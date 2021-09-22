SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, August 9, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School 7th Grade Commons
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the 7th Grade Commons on Monday, August 9, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Wendy Leibel called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade,
Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin.
Absent: None
Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.
Motion by Ames second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the agenda including the following additions:
1. Employment — Kelly Huettl, 2021-22 New 6th Grade Teacher Mentor, at an annual salary of $300.00, effective 08/25/2021.
Megan Moulton, 2021-22 New 3rd Grade Teacher Mentor, at an annual salary of $300.00, effective 08/25/2021.
Felicia Madsen, 2021-22 New 1st Grade Teacher Mentor, at an annual salary of $300.00, effective 08/25/2021.
2. M. Safe Schools Plan with Resolution.
Acknowledge Staff-Paula Foley.
Motion by Palmblade second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.
Approve the July 28, 2021 special meeting minutes.
Approve the July 2021 bills to date as listed.
Approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date Amount
7/8/2021 $750,000
Transfer from Transfer to
PMA/MN Trust Stearns Bank
Description
Payroll/Cash Flow
EMPLOYMENT
Sheryl Stearns, Homecoming Advisor, at an annual salary of $608.00, effective 08/16/2021.
Dylan Kringstad, Assistant Boys Basketball Coach, at an annual salary of $3,229.00, effective 11/2021.
Mary Macho, Kindergarten New Teacher Mentor, at an annual salary of $300.00, effective 08/25/2021.
Teri Borich, SPED New Teacher Mentor, at an annual salary of $300.00, effective 08/25/2021.
Motion by Peterson second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.
The following resolution was moved by Nos-Tollefson and seconded by Geisler.
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
Donor: Dr. Barry Item: $1,500.00
Designated Purpose (if any): Girls Tennis Program
Donor: Pine City Basketball Booster Club Item: $800.00
Designated Purpose (if any): Noah Shooting System for Boys/Girls Basketball
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin.
Nay: None Absent: None
Motion by Cavallin second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the following revised policies.
Policy 410, Family and Medical Leave Policy
Policy 413, Harassment and Violence
Policy 414, Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse
Policy 415, Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults
Policy 506, Student Discipline
Policy 514, Bullying Prohibition Policy
Policy 522, Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process
Policy 524, Internet, Computer, and Equipment Usage Policy
Policy 613, Graduation Requirements
Policy 616, School District System Accountability
Policy 806, Crisis Management Policy
Policy 902, Use of School District Facilities and Equipment
Policy 606, Selection and Objection of Instructional Text, Materials and Content
Policy 208, Development, Adoption, and Implementation of Policies
Policy 721, Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources
Policy 305, Policy Implementation
Policy 306, Administrator Code of Ethics
Policy 526, Hazing Prohibition
Policy 529, Staff Notification of Violent Behavior by Students
Policy 103, Complaints - Students, Employees, Parents, Other Persons
Motion by Ames second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the Board Standards Task Force (Board Standards and Standards
Plan Framework, Organizational Chart and Employee Goal Setting Document). The Communication Flow Chart tabled to the September board meeting.
Motion by Palmblade second by Ames and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Angela Vacinek, effective 09/01/21.
Motion by Peterson second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Carolyn Clark, effective 12/31/21.
Motion by Cavallin second by ____ and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Margaret Kick, effective 08/09/21.
Motion by Palmblade second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Dragon Online Academy (now referred to as the Pine City
Schools Online Academy) for the 2021-22 school year.
Motion by Leibel second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Health Insurance Renewal.
Employee Handbook Additions moved to Discussion Items.
Safe Schools Plan and Resolution:
The following resolution was moved by Nos-Tollefson and seconded by Geislser.
District 578 Board Resolution
Health and Safety Measures for the 2021-2022 School Year
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes Section 123B.09 vests the care, management, and control of independent districts in the school board; and
WHEREAS, the Superintendent of Independent School District 578 [hereinafter the “Superintendent”] is responsible for the management of the schools, the administration of all School District policies, and is directly accountable to the School Board; and
WHEREAS, when responsibilities are not specifically prescribed nor School District policy applicable, the Superintendent shall use personal and professional judgment, subject to review by the School Board, pursuant to School District Policy 302, Superintendent; and
WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the Minnesota Department of Health (“MDH”) have determined that the COVID-19 pandemic is currently ongoing and may remain ongoing for an unknown time; and
WHEREAS, the Minnesota Department of Education (“MDE”) has issued and may continue to issue written guidance for Minnesota schools on educational issues related to COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, the MDH has issued and may continue to issue written guidance for Minnesota schools on public health issues related to COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, Pine County Public Health and Human Services have issued and will continue to issue guidance for Pine County schools on public health issues related to COVID- 19; and
WHEREAS, the Superintendent and the administration of the School District have conferred with the School Board regarding COVID-19 health and safety measures, the current CDC, MDE, MDH , and Pine County requirements for each, and other relevant information; and
WHEREAS, based upon the collective consideration of these factors, the Superintendent has recommended to the School Board that:
Prevention Strategies:
1. All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District 578 buildings, regardless of vaccination status, are recommended to follow the strategies of physical distancing, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and disinfection, contact tracing, screening testing, and staying home when sick as defined in the “CDC Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools.”
Masking:
1. All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District – 578 buildings are not required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Individuals may voluntarily wear a mask if they so choose. be implemented at the commencement of the 2021-2022 school year.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No.578 as follows:
Section 1: The Superintendent is hereby directed to implement the following health and safety measures to open the 2021-2022 school year:
Prevention Strategies:
All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District 578 buildings, regardless of vaccination status, are recommended to follow the strategies of physical distancing, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and disinfection, contact tracing, screening testing, and staying home when sick as defined in the “CDC Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools.”
Masking:
All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District – [insert number] buildings are not required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Individuals may voluntarily wear a mask if they so choose.
Section 2: The Superintendent is hereby authorized, after consultation with the School Board Chair and notification to the School Board, to select and implement different health and safety measures for the School District or any specific school buildings without School Board action if the Superintendent reasonably believes that prompt implementation of different health and safety measures is necessary, and that constraints of time and public health considerations render it impractical to hold a School Board meeting e health and safety measures selected and implemented by the Superintendent shall continue in effect unless and until the School Board, in consultation with the Superintendent and appropriate school district staff and public health officials, deems it in the best interest of the School District and its students to implement different health and safety measures.
Section 3: The Superintendent will provide regular updates to the School Board regarding the School District’s efforts to implement COVID-19 related educational and public health guidance issued by the MDE and the MDH, respectively.
Adopted this 9th day of August, 2021.
The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:
Aye: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin.
Nay: None Absent: None
Student Handbooks and Site Discipline Procedures tabled until September Board Meeting.
Meeting adjourned at 9:11 p.m.
JacLynn Cavallin
Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Sept. 23, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF PINE
IN DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: CHIPS – Permanency
Court File No. 58-JV-21-45
SUMMONS AND NOTICE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS MATTER
In the matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Lucille Rose Kingbird
NOTICE TO: Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320 Pine City Minnesota 55063, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 320, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, on November 19, 2021, at 3:00 PM or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
WITNESS, the Honorable Heather M Wynn
Judge of District Court
BY: Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Sept. 23, 30, Oct. 7, 2021
NOTICE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
The following Pine County Tax-Forfeited Properties contains personal property formerly owned by:
Tanya Gebhart: parcel 33.6075.000 and 33.6100.000 and Mary Cooper: 06.5019.000
For arrangements to claim property call Pine County Land Department at (320) 216-4225.
Unclaimed property will be sold or disposed of after October 31, 2021.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 23, 2021
