, 14,813.89; Anoka Co Juv Ctr Main Res, 6,650.00; ARROWHEAD TRANSIT, 2,164.82; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 14,678.85; Volunteers Of America, 15,500.00; C & T CONTRACTING, 2,100.00; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 3,840.00; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 26,120.28; Power Transmission Inc, 2,748.32; Rydberg & Sons, Inc., 8,190.00; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 3,983.43; BROCK WHITE COMPANY LLC, 2,152.67; DIAMOND MOWERS INC, 4,329.72; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 21,421.08; GLENS TIRE, 2,396.00; Knife River Corp, 88,906.18; Lakes Gas #41, 13,382.62; Askov Deep Rock, 2,160.50; CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LLC, 41,609.66; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 3,762.60; Rydberg & Sons, Inc., 3,740.00; WSB AND ASSOCIATES, 11,861.71; Chamberlain Oil Co.,Inc, 2,481.14; Hopkins Sand & Gravel, 52,038.29; MUNCH ROCKS, LLC, 22,691.12; Ziegler Inc., 112,292.97; CAREY GROUP PUBLISHING, 5,450.00; Catholic Charities Senior Dining, 2,625.00; D. Schlomka, Inc., 16,000.00; L&O INVESTMENTS LLC, 14,486.77; PRECISION GRADE LLC, 12,800.00; Anderson Electric, 15,836.51; BUETOW TRUCKING EXCAVATION LLC, 2,500.00; HARTEL’S, 3,365.00; TIERNEY, 73,552.89; C&A Campbell Construction Llc, 4,404.00; Election Systems & Software,Inc, 13,097.26; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 30,403.59; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 164,552.44; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 38,605.29; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 93,637.37; FURTHER, 3,565.20; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 4,636.00; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,224.85; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,579.98; GUARDIAN, 8,687.01; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 4,897.80; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 48,736.00; Department Of Finance, 10,939.00; Straight Arrow Enduro Riders, 5,892.14; Town Of Chengwatana, 5,486.05; Town Of Sturgeon Lake, 3,910.15; Pine Co Treasurer, 45,844.02; Town Of Crosby, 11,667.98; Town Of Finlayson, 5,038.90; Town Of New Dosey, 9,506.60; TOWN OF NICKERSON, 8,207.73; Town Of Ogema, 5,172.55; Town Of Park, 2,579.39; Town Of Wilma, 2,157.65; Chisago County, 20,916.75; EAST CENTRAL DRUG TASK FORCE, 8,643.35; Pine Co Sheriff, 5,818.23.
Approve committing accounts 01-216-000-0000-5761 (Drone Donations), and 01-216-000-0000-6862 (Drone Program Expense) to the purpose of the drone program.
Approve Commissioners’ August 2021 expense claim forms.
Approve the acceptance of a $1,000 donation from Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures to be designated to the drone program.
Acknowledge the previous appointment of Mindy Sandell as a Pine County Veteran Services Officer (VSO) and designate VSO Mindy Sandell as the point of contact for the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs.
Approve a two-year grant for a Victim Services Coordinator, effective October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2023. The county will receive a total of $140,000 which will be used to cover payroll, taxes, fringe benefits, travel, training and indirect expenses.
Approve the FY2022-2026 SCORE Grant Agreement with Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).
Approve Board Chair and County Administrator to sign Form DHS-4960A/Determination of Need Application to Expand Day Services, and Form DHS-4960B/Determination of Need Application for Proprietary Changes, Reductions and Closures.
Approve of the lateral transfer of Social Worker Shelly Anderson from the child protection unit to the aging and disabilities unit effective September 22, 2021. No change in grade or pay.
Approve the internal promotion of Case Aide Cassandra Olson to HHS Office Manager effective September 22, 2021, non-union position, starting wage $25.00 per hour, Grade 8.
Approve the regular employment status to Social Worker Jessica Brown, effective November 18, 2021.
Approve the hiring of the following full-time deputy sheriffs, effective October 4, 2021:
Jorge Jimenez, $28.75 per hour, Grade 10, Step 3, due to experience; Mark Farand, $26.13 per hour, Grade 10, Step 1; and Abbey Sculley, $26.13 per hour, Grade 10, Step 1
Approve the hiring of the following part-time correction officers, effective September 22, 2021: Brooklin Hooker, $21.34 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1; Hunter Greicar, $21.34 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1; Kali Finch, $21.34 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1; Kristy Aronoff, $21.34 per hour, Grade 7, Step 1.
Approve Social Workers Heidi Burton and Angela Ripley to attend the St. Louis County Health and Human Services Conference. Total expenses for both to attend the conference: $296.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the Personnel Committee which met September 13, 2021. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Health and Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Social Worker Sarah Manor, effective September 3, 2021, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Sheriff’s Office
i. Recommend the approval of filling the fourth Sergeant position on a “hire ahead” basis and approve backfill of any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. Any internal promotion would be contingent upon return to original position if Sergeant on leave returns to Pine County.
C. Sheriff’s Office – Dispatch
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Dispatcher Gina Lindahl, effective August 20, 2021, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
D. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Jail Administrative Assistant Darnelle Van Hale, effective September 8, 2021, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Lead County Security Officer Steve Olson, effective September 21, 2021, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. Recruitment will be considered at a later date based on need.
E. Veteran’s Services
i. Ratify the separation of Veterans Service Officer Benjamin Wiener, effective September 3, 2021, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the promotion of deputy sheriff Joe Workman to the position of Sergeant effective September 26, 2021, $36.71 per hour, Grade 12, Step 6. The promotion is temporary pending the final status of the incumbent sergeant. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2021-65, Establishment of Merit System of Personnel Administration. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2021-64 to allow Pine County Probation to work collaboratively with the Department of Corrections to commence a Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to accept the unmodified opinion on the 2020 Financial Statements, with one material weakness, and the qualified opinion regarding internal controls for federal awards, and authorize Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Waldhalm to appoint Steve Oswald as the District 4 representative to the Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority to fill the remaining term, expiring October 4, 2022; and appoint Leaha Jackson as the District 5 representative to the Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority to a 5-year term, October 5, 2021-October 4, 2026. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to set the 2022 preliminary budget at $20,652,675. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:36 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Oct. 14, 2021
Request for Bids
The City of Brook Park is looking for snow removal bids for city hall and the fire department parking lots, water tower driveway, and pump house (located on the corner of Cty Rd 126 and Hwy 23) driveway and parking area. Snow would be removed every 3 inches. Snow removal at these sites must be a top priority.
Submit bids by 10/31/21 to citybrookpark@outlook.com or to City of Brook Park, P.O. Box 89, Brook Park, MN 55007
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 14, 21, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Michelle Lappegaard has applied for a conditional use permit at 2154 County Line Road (PID: 21.0145.000), Nickerson Township Section 5, Township 45, Range 17 as follows:
The applicant has proposed to expand an existing 20-campsite campground with an additional 25 campsites, in accordance with Pine County Zoning Ordinance Sections 2.5 and 3.5.1.
Superior Treehouse Inc., has applied for a conditional use permit at 83927 County Highway 61, Willow River (PID: 31.0276.000) Sturgeon Lake Township, Section 35, Township 45, Range 20 as follows:
The applicant seeks to establish a treehouse to be used as a vacation rental by owner in accordance with Kettle River Wild and Scenic River Ordinance Section 602.01.
Richard and Billi Jo White are requesting a variance at 25540 Crooked River Rd, Pine City (PID: 08.0186.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 19, Township 39, Range 20 as follows:
The applicants have requested a variance from Section 5.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a 24’ x 24’ garage that is 90’ from the ordinary high water level of the Snake River, while the requirement is for a 150’ setback.
Thomas Swanson is requesting a variance at 30488 Crooked River Rd, Pine City (PID: 08.0254.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 28, Township 39, Range 20 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Section 5.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct an expanded replacement dwelling and garage that are 73’ and 113’ from the ordinary high water level respectively, while the requirement is for a 150’ setback.
James Chapeau is requesting a variance at 10344 Lakeside Dr, Finlayson (PID: 27.5123.000), Pine Lake Township, Section 7, Township 43, Range 21 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Section 5.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a holding tank that is 45’ from the ordinary high water level of Big Pine Lake, while the requirement is for a 75’ setback.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. The public may also participate in the public hearing virtually.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 14, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
City of Pine City 315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Tuesday October 26, 2021, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 315 Main Street South, Pine City, Minnesota and via RingCentral Zoom Meeting: https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1496225679 or call +1(720) 902 7700 Meeting ID: 149 622 5679
ZONING AMENDMENT
A zoning amendment request from the City of Pine City to consider amending Chapter 10, Section 10.200.1450 of the Municipal Development Ordinance to allow personal/professional services as a permitted use within the General Technology/Industrial (TI-2) district.
LOT LINE ADJUSTMENT
A lot line adjustment request from Cabak Law, LLC on behalf of Jeff’s Outdoor Services, LLC, to allow the western property line of parcel 42.5339.000, located at 505 2nd Street SE, owned by Cassidy VanVleet to be moved easterly by 50 feet and the remaining parcel be combined with parcel 42.5329.000, located at 220 5th Avenue SE, owned by Jahnz Properties, LLC.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, held on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 14, 2021
