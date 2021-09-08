STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-73
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF DESCENT
Estate of Robert Wayne Skorczewski,
a/k/a Robert W. Skorczewski, and Robert Skorczewski,
Decedent
Nathan R. Barghini has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on October 11th, 2021, at 9:00 AM, a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Dr., Pine City, MN 55063, on the petition.
The petition represents that the decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Minnesota. The petition requests the Court determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing and publishing this Notice and Order in accordance with Minn. Stat.§ 524.1-401(3).
BY THE COURT
Dated: 08/24/2021
/s/ Heather M. Wynn
Heather M. Wynn
Judge of District Court
Kris Cunningham
Court Administrator
Henson & Efron, P.A.
Christopher J. Burns #0293350
Address: 225 S. Sixth Street,
Suite 1600
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Telephone: 612-339-2500
Facsimile: 612-339-6364
e-mail: cburns@hensonefron.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 2, 9, 2021
Office of the Minnesota Secretary Of state
Certificate of assumed name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Til’ the Casket Drops Ink
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 525 3rd Ave SE Pine City MN 55063
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Mandie Milhaupt
Address: 525 3rd Ave SE Pine City MN 55063
I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Mandie Milhaupt
Mailing Address: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: tilthecasketdrops@gmail.com
Work Item 1169624600033
Original File Number 1169624600033
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
08/05/2020 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 9, 16, 2021
Rock Creek Council
Unapproved Minutes
August 5, 2021
The Rock Creek City Council meeting was called to order at 7:04PM by Mayor Johnson.
Members present: Ronnie Berdan, Dan Saumer, Don Ramberg and Dick Johnson.
Absent: Skip Stevens Jr.
Others: Curt Kubesh, Amy Thompson, Scott & Candace Cornelius.
Saumer moved seconded by Berdan to approve the July 1, 2021 minutes. Motion carried all in favor.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to approve the variance allowing construction of a half court for basketball closer to State Hwy 70 on city property than city ordinance requires. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve amending Section 1000.32 Building Permits Required, Subd. 1: Permit Required, Section A of the City Zoning Ordinance by removing the word permanent in the first sentence. In the second sentence remove the wording any structure 200 square feet or less. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer moved seconded by Berdan approval of the Liquor Licenses for the Cricket Bar / Angie Prokott. Motion carried all in favor.
Saumer moved seconded by Berdan approval of the Liquor Licenses for the Time Out Bar & Grill / Bob Pasket. Motion carried all in favor.
Saumer moved seconded by Berdan approval of the Off-Sale Liquor License for Midwest Investment LLC/Mini Mart #1. Motion carried all in favor.
Berdan motioned seconded by Ramberg to apply for and use all of the ARPA funds received, by the program end date of December 31, 2024.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan approval of the application LIB-21-003 for a Low Impact Business for Donald Peterman III for the breeding and sale of AKC registered puppies. Motion carried all ayes.
Berdan motioned seconded by Saumer to monetarily support the local historical organization – the Pine County Historical Society with $500.00. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Berdan to approve payment of check #’s 15856 – 15891 and e-transfers totaling $40,898.50. Motion passed all in favor.
Saumer motioned seconded by Berdan to adjourn the City Council meeting at 8:21PM. Motion carried all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Sept. 9, 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Joseph Foster has applied for a certificate of minor subdivision at Pine County parcel 08.0421.000, Section 23, Township 38, Range 21 (Chengwatana Township) as follows:
The applicant has proposed to create (9) nine new residential lots sized 1.17 acres to 3.30 acres, within 1,000’ of Cross Lake, subject to the standards of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance and Pine County Subdivision and Platting Ordinance.
Kenneth Meek, contract purchaser of Pine County parcels 18.0297.000 and 18.0296.000, is requesting a variance at said parcels in Mission Creek Township, Sections 34, Township 40, Range 21 (Mission Creek Township) as follows:
The applicant has a requested a variance from Section 4.01.03 of the Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance in order to create seven new lots, sized 4.0 to 9.3 acres, in which none of the lots have demonstrated two locations that can support a Type I septic system MN 7080.2200-7080.2230.
Joe and Sarah Norring are requesting a variance at 9438 Golf Course Rd SW, Pine City (PID: 26.5318.000), Section 9, Township 38, Range 21 (Pine City Township), as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Section 5.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct a new dwelling at 85’ setback from the ordinary high water level.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. The public may also participate in the public hearing virtually.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 9, 2021
Summary publication
Ordinance #21-08
A hearing was held at the City Council Meeting on September 1, 2021 for Ordinance #21-08 – Amending Chapter 2 Section 235 Fire Department. Recommendation to approve Ordinance #21-08 was then presented to Council. The presented Ordinance was then passed with a waiving of the second reading.
A complete copy of the ordinance is available for viewing at the City Hall office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 9, 2021
Summary publication
Ordinance #21-09
A hearing was held at the City Council Meeting on September 1, 2021 for Ordinance #21-09 – Amending Chapter 2 Section 200.11 Salaries of Mayor and Councilmembers. Recommendation to approve Ordinance #21-09 was then presented to Council. The presented Ordinance was then passed with a waiving of the second read.
A complete copy of the ordinance will be available for viewing at the City Hall office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 9, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.