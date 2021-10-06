HYDRANT FLUSHING
City of Pine City Utilities Customers
The City of Pine City will be flushing hydrants from September 21, 2021 through October 15, 2021.
Residents may notice some discoloration in the water during this time. Therefore, we recommend NOT running HOT water until your COLD water starts to run clear.
If you have seen our crews in your area, we recommend that you AVOID WASHING WHITE CLOTHES UNTIL YOU HAVE DONE A LOAD OF DARKS FIRST!
If you happen to wash whites and they look yellow, you can get iron out from your local hardware stores.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-79
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Myrna Adrianne Bender,
also known as Myrna A. Bender, also known as Myrna Bender,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 11. 2021, at 2:45 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of John Vosberg, whose address is 10197 Park Circle, Pine City, MN 55063 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 09/16/2021
/s/ Patrick Flanagan
Patrick Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Attorney for Petitioner
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-77
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Curtis Leo Chromulak a/k/a Curtis L. Chromulak,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 1, 2021 at 9: 00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated January 10, 2012, and for the appointment of Marilyn Ann Pelz, whose address is 523 Dogwood Street, Isanti Minnesota 55040 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 09/15/2021
/s/ Patrick Flanagan
Patrick Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Spear & Swanson Law Office
David Spear
MN# 103834
615 – 3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-7586
Facsimile: 320-629-1065
e-mail: dspear@spearswanson.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 2021
Public notice – MNDNR Fisheries proposed regulation change
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold an open house meeting to receive public comment on proposed sunfish regulation changes for Cross and Pokegama Lakes and the connecting Snake River in Pine County on October 20, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pokegama Lake Association building (12965 Lake Line Road, Pine City, MN 55063).
The proposed special regulation will reduce the daily limit for sunfish on these lakes and the connecting river from 20 to 10 fish. The purpose of the proposed change is to protect the existing quality size structure. If adopted, the special regulation will go into effect March 1, 2022.
Comments may also be submitted through October 30 by calling the Hinckley DNR Fisheries office at 320-384-7721 or by emailing hinckley.fisheries@state.mn.us. Comments can also be made online by visiting mndnr.gov/sunfish and taking the online survey.
Contribution of comments via email, phone or the online survey is preferred at this time.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 2021
INVITATION TO BID
Sale of Piano
Notice is hereby given that Pine City School District is offering for sale an Everett Console Upright Piano to the highest bidder. The piano is between 50-60 years old and has been well used in the public school system. The piano is located at Pine City Elementary School and may be inspected by contacting the Elementary Office at 320.629.4212.
Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope marked Piano and include the name and phone number of the bidder. Bids will be opened at the Pine City High School Board Room at 12:00 Noon on Monday October 11, 2021. The minimum bid is $50.00.
Sealed bids shall be delivered to: Jill Nolan, Business Manager
Pine City School District
1400 Main Street SouthPine City, MN 55063
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept 30, Oct. 7, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF PINE
IN DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: CHIPS – Permanency
Court File No. 58-JV-21-45
SUMMONS AND NOTICE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS MATTER
In the matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Lucille Rose Kingbird
NOTICE TO: Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320 Pine City Minnesota 55063, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 320, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, on November 19, 2021, at 3:00 PM or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
WITNESS, the Honorable Heather M Wynn
Judge of District Court
BY: Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Sept. 23, 30, Oct. 7, 2021
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON THE FINAL PLAT, THE HOOK STREET, LINDEN TREE ROAD
Notice is hereby given that the Pokegama Township Town Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing on Thursday, the 14th of October, 2021, 7:00 pm, at the Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd. Pine City. The purpose of this hearing is to review the application for the Final Plat known as “Hook Street Plan, Linden Tree Rd.”, Section 23; Township 39; Range 22. The Developer and applicant of the Property is Jacob Kruse/ Landmasters Holdings, LLC of Pine City
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: 10-4-2021
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 7, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING AND
SPECIAL PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING
City of Pine City
315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Thursday October 21, 2021, beginning approximately at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall located at 315 Main Street South, Pine City, Minnesota and via RingCentral Zoom Meeting: https://www.google.com/url?q=https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1468905941&sa=D&source=calendar&ust=1633448136464272&usg=AOvVaw2VTG4kBbggc5PIHDoGR4Cd or call +1 623-404-9000 Meeting ID: 1468905941
ZONING AMENDMENT
A zoning amendment request from the City of Pine City to consider amending Chapter 10, Section 10.200.0920 of the Municipal Development Ordinance to allow residential uses on the first floor within the Mixed Use (MXU) district.
DEVELOPMENT SITE PLAN
A development site plan review for The Village Apartments, LLC and Cole Newman, on the new construction of a 25 unit multi-family residential building, located at 320 3rd Street SE within the Mixed Use (MXU) and Shoreland Districts, also referred to as parcel #42.5188.000 & 42.5186.000.
This is a special meeting of the Planning Commission, as the regularly scheduled Planning Commission meeting is held on the 4th Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Scott Hildebrand
City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Oct. 7, 2021
