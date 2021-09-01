STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
IN DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other: Civil
Court File No. 58-CV-21-380
SUMMONS
Cassandra Cederstrom,
Plaintiff,
vs.
Servion, Inc., Paul D. Maloney, Carole J. Maloney, Northview Bank, Roy Sebald, Margaret Sebald, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Servion Inc., Paul D. Maloney, Carole J. Maloney, Northview Bank, Roy Sebald, Margaret Sebald, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼ of NW¼) of Section Twenty-nine (29), Township Forty-three (43), Range Nineteen (19), beginning at a point 33 feet south and 190 feet due east of the Northwest corner of the NW¼ of said Section 29; thence running due South a distance of 198.7 feet; thence due east a distance of 40 feet; thence due North a distance of 198.7 feet; thence due west a distance of 40 feet to the point of beginning.
The South 10 feet of said described plot to be reserved for alley purposes.
AND
That part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NW¼ of NW¼) of Section Twenty-nine (29), Township Forty-three (43), Range Nineteen (19), described as follows: Beginning at a point 33 feet south and 120 feet east of the Northwest corner of NW¼ of said Section 29; thence running South a distance of 188.7 feet; thence east 70 feet; thence North 188.7 feet; thence West 70 feet to the place of beginning; LESS the following described premises: That part of the NW¼ of NW¼ of Section 29, Township 43, Range 19, beginning at a point 33 feet South and 120 feet east of the Northwest corner of the NW¼ of said Section 19; thence running due South a distance of 187.7 feet; thence due East a distance of 20 feet; thence due North a distance of 187.7 feet; thence due West a distance of 20 feet to the point of beginning.
Pine County, Minnesota
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Determining that Plaintiff is the owner of the subject property described above in fee simple, and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
TROTH LAW, LLC
Dated: August 6, 2021
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiff
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. #0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 12, 19, Sept. 2, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-CV-21-234
Land Title Summons in Application for Registration of Land
In the matter of the Application of Daniel E. Carlson to register the title to the following described real estate situated in Pine County, Minnesota, namely:
That part of Government Lot 2, Section 28, Township 39, Range 21, Pine County, Minnesota, formally platted at Lot 11, Block 4 and the south half of the adjacent Alley No. 3, as bound by the northerly extensions of the east and west lines of said Lot 11, all of the recorded plat of “VENHOVEN AND BRANDES FIRST ADDITION TO PINE CITY” on file and of record in the office of the Pine County Recorder, of said County.
Applicant(s) vs.
Northwoods Bank of Minnesota; Federal National Mortgage Association; Heirs and devisees, known and unknown, of any of the above named persons who may be deceased; and All persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described in the application herein,
Defendants,
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Application within 20 days after service of this Summons upon you. An answer is only required if you want to object to registration of the property as requested by the Applicant. If you fail to answer within 20 days, the Applicant in this proceeding will apply to the court for the relief demanded in the Application without further notice to you. Your Answer must be e-filed by your attorney. If you do not have an attorney, you may e-file the Answer, or the Answer may be filed by mailing it to: Pine County Court Administration, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN 55063 with a check payable to District Court Administrator for $295.00 for filing fee, or with an order waiving the fee.
You should also serve your answer on the Applicant’s attorney, or the Applicant, if self-represented, within the 20 days.
/s/ Elizabeth Olson
Elizabeth Olson
Witness, District Court Administrator of said Court in said County, this 10th day of August 2021.
APPROVED FOR FILING
/s/ Daniel W. Blake
Daniel W. Blake
Examiner of Titles
TROTH LAW, LLC
Dated: August 10, 2021
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. #0395709
Attorney for Applicant
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 19, 26, Sept. 2, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-67
NOTICE OF INFORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
In Re: Estate of
Andrew Frank Saumer
a/k/a Andrew F. Saumer
a/k/a Andrew Saumer
a/k/a Andy Saumer
Decedent.
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Probate of Will and Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar, along with a Will dated January 8, 2003. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Steven Saumer, whose address is 6559 Raspberry Road, Pine City, MN 55063, and Ann Crider, whose address is 19183 Knob Road, Grasston, MN 55030 to serve as the co-personal representatives of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as co-personal representatives or may object to the appointment of the co-personal representatives. Any objection to the appointment of the co-personal representatives must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the co-personal representatives have the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: August 23, 2021
/s/ Peggy Zdom
Peggy Zdom
Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
CABAK LAW, LLC
John M. Cabak
MN# 0388929
243 Main Street S,
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-2529
Facsimile: 855-629-2500
e-mail: john@cabaklaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR APPLICANTS
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-73
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
Estate of Robert Wayne Skorczewski,
a/k/a Robert W. Skorczewski, and Robert Skorczewski,
Decedent
Nathan R. Barghini has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on October 11th, 2021, at 9:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Dr., Pine City, MN 55063, on the petition.
The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing and publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat.§ 524.1-401(3).
BY THE COURT
Dated: 08/24/2021
/s/ Heather M. Wynn
Heather M. Wynn
Judge of District Court
Kris Cunningham
Court Administrator
Henson & Efron, P.A.
Christopher J. Burns #0293350
Address: 225 S. Sixth Street,
Suite 1600
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Telephone: 612-339-2500
Facsimile: 612-339-6364
e-mail: cburns@hensonefron.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 2, 9, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-69
NOTICE TO CREDITORS: FOREIGN PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE ACTING IN MINNESOTA
Estate of Barbara Valentino,
Decedent
Notice is given that Marci A. Rich, residing at 38902 County Road 153, Albany, Minnesota, 56307 is the domiciliary foreign Personal Representative (“Personal Representative”) for the estate of Barbara L. Valentino, a resident of the State of Arizona.
On August 9, 2021, the Personal Representative filed with the Court a document stating an intention to exercise, as to assets in Minnesota, all powers of a local Personal Representative and to maintain actions and proceeding in Minnesota in accordance with Minnesota Statutes section 524.4-205.
Notice is also given that any Minnesota creditor who objects to the Personal Representative’s exercise of power over assets in Minnesota must file a written objection within 60 days from the Personal Representative’s filing. If no objections are filed, the representative may, after the expiration of the 60 day period, exercise all powers of a local Personal Representative.
Dated: Aug. 10, 2021
/s/ Elizabeth Olson
Elizabeth Olson
Court Administrator
Filed in District Court
State of Minnesota
Attorney for Foreign Personal Representative
James F. Bodin
Attorney at Law
2091 County Road D, Suite A
Maplewood, MN 55109
Attorney License No: 0009283
Telephone: (651) 777-7601
FAX: (651) 777-7602
Email: jamesbodin@gmail.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 2021
