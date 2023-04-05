NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State as stated below, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, at the election of the county auditor, are as follows: Tax Parcel number and names for the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition, those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041.
PARCEL NUMBER/OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT DUE IF PAID BY APRIL 2023
on the 12th of May 2014, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2013,
R 22.0178.003
CHAD M PURULL
Sect-14 Twp-044 Range-019
12.0 AC
NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4
LESS NORTH 330 FT THEREOF &
LESS SOUTH 594 FT THEREOF
3,963.60
on the 13th of May 2013, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2012,
R 25.0323.000
PHILIP H & ALYCE A NESTOR
Sect -29 Twp-043 Range-019
5.0 AC
NORTH 1/2 OF LOT 9, AUD SUBD
OF NORTH 1/2 OF NORTHEAST 1/4
3,694.50
on the 08th of May 2017, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2016,
R 41.0011.000
CHAD M & JANETTE A PURULL
Sect-35 Twp-045 Range-018
.65 AC
THAT PART OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF
NORTHEAST 1/4, DESC AS BEG AT A
POINT 158 FT NORTH & 233 FT…
4,697.12
on the 13th of May 2019, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2018,
R 18.5114.000
PATRICK R MCCONNELL
Sect-28 Twp-040 Range-021
2.50 AC
MISSION CREEK PARK
LOT 1, BLOCK 2
2,941.33
R 43.0440.001
TWYLA G CHRISTIAN
Sect-24 Twp-038 Range-021
3.40 AC
EAST 300 FT OF WEST 400 FT OF NORTH
500 FT OF WEST 1/2 OF EAST 1/2 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4
9,250.84
R 46.5135.000
TINA A GREEN
Sect-13 Twp-045 Range-020
WOODRIDGE
LOT 5, BLOCK 2
POINT 158 FT NORTH & 233 FT…
14,695.15
NOTE: In order to determine the amount necessary to redeem, please contact the office of the County Auditor-Treasurer at (320) 591-1670, or send inquiry to Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, Pine City, MN 55063.
That the time for redemption of such lands from such sale will expire 60 days after service of notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office, as provided by law. The redemption must be made in my office. In addition to the amounts set forth above, you will be responsible for additional interest and fees incurred as a part of service of this notice on you.
FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
Inquiries as to the proceeding set forth above can be made to the County Auditor for the County of Pine, whose address is set forth below.
Witness my hand and official seal this 17th day of March, 2023.
Kelly Schroeder
County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and the North Pine County News March 30, April 6, 2023
You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State as stated below, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, at the election of the county auditor, are as follows: Tax Parcel number and names for the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition, those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041.
on the 12th of May 2017, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2016,
R 12.0390.000
DUANE J & DONNA M OLSON
Sect-25 Twp-42 Range-021
10.0 AC
THAT PART OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL:
START FROM NW CORNER; THENCE…..
4,582.46
MISSION CREEK TOWNSHIP
NOTICE OF REORGANIZATIONAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given to the residents of Mission Creek Township, Pine County, MN that the annual Reorganizational meeting for the township will take place on Wednesday April 12, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The regular scheduled board meeting will immediately follow at 7:30 p.m. All meetings will be held at the Mission Creek Town Hall in Beroun, Minnesota.
Stacy Hancock, clerk
Mission Creek Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, April 6, 2023
Rock Creek Mini Storage
A private sale will be held on or after April 10, 2023 at Rock Creek Mini Storage to settle the account of:
Brad Howe, Unit 2-B
These units contain household goods and miscellaneous.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, April 6, 2023
Munch Township
Notice is hereby given, that the Board of Appeal and Equalization of the Town of Munch in Pine County, Minnesota, will meet at the Munch Town Hall, 32837 Cedar Creek Road, Hinckley, MN, at 3:00 p.m., on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 for the purpose of reviewing and correcting the assessments in the Town of Munch for the year 2024.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization.
Charm Dreier, Clerk of Munch
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, April 6, 2023
INFORMATION REGARDING ROYALTON TOWNSHIP PROPERTY ASSESSMENTS and 2024 PROPERTY TAXES
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeal and Equalization of Royalton Township will meet on April 24, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN (tel: 320-396-2982). The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 30th day of March 2023.
/s/ Duane P. Swanson
Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 6, 2023
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP ANNUAL ROAD INSPECTION
Notice is hereby given that the Royalton Township board of supervisors will conduct its annual road inspection, beginning at the conclusion of the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization meeting, approximately 9:30 a.m., Monday, April 24, 2023, at the town hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN. Members of the public wishing to accompany the inspection must notify the town office at 320-396-2982 or royalton@royaltontownship.com by April 15, 2023.
/s/Duane P. Swanson
Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 6, 2023
ROYALTON TOWNSHIP 2023/2024 MEETING SCHEDULE
Notice is given that the Royalton Township board of supervisors has established the following schedule for the 2023/2024 year. Regular town board meetings will be held the last Tuesday of each month from April 2023 to March 2024 at 7:30 p.m. at the Royalton Town Hall, 6052 Royalton Road, Braham, MN 55006, with the exceptions that the October meeting will be held on October 24, 2023, and the December meeting will be held on December 19, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. Regular planning commission meetings will be held on the same days at 7:00 p.m. Working planning commission meetings, at which a majority of supervisors may be in attendance, will be posted on the posting board outside the town hall and on the town’s website, www.royaltontownship.com. The public is welcome to attend all township meetings.
/s/ Duane P. Swanson
Royalton Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 6, 2023
CITY OF ROCK CREEK
The City Council has determined that ordinance #70 an Ordinance regulating the Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems (SSTS) be published in summary form.
Ordinance #70
An Ordinance regulating the Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems (SSTS) to comply with Minn. R. 7082 requirements per the local government unit assessment by the MPCA.
The Ordinance repeals and replaces all other ordinances pertaining to Subsurface Sewage Treatment Systems (SSTS) within the city. The ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after the date of its passage and publication in summary form.
Passed and approved this 1st day of December, 2022 by the City of Rock Creek.
Dick Johnson, Mayor
Sandra Pangerl, City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 6, 2023
FORECLOSURE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
Date:March 29, 2023
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 12, 2002
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $18,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Allen J. Delzer and Diane R. Delzer, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: First National Bank of Moose Lake
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on November 20, 2002, as Document No. 414752, in the office of the Recorder, Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENT(S) OF MORTGAGE: None
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 42, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Starting at the Southwest Corner of Section 3; thence North 500 feet along the West line of Section 3 to the actual point of beginning of the property to be described; thence East parallel with the South line of Section 3, 660 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of Section 3, approximately 820 feet to quarter section line; thence West along said Quarter line, 660 feet more or less to the West line of said Section 3; thence South along established section line approximately 820 feet to point of beginning, Pine County, Minnesota
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE: $19,599.84
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes including the requisites of Minn. Stat. § 580.02;
PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property in Pine County will be sold by the Sheriff of Pine County at public auction as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063,
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagors, their personal representatives or assigns is six months from the date of sale, unless reduced to five (5) weeks under Minnesota Statutes, Section 582.032.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30, or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on December 1, 2023.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGORS, THE MORTGAGORS’ PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF MOOSE LAKE
By /s/ Robert R. Kanuit
Robert R. Kanuit, #0252530
Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A.
302 West Superior Street, Suite 700
Duluth, Minnesota 55802-1863
(218) 722-0861
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE FORECLOSURE DATA
(1) Street Address, city and zip code of mortgaged premises: 57194 State Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072 a/k/a Route 1, Box 317, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072
(2) Transaction agent (if applicable); residential mortgage servicer; and lender or broker: First National Bank of Moose Lake
(3) Tax parcel identification number(s): 300354013
(4) Transaction Agent’s mortgage ID number (MERS number): Not applicable
(5) Name of mortgage originator: First National Bank of Moose Lake
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 2023
PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-23-26
Estate of
James David Rittmiller Jr. aka James D. Rittmiller aka James Rittmiller,
Decedent
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 15, 2023, at 9:45 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Dr. NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will and Codicil to Will of the Decedent dated, March 3, 2018, (“Will”), and for the appointment of Karen Arnsdorf, whose address is 17607 Cedar Creek Rd., Pine City, MN, 55063 and Tracy Arnsdorf, whose address is 17607 Cedar Creek Rd., Pine City, MN, 55063 as Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representatives will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Co-Personal Representatives or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: March 16, 2023
Heather Wynn
Judge of District Court
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Attorney for Petitioners
Chelsie Troth
Troth Law, LLC
210 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 0395709
Telephone: (320) 629-2727
FAX: (320) 629-0009
Email: chelsie@trothlaw.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer March 30, April 6, 2023
REQUEST FOR BIDS
CALL FOR BIDS
EQUIPMENT RENTAL
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. April 17, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for equipment rental proposals.
EQUIPMENT RENTAL Bid includes backhoe, scraper, dozer, dump truck, trailers, motor graders, tractor/lowboy trailer, tractor/belly dump trailer, haybale mulcher, compactors, skid steer, rubber track skid steer, tree feller buncher, loaders, bituminous crushing, concrete crushing, bituminous paving, gravel crushing and winter maintenance sand.
Specifications and proposal forms may be obtained upon request from the office of the Pine County Public Works, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City, MN 55063. Telephone Number 320-216-4200 or Local Pine City 320-591-1733.
The County Board reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities.
By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners, Pine County, Minnesota.
Mark A. LeBrun, County Engineer
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News March 23, 30, April 6, 2023
Pine City
Request for Proposals
City Hall Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning (HVAC) and Fire Suppression System Improvements
General Information
• Project Overview
The City of Pine City is seeking consultant proposals for updating the building’s heating & cooling system and installing a fire suppression & alarm system within City Hall located at 315 Main Street S. The building is largely original to 1950 expansion of the initial 1938 construction. The awarded firm will provide design, bidding, construction observation & construction administration services that will address the obsolete heating & ventilation system, update the perimeter heating, control humidity, fire suppression system, and life safety. It is the City’s intent to solicit separate bids for the installation of the planned facilities, which the awarded firm will administer. The new system will need to provide heating, cooling, and ventilated air to each tenant space in the building.
The project is a result of input from staff & the Fire Marshall and not due to renovation of the building.
Attachments: Existing building floor plan, 2021 building photos & record drawings
• Funding
The City intends to pay for consulting services via City funds and likely secure a General Obligation bond for the installation of the project. The City is open to utilizing other funding sources that may be available.
Submittal Information
• Proposal Timeline
The City will make every effort to adhere to the following schedule:
Activity
Date
RFP issuance
March 31, 2023
Building Site Visit (By appointment)
-
Deadline to submit questions via email to admin@PINECITYMN.GOV
April 10, 2023
Answers to questions will be posted to the City website no later than this date.
April 12, 2023
Proposals must be received by 4:30 p.m. on this date.
April 16, 2023
Interviews (as needed)
-
Notice of award
April 24, 2023
• Proposal Submission
Scott Hildebrand – City Administrator
City of Pine City
1015 Hillside Avenue SW
Pine City, MN 55063
Via email: admin@PINECITYMN.GOV
Phone: (320) 629-2575
• Pre-Proposal Meeting
The City does not intend to hold a pre-proposal meeting. The RFP includes photo documentation of the building and floor plans for the proposers use. If a site visit is preferred, provide written request to the City Administrator at admin@PINECITYMN.GOV to schedule a time.
• Interviews
The City does not intend to interview top-scoring proposers unless questions arise.
• Questions & Answers
Any questions regarding this RFP must be submitted by e-mail to the City Administrator at admin@PINECITYMN.GOV no later than the date indicated on the Proposal Timeline. Answers to the questions will be posted as an Addendum to the RFP.
• Addenda to the RFP
If the City deems it necessary to revise any part of this RFP before the proposal response date, the City will respond via email to each firm solicited.
• Proposals
The City reserves the right to reject or to deduct evaluation points for late proposals. Proposals must remain valid for 90 days or until a contract is fully executed. Please submit one (1) electronic copy of each of the Technical Submittal and Cost Submittal in separate documents. All materials submitted in response to this RFP will become property of the City and will become public record after the evaluation process is completed and an award decision made.
• Term of Contract
The term of the contract will begin once the contract is fully executed and is anticipated to end by December 31, 2024. The selected Bidder shall not start the performance of any work nor shall the City be liable to pay the selected Bidder for any service or work performed or expenses incurred before the contract is fully executed by both parties.
• Payment
All compensation will be based on percentage of project completed and will not exceed the amount identified in the agreement. Progress reports will be provided to the City twice monthly, in conjunction with council meetings and will include tracking of estimated percentage of overall project scope completed to date.
• Rejection of Proposals
The City reserves the right, in its sole and complete discretion, to reject any and all proposals or cancel the request for proposals, at any time prior to the time a contract is fully executed, when it is in its best interests. The City is not liable for any costs the Bidder incurs in preparation and submission of its proposal, in participating in the RFP process or in anticipation of award of the contract.
• Mandatory Disclosures
By submitting a proposal, each Bidder understands, represents, and acknowledges that:
o Their proposal has been developed by the Bidder independently and has been submitted without collusion with and without agreement, understanding, or planned common course of action with any other vendor or suppliers of materials, supplies, equipment, or services described in the Request for Proposals, designed to limit independent bidding or competition, and that the contents of the proposal have not been communicated by the Bidder or its employees or agents to any person not an employee or agent of the Bidder.
o There is no conflict of interest. A conflict of interest exists if a Bidder has any interest that would actually conflict, or has the appearance of conflicting, in any manner or degree with the performance of work on the project. If there are potential conflicts, identify the municipalities, developers, and other public or private entities with whom your company is currently, or have been, employed and which may be affected.
• Notification of Selection
Bidders whose proposals are not selected will be notified in writing.
Proposal Requirements
• Cover Letter
• A restatement of the goals and objectives and the project tasks to demonstrate the Proposer’s understanding of the project.
• An outline of the Proposer’s background and experience with similar projects. Experience shown should provide proof of past work experience in implementing multiple heating & cooling and fire suppression renovations, especially in historically significant buildings.
• Identify the personnel that will be conducting the project and detail their training and work experience, particularly in the projects listed to document competency in similar projects.
• Provide a detailed work plan identifying the tasks to be accomplished, the budget hours and the timeline to complete each task. The work plan shall also identify the deliverables at key milestones in the project as well as any other services expected to be provided by the City.
• Provide a minimum of three (3) references, including names, addresses and telephone numbers, for whom the Proposer has performed similar services and the reference can address past performance.
• Provide separate documents for the “Technical Proposal” and “Cost Proposal”. The terms of the proposal as stated must be valid for the length of the project.
• The Proposer must also include a lump sum, not-to-exceed total project cost including any sub consultant fees, along with the following information:
o A breakdown of the fees by phase of the project.
o Include the anticipated direct and reimbursable expenses (an itemized breakdown of these is not required).
o Identification of any assumptions made while developing the cost proposal.
o Identification of any cost information related to additional services or tasks for City consideration, include this in the cost proposal but identify it as additional costs and do not make it part of the total project cost.
• The proposal shall be limited to 15 single-sided 8 ½ x 11 pages, excluding the front and back covers, cover sheet, cover letter, the cost proposal, and any addenda pages included as acknowledgment. The separate cost proposal can be an 11” X 17” sheet.
• Proposer to provide anticipated project schedule from the start of the design process to completion of construction.
Selection Criteria
• The proposals will be reviewed by City Staff. The intent of the selection process is to review proposals and make a recommendation to the City Council to award based upon qualifications as described therein. A 100-point scale will be used to create the final evaluation recommendations. The factors and weighting on which proposals will be judged are:
Qualifications of the Bidder and Personnel
20%
Prior experience with similar work
20%
Work Plan
40%
Cost
20%
Scope of Services
Design Development
• Review & update the Space Needs interviews previously performed for City Staff.
• Host an onsite kickoff meeting with the City Staff and selected project stakeholders.
• Perform a Regulated Materials Assessment in preparation for the building improvements.
• Provide a schematic layout of the proposed improvements for review with City Staff prior to final design.
• Provide a preliminary cost estimate of the building improvements based on accepted schematic layout.
• Host a virtual meeting with the City Staff and selected project stakeholders to review the design development deliverables. Address associated comments and make revisions in preparation for Final Design.
Final Design
The selected firm will be encouraged to provide guidance and recommendations toward a design that will best meet the needs of the community. It also important to the City that all systems should be designed to provide flexibility for future renovations of office space within the building.
• HVAC System Requirements
o Perimeter heating
Replace existing perimeter steam heating with a new boiler-based system. The historic look and feel of the building should be considered while providing upgraded energy conservation and thermal comfort control.
o Ventilation
Each floor and department shall be zoned separately, and some departments may have multiple zones for more precise control. Opportunities for natural ventilation should be explored.
o Heating and Cooling
Heating and cooling units should be placed in the most optimum locations to ensure the most efficient, effective and dynamic zoning options. Each department shall be zoned separately, and some departments may have multiple zones for more precise control.
o Heating and Cooling Plants
The current heating system is a steam radiation system. The City wishes to continue utilizing a boiler-based system. A new efficient and effective cooling system shall be incorporated into the project.
• Fire Suppression
o Fire Alarm
The fire alarm system should be replaced with new annunciation devices. The system must be fully code compliant and be submitted to all state and local authorities for approval.
o Fire Sprinklers
No sprinkler systems currently exist in the building and the 2-inch water service will not support the addition of this system. It is anticipated that the designer will work with the City designated civil engineer to facilitate a new water service for a fire suppression system. Civil engineering coordination should be included; however, they should not be included in your fee proposal as the City will contract them separately. The City is interested in investigating a new water service and riser entering the building through the heated garage.
No hydrant flow tests have been performed near this building, however the City will perform a test once the consultant is selected. In lieu of a hydrant flow test, the following should be noted; the building is 2 blocks from one of the City’s water tower (145’ operating level) and a 12-inch watermain runs along the front of the building. Pressure anticipated at ground level of the building is ~50 psi.
• Provide a final cost estimate of the building improvements.
• Host a virtual review meeting with the City Staff and selected project stakeholders. Address associated comments and make revisions in preparation for bidding.
• Prepare and submit permit applications (City to provide application fees).
Bidding
The City expects the selected firm to provide a complete set of bidding documents and administer bidding of the project. The City will facilitate public noticing of the projects in the local paper. The selected firm shall advertise the project to the bid requirements set forth by the final scope of the project.
• Respond to questions, provide addenda, evaluate contractor bids.
• Provide a selection recommendation to the City for consideration.
• Facilitate contracting for the improvements.
Construction Management
The consultant will provide the necessary construction observation and administration to verify work has been completed in accordance with the contract documents.
• Host an onsite preconstruction meeting with the contractor and all stakeholders.
• Review and approve shop drawings and all product submittals.
• Notify contractor of non-compliant work and coordinate remedies/corrections.
• Collect digital photographs of constructed facilities or key operations to support written documentation.
• Identify occurrences of unforeseen events, changed field conditions, or design inconsistencies. Prepare change orders and requests for information as required.
• Process monthly pay applications from the contractor.
• Provide the site visits necessary to observe and verify the work completed (Include the anticipated site visits).
• Conduct progress meetings with the contractor & City Staff (Provide anticipated number of meetings and where they will be performed remote or onsite).
• Provide update reports for council packets (twice monthly).
• Provide project close out including punch lists, contractor withholding affidavits, O&M manuals & start-up services.
Phasing
Phasing will be important to the successful implementation of the project. The City and County no longer reside in the building. The City intends to return to the building following the improvements, while the County will not. Consideration for the existing tenants on the basement and first floor of the building will be necessary.
Timeline
Anticipated Notice of Award
April 24, 2023
Conceptual Design Review Meeting
June 15, 2023
90% Final Design Review Meeting
August 17, 2023
Bidding Documents
September 15, 2023
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 6, 2023
