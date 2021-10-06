2020 Pine County Financial Statement
of Pine County for
Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020
TO THE PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: I herewith submit to you a full and accurate statement of the revenues and expenditures for the year ending December 31, 2020 together with an accurate statement of the finances of the County at the end of the year, including all debts and liabilities and the assets to discharge the same.
Respectfully submitted,
Kelly Schroeder
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
The foregoing statement as prepared by the County Auditor-Treasurer is hereby approved by the Pine County Board of Commissioners on the 21st day of September, 2021 and respectfully submitted to the taxpayers of Pine County.
1st DistrictStephan M. Hallan
2nd DistrictJoshua C. Mohr
3rd DistrictTerry LovgrenAttest:
4th District JJ WaldhamDavid J. Minke
5th DistrictMatt Ludwig (absent, did not vote)County Administrator/ Clerk of the County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 7, 2021
A Summary Balance Sheet of Governmental Funds
December 31, 2020
Major Funds
General
Fund
Road and
Bridge
Fund
Health & Human
Services
Fund
Land Management
Fund
Clean Water Partnership Program
General Obligation Courthouse Bond
Other Governmental Funds
Total
Governmental
Funds
Assets
Cash and pooled investments
$
6,599,661
$
814,494
$
2,419,318
$
1,798,585
$
212,406
$
1,268,850
$
1,897,550
$
15,010,864
Cash with escrow agent
-
-
-
-
-
8,032,642
811,440
8,844,082
Change funds
2,275
150
-
-
-
-
-
2,425
Receivables
Taxes & Special Assessments
511,318
83,554
166,173
-
1,077,974
44,050
69,905
1,952,974
Accounts
99,108
11,848
231,548
1,475,223
-
-
-
1,817,727
Interest
12,041
-
-
-
-
-
-
12,041
Loans
8,763
-
-
-
-
-
80,000
88,763
Due from other funds
576,740
12,727
443
-
-
-
-
589,910
Due from other governments
236,813
3,006,741
971,927
-
35,300
-
582,711
4,833,492
Prepaid Items
244,429
-
4,772
893
-
-
-
250,094
Inventories
-
592,007
-
-
-
-
-
592,007
Total Assets
$
8,291,148
$
4,521,521
$
3,794,181
$
3,274,701
$
1,325,680
$
9,345,542
$
3,441,606
$
33,994,379
Liabilities
Payables
Accounts
$
241,096
$
348,862
$
267,450
$
1,200
$
10,800
$
-
$
115,602
$
985,010
Salaries
479,908
91,146
232,406
4,952
-
-
-
808,412
Contracts
-
1,058,228
-
-
-
-
-
1,058,228
Due to other funds
12,690
1,142
33,765
390,907
-
-
151,406
589,910
Due to other governments
230,364
12,548
379,096
1,305
-
-
-
623,313
Deposits held for others
16,957
-
-
-
-
-
-
16,957
Unearned revenue
35,289
-
-
-
-
-
-
35,289
Total Liabilities
$
1,016,304
$
1,511,926
$
912,717
$
398,364
$
10,800
$
-
$
267,008
$
4,117,119
Deferred Inflows of Resources
Unavailable revenue
$
453,466
$
2,442,386
$
135,849
$
1,475,223
$
1,077,974
$
32,942
$
131,443
$
5,749,283
Total Deferred Inflows of
Resources
$
453,466
$
2,442,386
$
135,849
$
1,475,223
$
1,077,974
32,942
$
131,443
$
5,749,283
Fund Balances
Nonspendable
$
283,773
$
592,007
$
4,772
$
893
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
881,445
Restricted
1,416,575
-
322,484
54,238
236,906
9,312,600
2,117,034
13,459,837
Committed/Assigned
102,852
-
2,418,359
1,345,983
-
-
928,091
4,795,285
Unassigned
5,018,178
(24,798)
-
-
-
-
(1,970)
4,991,410
Total Fund Balances
$
6,821,378
$
567,209
$
2,745,615
$
1,401,114
$
236,906
$
9,312,600
$
3,043,155
$
24,127,977
Total Liabilities, Deferred
Inflows of Resources and
Fund Balances
$
8,291,148
$
4,521,521
$
3,794,181
$
3,274,701
$
1,325,680
$
9,345,542
$
3,441,606
$
33,994,379
Major Recipients of Pine County Expenditures
The following is a list of the recipients of Pine County expenditures totaling $5,000 or more during 2020. The list does not include salaries paid to county employees or county human services aid paid to individuals.
Major Recipients of Pine County Expenditures
Continued
Name of Recipient Total Amount Received During 2019
4.0 SCHOOL SERVICES OF EAST CENTRAL 12,372.65
4imprint, Inc. 8,937.92
A PLACE FOR YOU 15,000.00
Aaa Striping Service Co 66,920.61
ACCURATE CONTROLS INC 9,592.69
AFTERLIFE ELECTRONICS RECYCLABLE 7,620.50
Ain Dah Young Shelter 5,907.00
AIRGAS USA LLC 12,979.31
ALLSTREAM BUSINESS US INC56, 728.85
Am Indian Fam & Child Serv Inc 6,385.00
American Engineering Testing, Inc. 31,200.00
American Solutions For Business 20,846.19
Ameripride Services 6,430.68
Aml Cleaning Service, Inc 14,153.80
Anderson Electric 29,577.99
Anoka Co Juv Ctr Main Res 63,611.81
Anoka Co Juv Ctr-Shelter & Dia 7,684.00
ANOKA COUNTY TREASURY OFFICE 50,000.00
APPLIANCE REPAIR CENTER INC 7,618.20
Applied Concepts Inc 7,396.00
ARAMARK 8,767.94
Arlen Krantz Ford Inc 146,760.75
Askov Deep Rock 71,087.04
Aspen Mills 11,562.05
Assoc Of Minn Counties 35,840.00
Auto Value-Hinckley 19,218.74
AVENU 5,869.27
AXON ENTERPRISE INC 19,600.00
Banning Junction Sewer District 29,035.98
Barker Co,Inc/Bob 5,281.32
Bloomquist Builders 18,852.50
BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA 54,595.50
Bond Trust Services Corporation 2,372,737.50
BONKS SAND & GRAVEL 28,790.10
BROCK WHITE COMPANY LLC 17,369.91
BSC SUPPLY 15,468.70
Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension 6,455.00
C & T CONTRACTING 45,800.00
CABALLERO/BECKY 20,679.17
Canon Financial Services, Inc 51,088.22
CARLSON MCCAIN INC 20,388.87
Cardmember Service 182,220.41
CARLSON/ANNE M 16,122.40
Cavallin Inc 90,612.46
Cdw Government Inc 42,397.35
CEIA USA 5,755.00
Central Mn Jobs & Training Services 275,895.83
CENTURY LINK 17,887.32
Chamberlain Oil Co.,Inc 26,044.50
Champ Software Inc 10,519.00
Changing Gaits Inc 5,170.00
Chisago County 81,095.31
CHRISTIANSONFROEHLING LLC 8,100.00
CITY OF ASKOV 179,231.37
City Of Brook Park 30,221.54
City Of Bruno 39,533.01
City Of Denham 11,708.54
CITY OF FINLAYSON 114,036.01
City Of Henriette 27,122.00
City Of Hinckley 962,471.38
City Of Kerrick 20,542.80
City Of Pine City 1,715,072.52
CITY OF ROCK CREEK 205,791.57
City Of Rutledge 41,855.25
CITY OF SANDSTONE 614,702.69
City Of Sturgeon Lake 230,160.97
CITY OF WILLOW RIVER 16,896.18
Cobra-Flex 13,581.09
COCARD MERCHANT SERVICE 5,079.83
Commissioner Of Revenue 12,299.92
Community Living Options Inc 11,472.44
COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA 130,878.67
COMPUTER INTEGRATION
TECHNOLOGIES 31,811.00
CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LL 164,997.01
CORELOGIC CENTRALIZED REFUNDS 20,086.78
Crestline Specialties Inc 8,328.88
Cross Lake Water & Sanitary Sewer Dist. 12,677.86
Crow Wing County Community Services 8,580.00
Cw Technology Group 16,693.38
DATAWORKS PLUS LLC 7,950.50
Daves Oil Corporation 11,615.02
Department Of Finance 149,979.08
DEUTSCHLANDER FENCING LLC 11,901.92
Dhs Maps Ccdtf 125,150.26
Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998 327,340.76
DHS Maps Mx58 53,163.29
DHS State Operated Services 324,958.50
DIAMOND MOWERS INC 15,661.01
DLT SOLUTIONS LLC 7,751.80
DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC 260,688.24
CLIFTONLARSONALLEN LLP 11,000.00
DS SOLUTIONS INC 6,032.00
DSC Communications 35,479.25
EAST CENTRAL DRUG TASK FORCE 41,405.96
East Central Energy Of Braham 222,039.10
East Central Reg Juvenile Center 50,625.00
East Central Regional Dev. Com 59,815.52
EAST CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY 401,018.07
East Central School Dist 2580 15,103.64
East Central Solid Waste Comm 36,873.12
EATON/GORDY 68,845.00
Ecolab Food Safety Specialties 13,989.13
Economic Development Authority 59,156.71
Ehlers & Associates, Inc 8,550.00
Election Systems & Software,Inc 36,436.79
Emergency Automotive
Technologies, Inc 115,095.99
EMERGENCY SERVICES MARKETING
CORP INC 13,045.00
ENVIROTECH SERVICES INC 93,474.70
ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC 119,153.05
ESSENTIA HEALTH 11,726.40
EVERBRIDGE INC 22,693.82
EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC 35,754.19
Families in Transition Services Inc 33,198.24
Family Pathways - North Branch 5,935.00
FEDERAL SIGNAL 10,587.60
FEDERATED CO-OPS INC 7,731.24
Fond Du Lac Fc Lic & Plcmt Agency 18,404.22
FORD OF HIBBING 195,926.04
FRANDSEN BANK & TRUST 67,886.53
FURTHER 253,480.20
Future Forests, Inc 9,622.25
Gerard Treatment Center 17,997.50
GLENS TIRE 11,367.53
GOVERNMENT FORMS AND SUPPLIES 14,442.86
Government Management Group 5,000.00
GUARDIAN RFID 9,357.70
HALONEN CONTRACTING LLC 27,975.00
Hennepin County Dept of Accts
Receivable 15,749.23
Henricksen Psg 23,896.14
HERNESS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY 5,400.00
Hinckley Finlayson ISD 2165 22,213.60
Hoffmann Ace Hardware 6,836.86
HOGLUND BUS COMPANY 117,878.00
HUDAK/LAURA 17,213.59
Identisys 6,805.31
Independent Emergency Serv Llc 25,076.84
Information Systems Corp-ISC 216,137.00
Initiative Foundation 1,039,341.96
INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS LLC 8,853.60
Interstate Power Systems Inc 11,079.39
ISANTI COUNTY 8,239.72
J A SMITH & COMPANY 5,430.00
Jeff’s Outdoor Services LLC 11,348.25
JENSEN BACKHOE LLC 43,650.00
JOHNSON CONTROLS 13,025.00
JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC 212,150.00
Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept 10,727.64
KANABEC COUNTY SHERIFF 9,966.28
Knife River Corp 3,995,436.03
KNOWBE4 INC 5,049.00
Kris Engineering, Inc 35,494.24
KRONOS SAASHR INC 29,449.85
Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council 134,524.61
LAKES GAS 11,731.15
Lamar Companies 29,135.00
Lawson Products, Inc. 6,036.63
Lees Pro Shop 6,423.07
LEWIS BRISBOIS BISGAARD & SMITH LLP22,297.00
LHB INC 42,255.28
Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC 69,808.27
LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC 6,656.58
Little Sand Group Homes 115,088.11
LOFFLER COMPANIES-131511 22,628.93
LSS 146,720.02
MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC 47,748.29
MAPPINGSOLUTIONS 5,730.00
Martin-Mcallister,Inc 7,150.00
MCCOY CONSTRUCTION & FORESTRY
INC 265,058.00
MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL
GOVERNMENT 7,248.21
MEDICAREBLUE RX 62,549.90
MEI TOTAL ELEVATOR SOLUTIONS 6,690.02
MELZARK SEWER & EXCAVATION 98,988.14
MEMBERS COOPERATIVE CREDIT UNION 36,611.34
MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC 318,009.20
Methven Funeral Home Sandstone 11,773.00
MICHAEL K PEPIN LAW OFFICES 16,732.50
MIDWEST CONTRACTING LLC 2,693,976.29
MIDWEST MONITORING &
SURVEILLANCE 13,688.61
MIKE’S SANITATION AND ROLL-OFF
SERVICE 15,477.93
Mille Lacs Band Family Services 318,958.12
Mille Lacs County Jail 10,560.68
MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP 93,233.14
MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL
AGENCY 50,459.16
MINNESOTA POWER 33,536.18
Minnesota Unemployment Ins 16,192.41
Minpack Inc 12,543.24
MIRA INVESTMENTS LLC 10,764.78
MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC POWER
PRODUCTS INC 6,912.03
Mn Child Support Payment Ctr 11,273.32
MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP 152,545.43
Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust 506,190.00
Mn Depart Of Health 10,327.50
Mn Depart Of Revenue 1,130,727.37
Mn Depart Of Transportation 17,491.02
Mn Department Of Agriculture 5,742.45
MN DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 7,371.68
Mn Highway Safety & Research Center 6,810.00
Mn Life Insurance Company 46,491.20
MN SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION 10,189.07
Mn State Auditor 71,317.01
Mn State Treasurer 2,020,441.61
Mohr Parts & Supplies 7,367.84
MOHR/BONNIE 7,975.00
Monarch Counseling Service Inc 7,177.63
MONARCH PAVING 13,108.29
MOOSE LAKE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL
DISTRICT 202,581.57
Moose Lake-Wind.Sewer Dist 55,617.91
Motorola Solutions Inc 395,070.10
M-R Sign Company, Inc. 6,953.90
MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC 11,267.04
MUNCH ROCKS, LLC 15,230.19
Newman Traffic Signs 19,644.87
North Homes Inc 169,629.27
NORTH PINE AREA HOSPITAL
DISTRICT 223,229.63
NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC 85,904.43
NORTHVIEW BANK 6,212.00
Northwest Passage Prairieview 24,744.96
Northwestern Mn Juvenile Center 37,402.00
Now Micro, Inc. 201,164.24
Nuss Truck Group Inc 101,886.67
Nystrom & Associates Ltd 15,177.49
OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES 67,947.32
OWENS COMPANIES INC 75,617.12
PDS 32,640.00
PHASE INC Recycling 198,192.00
Phase Inc DAC 11,797.98
Pine City Schools ISD# 578 18,516.00
Pine City Water And Sewer 29,273.37
Pine Co Agricultural Society 35,000.00
Pine Co Court Admin. 21,500.00
Pine Co Health & Human Services 23,722.09
Pine Co Highway Department 163,686.19
Pine Co Historical Society 75,000.00
Pine Co Sheriff 35,878.65
Pine Co Soil & Water Cons 78,388.00
Pine Co Treasurer 83,699.20
Pine County Sheriff FPI Contract 91,337.99
PINE HABILITATION & SUPPORTED
EMPLOYMENT 100,000.00
Pine Haven Youth & Family
Serv Inc 13,343.77
Pine Technical & Community
College 196,000.00
Pine/County Of 331,953.01
Pitney Bowes 9,377.52
Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc 25,120.96
PRECISION GRADE LLC 28,755.00
Prefer Paving & Ready-Mix Inc 14,337.00
PREMIER OUTDOOR
MAINTENANCE LLC 26,810.00
Pro-West & Associates
Inc 7,363.92
PSI CONSULTING LLC 9,900.00
Purchase Power 40,354.56
Q MEDIA PROPERTIES LLC 11,244.00
Quality Home & Sports Center 5,316.70
Rabe Excavating, LLC 19,140.00
RAMBERG EXCAVATING 54,225.00
RANGER CHEVROLET 34,162.00
RAPID MARINE HAM LAKE 28,678.35
Ratwik Roszak & Maloney Pa 14,680.36
Regents Of The U Of Mn 141,505.29
Reliance Systems 21,629.12
Reserve Account 24,000.00
RESOURCE TRAINING &
SOLUTIONS 3,404,774.50
Roberts Excavating 50,860.00
ROCON PAVING 14,123.14
Ron’s Roll-Off Service 24,878.08
Root-Larsen/Jamie 56,290.01
RS Eden - RSI Laboratories 7,542.08
Rydberg & Sons, Inc. 216,556.68
S & R REINFORCING INC 674,796.00
SANDBERG CONSTRUCTION INC 61,260.00
Sandstone Napa 9,943.99
Sauser’s Hardware 5,442.29
SCHAAF/WILLIAM 40,809.79
SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC 14,200.00
School District No. 97 597,970.80
School District No. 139 189,187.56
School District No. 2165 2,225,733.02
SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2580 2,469,191.54
School District No. 314 167,270.40
School District No. 577 906,801.58
School District No. 578 3,528,847.99
SCOTT WILLIAMS TRUCKING INC 12,500.00
SEACHANGE PRINT INNOVATIONS 34,624.16
SECOND HARVEST HEARTLAND 22,275.00
SHAFFER PROFESSIONAL SERVICE 17,275.00
SHAMROCK TRUCKING 18,871.10
SHI INTERNATIONAL CORP 217,979.00
SHRED-IT USA LLC 5,298.65
Slims Texaco Service 30,162.50
SMITHS DETECTION 21,769.00
Snake River Watershed Board 9,968.00
Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC 28,781.22
ST CLOUD ACOUSTICS INC 9,900.00
ST CROIX RIVER ASSOCIATION 20,445.00
St Croix River Ed Dist Scred 13,226.00
STAR QUALITY GLASS 74,346.94
STEINHAGEN/RITA CLARE 7,016.49
STEPP MFG. INC 12,443.64
Straight Arrow Enduro Riders 17,680.62
STRANSKY CONSTRUCTION LLC 54,471.00
Summerland Excavating, Inc 5,790.00
SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT
LLC 301,498.62
SUPERIOR VISION INSURANCE INC 7,320.89
Swanson Funeral Chapel Inc 17,549.27
TALON SANITATION LLC 10,361.19
TEAMSTERS LOCAL 320 631,535.45
Teen Focus Recovery Center 28,430.97
TEPSA/ZACHARY 5,400.00
The Hills Youth & Family Services 45,252.48
THE STANDARD 103,534.68
Therapeutic Services Agency, Inc. 35,338.49
THRIFTY WHITE PHARMACY 16,050.06
TIENEY. 411,207.56
TIRE AGGREGATE LLC 9,289.00
Tobies 17,408.49
TOWN OF ARLONE 76,212.73
Town Of Arna 84,938.26
TOWN OF BARRY 89,098.18
TOWN OF BIRCH CREEK 130,677.98
Town Of Bremen 104,692.53
Town Of Brook Park 119,139.27
TOWN OF BRUNO 39,711.40
Town Of Chengwatana 287,870.77
Town Of Clover 42,082.82
Town Of Crosby 41,553.34
Town Of Danforth 43,123.22
TOWN OF DELL GROVE 114,317.90
Town Of Finlayson 97,294.30
Town Of Fleming 47,221.39
Town Of Hinckley 133,051.85
Town Of Kerrick 65,890.93
TOWN OF KETTLE RIVER 129,280.36
Town Of Mission Creek 145,651.51
Town Of Munch 76,786.25
Town Of New Dosey 86,016.61
TOWN OF NICKERSON 66,178.34
Town Of Norman 107,333.00
Town Of Ogema 66,781.50
Town Of Park 26,405.24
Town Of Partridge 165,649.73
Town Of Pine City 438,318.37
Town Of Pine Lake 165,560.56
Town Of Pokegama 622,552.31
Town Of Royalton 241,553.78
Town Of Sandstone 158,925.97
Town Of Sturgeon Lake 192,674.64
Town Of Wilma 54,922.89
Town Of Windemere 451,274.91
Township Disposal District 62,015.20
TRIMIN SYSTEMS INC 22,543.00
TRITECH SOFTWARE SYSTEMS 111,924.40
TRUENORTH STEEL INC 13,730.32
U S MARSHALS SERVICE (USMS) 20,435.00
UNIQUE SOFTWARE CORPORATION 6,112.00
UNITEDHEALTH GROUP 66,000.00
UTILITY ASSOCIATES INC 242,660.00
Van Iwaarden Associates 7,500.00
Veolia Environmental Services 33,046.01
Verizon Wireless 145,584.89
Village Ranch Residential Facility 12,233.50
VOYANT COMMUNICATIONS LLC 21,854.56
Walmart Business 7,825.99
Washington-Ramsey Co. Wheelers
Atv Club 18,575.77
Wellness in the Woods Inc 9,642.74
West Group 24,596.44
Widseth Smith Nolting & Assoc Inc 24,641.08
Willow River School Dist 577 10,872.00
WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP LAKES
ASSOCIATION 14,847.02
WOISCHKE’S ENTERPRISES LLC 15,252.15
WSB AND ASSOCIATES 113,318.59
Ziegler Inc. 197,345.66
A Summary of Governmental Funds Revenues and Expenditures
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Major Funds
General
Fund
Road and
Bridge
Fund
Health & Human
Services Fund
Land Management Fund
Clean Water Partnership Program
General Obligation Courthouse Bond
Other Governmental Funds
Total Governmental Funds
Revenues
Taxes
$
10,905,844
$
3,345,414
$
3,950,168
$
-
$
-
$
1,010,488
$
1,678,575
$
20,890,489
Special Assessments
4,237
-
-
-
185,823
-
-
190,060
Licenses and permits
201,701
35,085
8,850
-
-
-
-
245,636
Intergovernmental
4,479,694
8,805,973
6,857,022
43,850
-
16,473
3,917,919
24,120,931
Charges for services
2,237,685
194,641
878,596
-
2,976
-
1,338
3,315,236
Fines and forfeits
44,557
-
-
-
-
-
-
44,557
Gifts and contributions
120,303
-
2,924
-
-
-
-
123,227
Investment earnings
196,269
-
1,129
-
-
-
(2,764)
194,634
Miscellaneous
836,270
67,229
268,684
1,525,324
-
-
205,000
2,902,507
Total Revenues
$
19,026,560
$
12,448,342
$
11,967,373
$
1,569,174
$
188,799
$
1,026,961
$
5,800,068
$
52,027,277
Expenditures
Current
General government
$
6,350,453
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
676,158
$
7,026,611
Public safety
10,881,998
-
-
-
-
-
984,348
11,866,346
Highways and streets
-
13,907,083
-
-
-
-
-
13,907,083
Sanitation
498,333
-
-
-
-
-
498,333
Human services
-
-
9,468,922
-
-
-
-
9,468,922
Health
-
-
1,483,281
-
-
-
146,037
1,629,318
Culture and recreation
363,736
-
-
-
-
-
-
363,736
Conservation
315,516
-
-
852,762
600,716
-
-
1,768,994
Economic development
-
-
-
-
-
-
1,563,472
1,563,472
Capital Outlay
-
-
-
-
-
-
528,425
528,425
Intergovernmental
-
532,297
-
-
-
-
-
532,297
Debt service
Principal
6,330
-
-
-
41,818
665,000
945,000
1,658,148
Interest
-
-
-
-
8,641
283,100
478,213
769,954
Admin-fiscal charges
-
-
-
-
-
155,917
18,494
174,411
Total Expenditures
$
18,416,366
$
14,439,380
$
10,952,203
$
852,762
$
651,175
$
1,104,017
$
5,340,147
$
51,756,050
Excess of Revenues
Over (Under) Expenditures
$
610,194
$
(1,991,038)
$
1,015,170
$
716,412
$
(462,376)
$
(77,056)
$
459,921
$
271,227
Other Financing
Sources (Uses)
Transfers In
$
480,573
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
546,169
Transfers Out
-
-
-
(480,573)
-
-
-
(480,573)
Proceeds from bonds
-
-
-
-
-
7,545,000
765,000
8,310,000
Premium on sale of bonds
-
-
-
-
-
640,284
60,998
701,282
Proceeds from MPCA loan
-
-
-
-
606,218
-
-
606,218
Proceeds from Sale of
Assets
-
53,615
-
-
-
-
-
53,615
Total Other Financing
Sources (Uses)
$
480,573
$
53,615
$
-
$
(480,573)
$
606,218
$
8,185,284
$
825,998
$
$9,671,115
Net Change in Fund Balances
$
1,090,767
$
(1,937,423)
$
1,015,170
$
235,839
$
143,842
$
8,108,228
$
1,285,919
$
9,942,342
Fund Balances – Beginning of Year
5,730,611
2,354,188
1,730,445
1,165,275
93,064
1,204,372
1,757,236
14,035,191
Change in Inventories
-
150,444
-
-
-
-
-
150,444
Fund Balances – End of Year
$
6,821,378
$
567,209
$
2,745,615
$
1,401,114
$
236,906
$
9,312,600
$
3,043,155
$
24,127,977
Summary of Pine County’s Statement of Activities
For the Year Ended December 31, 2020
Program
Revenues
Net
Expenses
Functions/programs
Primary government
Governmental activities
General government
$
7,658,918
$
5,319,992
$
(2,338,926)
Public safety
11,135,602
2,352,111
(8,783,491)
Highways and streets
8,037,732
10,364,871
2,327,139
Sanitation
497,822
364,676
(133,146)
Human services
9,488,423
6,770,177
(2,718,246)
Health
1,545,288
991,587
(553,701)
Culture and recreation
363,736
-
(363,736)
Conservation of natural resources
1,953,909
2,224,095
270,186
Economic development
1,566,581
582,711
(983,870)
Interest
960,292
-
(960,292)
Total primary government
$
43,208,303
$
28,970,220
$
(14,238,083)
General revenues
Property taxes
$
19,351,539
Sales tax
1,430,184
Other taxes
714,445
Grants and Contributions
2,691,660
Investment earnings
194,634
Other general revenues
249,629
Total general revenues
24,632,091
Net change in net position
$
10,394,008
Summary of Pine County’s Statement of Net Position
December 31, 2020
Primary
Government
Governmental
Activities
Assets
Cash and investments
$
23,857,371
Receivables
3,871,505
Capital assets
Non-depreciable
4,679,547
Depreciable, net of accumulated depreciation
115,857,923
Inventories
592,007
Prepaid items
250,094
Due from other governments
4,833,492
Total Assets
$
153,941,949
Deferred Outflows of Resources
Refunding Deferred Charge on Bonds
$
1,436,829
Deferred Other Postemployment Benefit Outflows
543,501
Deferred Pension Outflows
3,133,927
Total Deferred Outflows of Resources
$
5,114,257
Liabilities
Payables
$
2,851,650
Customer Deposits
16,957
Due to Other Governments
623,313
Unearned revenue
35,289
Accrued Interest Payable
348,416
Long term liabilities
Due within one year
1,772,127
Due in more than one year
34,824,577
Net pension liability
12,975,057
Net other post-employment benefits liability
2,655,693
Total Liabilities
$
56,103,079
Deferred Inflows of Resources
Deferred pension inflows
$
3,034,001
Deferred other post-employment benefits inflows
72,754
Deferred pension inflows
$
3,106,755
Net Position
Net investment in capital assets
$
95,893,437
Restricted
13,190,973
Unrestricted
(9,238,048)
Total Net Position
$
99,846,362
The full financial statement is on file at the office of the County Audito
