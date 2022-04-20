STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-CV-22-137
SUMMONS
Anton Gaborik, by his attorney
in fact, Janet Gaborik,
Plaintiff
vs.
Austin’s Land, LLC, Ernest E. Kretzschmar, deceased; the unknown heirs of Ernest E. Kretzschmar, Anton Ponos, deceased; the unknown heirs of Anton Ponos, Andrew Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Andrew Gaborik; Ferdin Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Ferdin Gaborik; Paul Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Paul Gaborik; Joseph Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Joseph Gaborik; Frances Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Frances Gaborik; Elizabeth Miniarikova, deceased; the unknown heirs of Elizabeth Miniarikova; Agatha Dvorscikova, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Austin’s Land, LLC, Ernest E. Kretzschmar, deceased; the unknown heirs of Ernest E. Kretzschmar, Anton Ponos, deceased; the unknown heirs of Anton Ponos, Andrew Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Andrew Gaborik; Ferdin Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Ferdin Gaborik; Paul Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Paul Gaborik; Joseph Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Joseph Gaborik;Frances Gaborik, deceased; the unknown heirs of Frances Gaborik; Elizabeth Miniarikova, deceased; the unknown heirs of Elizabeth Miniarikova; Agatha Dvorscikova, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein
1.YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the st01y, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to paiiicipate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Starting from the Northwest corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter (NWl/4 of NWl/4), Section Thirty-two (32), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty (20), thence nine hundred and ninety feet (990) East to a point of beginning, thence thirteen hundred and twenty feet (1320) South to a point, thence three hundred and thirty feet (330) East to a point, thence thirteen hundred and twenty feet (1320) North to a point, thence three hundred and thirty feet (330) West back to point of beginning. Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Determining that Plaintiff is the owner of the subject property described above in fee simple; and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint; and revising the legal description as described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Dated this 23rd day of March, 2022
Troth Law, LLC
/s/ Chelsie Troth
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiff
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. No. 0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 7, 14, 21, 2022
Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pokegama Town Board of Supervisors will meet at Pokegama Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, MN, 55063 on Friday April 29th, 2022 starting at 9:00 a.m. for the purpose of conducting a road viewing to determine maintenance, repairs, and upgrading needed. Any resident with a concern may contact the clerk at 320-629-3719 or by email at pokegamatownhall@yahoo.com.
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 2022
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
An Ordinance amending Zoning Ordinance #60. Section 1000.22: General Requirements; Subd. 3 Culverts and Access/Entrance, Item B. A residential property culvert must be a minimum pipe length of thirty (30) feet long and include a flared end section at both ends of the culvert and a band if necessary.
This ordinance shall be in effect upon its passage and publication.
Passed by the City Council of Rock Creek, Minnesota, this 7th day of April, 2022.
Dick Johnson, Mayor
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 2022
PUBLIC NOTICE
The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) is considering a request for Federal assistance from Pine Technical and Community College to construct a Technical Trade Labs, Renovation and Addition in Pine City, Pine County, Minnesota for the purpose of updating learning spaces and supporting the expansion of workforce development opportunities. Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 and the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended, EDA is conducting an environmental assessment (EA) of the proposed project.
The project includes the renovation of, and addition to, the technical/trades applied learning labs. The project will be located at 900 4th Street SE, Pine City MN 55063 The purpose of the project is to provide collaborative space for high-tech training. Project information is available for review at Suite 40, 900 4th Street SE Pine City MN, or by calling 320/629-5123.
If you have any information regarding potential environmental impacts associated with this proposed project, please provide it in writing to:
Kyle Darton
Environmental Protection Specialist
U.S. Department of Commerce
Economic Development
Administration
Chicago Regional Office
A copy of the NEPA/NHPA decisional document will be available upon request at the above EDA Regional Office.
Comments received in the EDA Regional Office by 5:00 pm May 6, 2022 that will be considered.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 7, April 14, and April 21, 2022
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Willow River, MN
Project: Pine County Willow River
Owner: Pine County Minnesota
Owner Rep: Mark Haug Construction, Inc.
11754 Fairview Road SW
Pine City MN 55063
320-629-6607
Project Summary: new construction of a 2400 sq. ft. building. Building to be wood framed, steel faced one story.
Pine County will receive sealed bids for the Willow River construction project until 2:00pm on Thursday May 12, 2022, 635 Northridge Dr NW Pine City, Mn 55063 at which time bids will be opened and read aloud.
Multiple prime bids are being accepted by bid category as listed in the Bid Form. Bids will be submitted divided into five (5) categories.
Completed bid forms shall be submitted without alterations, additions or erasures on forms provided in the project specifications (Sheet Spec). Sealed envelopes containing bids must be marked: “Willow River” with the bid category(s) marked on the outside, and also include the name and address of the bidder and date and hour of the bid opening. Bids shall be mailed or delivered to:
Pine County Courthouse
Attn: David Minke,
County Administrator
635 Northridge Dr NW
Pine City, MN 55063
The public opening of bids will occur in the Pine County Courthouse Boardroom.
Each bid greater than $10,000 shall be accompanied by bid bond, certified check, or cashier’s check in the amount of at least 5% of the amount of the bid and made payable to Pine County as bid security that, if the bid is accepted, the contractor will execute the contract and furnish the required performance and payment bonds within the allotted time period after award of contract.
All bidders shall meet the requirements as defined under the Responsible Contractor Law, Statutes Section 16C.285. A signed statement under oath, verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria shall be included with the bid submission.
All correspondence relating to bidding shall be directed to the Construction Manager:
Troy Haug, Project Manager
Mark Haug Construction, Inc.
11754 Fairway Road SW,
Pine City, MN 55063
Phone: 320-629-6607
Email: Troy@MHCinc.biz
Bidding documents can be obtained by contacting Mark Haug Construction Inc. 11754 fairway Rd SW Pine City, Mn 55063 Attn: Troy Haug at 320-629-6607 or Troy@MHCinc.biz. Bidding documents will be available for review only at the Pine County Courthouse, in the County Administrators’ conference room.
Pine County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or parts of bids and waive any formalities or irregularities in the bidding. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after opening without consent of the County.
Pine County
Pine City, MN
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 14, 21, 28, 2022
Notice for Grading /Snow Plowing/Gravel Bids
Brook Park Township
Notice is hereby given that Brook Park Township will receive sealed bids for grading and snowplowing (rate per hour), hauling gravel (trucking per hour) and gravel (price per yard). The township has approximately 16 miles of road. All bids must be submitted with current certificate of liability insurance. Brook Park Township board reserves the right to reject any or all bids. Town clerk must receive all bids by mail by 5:00 p.m., Friday, May 6th, 2022 at: PO Box 838, Hinckley, MN, 55037. Any bids received will be reviewed by the board at the monthly meeting to be held on May 10th at 7:30 p.m. at the Brook Park Town Hall, 6144 Mallard Road, Brook Park. Contact Supervisor Brad Rootkie at 612-390-9172 with any questions.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 14, 21, 28, 2022
Office of the Minnesota
Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Aame
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Taylor Marie Photography
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 4602 Valleyview Dr Pine City MN 55063 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Taylor M Anderson
Address: 4602 Valleyview Dr Pine City MN 55063 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statues. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
Signed by: Taylor M Anderson
Mailing Address: 4602 Valleyview Dr Pine City MN 55063
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: taylormariephotography2021@gmail.com
Work Item1308371900027
Original File Number 1308371900027
STATE OF MINNESOTA OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE FILED
04/10/2022 11:59 PM
/s/ Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 14, 21, 2022
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
The City Council has determined that a text amendment amending and adding language regarding accessory building requirements in the zoning ordinance should be published in summary form. The full text of the ordinance is available for inspection by any person during regular office hours. The ordinance will appear in the city code as Zoning Ordinance #60. The approved summary of the ordinance follows:
A text amendment amending and adding language regarding accessory building requirements in the Zoning Ordinance, Section 1000.04: Definitions; Section 1000.06 A-1 Agricultural District, Subd. 2 Permitted Uses and Subd. F Accessory Uses; Section 1000.13 REC-1 Recreational District, Subd. 2 Permitted Uses and Subd. 5 Accessory Uses; Section 1000.22 General Requirements, Subd. 9 Accessory Buildings; a new Section 1000.30 Administrative Permits and Approvals; and renumbering existing Sections 1000.30 through Section 1000.34 to Sections 1000.31 through 1000.35 all in the municipal code.
The ordinance is effective on the date of publication of this ordinance summary.
Passed by the City Council of Rock Creek, Minnesota, this 7th day of April, 2022.
Dick Johnson, Mayor
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 2022
Dick Johnson, Mayor
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-CV-22-154
SUMMONS
Susan Merwin, Christopher Campbell and Ann Campbell,
Plaintiffs,
vs.
Joanne Pehler and The Trustee of the Trust of Joanne Pehler dated May 7, 1976, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein.
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO:
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiff has started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiff’s Complaint against you is attached to this Summons and on file in the office of the Court Administrator of the above-named Court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this Summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this Summons located at:
RHONDA J. MAGNUSSEN. LLC
318 Jackson Ave, NW, Suite A
Elk River, MN 55330
AND
Pine County Court Administration
635 Northridge Dr NW
Pine City, MN 55063
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiff’s Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiff should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiff everything asked for in the Complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the Complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the Complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Lot 2, Block 1, Norway Point 5th addition, together with an undivided 1/6th interest in Outlot A, Norway Point 5th Addition, Pine County, Minnesota
And you are hereby notified that the object of said action, among other things, is to determine the title and adverse claims to the lands hereinafter described, claimed to have been absolutely forfeited to the state for delinquent taxes, and to obtain the issuance to the persons entitled thereto of new certificates of title to any of such lands which have been registered, and that such action affects the following described lands situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota. The object of this action is Quiet Title and Extinguish Adverse Claims.
Dated 4/6/2022
RHONDA J. MAGNUSSEN, LLC
/s/ Mitzi Mellott
Mitzi Mellott
MN ID# 389733
318 Jackson Ave, NW, Suite A
Elk River, MN 55330
763-251-1600
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 28, May 5, 2022
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
The Board of Appeal and Equalization of Pine City Township will meet on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 7:00 pm at the Pine City Town Hall, located at 21977 St Croix Rd, Pine City, MN 55063. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss the concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this April 21st day of April 2022.
Tammy Carlson, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-CV-21-639
LAND TITLE SUMMONS IN APPLICATION FOR REGISTRATION OF LAND
In the Matter of the Application of William Kaper, Jr., to Register the Title to Certain Land, to-wit.
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SW¼ of SE¼) and that part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE¼ of SE¼) all in Section Nineteen (19), Township Forty-one (41), Range Twenty (20), Pine County, Minnesota described as follows:
Beginning at the southwest corner of said SW¼ of SE¼; thence on a bearing based on Pine County Coordinates NAD83 (1996 Adjustment) of North 00°12’14” West along the west line of the SE¼ of Section 19 for a distance of 875.01 feet; thence South 89°53’17” East parallel to the south line of the SE¼ of said Section 19 a distance of 2489. 24 feet; thence South 00°12’14” East parallel to said west line of the SW¼ of SE¼ 875.01 feet to the south line of said SE¼ of SE¼; thence North 89°53’17” West 2489.24 feet to the point of beginning.
vs.
State of Minnesota,
City of Hinckley,
Northern Natural Gas Company,
Magellan Pipeline Company, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership, successor in interest to Williams Pipe Line Company (formerly Williams Brothers Pipe Line Company),
Dale Gray
Marlene Gray,
Kathrine M. Kendall,
Debra Petersen,
Barbara Charchenko,
Minnesota Power, a Division of ALLETE, and
All persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien or interest in the real estate described herein,
Defendants.
THE STATE OF MINNESOTA TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:
YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Application of the Applicant in the above-entitled proceeding and to file your Answer to said Application in the Office of the District Court Administrator for said County within twenty (20) days after service of this Summons upon you exclusive of the day of service, and if you fail to answer the Amended Application within the time allowed, the Applicant in this proceeding will apply to the Court for the relief demanded therein.
WITNESS, District Court Administrator of said Court, and the seal thereof at Pine City in said County this 4th day of April, 2022.
/s/ Liz Olson
Elizabeth Olson
District Court Administrator
Pine County, Minnesota
HANFT FRIDE
A Professional Association
Dated April 12, 2022
/s/ Robin C. Merritt
Robin C. Merritt
Attorney Registration No. 194621
Attorneys for Applicant
1000 U.S. Bank Place
130 West Superior Street
Duluth, MN 55802-2094
218/722-4766
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 28, May 5, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City, MN 55063.
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit testimony on Pine County Ordinance 2022-26, an Ordinance on behalf of the Arlone Township, in Pine County, Minnesota.
All ordinances regulating Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems within Arlone Township, in Pine County Minnesota, are rescinded in this Ordinance. Pine County will regulate subsurface sewage treatment systems within Arlone Township under the “Pine County Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems Ordinance,” adopted February 4th 2014, and under any amendment thereafter.
A draft copy of the ordinance is available online at www.co.pine.mn.us or in person at the Pine County Planning & Zoning Department, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN. The hearing is open to the public, at which time you may appear and offer testimony regarding the draft ordinance. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the Chair of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, and may be sent to Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN, 55072.
Caleb Anderson
Land & Resources Manager
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-42
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of
Phillip John Heinz, Jr..
a/k/a Phillip J. Heinz, Jr.,
a/k/a Phillip Heinz
Decedent
It is Ordered and notice is given that on June 2, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at the St. Louis County Courthouse, Duluth, Minnesota for Formal Probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated December 2, 2021 and for appointment of Delrose Lake as personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised capacity.
Any objections to the petition muse be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minn. Stat. 524.3- 801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice of the claims will be barred.
A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minn. Stat. 501B.41, subd. 5.
BY THE COURT
Dated: April 12, 2022
/s/ Patrick W. Flanagan
Patrick W. Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner:
Keith M. Carlson #15040
Keith M. Carlson Law Firm
807 Cloquet Avenue
PO Box 770
Cloquet, MN 55720
Telephone: (218) 879-1373
Fax: (218) 879-1458
Email:keithmcarlsonlaw@hotmail.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 21, 28, 2022
