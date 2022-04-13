NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Green Mountain Properties, LLC
2777 2nd St North
N. St. Paul, MN 55109
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 20, 2019, to Green Mountain Properties, LLC, and filed for record October 14, 2019, as Document #549260 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
East 1/2 of West 1/2 of Southwest 1/4 of Northwest 1/4 (E1/2 of W1/2 of SW1/4 of NW1/4) Section Twenty - Eight (28), Township Forty-Two (42), Range Sixteen (16), subject to an existing highway easement for Pine County State Aid Highway 25 recorded as document 411305 in the office of the Pine County Recorder.
PIO #02.0292.003
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on September 20, 2019, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before June 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $2,924.15
b) 2021 Taxes $ 238.39
b) 2% of Amount in Default $ 63.25
TOTAL DUE: $3,225.79
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees, please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jeffrey Oswald
466 Perro Creek Dr
Bayport, MN 55003
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated December 23, 2020, to Jeffrey Oswald, and filed for record December 23, 2020, as Document #558075 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Northeast Quarter of the Northeast quarter of the Northeast Quarter (NE1/4 of NE1/4 of NE1/4), Section Four (4), Township Forty-four (44), Range Eighteen (18). Subject to: Road Drainage and utility easements running along the North 33 feet thereof and the East 33 feet thereof.
Subject to: An easement to North Pine Electric Cooperative Inc. running along the South 12 feet of the North 45 feet thereof.
PID #07.0051.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on December 23, 2020, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before June 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $3,304.60
b) 2021 Taxes $112.18
b) 2% of Amount in Default $68.34
TOTAL DUE: $ 3,485.12
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jeffrey Oswald
466 Perro Creek Dr
Bayport, MN 55003
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 25, 2018, to Jeffrey Oswald, and filed for record September 25, 2018, as Document #542403 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
South Half of Northeast Quarter of Northeast Quarter (S1/2 of NE1/4 of NE1/4) Section Sixteen (16), Township Thirty-Nine (39), Range Twenty (20); reserving a public easement of existing State Grant-In-Aid snowmobile trail pursuant to Sate of Minnesota regulations; AND reserving for Pine County, its successors and assigns, a highway easement over, under, and across the East 50 feet thereof.
PIO# 08.0152.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on December 21, 2018 under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before June 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $6,820.75
b) 2021 Taxes$447.41
b) 2% of Amount in Default $145.36
TOTAL DUE:$7,413.52
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Jeffrey Oswald
466 Perro Creek Dr
Bayport, MN 55003
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated December 23, 2020, to Jeffrey Oswald, and filed for record December 23, 2020, as Document #558074 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
South Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (S1/2 of SW1/4 of NW1/4), and commencing at the SE corner of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 of NW1/4); thence North along the East boundary of said Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 of NW1/4) a distance of 1083.06 feet to the point of beginning of the tract to be described; thence South on the East boundary of said Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 of NW1/4) a distance of 423.06 feet; thence West at right angles with said East boundary of said Southwest Quarter of Northwest Quarter (SW1/4 of NW1/4) a distance of 739.20 feet; thence in a Northeasterly direction to the point of beginning all in Section Twenty-two (22), Township Forty (4), Range Twenty-one (21).
PIO# 18.0195.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on December 23, 2020, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before June 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $1,585.83
b) 2021 Taxes $56.09
b) 2% of Amount in Default $32.84
TOTAL DUE: $1,674.76
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Eric L Pederson &
Jessica E & Hiedi E Philstrom
P.O. Box 312
Pine City, MN 55063
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated March 12, 2019, to Eric L Pederson & Jessica E & Hiedi E Philstrom, and filed for record March 13, 2019, as Document #545300 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Lot 5, Block 1, Rock Creek Estates, A Division of Gallagher Farm
PIO #43.5090.000
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on March 12, 2019, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment and 2021 Taxes have not been paid.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before JUNE 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $4,208.85
b) 2021 Taxes$208.21
c) 2% of Amount in Default $88.34
TOTAL DUE: $4,505.40
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-CV-22-137
SUMMONS
Anton Gaborik, by his attorney
in fact, Janet Gaborik,
Plaintiff
vs.
Austin’s Land, LLC, Ernest E. Kretzschmar, deceased; the unknown heirs of Ernest E. Kretzschmar, Anton Ponos, deceased; the unknown heirs of Anton Ponos, Andrew Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Andrew Gaborik; Ferdin Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Ferdin Gaborik; Paul Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Paul Gaborik; Joseph Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Joseph Gaborik; Frances Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Frances Gaborik; Elizabeth Miniarikova, deceased; the unknown heirs of Elizabeth Miniarikova; Agatha Dvorscikova, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Austin’s Land, LLC, Ernest E. Kretzschmar, deceased; the unknown heirs of Ernest E. Kretzschmar, Anton Ponos, deceased; the unknown heirs of Anton Ponos, Andrew Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Andrew Gaborik; Ferdin Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Ferdin Gaborik; Paul Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Paul Gaborik; Joseph Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Joseph Gaborik;Frances Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Frances Gaborik; Elizabeth Miniarikova, deceased; the unknown heirs of Elizabeth Miniarikova; Agatha Dvorscikova, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein
1.YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the st01y, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to paiiicipate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Starting from the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NWl/4 of NWl/4), Section Thirty-two (32), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty (20), thence nine hundred and ninety feet (990) East to a point of beginning, thence thirteen hundred and twenty feet (1320) South to a point, thence three hundred and thirty feet (330) East to a point, thence thirteen hundred and twenty feet (1320) North to a point, thence three hundred and thirty feet (330) West back to point of beginning. Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Determining that Plaintiff is the owner of the subject property described above in fee simple; and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint; and revising the legal description as described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Dated this 23rd day of March, 2022
Troth Law, LLC
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiff
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. No. 0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 7, 14, 21, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) is considering a request for Federal assistance from Pine Technical and Community College to construct a Technical Trade Labs, Renovation and Addition in Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota for the purpose of updating learning spaces and supporting the expansion of workforce development opportunities. Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended, EDA is conducting an environmental assessment (EA) of the proposed project.
The project includes the renovation of, and addition to, the technical/trades applied learning labs. The project will be located at 900 4th Street SE, Pine City MN 55063 The purpose of the project is to provide collaborative space for high-tech training. Project information is available for review at Suite 40, 900 4th Street SE Pine City MN, or by calling 320/629-5123.
If you have any information regarding potential environmental impacts associated with this proposed project, please provide it in writing to:
Kyle Darton
Environmental Protection Specialist
U.S. Department of Commerce
Economic Development
Administration
Chicago Regional Office
A copy of the NEPA/NHPA decisional document will
be available upon request at the above EDA Regional Office.
Comments received in the EDA Regional Office by 5:00 pm May 6, 2022 that will be considered.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 7, April 14, and April 21, 2022
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP 2022/2023 MEETING SCHEDULE
Notice is given that the Royalton Township board of supervisors has established the following schedule for the 2022/2023 year. Regular town board meetings will be held the last Tuesday of each month from April 2022 to March 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN 55006, with the exception that the December meeting will be held on December 13, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Regular planning commission meetings will be held on the same days at 7:00 p.m. Working planning commission meetings, at which a majority of supervisors may be in attendance, will be posted on the posting board outside the town hall and on the town’s website, www.royaltontownship.com. The public is welcome to attend all township meetings.
/s/ Duane P. Swanson, Clerk
Royalton Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 14, 2022
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
TO: Dwayne Sanders
2716 Ballindam Rd
Chester, SC 29706
YOU ARE NOTICED:
Default has occurred in the Certificate of Purchase of Tax-Forfeited Lands, dated September 30, 2019, to Dwayne Sanders, and filed for record September 30, 2019, as Document #548903 in the office of the County Recorder of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Kelly M. Schroeder, Pine County Auditor, acting on behalf of the State of Minnesota, sold the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
West Half of East Half of Southwest Quarter of Southwest Quarter (W1/2 of E1/2 of SW1/4 of SW1/4) Section Thirty-five (35), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty-two (22). Subject to Pine County Highway No 14 over and across the South 50 feet thereof.
PIO #06.0338.004
Excepting and reserving to the State of Minnesota all mineral and mineral rights in and to said land, having been duly offered for sale as tax forfeited land under Minnesota Statutes annotated, chapter 282, together with all hereditaments and appurtenances belonging thereto (the Property).
The property was purchased on September 30, 2019, under the terms of contract sales approved by resolution of the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
The default is as follows: The 2021 Annual Payment.
The Auditor’s Office has received authorization from the Pine County Board of Commissioners to cancel defaulted tax-forfeited land contracts as listed by Resolution adopted February 15, 2022.
The County Auditor has begun proceedings under M.S. 559.21 to cancel your contract for deed for the reason or reasons specified above. The contract will be cancelled JUNE 18, 2022, unless, before that date, you pay the total amount due or you secure from a county or district court an order that cancellation of the contract be suspended until all your claims or defenses are finally disposed of by trial, hearing, or settlement. Your action must specifically state those facts and grounds that demonstrate your claims or defenses.
If you do not pay the total amount due or secure a court order before JUNE 17, 2022, you will lose all the money paid under the contract, lose your right to possess the property, you may lose your right to assert any claims and defenses, and you will be evicted. If you have any questions about this notice, contact an attorney immediately.
A breakdown of the total amount due if paid by March 31, 2022, is listed below:
a) 2021 Annual Payment $3,906.68
b) 2% of Amount in Default $78.13
TOTAL DUE: $3,984.81
The name, address and telephone number of the County Auditor who is authorized to accept payment is listed below. The amounts stated above are subject to increase and will also include fees. Please contact the County Auditor’s office at (320) 591-1666 for the exact amount required to redeem your contract and any further information concerning the impending cancellation of your contract.
Kelly M Schroeder,
Pine County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW #240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1666
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 31, April 7, April 14, 2022
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
The Board of Appeal and Equalization of Pine City Township will meet on April 27, 2022 at Pine City Town Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss the concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this April 14th day of April 2022
Tammy Carlson, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 14, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Highway 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Minutes of the March 1, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – January 27, 2022
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – February 2022
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve February, 2022
Cash Balance
Fund
February 28, 2021
February 28, 2022
Increase/Decrease
General Fund
4,279,954 4,462,588 182,634
Health and Human Services Fund
1,942,706 2,346,262 403,556
Road and Bridge Fund
1,845,418 2,817,201 971,783
COVID Relief
0.00 2,503,513 2,503,513
Land
2,374,934 2,461,114 86,180
Self Insurance
373,110 501,726 128,616
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
11,973,765 17,387,406 5,413,641
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 423 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $450,597 were paid during the period of February 1, 2022-February 28, 2022: ACCURATE CONTROLS INC, 14,422.12; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 3,358.28; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; ANOKA COUNTY TREASURY OFFICE, 12,500.00; Aspen Mills, 3,899.44; BERGERSON ELECTRIC, INC, 15,000.00; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 6,950.45; COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES, 9,488.00; DSC Communications, 2,415.00; DSC Communications, 3,089.00; East Central Energy Of Braham, 12,744.41; GUARDIAN RFID, 4,950.00; Independent Emergency Serv Llc, 110,500.47; Information Systems Corp-ISC, 22,348.00; Interstate Power Systems Inc, 2,122.00; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,576.04; LOFFLER COMPANIES-131511, 3,419.01; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 20,335.73; MINNESOTA POWER, 3,576.94; Motorola Solutions Inc, 8,672.50; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,294.08; PDQ.COM CORPORATION, 3,600.00; PTS OF AMERICA LLC, 2,642.50; Reliance Systems, 2,000.00; SHI INTERNATIONAL CORP, 108,888.00; Storm Training Group - Card Member Service, 2,096.85; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 18,044.61; THRIFTY WHITE PHARMACY, 2,326.02; TRACEPOINT LLC, 10,000.00; TRITECH SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, 4,662.00; TRITECH SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, 13,865.31; Verizon Wireless, 11,755.47; West Group, 2,027.57; Am Indian Fam & Child Serv Inc, 2,639.96; Assoc Of Minn Counties, 2,244.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 24,338.21; DHS State Operated Services, 4,491.90; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 2,520.00; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,669.00; Family Pathways - North Branch, 3,432.50; Heartland Girls Ranch, 17,185.78; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,290.34; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 8,797.80; Nexus-Gerard Family Healing LLC, 12,400.00; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 6,212.40; Nexus-Mille Lacs Family Healing, 21,767.58; Pine County Sheriff FPI Contract, 9,831.53; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 9,221.26; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 7,420.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 4,305.60; Verizon Wireless, 2,926.55; Askov Deep Rock, 5,596.90; Askov Deep Rock, 5,668.62; Boyer Trucks, 2,227.87; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc, 2,555.17; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 14,777.79; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 14,960.33; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 5,996.99; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 15,604.67; Daves Oil Corporation, 3,142.87; DLT SOLUTIONS LLC, 6,162.75; DOOLEYS PETROLEUM INC, 48,499.60; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 41,328.06; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 26,400.00; ENVIRONMENTAL TROUBLESHOOTERS INC, 11,442.90; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 2,459.50; Landwehr Construction Inc, 8,749.90; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 2,493.81; Mn Dept Of Natural Resources, 2,000.00; M-R Sign Company, Inc., 4,835.03; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 10,950.22; Slims Texaco Service, 6,093.55; STAN’S EQUIPMENT CENTER, 2,610.00; WALDOCH, 2,129.00; HOMETOWN FIBER LLC, 7,050.00; Anderson Electric, 1,275.35; LSS, 5,600.00; TIERNEY, 5,622.74; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP – VOID, 64,929.76; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP – VOID, 120,749.98; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP – VOID, 93,952.62; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP – VOID, 56,168.20; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 3,870.50; FURTHER, 6,249.09; FURTHER-VOID, 2,190.10; GUARDIAN, 9,751.27; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 3,980.21; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,234.80; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,498.60; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 52,530.00; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 5,820.00.
Approve the following:
A. Application for Premises Permit
i. Resolution 2022-15 approving the application for Northern Pine Riders to conduct lawful gambling at Banning Junction Bar, 60684 State Hwy. 23, Finlayson, MN and authorize County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder to sign the application.
B.Consumption & Display License
i. Acknowledge application and authorize County Auditor-Treasurer Schroeder to sign the consumption and display license for Aufderhar & Aufderhar, LLC.
Ratify Grant Agreement with the Blandin Foundation accepting the $75,000 grant for broadband, dated March 8, 2022.
Approve the 2021-23 Office Highway Vehicle Enforcement Grant in the total amount of $17,824. The grant will be used for enforcement, equipment and training for the community. This grant does not require matching funds.
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Approve the hiring of:
A. Highway Maintenance Worker Nathan Romanowski, effective April 4, 2022, Grade 6, Step 1, $20.49 per hour.
B. Full Time Deputy Sheriff David Moe, effective March 21, 2022, Grade 10, Step 1, $26.65 per hour.
C. Social Worker Austin Lessard, effective March 28, 2022, Grade 10, Step 1, $25.88, subject to successful completion of background check.
Approve the promotion of corrections officers Kristi Arnoff and Andrew Degerstrom from part-time status to full-time status effective March 16, 2022. Wage and grade remain unchanged.
Approve Veterans Service Officer Michael Harshman to attend the 2022 National Association of County Veterans Service Officers in San Antonio, Texas. Approximate total cost: $2,194.
Approve Social Worker Samantha Maser to attend the Minnesota Social Services Association conference. Registration $215.
Approve any county commissioner interested to attend the Association of Minnesota Counties Leadership Summit. Registration: $400, Lodging: $134/night.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the March 7, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
A. Sheriff’s Office - Jail
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Jail Programmer Brent Jahnz, effective April 30, 2022 and request backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Nicholas Marolt, effective February 23, 2022 and request backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
iii. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Duane Begay, effective March 13, 2022 and request backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
B. Sheriff’s Office - Dispatch
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Dispatcher Jenny McClain, effective July 16, 2022 and request backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve a Professional Services Agreement with LHB for architectural services for A Place For You, in the amount of $82,306, and authorize Board Chair and County Administrator to sign. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to schedule the following Special Meetings:
A. Special Meeting–Pine County Education Collaborative Leadership Network, March 23, 2022, 6:00 p.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
B. Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole, April 12, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, Pine City, Minnesota.
C. Special Meeting-Annual Road Tour, May 10, 2022, 9:00 a.m., commencing at the courthouse, followed by a road tour traveling/reviewing and discussing roads, bridges and transportation.
Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:14 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of
Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 14, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Willow River, MN
Project: Pine County Willow River
Owner: Pine County Minnesota
Owner Rep: Mark Haug Construction, Inc.
11754 Fairview Road SW
Pine City MN 55063
320-629-6607
Project Summary: new construction of a 2400 sq. ft. building. Building to be wood framed, steel faced one story.
Pine County will receive sealed bids for the Willow River construction project until 2:00pm on Thursday May 12, 2022, 635 Northridge Dr NW Pine City, Mn 55063 at which time bids will be opened and read aloud.
Multiple prime bids are being accepted by bid category as listed in the Bid Form. Bids will be submitted divided into five (5) categories.
Completed bid forms shall be submitted without alterations, additions or erasures on forms provided in the project specifications (Sheet Spec). Sealed envelopes containing bids must be marked: “Willow River” with the bid category(s) marked on the outside, and also include the name and address of the bidder and date and hour of the bid opening. Bids shall be mailed or delivered to:
Pine County Courthouse
Attn: David Minke,
County Administrator
635 Northridge Dr NW
Pine City, MN 55063
The public opening of bids will occur in the Pine County Courthouse Boardroom.
Each bid greater than $10,000 shall be accompanied by bid bond, certified check, or cashier’s check in the amount of at least 5% of the amount of the bid and made payable to Pine County as bid security that, if the bid is accepted, the contractor will execute the contract and furnish the required performance and payment bonds within the allotted time period after award of contract.
All bidders shall meet the requirements as defined under the Responsible Contractor Law, Statutes Section 16C.285. A signed statement under oath, verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria shall be included with the bid submission.
All correspondence relating to bidding shall be directed to the Construction Manager:
Troy Haug, Project Manager
Mark Haug Construction, Inc.
11754 Fairway Road SW,
Pine City, MN 55063
Phone: 320-629-6607
Email: Troy@MHCinc.biz
Bidding documents can be obtained by contacting Mark Haug Construction Inc. 11754 fairway Rd SW Pine City, Mn 55063 Attn: Troy Haug at 320-629-6607 or Troy@MHCinc.biz . Bidding documents will be available for review only at the Pine County Courthouse, in the County Administrators’ conference room.
Pine County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or parts of bids and waive any formalities or irregularities in the bidding. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after opening without consent of the County.
Pine County
Pine City, MN
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 14, 21, 28, 2022
Assessment Notice
Brook Park Township
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Board of Appeal and Equalization of the Township of Brook Park in Pine County, Minnesota will meet at the Brook Park Town Hall building, 6144 Mallard Road, at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the 26th day of April, 2022. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 11th day of April 2022.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 14, 2022
Notice for Grading /Snow Plowing/Gravel Bids
Brook Park Township
Notice is hereby given that Brook Park Township will receive sealed bids for grading and snowplowing (rate per hour), hauling gravel (trucking per hour) and gravel (price per yard). The township has approximately 16 miles of road. All bids must be submitted with current certificate of liability insurance. Brook Park Township board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Town clerk must receive all bids by mail by 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 6th, 2022 at: PO Box 838, Hinckley, MN, 55037. Any bids received will be reviewed by the board at the monthly meeting to be held on May 10th at 7:30 p.m. at the Brook Park Town Hall, 6144 Mallard Road, Brook Park. Contact Supervisor Brad Rootkie at 612-390-9172 with any questions.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 14, 21, 28, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Timothy and Jane Woodbury are requesting a variance at 22553 Pehler Dr, Pine City (PID: 08.5143.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 11, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Sections 5.2.1 and 6.2.1 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance to construct an expansion of a legally nonconforming dwelling that does not meet the 30’ top-of-bluff setback.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Written comments prior to the meting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 14, 2022
Office of the Minnesota
secretary of state
Certificate of assumed name
minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Taylor Marie Photography
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 4602 Valleyview Dr Pine City MN 55063 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Taylor M Anderson
Address: 4602 Valleyview Dr Pine City MN 55063 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Taylor M Anderson
Mailing Address: 4602 Valleyview Dr Pine City MN 55063
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: taylormariephotography2021@gmail.com
Work Item1308371900027
Original File Number 1308371900027
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
04/10/2022 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 14, 21, 2022
NOTICE OF EXPIRATION
STATE OF MINNESOTA )
) ss.
COUNTY OF PINE )
You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State as stated below, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, at the election of the county auditor, are as follows: Tax Parcel number and names for the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition, those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041
PARCEL NUMBER/OWNERLEGAL DESCRIPTIONAMOUNT IF PAID BY APRIL 2022
on the 14th of May 2007, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2006,
R 02.0196.000Sect-23 Twp-042 Range-016803.72
FLOYD E HALLECKSON20.59 AC
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4
WEST OF RR
on the 12th of May 2014, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2013,
R 26.0322.000 Sect-28 Twp-039 Range-0202,175.26
DAN ANDERSON3.55 AC
THAT PART OF EAST 680 FT OF NORTH
½ OF SOUTHWEST ¼ DESC AS FOLL:
COMM AT NE CORNER OF N1/2 OF SW1/4;
THEN SOUTH ALONG EAST LINE 350 FT…
on the 9th of May 2016, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2015,
R 03.0023.006Sect-04 Twp-041 Range-0203,358.18
BRANDEN J VORK10.00 AC
NORTH 440 FT OF SOUTH 880 FT
OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHWEST
1/4 LESS PT LYING EAST OF TWP RD
on the 8th of May 2017, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2016,
R 16.0182.000Sect -17 Twp-045 Range-01811,672.67
ANITA A FETT140 AC
EAST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4;
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4
& EAST 1/2 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF
SOUTHEAST 1/4
R 26.0263.001Sect-10 Twp-038 Range-0216,757.57
JAMES C LARSON REV TRUST6.64 AC
% MARK LARSONPART OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST
1/4 DESC AS FOLL: COM AT NE
CORNER OF W1/2 OF SE1/4; THEN
WLY ALONG NORTH LINE 259 FT TO…
on the 14th of May 2018, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2017,
R 38.5087.000Sect-18 Twp-043 Range-0205,738.22
WALLACE H & MARY JANE CADWELLSKAFF’S ADDTIION
LOT 6, BLOCK 1
& 1/4 INT IN LOT 4, BLOCK 1
R 42.0109.000Sect-28 Twp-039 Range-0215,660.85
GAIL S MATTISON1.22 AC
SOUTH 83 FT OF NORTH 249 FT OF
S1/2 OF NE1/4 OF SW1/4 OF
SW1/4 LESS EAST 20 FT THEREOF
R 45.5147.000Sect-15 Twp-042 Range-0207,975.49
MINDS UNLIMITED LLCTOWNSITE OF SANDSTONE
LOTS 1 THRU 20, BLOCK 23
R 45.5214.000Sect-16 Twp -042 Range-0209,748.79
MINDS UNLIMITED LLCSANDSTONE TOWNSIT CO’S 3RD ADDT
LOTS 1 THRU 7, BLOCK 5
R 45.5215.000Sect-16 Twp-042 Range -02041,336.11
MINDS UNLIMTED LLCSANDSTONE TOWNSIT CO’S 3RD ADDT
LOTS 1 THRU 14, BLOCK 6
R 46.0076.001Sect-14 Twp-045 Range-0208,644.49
TONY A LOUMANENTHAT PART OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF
NORTHEAST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL:
COMM AT SW CORNER OF SW1/4 OF
NE1/4; THENCE EAST 204.84 FT…
NOTE: In order to determine the amount necessary to redeem, please contact the office of the County Auditor-Treasurer at (320) 591-1667, or send inquiry to Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, Pine City, MN 55063.
That the time for redemption of such lands from such sale will expire 60 days after service of notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office, as provided by law. The redemption must be made in my office. In addition to the amounts set forth above, you will be responsible for additional interest and fees incurred as a part of service of this notice on you.
FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
Inquiries as to the proceeding set forth above can be made to the County Auditor for the County of Pine, whose address is set forth below.
Witness my hand and official seal this 29th day of March, 2022
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 7, April 14, 2022
