Annual Meeting
Pine County Agricultural Society
The Pine County Agricultural Society will hold its annual meeting on Wednesday November 10th, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Fair Grounds in Pine City. The annual report will be presented and an election to the board will be held. The following members terms are up in 2021; Dave Deutschlander, Stephen Hallan, Pete Leibel, Jason Skluzacek, Terry Bombard, and Brent Thompson.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 21, 28, 2021
Request for Bids
The City of Brook Park is looking for snow removal bids for city hall and the fire department parking lots and water tower driveway. Snow would be removed every 3 inches. Snow removal at these sites must be a top priority.
Submit bids by 10/31/21 to citybrookpark@outlook.com or to City of Brook Park, P.O. Box 89, Brook Park, MN 55007
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 14, 21, 2021
Office of the Minnesota Secretary Of state
Certificate of
assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Peculiar Pine
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 78384 Long Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Jessica Maire Lind
Address: 78384 Long Lake Road, Willow River, MN 55795
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Jessica Maire Lind
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: jessicalind42@gmail.com
Work Item 1262437400023
Original File Number 1262437400023
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
10/07/2021 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 14, 21, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-CV-21-269
Case Type: Contract/Replevin
Amended Summons
U.S. Bank National Association, as Indenture Trustee For Towd Point Mortgage Trustee Asset-Backed Securities, Series 2019-MH-1,
Plaintiff,
v.
Rebecca Smith, Cheryl Fredrick, Carrie Gerou, Steven Smith, Unknown Heirs of Jeannette Smith, John Doe and Mary Roe,
Defendants.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
Adam Soczynski
Usset, Weingarden & Liebo, PLLP
4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
Dated: September 23, 2021
USSET, WEINGARDEN & LIEBO, P.L.L.P.
/s/ Adam Soczynski
Adam Soczynski, #0264805
Attorney for Plaintiff
4500 Park Glen Road, Suite 300
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(952) 925-6888
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 21, 28, Nov. 4, 2021
SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, September 13, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School 7th Grade Commons
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City
High School in the 7th Grade Commons on Monday, September 13, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Wendy Leibel called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson, JacLynn
Cavallin, Lisa Nos-Tollefson
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
Motion by Becci Palmblade second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
School Board recognition of Richard Lindig and Robert Liebel for their service on the School Board after each had recently passed away.
Motion by JacLynn Cavallin second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the August 9, 2021 regular meeting minutes.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount Transfer from
Transfer to Description
8/2/2021 $750,000 MNTrust
Stearns Bank Cash Flow
8/13/2021 $1,000,000 MNTrust
Stearns Bank Cash Flow / Payroll
8/30/2021 $500,000 MNTrust
Stearns Bank Cash Flow / Payroll
RESIGNATIONS
Deb Cunnien, SPED Paraprofessional, effective 9/1/21.
Brenda Belland, District Office Administrative Assistant/MARSS, effective 9/3/21.
Kari Johnson, Title 1 Paraprofessional, effective 8/23/21.
EMPLOYMENT
Richard Engelstad, New Teacher Mentor, at an annual salary of $300.00, effective 8/25/21.
Scott Milliman, 7th Grade Football Coach, (Step 1) at an annual salary of $1,497.00, effective 9/7/21.
Theresa Behrens, Food Service Professional, (Lane 3, Step 1), 3 hours per day at $14.21 per hour, effective 9/7/21.
Nicole Gerving, Substitute Food Service Professional, (Lane 3, Step 1), $12.50 per hour, effective 9/7/21.
Jennifer Woodman, Food Service Professional, (Lane 3, Step 1), 3 hours per day at $14.21 per hour, effective 9/7/21.
Karleigh Cady, Nurse’s Office Paraprofessional, (Lane 8, Step 1), change from Elem Sped Para at 6.75 hours per day to 5.5 hours at $17.62, effective 9/7/21.
Brenda Belland, Food Service Professional, (Lane 3, Step 1), 3 hours per day at $14.21 per hour, effective 9/7/21.
Janae Johnson, DCD Paraprofessional, (Lane 7, Step 1), 6.75 hours per day at $17.14 per hour, effective 9/7/21.
Sandra Bergquist, Substitute Food Service Professional, (Lane 3, Step 1), $12.50 per hour, effective 9/7/21.
Aren Dilts, School Readiness Teacher/Co-coordinator for enrichment club, at an hourly rate of $30, effective 9/7/21.
Morgan Peterson, School Readiness Teacher/Co-coordinator for enrichment club, at an hourly rate of $30, effective 9/7/21.
Laura Bavier, Title I Teacher, increase in time due to Title I change, effective 9/3/21.
Stepheny Lotz, SPED Paraprofessional, (Lane 7, Step 6), increase from 7 to 7.25 hours per day at $19.82 per hour, effective 8/30/21.
Barb Nordrum, SPED Paraprofessional, (Lane 7, Step 9), increase from 6.75 to 7 hours per day at $21.43 per hour, effective 8/16/20.
Janae Johnson, SPED Paraprofessional, (Lane 7, Step 1), 6.75 hours per day at $17.14 per hour, effective 9/7/21.
Keith Betters, EC/CE Youth Development Student Worker, up to 15 hours per week at $10.50 per hour, effective 9/7/21.
Leah Toman, EC/CE Paraprofessional, (Lane 5, Step 1), 25 hours per week at $16.65 per hour, effective 9/7/21.
DeLain Foster, ECFE Paraprofessional, (Lane 5, Step 3), partial category change Before/After School, 25 hours per week at $17.69 per hour, effective 9/1/21.
Randy Armstrong, Custodian, (Lane 5, Step 1), 40 hours per week at $16.65 per hour, effective 8/2/21.
Felicia Madsen, New Teacher Mentor (2), at an annual salary of $300 each, effective 7/27/21.
Kelly Huettl, New Teacher Mentor, at an annual salary of $300, effective 7/28/21.
Megan Moulton, New Teacher Mentor, at an annual salary of $300, effective 8/1/21.
Keith Betters, Varsity Assistant Wrestling Coach, (Step 2), at an annual salary of $3,582, effective 11/15/21.
CONTRACTS
Jason Vinaja, 2021-22 Contract
CHILDCARE LEAVE
Kristen Hornung, Childcare leave, approximately 3/15/22 through the end of the school year.
Amanda Essen Childcare leave, 12 weeks beginning approximately 12/11/21.
CLASSIFIED LEAVE OF ABSENCE
Casandra Leger, Vision Paraprofessional, requesting a 1 year leave for 2021-2022.
INTERPRETER CONTRACT
The ASL interpreter is purchased using the Cooperative Purchasing Venture through the State of MN.
Motion by Dan Peterson second by Tim Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The following resolution was moved byDan Peterson second by Tim Geisler:
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor Item
Designated Purpose (if any)
Teri Prihoda
Backpack with school supplies
Elementary School
Linda Setterlund
2 Backpacks with school supplies
Elementary School
Advance Design and Systems, LLC
Bulk school supplies
Elementary School
Gail Hicks
3 weighted blankets
Elementary School
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin, Lisa Nos-Tollefson
Nay: None
Absent: None
Motion by Wendy Leibel second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the Site Crisis Plans
Motion by Candice Ames second by Lisa Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the Student Handbook/Behavior Plan
Approvals
Motion by Dan Peterson second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the Site Discipline Procedures
Motion by Candice Ames second by Tim Geisler and carried unanimously to approve Employee Handbook
Motion by Candice Ames second by Tim Geisler and carried unanimously to approve Preliminary Levy Resolution
Motion by JacLynn Cavallin second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve Substitute Teacher Pay
Motion by Dan Peterson second by Tim Geisler and carried unanimously to approve Board Standards Update - Pine City Administrative
Organizational Chart 2021-22
Senior Class Trip discussed, no action required.
Motion by JacLynn Cavallin second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve Pine City Online Academy
Motion by Candice Ames second by Becci Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve Pine City E-Learning Plan Update
Motion by Lisa Nos-Tollefson second by Dan Peterson and carried unanimously to approve 2021-22 AREA LEARNING CENTER TSA CONTRACT
Motion by JacLynn Cavallin second by Becci Palmblade and upon roll call Candice Ames, Aye; Wendy Leibel, Aye; Tim Geisler, Aye;
Becci Palmblade, Aye; Dan Peterson, Nay; JacLynn Cavallin, Aye; Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Aye; to approve SAFE RETURN TO SCHOOL
FRAMEWORK. Motion passed 6:1.
Meeting adjourned at 8:41 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 21, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File Number: 58-CV-21-508
Case Type: Declaratory Judgment
Summons
John R. Jansen and David Blackshear,
Plaintiffs v.
Timothy W. Rono; the unknown spouse of Timothy Rono, if any; Minnesota Commissioner of Public Safety,
Defendants.
AND ALL OTHER PERSONS, WHETHER KNOWN OR UNKNOWN, CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, INTEREST OR LIEN IN THE REAL PROPERTY OR MANUFACTURED HOME DESCRIBED HEREIN,
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs’ Complaint against you is attached to this Summons. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 21 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this Summons a written response called an Answer within 21 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at:
John M. Cabak
CABAK LAW, LLC
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs’ Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 21 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. REAL PROPERTY. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in PINE County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot Twenty-six (26), Block Two (2), Highwood Shores, Pine County, Minnesota
Said property is also identified by its Property Tax ID Number of R28.5265.000 and is located at 19234 Highwood Shores Road, Pine City, Minnesota, 55069.
The object of this action is to award judgment establishing title to the manufactured home located on the above property in name of the Plaintiff, and ordering that the manufactured home is to be deemed a fixture on the real estate and no Certificate of Title is necessary.
NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM. Pursuant to Minn. Stat. §557.03, the Plaintiffs hereby give notice that no personal claim is being made against any of the defendants. However, if Defendants unreasonably defend the action, Plaintiffs are requesting an order of the Court directing that the defendants shall pay costs and attorney fees to Plaintiffs.
CABAK LAW, LLC
Dated: October 13, 2021
/s/ John M. Cabak
John M. Cabak
Attorney for Plaintiffs
243 Main Street S
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2529
Attorney Reg. #0388929
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 21, 28, Nov. 4, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-64
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY
Estate of
Estate of
Marian Jean Manson,
Decedent
A Petition for Determination has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objection to the Petition must be filed with the Court,prior to or raised at the first hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given that the Petition will be heard on 11/1/21, at 9:15 a.m., by this Court via Zoom, Pine City, Minnesota.
1. Notice shall be given to all interested persons (Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order at least 14 days prior to the hearing date.
Dated: September 24, 2021
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner
Robert J. Everhart
Everhart Law
13055 Riverdale Drive NW
#500-318
Coon Rapids, MN 55448
Attorney License No. 180671
Telephone: (763) 478-7970
Email: robert.everhart.atty@gmail.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 21, 28, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.