SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578

PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063

Monday, August 9, 2021 @ 6:30 P.M.

Pine City High School 7th Grade Commons

The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the 7th Grade Commons on Monday, August 9, 2021 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.

Chair Wendy Leibel called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.

Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade,

Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin.

Absent: None

Also present was Superintendent Mrs. Foley.

Motion by Ames second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to approve the agenda including the following additions:

1. Employment — Kelly Huettl, 2021-22 New 6th Grade Teacher Mentor, at an annual salary of $300.00, effective 08/25/2021.

Megan Moulton, 2021-22 New 3rd Grade Teacher Mentor, at an annual salary of $300.00, effective 08/25/2021.

Felicia Madsen, 2021-22 New 1st Grade Teacher Mentor, at an annual salary of $300.00, effective 08/25/2021.

2. M. Safe Schools Plan with Resolution.

Acknowledge Staff-Paula Foley.

Motion by Palmblade second by Ames and carried unanimously to approve the consent agenda.

Approve the July 28, 2021 special meeting minutes.

Approve the July 2021 bills to date as listed.

Approve the following electronic fund transfers:

Date                    Amount    

7/8/2021             $750,000

Transfer from       Transfer to     

PMA/MN Trust     Stearns Bank     

Description

Payroll/Cash Flow

EMPLOYMENT

Sheryl Stearns, Homecoming Advisor, at an annual salary of $608.00, effective 08/16/2021.

Dylan Kringstad, Assistant Boys Basketball Coach, at an annual salary of $3,229.00, effective 11/2021.

Mary Macho, Kindergarten New Teacher Mentor, at an annual salary of $300.00, effective 08/25/2021.

Teri Borich, SPED New Teacher Mentor, at an annual salary of $300.00, effective 08/25/2021.

Motion by Peterson second by Nos-Tollefson and carried unanimously to approve the Treasurer’s Report.

The following resolution was moved by Nos-Tollefson and seconded by Geisler.

RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and

WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:

Donor: Dr. Barry ­    Item: $1,500.00

Designated Purpose (if any): Girls Tennis Program

Donor: Pine City Basketball Booster Club              Item: $800.00

Designated Purpose (if any): Noah Shooting System for Boys/Girls Basketball

The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:

Aye: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin.

Nay: None Absent: None

Motion by Cavallin second by Leibel and carried unanimously to approve the following revised policies.

Policy 410, Family and Medical Leave Policy

Policy 413, Harassment and Violence

Policy 414, Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse

Policy 415, Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults

Policy 506, Student Discipline

Policy 514, Bullying Prohibition Policy

Policy 522, Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process

Policy 524, Internet, Computer, and Equipment Usage Policy

Policy 613, Graduation Requirements

Policy 616, School District System Accountability

Policy 806, Crisis Management Policy

Policy 902, Use of School District Facilities and Equipment

Policy 606, Selection and Objection of Instructional Text, Materials and Content

Policy 208, Development, Adoption, and Implementation of Policies

Policy 721, Uniform Grant Guidance Policy Regarding Federal Revenue Sources

Policy 305, Policy Implementation

Policy 306, Administrator Code of Ethics

Policy 526, Hazing Prohibition

Policy 529, Staff Notification of Violent Behavior by Students

Policy 103, Complaints - Students, Employees, Parents, Other Persons

Motion by Ames second by Peterson and carried unanimously to approve the Board Standards Task Force (Board Standards and Standards

Plan Framework, Organizational Chart and Employee Goal Setting Document). The Communication Flow Chart tabled to the September board meeting.

Motion by Palmblade second by Ames and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Angela Vacinek, effective 09/01/21.

Motion by Peterson second by Palmblade and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Carolyn Clark, effective 12/31/21.

Motion by Cavallin second by ____ and carried unanimously to accept the retirement of Margaret Kick, effective 08/09/21.

Motion by Palmblade second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Dragon Online Academy (now referred to as the Pine City

Schools Online Academy) for the 2021-22 school year.

Motion by Leibel second by Geisler and carried unanimously to approve the Health Insurance Renewal.

Employee Handbook Additions moved to Discussion Items.

Safe Schools Plan and Resolution:

The following resolution was moved by Nos-Tollefson and seconded by Geislser.

District 578 Board Resolution

Health and Safety Measures for the 2021-2022 School Year

WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes Section 123B.09 vests the care, management, and control of independent districts in the school board; and

WHEREAS, the Superintendent of Independent School District 578 [hereinafter the “Superintendent”] is responsible for the management of the schools, the administration of all School District policies, and is directly accountable to the School Board; and

WHEREAS, when responsibilities are not specifically prescribed nor School District policy applicable, the Superintendent shall use personal and professional judgment, subject to review by the School Board, pursuant to School District Policy 302, Superintendent; and

WHEREAS, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the Minnesota Department of Health (“MDH”) have determined that the COVID-19 pandemic is currently ongoing and may remain ongoing for an unknown time; and

WHEREAS, the Minnesota Department of Education (“MDE”) has issued and may continue to issue written guidance for Minnesota schools on educational issues related to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, the MDH has issued and may continue to issue written guidance for Minnesota schools on public health issues related to COVID-19; and

WHEREAS, Pine County Public Health and Human Services have issued and will continue to issue guidance for Pine County schools on public health issues related to COVID- 19; and

WHEREAS, the Superintendent and the administration of the School District have conferred with the School Board regarding COVID-19 health and safety measures, the current CDC, MDE, MDH , and Pine County requirements for each, and other relevant information; and

WHEREAS, based upon the collective consideration of these factors, the Superintendent has recommended to the School Board that:

Prevention Strategies:

1. All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District 578 buildings, regardless of vaccination status, are recommended to follow the strategies of physical distancing, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and disinfection, contact tracing, screening testing, and staying home when sick as defined in the “CDC Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools.”

Masking:

1. All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District – 578 buildings are not required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Individuals may voluntarily wear a mask if they so choose. be implemented at the commencement of the 2021-2022 school year.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, by the School Board of Independent School District No.578 as follows:

Section 1: The Superintendent is hereby directed to implement the following health and safety measures to open the 2021-2022 school year:

Prevention Strategies:

All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District 578 buildings, regardless of vaccination status, are recommended to follow the strategies of physical distancing, hand washing and respiratory etiquette, cleaning and disinfection, contact tracing, screening testing, and staying home when sick as defined in the “CDC Guidance for COVID-19 Prevention in K-12 Schools.”

Masking:

All staff, students, and visitors within Independent School District – [insert number] buildings are not required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status. Individuals may voluntarily wear a mask if they so choose.

Section 2: The Superintendent is hereby authorized, after consultation with the School Board Chair and notification to the School Board, to select and implement different health and safety measures for the School District or any specific school buildings without School Board action if the Superintendent reasonably believes that prompt implementation of different health and safety measures is necessary, and that constraints of time and public health considerations render it impractical to hold a School Board meeting e health and safety measures selected and implemented by the Superintendent shall continue in effect unless and until the School Board, in consultation with the Superintendent and appropriate school district staff and public health officials, deems it in the best interest of the School District and its students to implement different health and safety measures.

Section 3: The Superintendent will provide regular updates to the School Board regarding the School District’s efforts to implement COVID-19 related educational and public health guidance issued by the MDE and the MDH, respectively.

Adopted this 9th day of August, 2021.

The vote on adoption of the Resolution was as follows:

Aye: Lisa Nos-Tollefson, Candice Ames, Wendy Leibel, Tim Geisler, Becci Palmblade, Dan Peterson, JacLynn Cavallin.

Nay: None Absent: None

Student Handbooks and Site Discipline Procedures tabled until September Board Meeting.

Meeting adjourned at 9:11 p.m.

JacLynn Cavallin

Clerk

Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Sept. 23, 2021

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF PINE 

IN DISTRICT COURT

TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case Type: CHIPS – Permanency 

Court File No. 58-JV-21-45

SUMMONS AND NOTICE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS MATTER

In the matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Lucille Rose Kingbird

NOTICE TO: Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320 Pine City Minnesota 55063, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 320, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, on November 19, 2021, at 3:00 PM or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS, the Honorable Heather M Wynn

Judge of District Court

BY: Amy Willert

Court Administrator

Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Sept. 23, 30, Oct. 7, 2021

NOTICE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY

The following Pine County Tax-Forfeited Properties contains personal property formerly owned by: 

Tanya Gebhart: parcel 33.6075.000 and 33.6100.000 and Mary Cooper: 06.5019.000   

For arrangements to claim property call Pine County Land Department at (320) 216-4225.

Unclaimed property will be sold or disposed of after October 31, 2021.

Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 23, 2021

