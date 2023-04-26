NOTICES
Notice of Timber Auction
Pine County Timber Auction:
10:00 a.m.; May 10, 2023
1610 Hwy. 23 N.
Sandstone, Minnesota.
For more information call (320) 216-4225
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News April 27, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
IN DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Other: Civil
Court File No. 58-CV-23-135
SUMMONS
James A. Florian, Michael A. Grovum, and David Jerome Kubes
Plaintiffs,
vs.
Kenneth N. Bauer, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein,
Defendants.
THIS SUMMONS IS DIRECTED TO: Kenneth N. Bauer, and all other persons unknown claiming any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the complaint herein.
1. YOU ARE BEING SUED. The Plaintiffs have started a lawsuit against you. The Plaintiffs Complaint against you is on file in the office of the court administrator of the above-named court. Do not throw these papers away. They are official papers that affect your rights. You must respond to this lawsuit even though it may not yet be filed with the Court and there may be no court file number on this summons.
2. YOU MUST REPLY WITHIN 20 DAYS TO PROTECT YOUR RIGHTS. You must give or mail to the person who signed this summons a written response called an Answer within 20 days of the date on which you received this Summons. You must send a copy of your Answer to the person who signed this summons located at: Troth Law, LLC, 210 Main Street South, Pine City, MN 55063.
3. YOU MUST RESPOND TO EACH CLAIM. The Answer is your written response to the Plaintiffs Complaint. In your Answer you must state whether you agree or disagree with each paragraph of the Complaint. If you believe the Plaintiffs should not be given everything asked for in the Complaint, you must say so in your Answer.
4. YOU WILL LOSE YOUR CASE IF YOU DO NOT SEND A WRITTEN RESPONSE TO THE COMPLAINT TO THE PERSON WHO SIGNED THIS SUMMONS. If you do not Answer within 20 days, you will lose this case. You will not get to tell your side of the story, and the Court may decide against you and award the Plaintiffs everything asked for in the complaint. If you do not want to contest the claims stated in the complaint, you do not need to respond. A default judgment can then be entered against you for the relief requested in the complaint.
5. LEGAL ASSISTANCE. You may wish to get legal help from a lawyer. If you do not have a lawyer, the Court Administrator may have information about places where you can get legal assistance. Even if you cannot get legal help, you must still provide a written Answer to protect your rights or you may lose the case.
6. ALTERNATIVE DISPUTE RESOLUTION. The parties may agree to or be ordered to participate in an alternative dispute resolution process under Rule 114 of the Minnesota General Rules of Practice. You must still send your written response to the Complaint even if you expect to use alternative means of resolving this dispute.
7. THIS LAWSUIT MAY AFFECT OR BRING INTO QUESTION TITLE TO REAL PROPERTY located in Pine County, State of Minnesota, legally described as follows:
Southwest Quarter of Southeast Quarter (SW 1/4 of SE 1/4), Section Thirty-three (33), Township Forty-five (45), Range Seventeen (17), Pine County, Minnesota.
The object of this action is to obtain an Order for the following relief:
a. Determining that Plaintiffs are the owners of the subject property described above in fee simple; and that none of the Defendants have any right, title, estate, interest, or lien in the real estate described in the Complaint.
557.03 NOTICE OF NO PERSONAL CLAIM
Pursuant to Minn. Stat. 557.03, you are hereby served with notice that no personal claim is made against you and that any defendant upon whom this notice is served who unreasonably defends this action shall pay full costs to the plaintiff.
Dated this 5th day of April, 2023
Troth Law, LLC
Chelsie Troth
Attorney for Plaintiffs
210 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2727
Attorney Reg. No. 0395709
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 27, May 4, 11, 2023
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Curt’s Roll Offs
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 12518 State Hwy 70 Pine City MN 55063 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Curt’s Roll off 2.0 LLC
Address: 12518 State Hwy 70 Pine City MN 55063 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: JMC
MAILING ADDRESS: None Provided
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: curtsrolloffs2@gmail.com
Work Item 1387960600022
Original File Number 1387960600022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
04/21/2023 11:59 PM
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 27, May 4, 2023
Brook Park Township
Annual Road Inspection
Please be advised that the Brook Park Township will conduct its annual road inspection on Tuesday, May 9 at 5:00 p.m. Any interested parties should meet at the Brook Park Town Hall at this time.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 27, 2023
Munch Township Notice
The Road Inspection of Munch Township will occur on Friday, May 5th, 2023. It will commence at 4 pm at Munch Town Hall, located at 32837 Cedar Creek Rd., Hinckley. Contact Clerk at 320-591-0665 with any questions or concerns.
Charm Dreier, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 27, 2023
Brook Park
ORDINANCE NO. 40
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ORDINANCE NO.5 ADOPTED ON AUGUST 6, 1984 AND TITLED “SALARIES OF ELECTED OFFICIALS”
The City Council of the City of Brook Park, Minnesota ordains:
City of Brook Park Ordinance #5 is hereby amended as follows:
SECTION 1. SALARIES OF ELECTED OFFICIALS
The compensation of the Mayor and of each Council member shall be established from time to time by City Council ordinance pursuant to M.S. § 415.11, as it may be amended from time to time. Increases in compensation must be adopted no later than October in a municipal election year in order to become effective the following year.
a. SALARY OF THE MAYOR
The salary of the Mayor is $100.00 per month. Payment will be quarterly.
b. SALARIES OF THE CITY COUNCIL
The salary for City Council members is $60.00 per month. Payment will be quarterly.
SECTION 2. SPECIAL /COMMITTEES MEETINGS
Attendance for additional meetings will be paid at a flat rate of $60.00 for all elected officials.
SECTION 3. ABSENTEE ALLOWANCE FROM MEETINGS
a. MAYOR
The Mayor is allowed to miss 3 meetings a calendar year without monetary compensation reduction. There will be no compensation for missed meeting number 4 and up.
b. COUNCIL MEMBERS
Council members are allowed to miss 3 meetings a calendar year without monetary compensation reduction. There will be no compensation for missed meeting number 4 and up.
SECTION 4.This ordinance becomes effective from and after its passage and publication.
Passed by the City Council of Brook Park, Minnesota this 3rd day of April, 2023
Acting Mayor Racheal Klande
4/3/2023
Attested:
Emeri Hagfors
City Clerk 4/3/2023
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 27, 2023
FORECLOSURE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
Date:March 29, 2023
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 12, 2002
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $18,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Allen J. Delzer and Diane R. Delzer, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: First National Bank of Moose Lake
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on November 20, 2002, as Document No. 414752, in the office of the Recorder, Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENT(S) OF MORTGAGE: None
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 42, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Starting at the Southwest Corner of Section 3; thence North 500 feet along the West line of Section 3 to the actual point of beginning of the property to be described; thence East parallel with the South line of Section 3, 660 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of Section 3, approximately 820 feet to quarter section line; thence West along said Quarter line, 660 feet more or less to the West line of said Section 3; thence South along established section line approximately 820 feet to point of beginning, Pine County, Minnesota
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE: $19,599.84
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes including the requisites of Minn. Stat. § 580.02;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property in Pine County will be sold by the Sheriff of Pine County at public auction as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063,
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagors, their personal representatives or assigns is six months from the date of sale, unless reduced to five (5) weeks under Minnesota Statutes, Section 582.032.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30, or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on December 1, 2023.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGORS, THE MORTGAGORS’ PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF MOOSE LAKE
By /s/ Robert R. Kanuit
Robert R. Kanuit, #0252530
Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A.
302 West Superior Street, Suite 700
Duluth, Minnesota 55802-1863
(218) 722-0861
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE FORECLOSURE DATA
(1) Street Address, city and zip code of mortgaged premises: 57194 State Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072 a/k/a Route 1, Box 317, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072
(2) Transaction agent (if applicable); residential mortgage servicer; and lender or broker: First National Bank of Moose Lake
(3) Tax parcel identification number(s): 300354013
(4) Transaction Agent’s mortgage ID number (MERS number): Not applicable
(5) Name of mortgage originator: First National Bank of Moose Lake
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 2023
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Pine City Schools
REQUEST FOR QUOTE MILK AND DAIRY PRODUCTS
Notice is hereby given that price quotes for dairy products will be received by Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota. All quotes will be accepted by Pine City Public Schools ISD 578, Pine City, Minnesota, until 2:00 p.m., CDT, Friday, May 5, 2023.
Specifications and further information may be requested from:
Jill Nolan, Business Manager Pine City Public Schools
1400 Main Street South
Pine City, MN 55063
Phone (320) 629-4023
Email: jnolan@isd578.org
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 20, 27, 2023
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
ECE
Braham MN
East Central Energy will receive sealed bids for the ECE construction project until 2:00 p.m. on May 15 at which time bids will be opened Privately
Project Summary: new construction of a 25,520sq. ft. administrative/ Warehouse building. Building to be Structural steel framed with loading dock and administrative area.
Multiple prime bids are being accepted by bid category as listed in the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will be submitted as lump sum basis. Multiple bids and combined bids are optional.
Completed bid forms shall be submitted without alterations, additions or erasures on forms provided in the project specifications. Sealed envelopes containing bids must be marked: East Central Energy with the bid category(s) marked on the outside, and also include the name and address of the bidder and date and hour of the bid opening. Bids shall be mailed or delivered to:
East Central Energy (Private opening to occur on May 15 )
Attn: Mark Nelson
412 Main St. N
Braham MN
Each bid greater than $10,000 shall be accompanied by bid bond, certified check, or cashier’s check in the amount of at least 5% of the amount of the bid and made payable to East Central Energy as bid security that, if the bid is accepted, the contractor will execute the contract and furnish the required performance and payment bonds within the allotted time period after award of contract.
All bidders shall meet the requirements as defined under the Responsible Contractor Law, Statutes Section 16C.285. A signed statement under oath, verifying compliance with each of the minimum criteria shall be included with the bid submission.
All correspondence relating to bidding shall be directed to the Construction Manager:
Troy Haug, Project Manager
Mark Haug Construction, Inc.
11754 Fairway Road SW, Pine City, MN 55063
Phone: 320-629-6607 Email: Troy@MHCinc.biz
Bidding documents can be obtained by contacting Mark Haug Construction Inc. Attn: Troy Haug at 320-629-6607 or Troy@MHCinc.biz . Bidding documents will be available for review only at East Central Energy
East Central Energy reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids or parts of bids and waive any formalities or irregularities in the bidding. No bid may be withdrawn for a period of forty-five (45) days after opening without consent of ECE.
East Central Energy
Braham MN
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 20, 27, May 4, 2023
PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File: 58-PR-23-33
In Re: Estate of
Ann Marie Haugland, a/k/a Ann M. Haugland, Ann Haugland,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (Intestate)
NOTICE TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar has accepted the application and appointed Todd R. Haugland whose address is 2520 Cypress St. N., Maplewood, MN 55109, to serve as the personal representative of the decedent’s estate.
Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of the personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the estate of the date of hearing on the objection.
Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the Personal Representative has the full power to administer the estate including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: April 11, 2023
Pamela Kreier
Registrar
Amy Willert, Court Administration
Attorney for Applicant:
Edward L. Pardee, #83872
4856 Banning Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-2063 (telephone)
651-429-0817 (fax)
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 20, 27, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-34
In Re: Estate of Orlo Enghausen,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL PREVIOUSLY PROBATED INFORMALLY AND FOR FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND CONSTRUCTION OF WILL
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held via remote technology by this Court at the Pine County Judicial Center, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 320, Pine City, MN 55063, on the Petition for Formal Probate of Will Previously Probated Informally and for Formal Appointment of Personal Representative and Construction of Will for the appointment of Ronald Holm, whose address is 33760 Duxbury Road, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072, as successor personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the estate.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 4-4-23
Amy Erickson
Deputy of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioner:
Teresa B. Molinaro (#0388660)
Fabyanske, Westra, Hart & Thomson, P.A.
333 S. Seventh Street, Suite 2600
Minneapolis, MN 55402
Telephone: (612) 359-7627
Fax: (612) 359-7602
Email: tmolinaro@fwhtlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 27, May 4, 2023
COUNTY BOARD
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrero, Arecibo PR, a location open and accessible to the public.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the March 21, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – March, 2023
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – March 9, 2023
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the application for exempt permit for Disabled Outdoorsmen USA of MN to conduct lawful gambling on April 29, 2023 at Wings North, 19379 Homestead Rd, Pine City, MN (Pokegama Twp.) and authorize County Auditor-Treasurer to sign the application.
Affirm the assignment of accounts 01-211-000-0000-5751 (Chaplains Corp Revenues) and 01-211-000-0000-6379 (Chaplains Corp Expenditures).
Approve the timber auction tracts and the general terms and conditions of the sale.
Approve Resolution 2023-20 granting a nonexclusive public easement for the purposes of utilities, roadway, and recreational trail use, over, under, and across as a built road in Sections 3 and 11 of Township 43 North, Range 16 West, and authorize the Board Chair and County Administrator to execute the quit claim deed conveying said easement.
Approve the 2023 State Boat and Water Safety Grant in the amount of $5,471. The grant will be used for enforcement hours and annual maintenance. The grant period is January 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024.
Accept the $50 donation from Karen Nelson, to offset expenditures, to the Pine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Program.
Authorize the hiring of the following training:
A. Two (2) part-time Hazardous Waste Recycling Attendants, Rick Gross and Jean Petersen, as non-union, Grade 1, employees at a wage of $16.10 per hour, effective April 4, 2023, pending successful baseline medical examination for working with hazardous waste.
B. Full-time Deputy Sheriff Carter Lagergren, effective April 17, 2023, $28.60, Grade 10, Step 2.
Authorize the following training:
A. Chemical Health Resource Coordinator Adriane Wimmer to attend the Helping Each Other Heal Conference. There are no registration fees associated with attendance.
B. Ratify Probation Agent Shawnesy Smith to attend Decision Points Facilitator training. Total cost: $919.
C.Fraud Investigator Kari Rybak to attend the MN BCA Financial Crimes Task Force Criminal Investigation Conference. Expenses associated with attendance at the conference are being covered by the MN BCA.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-23 Authorizing Administration of Minnesota Housing Finance Agency’s Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program for the period of October 1, 2023 – September 30, 2025. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 10:27 a.m.
County Board meeting resumed at 10:28 a.m.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the 2023-2024 biennial workplan for the Nemadji River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve 2023-22 authorizing County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder to execute the Minnesota Clean Water Partnership Project Implementation Loan Agreement Amendment No. 2. Second by Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:06 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News April 27, 2023
