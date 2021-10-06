2020 Pine County Financial Statement

of Pine County for

Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2020

TO THE PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: I herewith submit to you a full and accurate statement of the revenues and expenditures for the year ending December 31, 2020 together with an accurate statement of the finances of the County at the end of the year, including all debts and liabilities and the assets to discharge the same.

Respectfully submitted,

Kelly Schroeder

Pine County Auditor-Treasurer

The foregoing statement as prepared by the County Auditor-Treasurer is hereby approved by the Pine County Board of Commissioners on the 21st day of September, 2021 and respectfully submitted to the taxpayers of Pine County.

1st DistrictStephan M. Hallan

2nd DistrictJoshua C. Mohr

3rd DistrictTerry LovgrenAttest:

4th District JJ WaldhamDavid J. Minke

5th DistrictMatt Ludwig (absent, did not vote)County Administrator/ Clerk of the County Board

Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 7, 2021

 

A Summary Balance Sheet of Governmental Funds

 
 

December 31, 2020

 
 

Major Funds

 
 

General

Fund

Road and 

Bridge

Fund

Health & Human 

Services

Fund

Land Management

Fund

Clean Water Partnership Program

General Obligation Courthouse Bond

Other Governmental Funds

Total 

Governmental

Funds

Assets

        

  Cash and pooled investments

$

6,599,661

$

814,494

$

2,419,318

$

1,798,585

$

212,406

$

1,268,850

$

1,897,550

$

15,010,864

  Cash with escrow agent

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

8,032,642

 

811,440

 

8,844,082

  Change funds

 

2,275

 

150

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

2,425

  Receivables

                

    Taxes & Special Assessments

 

511,318

 

83,554

 

166,173

 

               -

 

1,077,974

 

44,050

 

69,905

 

1,952,974

    Accounts

 

99,108

 

11,848 

 

231,548

 

1,475,223

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

1,817,727

    Interest

 

12,041

 

-

 

-

 

               -

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

12,041

    Loans

 

8,763 

 

                 -

 

                 -

 

                 -

 

                 -

 

                 -

 

           80,000

 

88,763

  Due from other funds

 

576,740

 

12,727

 

             443

 

                 -

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

589,910

  Due from other governments

 

236,813

 

3,006,741

 

971,927

 

-

 

35,300

 

-

 

582,711

 

4,833,492

  Prepaid Items

 

244,429

 

               -

 

4,772

 

893

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

250,094

  Inventories 

 

-

 

592,007

 

                -

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

592,007

Total Assets

$

8,291,148

$

4,521,521

$

3,794,181

$

3,274,701

$

1,325,680

$

9,345,542

$

3,441,606

$

33,994,379

                 

Liabilities

                

  Payables

                

    Accounts

$

241,096

$

348,862

$

267,450

$

1,200

$

              10,800

$

-

$

115,602

$

985,010

    Salaries

 

479,908

 

91,146

 

232,406

 

4,952

 

      -    

 

-

 

-

 

808,412

    Contracts 

 

-

 

1,058,228

 

-

 

-

 

      -    

 

-

 

-

 

1,058,228

  Due to other funds

 

12,690

 

1,142

 

33,765

 

390,907

 

               -

 

-

 

151,406

 

589,910

  Due to other governments

 

230,364

 

12,548

 

379,096

 

1,305

 

               -

 

-

 

-

 

623,313

  Deposits held for others

 

16,957   

 

                 -

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

16,957

  Unearned revenue 

 

35,289

 

                 -

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

35,289

Total Liabilities

$

1,016,304

$

1,511,926

$

912,717

$

398,364

$

10,800

$

-

$

267,008

$

4,117,119

                 

Deferred Inflows of Resources

                

  Unavailable revenue 

$

453,466

$

2,442,386

$

135,849

$

1,475,223

$

1,077,974

$

32,942

$

131,443

$

5,749,283

 Total Deferred Inflows of 

    Resources

$

453,466

$

2,442,386

$

135,849

$

1,475,223

$

1,077,974

 

32,942

$

131,443

$

5,749,283

                 

Fund Balances

                

  Nonspendable

$

283,773

$

592,007

$

4,772

$

              893

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

881,445

  Restricted

 

1,416,575

 

-

 

322,484

 

54,238

 

236,906

 

9,312,600

 

2,117,034

 

13,459,837

  Committed/Assigned

 

102,852

 

-

 

2,418,359

 

1,345,983

 

-

 

-

 

928,091

 

4,795,285

  Unassigned

 

5,018,178

 

(24,798)

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(1,970)

 

4,991,410

Total Fund Balances

$

6,821,378

$

567,209

$

2,745,615

$

1,401,114

$

236,906

$

9,312,600

$

3,043,155

$

24,127,977

                 

Total Liabilities, Deferred 

  Inflows of Resources and

  Fund Balances

$

8,291,148

$

4,521,521

$

3,794,181

$

3,274,701

$

1,325,680

$

9,345,542

$

3,441,606

$

33,994,379

Major Recipients of Pine County Expenditures

The following is a list of the recipients of Pine County expenditures totaling $5,000 or more during 2020.  The list does not include salaries paid to county employees or county human services aid paid to individuals.  

Major Recipients of Pine County Expenditures

Continued

Name of Recipient                                        Total Amount                                     Received During 2019

4.0 SCHOOL SERVICES OF EAST CENTRAL       12,372.65  

4imprint, Inc.                                                  8,937.92

A PLACE FOR YOU                                          15,000.00

Aaa Striping Service Co                                  66,920.61  

ACCURATE CONTROLS INC                              9,592.69

AFTERLIFE ELECTRONICS RECYCLABLE            7,620.50

Ain Dah Young Shelter                                    5,907.00 

AIRGAS USA LLC                                          12,979.31

ALLSTREAM BUSINESS US INC56,                      728.85 

Am Indian Fam & Child Serv Inc                      6,385.00

American Engineering Testing, Inc.                31,200.00 

American Solutions For Business                    20,846.19 

Ameripride Services                                        6,430.68 

Aml Cleaning Service, Inc                              14,153.80

Anderson Electric                                          29,577.99  

Anoka Co Juv Ctr Main Res                             63,611.81

Anoka Co Juv Ctr-Shelter & Dia                        7,684.00  

ANOKA COUNTY TREASURY OFFICE                 50,000.00

APPLIANCE REPAIR CENTER INC                       7,618.20 

Applied Concepts Inc                                        7,396.00 

ARAMARK                                                        8,767.94

Arlen Krantz Ford Inc                                    146,760.75

Askov Deep Rock                                           71,087.04  

Aspen Mills                                                    11,562.05

Assoc Of Minn Counties                                   35,840.00 

Auto Value-Hinckley                                        19,218.74 

AVENU                                                            5,869.27 

AXON ENTERPRISE INC                                   19,600.00 

Banning Junction Sewer District                       29,035.98 

Barker Co,Inc/Bob                                            5,281.32  

Bloomquist Builders                                        18,852.50

BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA    54,595.50 

Bond Trust Services Corporation                  2,372,737.50 

BONKS SAND & GRAVEL                                  28,790.10

BROCK WHITE COMPANY LLC                           17,369.91 

BSC SUPPLY                                                   15,468.70 

Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension                      6,455.00

C & T CONTRACTING                                      45,800.00

CABALLERO/BECKY                                        20,679.17

Canon Financial Services, Inc                          51,088.22 

CARLSON MCCAIN INC                                    20,388.87 

Cardmember Service                                     182,220.41  

CARLSON/ANNE M                                          16,122.40 

Cavallin Inc                                                    90,612.46 

Cdw Government Inc                                      42,397.35

CEIA USA                                                        5,755.00 

Central Mn Jobs & Training Services               275,895.83 

CENTURY LINK                                              17,887.32

Chamberlain Oil Co.,Inc                                 26,044.50

Champ Software Inc                                     10,519.00

Changing Gaits Inc                                         5,170.00

Chisago County                                            81,095.31 

CHRISTIANSONFROEHLING LLC                      8,100.00

CITY OF ASKOV                                         179,231.37

City Of Brook Park                                       30,221.54

City Of Bruno                                              39,533.01

City Of Denham                                          11,708.54

CITY OF FINLAYSON                                  114,036.01 

City Of Henriette                                        27,122.00  

City Of Hinckley                                        962,471.38 

Cdw Government Inc                                  42,397.35

City Of Kerrick                                           20,542.80 

City Of Pine City                                    1,715,072.52

CITY OF ROCK CREEK                               205,791.57

City Of Rutledge                                        41,855.25  

CITY OF SANDSTONE                               614,702.69 

City Of Sturgeon Lake                              230,160.97 

CITY OF WILLOW RIVER                            16,896.18

Cobra-Flex                                               13,581.09

COCARD MERCHANT SERVICE                     5,079.83

Commissioner Of Revenue                        12,299.92

Community Living Options Inc                  11,472.44 

COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA               130,878.67

COMPUTER INTEGRATION

TECHNOLOGIES                                      31,811.00 

CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LL   164,997.01

CORELOGIC CENTRALIZED REFUNDS       20,086.78

Crestline Specialties Inc                           8,328.88

Cross Lake Water & Sanitary Sewer Dist. 12,677.86 

Crow Wing County Community Services    8,580.00

Cw Technology Group                            16,693.38 

DATAWORKS PLUS LLC                            7,950.50 

Daves Oil Corporation                            11,615.02

Department Of Finance                        149,979.08

DEUTSCHLANDER FENCING LLC             11,901.92

Dhs Maps Ccdtf                                  125,150.26 

Dhs Maps Mmis Cd Maxis 998              327,340.76 

DHS Maps Mx58                                   53,163.29

DHS State Operated Services              324,958.50

DIAMOND MOWERS INC                       15,661.01 

DLT SOLUTIONS LLC                              7,751.80

DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC                 260,688.24 

CLIFTONLARSONALLEN LLP                  11,000.00 

DS SOLUTIONS INC                              6,032.00

DSC Communications                          35,479.25 

EAST CENTRAL DRUG TASK FORCE      41,405.96 

East Central Energy Of Braham         222,039.10 

East Central Reg Juvenile Center         50,625.00

East Central Regional Dev. Com           59,815.52 

EAST CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY   401,018.07 

East Central School Dist 2580             15,103.64

East Central Solid Waste Comm          36,873.12 

EATON/GORDY                                  68,845.00

Ecolab Food Safety Specialties           13,989.13  

Economic Development Authority       59,156.71  

Ehlers & Associates, Inc                     8,550.00

Election Systems & Software,Inc       36,436.79 

Emergency Automotive

Technologies, Inc                            115,095.99

EMERGENCY SERVICES MARKETING 

CORP INC                                         13,045.00 

ENVIROTECH SERVICES INC               93,474.70

ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC      119,153.05 

ESSENTIA HEALTH                             11,726.40 

EVERBRIDGE INC                               22,693.82 

EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC               35,754.19 

Families in Transition Services Inc        33,198.24 

Family Pathways - North Branch             5,935.00 

FEDERAL SIGNAL                                10,587.60 

FEDERATED CO-OPS INC                       7,731.24 

Fond Du Lac Fc Lic & Plcmt Agency       18,404.22 

FORD OF HIBBING                             195,926.04 

FRANDSEN BANK & TRUST                   67,886.53 

FURTHER                                           253,480.20 

Future Forests, Inc                                 9,622.25 

Gerard Treatment Center                      17,997.50 

GLENS TIRE                                         11,367.53 

GOVERNMENT FORMS AND SUPPLIES    14,442.86 

Government Management Group             5,000.00 

GUARDIAN RFID                                    9,357.70 

HALONEN CONTRACTING LLC                27,975.00 

Hennepin County Dept of Accts

Receivable                                            15,749.23 

Henricksen Psg                                      23,896.14 

HERNESS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY        5,400.00 

Hinckley Finlayson ISD 2165                   22,213.60 

Hoffmann Ace Hardware                           6,836.86 

HOGLUND BUS COMPANY                      117,878.00 

HUDAK/LAURA                                        17,213.59 

Identisys                                                  6,805.31 

Independent Emergency Serv Llc              25,076.84 

Information Systems Corp-ISC                216,137.00 

Initiative Foundation                            1,039,341.96 

INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS LLC          8,853.60 

Interstate Power Systems Inc                    11,079.39 

ISANTI COUNTY                                         8,239.72 

J A SMITH  & COMPANY                              5,430.00 

Jeff’s Outdoor Services LLC                       11,348.25 

JENSEN BACKHOE LLC                             43,650.00 

JOHNSON CONTROLS                              13,025.00 

JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC    212,150.00 

Kanabec Co Family Serv Dept                   10,727.64 

KANABEC COUNTY SHERIFF                       9,966.28 

Knife River Corp                                 3,995,436.03 

KNOWBE4 INC                                         5,049.00 

Kris Engineering, Inc                               35,494.24 

KRONOS SAASHR INC                             29,449.85 

Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council            134,524.61 

LAKES GAS                                            11,731.15 

Lamar Companies                                   29,135.00 

Lawson Products, Inc.                               6,036.63 

Lees Pro Shop                                          6,423.07 

LEWIS BRISBOIS BISGAARD & SMITH LLP22,297.00 

LHB INC                                                 42,255.28 

Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC    69,808.27 

LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC                       6,656.58 

Little Sand Group Homes                        115,088.11 

LOFFLER COMPANIES-131511                  22,628.93 

LSS                                                      146,720.02 

MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC      47,748.29 

MAPPINGSOLUTIONS                                5,730.00 

Martin-Mcallister,Inc                                 7,150.00 

MCCOY CONSTRUCTION & FORESTRY 

INC                                                     265,058.00 

MCKESSON MEDICAL-SURGICAL 

GOVERNMENT                                          7,248.21 

MEDICAREBLUE RX                                 62,549.90 

MEI TOTAL ELEVATOR SOLUTIONS             6,690.02 

MELZARK SEWER & EXCAVATION             98,988.14 

MEMBERS COOPERATIVE CREDIT UNION  36,611.34 

MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC          318,009.20 

Methven Funeral Home Sandstone           11,773.00 

MICHAEL K PEPIN LAW OFFICES              16,732.50 

MIDWEST CONTRACTING LLC             2,693,976.29 

MIDWEST MONITORING & 

SURVEILLANCE                                      13,688.61 

MIKE’S SANITATION AND ROLL-OFF 

SERVICE                                               15,477.93 

Mille Lacs Band Family Services             318,958.12 

Mille Lacs County Jail                             10,560.68 

MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP  93,233.14 

MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL 

AGENCY                                               50,459.16 

MINNESOTA POWER                              33,536.18 

Minnesota Unemployment Ins                16,192.41 

Minpack Inc                                         12,543.24 

MIRA INVESTMENTS LLC                       10,764.78 

MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC POWER 

PRODUCTS INC                                      6,912.03 

Mn Child Support Payment Ctr               11,273.32 

MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP          152,545.43 

Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust   506,190.00 

Mn Depart Of Health                             10,327.50 

Mn Depart Of Revenue                     1,130,727.37 

Mn Depart Of Transportation                 17,491.02 

Mn Department Of Agriculture                5,742.45 

MN DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY      7,371.68 

Mn Highway Safety & Research Center    6,810.00 

Mn Life Insurance Company                 46,491.20 

MN SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION                10,189.07 

Mn State Auditor                                 71,317.01 

Mn State Treasurer                         2,020,441.61 

Mohr Parts & Supplies                           7,367.84 

MOHR/BONNIE                                     7,975.00 

Monarch Counseling Service Inc             7,177.63 

MONARCH PAVING                              13,108.29 

MOOSE LAKE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 

DISTRICT                                         202,581.57 

Moose Lake-Wind.Sewer Dist               55,617.91 

Motorola Solutions Inc                       395,070.10 

M-R Sign Company, Inc.                        6,953.90 

MSA PROFESSIONAL SERVICES INC     11,267.04 

MUNCH ROCKS, LLC                           15,230.19 

Newman Traffic Signs                         19,644.87 

North Homes Inc                             169,629.27 

NORTH PINE AREA HOSPITAL

DISTRICT                                       223,229.63 

NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC                    85,904.43 

NORTHVIEW BANK                             6,212.00 

Northwest Passage Prairieview          24,744.96 

Northwestern Mn Juvenile Center       37,402.00 

Now Micro, Inc.                              201,164.24 

Nuss Truck Group Inc                     101,886.67 

Nystrom & Associates Ltd                15,177.49 

OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES            67,947.32 

OWENS COMPANIES INC                 75,617.12 

PDS                                              32,640.00 

PHASE INC Recycling                    198,192.00 

Phase Inc DAC                               11,797.98 

Pine City Schools ISD# 578            18,516.00 

Pine City Water And Sewer             29,273.37 

Pine Co Agricultural Society           35,000.00 

Pine Co Court Admin.                    21,500.00 

Pine Co Health & Human Services  23,722.09 

Pine Co Highway Department      163,686.19 

Pine Co Historical Society             75,000.00 

Pine Co Sheriff                             35,878.65 

Pine Co Soil & Water Cons            78,388.00 

Pine Co Treasurer                        83,699.20 

Pine County Sheriff  FPI Contract  91,337.99 

PINE HABILITATION & SUPPORTED 

EMPLOYMENT                            100,000.00 

Pine Haven Youth & Family

Serv Inc                                     13,343.77  

Pine Technical & Community

College                                     196,000.00 

Pine/County Of                          331,953.01 

Pitney Bowes                                9,377.52 

Pomp’s Tire Service, Inc              25,120.96 

PRECISION GRADE LLC               28,755.00 

Prefer Paving & Ready-Mix Inc     14,337.00 

PREMIER OUTDOOR

MAINTENANCE LLC                     26,810.00 

Pro-West & Associates

Inc                                             7,363.92 

PSI CONSULTING LLC                   9,900.00 

Purchase Power                          40,354.56 

Q MEDIA PROPERTIES LLC           11,244.00 

Quality Home & Sports Center       5,316.70 

Rabe Excavating, LLC                  19,140.00 

RAMBERG EXCAVATING               54,225.00 

RANGER CHEVROLET                   34,162.00                                                                

RAPID MARINE HAM LAKE            28,678.35

Ratwik Roszak & Maloney Pa         14,680.36                       

Regents Of The U Of Mn              141,505.29 

Reliance Systems                         21,629.12 

Reserve Account                          24,000.00 

RESOURCE TRAINING &

SOLUTIONS                            3,404,774.50 

Roberts Excavating                      50,860.00 

ROCON PAVING                           14,123.14 

Ron’s Roll-Off Service                   24,878.08 

Root-Larsen/Jamie                       56,290.01 

RS Eden - RSI Laboratories            7,542.08 

Rydberg & Sons, Inc.                 216,556.68  

S & R REINFORCING INC            674,796.00 

SANDBERG CONSTRUCTION INC   61,260.00 

Sandstone Napa                            9,943.99 

Sauser’s Hardware                         5,442.29 

SCHAAF/WILLIAM                        40,809.79 

SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC       14,200.00 

School District No.  97                597,970.80 

School District No. 139               189,187.56 

School District No. 2165           2,225,733.02 

SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 2580    2,469,191.54 

School District No. 314                167,270.40 

School District No. 577                906,801.58 

School District No. 578             3,528,847.99 

SCOTT WILLIAMS TRUCKING INC   12,500.00 

SEACHANGE PRINT INNOVATIONS  34,624.16 

SECOND HARVEST HEARTLAND      22,275.00 

SHAFFER PROFESSIONAL SERVICE 17,275.00 

SHAMROCK TRUCKING                  18,871.10 

SHI INTERNATIONAL CORP           217,979.00 

SHRED-IT USA LLC                          5,298.65 

Slims Texaco Service                     30,162.50 

SMITHS DETECTION                      21,769.00 

Snake River Watershed Board          9,968.00 

Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC    28,781.22 

ST CLOUD ACOUSTICS INC              9,900.00 

ST CROIX RIVER ASSOCIATION      20,445.00 

St Croix River Ed Dist Scred           13,226.00 

STAR QUALITY GLASS                   74,346.94 

STEINHAGEN/RITA CLARE               7,016.49 

STEPP MFG. INC                           12,443.64 

Straight Arrow Enduro Riders         17,680.62 

STRANSKY CONSTRUCTION LLC     54,471.00 

Summerland Excavating, Inc            5,790.00 

SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT 

LLC                                             301,498.62 

SUPERIOR VISION INSURANCE INC  7,320.89 

Swanson Funeral Chapel Inc           17,549.27 

TALON SANITATION LLC                 10,361.19 

TEAMSTERS LOCAL 320               631,535.45 

Teen Focus Recovery Center           28,430.97 

TEPSA/ZACHARY                             5,400.00 

The Hills Youth & Family Services    45,252.48 

THE STANDARD                           103,534.68 

Therapeutic Services Agency, Inc.   35,338.49 

THRIFTY WHITE PHARMACY           16,050.06 

TIENEY.                                      411,207.56 

TIRE AGGREGATE LLC                     9,289.00 

Tobies                                          17,408.49 

TOWN OF ARLONE                         76,212.73 

Town Of Arna                                84,938.26 

TOWN OF BARRY                           89,098.18 

TOWN OF BIRCH CREEK               130,677.98 

Town Of Bremen                          104,692.53 

Town Of Brook Park                      119,139.27 

TOWN OF BRUNO                           39,711.40 

Town Of Chengwatana                   287,870.77 

Town Of Clover                               42,082.82 

Town Of Crosby                              41,553.34 

Town Of Danforth                           43,123.22 

TOWN OF DELL GROVE                 114,317.90 

Town Of Finlayson                          97,294.30 

Town Of Fleming                            47,221.39 

Town Of Hinckley                          133,051.85 

Town Of Kerrick                              65,890.93 

TOWN OF KETTLE RIVER                129,280.36 

Town Of Mission Creek                   145,651.51 

Town Of Munch                               76,786.25 

Town Of New Dosey                        86,016.61 

TOWN OF NICKERSON                    66,178.34 

Town Of Norman                           107,333.00 

Town Of Ogema                              66,781.50 

Town Of Park                                  26,405.24 

Town Of Partridge                          165,649.73 

Town Of Pine City                           438,318.37 

Town Of Pine Lake                          165,560.56 

Town Of Pokegama                         622,552.31 

Town Of Royalton                           241,553.78 

Town Of Sandstone                         158,925.97 

Town Of Sturgeon Lake                   192,674.64 

Town Of Wilma                                 54,922.89 

Town Of Windemere                        451,274.91 

Township Disposal District                 62,015.20 

TRIMIN SYSTEMS INC                       22,543.00 

TRITECH SOFTWARE SYSTEMS         111,924.40 

TRUENORTH STEEL INC                     13,730.32 

U S MARSHALS SERVICE (USMS)       20,435.00 

UNIQUE SOFTWARE CORPORATION     6,112.00 

UNITEDHEALTH GROUP                     66,000.00 

UTILITY ASSOCIATES INC                242,660.00 

Van Iwaarden Associates                     7,500.00 

Veolia Environmental Services            33,046.01 

Verizon Wireless                              145,584.89 

Village Ranch Residential Facility         12,233.50 

VOYANT COMMUNICATIONS LLC         21,854.56 

Walmart Business                               7,825.99 

Washington-Ramsey Co. Wheelers

Atv Club                                          18,575.77 

Wellness in the Woods Inc                  9,642.74 

West Group                                     24,596.44 

Widseth Smith Nolting & Assoc Inc    24,641.08 

Willow River School Dist 577             10,872.00 

WINDEMERE TOWNSHIP LAKES 

ASSOCIATION                                  14,847.02 

WOISCHKE’S ENTERPRISES LLC        15,252.15 

WSB AND ASSOCIATES                   113,318.59 

Ziegler Inc.                                    197,345.66

  

A Summary of Governmental Funds Revenues and Expenditures

  

                     For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

 

Major Funds

  
 

General

Fund

Road and

Bridge

Fund

Health & Human

Services Fund

Land Management Fund

Clean Water Partnership Program

General Obligation Courthouse Bond

Other Governmental Funds

Total Governmental Funds

Revenues

          

  Taxes

$

10,905,844

$

3,345,414

$

3,950,168

$

                 -  

$

-     

$

1,010,488

$

1,678,575

$

20,890,489

  Special Assessments

 

4,237

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

185,823

 

-

 

-

 

190,060

  Licenses and permits

 

201,701

 

35,085

 

8,850

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

245,636

  Intergovernmental

 

4,479,694

 

8,805,973

 

6,857,022

 

43,850

 

-

 

16,473

 

3,917,919

 

24,120,931

  Charges for services

 

2,237,685

 

194,641

 

878,596

 

-

 

2,976

 

-

 

1,338

 

3,315,236

  Fines and forfeits

 

44,557

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

44,557

  Gifts and contributions

 

120,303

 

-

 

2,924

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

123,227

  Investment earnings

 

196,269

 

-

 

1,129

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(2,764)

 

194,634

  Miscellaneous

 

836,270

 

67,229

 

268,684

 

  1,525,324

 

-

 

-

 

205,000

 

2,902,507

Total Revenues

$

19,026,560

$

12,448,342

$

11,967,373

$

1,569,174

$

188,799

$

1,026,961

$

5,800,068

$

 52,027,277

                 

Expenditures

                

  Current

                

    General government

$

6,350,453

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

676,158

$

7,026,611

    Public safety

 

10,881,998

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

      -    

 

-

 

984,348

 

11,866,346

    Highways and streets 

 

-

 

13,907,083

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

13,907,083

    Sanitation

 

498,333

   

               -

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

498,333

    Human services

 

-

 

-

 

9,468,922

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

9,468,922

    Health

 

               - 

 

-

 

1,483,281

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

146,037

 

1,629,318

    Culture and recreation

 

363,736

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

363,736

    Conservation

 

315,516

 

-

 

-

 

852,762

 

600,716

 

-

 

-

 

1,768,994

    Economic development

  

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

1,563,472

 

1,563,472

  Capital Outlay

 

               - 

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

               -

 

-

 

528,425

 

528,425

  Intergovernmental

 

               - 

 

532,297

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

532,297

  Debt service

                

    Principal

 

6,330 

 

                -

 

               -

 

              -

 

41,818

 

665,000

 

945,000

 

1,658,148

    Interest

 

-    

 

                  -

 

-

 

-

 

8,641

 

283,100

 

478,213

 

769,954

    Admin-fiscal charges

 

             -

 

                -

 

               -

 

               -

 

-

 

155,917

 

18,494

 

174,411

Total Expenditures

$

18,416,366

$

14,439,380

$

10,952,203

$

852,762

$

651,175

$

1,104,017

$

5,340,147

$

51,756,050

                 

Excess of Revenues

  Over (Under) Expenditures

$

610,194

$

(1,991,038)

$

1,015,170

$

716,412

$

(462,376)

$

(77,056)

$

459,921

$

271,227

                 

Other Financing 

  Sources (Uses)

                

  Transfers In

$

480,573

$

                -

$

              -

$

              -

$

              -

$

              -

$

              -

$

546,169

  Transfers Out

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

(480,573)

 

              -

 

              -

 

              -

 

(480,573)

  Proceeds from bonds

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

             -

 

  7,545,000

 

765,000

 

8,310,000

  Premium on sale of bonds

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

             -

 

     640,284

 

60,998

 

701,282

  Proceeds from MPCA loan

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

   606,218

 

              -

 

-

 

606,218

  Proceeds from Sale of   

  Assets

 

-

 

53,615

 

-

 

              -

 

              -

 

              -

 

              -

 

53,615

Total Other Financing

  Sources (Uses)

$

480,573

$

53,615

$

              -

$

(480,573)

$

              606,218

$

             8,185,284  

$

825,998

$

$9,671,115

                 

Net Change in Fund Balances

$

1,090,767

$

(1,937,423)

$

1,015,170

$

235,839

$

143,842

$

8,108,228

$

1,285,919

$

9,942,342

Fund Balances – Beginning of Year

 

5,730,611

 

2,354,188

 

1,730,445

 

1,165,275

 

93,064

 

1,204,372

 

1,757,236

 

14,035,191

Change in Inventories

 

-

 

150,444

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

-

 

150,444

Fund Balances – End of Year

$

6,821,378

$

567,209

$

2,745,615

$

1,401,114

$

236,906

$

9,312,600

$

3,043,155

$

24,127,977

Summary of Pine County’s Statement of Activities

For the Year Ended December 31, 2020

    

Program

Revenues

 

Net

 

Expenses

  

Functions/programs

        

  Primary government

        

    Governmental activities

        

      General government

$

7,658,918

 

$

5,319,992 

 

$

    (2,338,926)

      Public safety

 

11,135,602 

  

2,352,111 

  

(8,783,491)

      Highways and streets

 

8,037,732

  

10,364,871

  

2,327,139

      Sanitation

 

497,822

  

364,676

  

(133,146)

      Human services

 

 9,488,423 

  

6,770,177

  

(2,718,246)

      Health

 

1,545,288

  

991,587

  

(553,701)

      Culture and recreation

 

363,736 

  

-

  

(363,736)

      Conservation of natural resources

 

1,953,909 

  

2,224,095

  

270,186

      Economic development 

 

1,566,581 

  

582,711

  

(983,870)

      Interest

 

960,292

  

-

  

(960,292)

    Total primary government

$

43,208,303

 

$

28,970,220 

 

$

(14,238,083)

         

    General revenues

        

      Property taxes

      

$

19,351,539 

      Sales tax

       

1,430,184

      Other taxes

       

714,445

      Grants and Contributions

       

2,691,660

       Investment earnings

       

194,634

      Other general revenues

       

249,629

    Total general revenues

       

24,632,091

         

    Net change in net position

      

$

10,394,008 

Summary of Pine County’s Statement of Net Position

December 31, 2020

 

Primary 

Government

 

Governmental

Activities

Assets

  

  Cash and investments

$

              23,857,371 

  Receivables

 

3,871,505 

  Capital assets

  

    Non-depreciable

 

4,679,547 

    Depreciable, net of accumulated depreciation

 

115,857,923

  Inventories

 

592,007 

  Prepaid items

 

250,094 

  Due from other governments

 

4,833,492

Total Assets

$

153,941,949

   

Deferred Outflows of Resources

  

  Refunding Deferred Charge on Bonds

$

1,436,829

  Deferred Other Postemployment Benefit Outflows

 

543,501

  Deferred Pension Outflows

 

3,133,927

Total Deferred Outflows of Resources

$

5,114,257

   

Liabilities

  

  Payables

$

2,851,650 

  Customer Deposits

 

16,957

  Due to Other Governments

 

623,313

  Unearned revenue

 

35,289

  Accrued Interest Payable

 

348,416

  Long term liabilities

  

    Due within one year

 

1,772,127 

    Due in more than one year

 

34,824,577

    Net pension liability

 

12,975,057

    Net other post-employment benefits liability

 

2,655,693 

Total Liabilities

$

56,103,079 

   

Deferred Inflows of Resources

  

  Deferred pension inflows

$

3,034,001

  Deferred other post-employment benefits inflows

 

72,754

  Deferred pension inflows

$

3,106,755

   

Net Position

  

  Net investment in capital assets

$

95,893,437

  Restricted

 

13,190,973

  Unrestricted

 

(9,238,048) 

Total Net Position

$

99,846,362

   

The full financial statement is on file at the office of the County Audito

 

