Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Reggie’s House Publishing
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 63273 Duxbury Rd Sandstone MN 55072 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Laura Ashwood Books LLC
Address: 202 N Cedar Ave STE 1 Owatonna MN 55060 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Lauren Sorgaard
MAILING ADDRESS: PO Box 518 Sandstone MN 55072
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: sorgaards@gmail.com
Work Item 1384657900023
Original File Number 1384657900023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
04/04/2023 11:59 PM
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 13, 20, 2023
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Sherman Woodcrafts
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 88845 State Hwy 23 Kerrick MN 55756 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Dennis Fern Sherman Jr
Name: Dennis Fern Sherman Jr
Address: 88845 State Hwy 23 Kerrick MN 55756 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Dennis Sherman
MAILING ADDRESS: 88845 State Hwy 23 Kerrick MN 55756
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: shermanwoodcrafts@gmail.com
Work Item 1385506500028
Original File Number 1385506500028
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
04/07/2023 11:59 p.m.
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 13, 20, 2023
Pokegama Township
NOTICE
NOTICE HEREBY GIVEN that the Pokegama Township Board of Supervisors will meet at Pokegama Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd, Pine City, MN 55063 on Saturday April 29, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the purpose of conducting a road reviewing to determine maintenance, repairs, and upgrading if needed. Any resident with a concern may contact the clerk at 320-629-3719 or by email at pokegamatownhall@yahoo.com
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 20, 2023
FORECLOSURE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
Date:March 29, 2023
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 12, 2002
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $18,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Allen J. Delzer and Diane R. Delzer, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: First National Bank of Moose Lake
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on November 20, 2002, as Document No. 414752, in the office of the Recorder, Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENT(S) OF MORTGAGE: None
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 42, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Starting at the Southwest Corner of Section 3; thence North 500 feet along the West line of Section 3 to the actual point of beginning of the property to be described; thence East parallel with the South line of Section 3, 660 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of Section 3, approximately 820 feet to quarter section line; thence West along said Quarter line, 660 feet more or less to the West line of said Section 3; thence South along established section line approximately 820 feet to point of beginning, Pine County, Minnesota
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE: $19,599.84
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes including the requisites of Minn. Stat. § 580.02;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property in Pine County will be sold by the Sheriff of Pine County at public auction as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063,
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagors, their personal representatives or assigns is six months from the date of sale, unless reduced to five (5) weeks under Minnesota Statutes, Section 582.032.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30, or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on December 1, 2023.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGORS, THE MORTGAGORS’ PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF MOOSE LAKE
By /s/ Robert R. Kanuit
Robert R. Kanuit, #0252530
Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A.
302 West Superior Street, Suite 700
Duluth, Minnesota 55802-1863
(218) 722-0861
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE FORECLOSURE DATA
(1) Street Address, city and zip code of mortgaged premises: 57194 State Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072 a/k/a Route 1, Box 317, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072
(2) Transaction agent (if applicable); residential mortgage servicer; and lender or broker: First National Bank of Moose Lake
(3) Tax parcel identification number(s): 300354013
(4) Transaction Agent’s mortgage ID number (MERS number): Not applicable
(5) Name of mortgage originator: First National Bank of Moose Lake
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 2023
public hearing
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
April 14, 2023
Notice is hereby given that the Rock Creek Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing Monday, May 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to take comments on adopting an ordinance for Solar Panels for the City of Rock Creek, Pine County, MN.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Mail: City of Rock Creek, 7000 State Hwy 70, Pine City, MN 55063
The Planning Commission shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Ashley Rauschnot
Deputy Clerk
City of Rock Creek
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 20, 2023
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Pine City Schools
REQUEST FOR QUOTE MILK AND DAIRY PRODUCTS
Notice is hereby given that price quotes for dairy products will be received by Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota. All quotes will be accepted by Pine City Public Schools ISD 578, Pine City, Minnesota, until 2:00 p.m., CDT, Friday, May 5, 2023.
Specifications and further information may be requested from:
Jill Nolan, Business Manager Pine City Public Schools
1400 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
Phone (320) 629-4023
Email: jnolan@isd578.org
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 20, 27, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS- ECE
Braham MN
East Central Energy will receive sealed bids for the ECE construction project until 2:00 p.m. on May 15 at which time bids will be opened Privately
Project Summary: new construction of a 25,520sq. ft. administrative/ Warehouse building. Building to be Structural steel framed with loading dock and administrative area.
Multiple prime bids are being accepted by bid category as listed in the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will be submitted as lump sum basis. Multiple bids and combined bids are optional.
Completed bid forms shall be submitted without alterations, additions or erasures on forms provided in the project specifications. Sealed envelopes containing bids must be marked: East Central Energy with the bid category(s) marked on the outside, and also include the name and address of the bidder and date and hour of the bid opening. Bids shall be mailed or delivered to:
East Central Energy (Private opening to occur on May 15 )
Attn: Mark Nelson
412 Main St. N
Braham MN
Each bid greater than $10,000 shall be accompanied by bid bond, certified check, or cashier’s check in the amount of at least 5% of the amount of the bid and made payable to East Central Energy as bid security that, if the bid is accepted, the contractor will execute the contract and furnish the required performance and payment bonds within the allotted time period after award of contract.
All bidders shall meet the requirements as defined under the Responsible Contractor Law, Statutes Section 16C.285. A signed statement under oath, verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria shall be included with the bid submission.
All correspondence relating to bidding shall be directed to the Construction Manager:
Troy Haug, Project Manager
Mark Haug Construction, Inc.
11754 Fairway Road SW, Pine City, MN 55063
Phone: 320-629-6607 Email: Troy@MHCinc.biz
Bidding documents can be obtained by contacting Mark Haug Construction Inc. Attn: Troy Haug at 320-629-6607 or Troy@MHCinc.biz . Bidding documents will be available for review only at East Central Energy
East Central Energy reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or parts of bids and waive any formalities or irregularities in the bidding. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after opening without consent of ECE.
East Central Energy
Braham MN
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 20, 27, May 4, 2023
PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File: 58-PR-23-33
In Re: Estate of
Ann Marie Haugland, a/k/a Ann M. Haugland, Ann Haugland,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Intestate)
NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar has accepted the application and appointed Todd R. Haugland whose address is 2520 Cypress St. N., Maplewood, MN 55109, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the estate of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the Personal Representative has the full power to administer the estate including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 11, 2023
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert, Court Administration
Attorney for Applicant:
Edward L. Pardee, #83872
4856 Banning Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-2063 (telephone)
651-429-0817 (fax)
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 20, 27, 2023
