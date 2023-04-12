PINE COUNTY BOARD
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, March 21, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner J.J. Waldhalm joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Waldhalm was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at 904 Calle Cruz Roja, Barrio Obrero, Arecibo PR, a location open and accessible to the public. County Attorney Reese Frederickson appeared via interactive technology. Commissioner Josh Mohr arrived at 10:04 a.m.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Minutes of the March 7, 2023 regular county board meeting and Summary for publication, and March 14, 2023 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole Minutes. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Commissioner Mohr arrived at 10:04 a.m.
Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence
Minnesota Management & Budget Notification of Compliance with local Government Pay Equity Act – March 10, 2023
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund
February 28, 2022
February 28, 2023
Increase/
Decrease
General Fund
4,462,588
4,662,992
200,404
Health and Human Services Fund
2,346,262
3,097,523
751,261
Road and Bridge Fund
2,817,201
3,285,113
467,912
Opioid
Settlement
0
254,694
254,694
COVID Relief
2,503,513
3,365,683
862,170
Land
2,461,114
2,691,411
230,297
Self Insurance
501,726
501,497
(229.48)
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
17,387,406
20,278,010
2,890,604
Approve the February 2023 disbursements including the individual listing of claims over $2,000, and 510 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $439,535.95 as follows: Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc, 29,698.57; AIR PURIFICATION & ENERGY CONS INC, 3,820.91; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Anderson Electric, 18,434.93; Anoka Co Juv Ctr, 16,610.00; ANOKA COUNTY TREASURY OFFICE, 12,875.00; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 8,469.20; Askov Deep Rock, 4,140.64; Askov Deep Rock, 7,864.95; Beaudry Oil & Propane, 49,985.84; BLAINE LOCK & SAFE INC, 5,160.00; BlueCross BlueShield of Minnesota, 223,699.30; BONKS SAND & GRAVEL, 8,027.50; Cavallin Inc, 2,440.80; Central Mn Council On Aging, 2,534.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 16,412.19; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc, 2,835.54; Champ Software Inc, 13,122.00; CIT, 5,920.00; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 10,000.00; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 45,724.31; DHS State Operated Services, 23,560.00; DIAMOND DRUGS INC, 2,749.55; DLT SOLUTIONS LLC, 6,162.75; East Central Energy Of Braham, 12,100.64; ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH INSTITUTE, 16,651.00; Family Pathways - North Branch, 4,270.00; FERGUSON SAFETY PRODUCTS, 2,227.89; Fieldstone Apartments LLP, 3,240.00; FLEETPRIDE, 2,147.82; G&N Enterprises, 3,347.00; GUARDIAN, 8,781.42; Hopkins Sand & Gravel Inc, 17,852.71; Interstate Power Systems Inc, 2,672.00; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 9,762.50; Kris Engineering, Inc, 9,362.16; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,652.19; LHB INC, 7,456.70; LITTLE FALLS MACHINE INC, 2,799.11; LOFFLER COMPANIES-131511, 3,368.57; MAPPINGSOLUTIONS, 5,730.00; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 12,321.00; MEDSURETY, LLC, 18,134.91; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 9,039.53; Minnesota Elevator, Inc, 9,172.36; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 15,267.10; MINNESOTA POWER, 4,349.76; MISSISSIPPI HEADWATERS BOARD, 2,000.00; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,678.90; Mn Petroleum Services, Inc, 2,050.00; MN SHERIFFS ASSOCIATION, 8,825.42; MPJ ENTERPRISES LLC, 8,810.00; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 8,445.28; North Homes Inc, 11,748.14; Northland Business Systems, 3,402.25; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 41,751.79; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,124.08; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 10,385.25; PDQ.COM CORPORATION, 4,200.00; PREMIER SEALCOATING & SNOW REMOVAL, 5,350.00; Rabe Excavating, LLC, 3,420.00; Regents Of The U Of Mn, 10,165.56; Reliance Systems, 4,122.50; Roberts Excavating, 13,850.00; Sandstone Napa, 2,262.56; SHI INTERNATIONAL CORP, 118,924.80; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,905.00; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 28,873.08; SWATMOD LLC, 17,764.00; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 62,385.00; Todd Elliott Excavating, 5,080.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 54,669.74; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 44,926.95; VC3 INC, 7,225.00; Verizon Wireless, 10,703.00; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 9,338.74; WELIA HEALTH, 10,892.69; WILLOW WINDS APARTMENTS, 2,865.00
Approve the following Excluded Bingo Permit application: Pathfinder Village – St. Croix Owner Association to conduct bingo on May 27, July 1, August 5, and September 2, 2023 at Pathfinder Village, 49200 State Highway 48, Hinckley, Minnesota.
Approve commissioner expense claim forms.
Accept the following donation: $9,160 donation from the Pine County Veterans Council for the remaining balance owing on the purchase of a new veterans’ van.
Approve the hiring of Marady Koland as a case aide, effective March 22, 2023, $20.57 per hour, Grade 5, Step 2.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Mohr provided an overview of the March 13, 2023 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. Veterans Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of part-time Veterans Service Officer Michael Harshman, effective February 22, 2023. The position and job description are currently in review and will be brought back at a later date for approval and backfill.
B. Sheriff’s Office
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Deputy Brandon Sell, effective March 9, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Sheriff’s Office - Corrections
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Arianne Grubbs, effective February 25, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve the Personnel Committee Report. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-19 proclaiming April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month in Pine County. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve (1) Resolution 2023-06 acknowledging the Pine Township Platting and Subdivision Ordinance contains regulations at least as restrictive as Pine County, and (2) the Memorandum of Understanding Between Pine County and Pine City Township Regarding Zoning, Land Subdivision and Platting and Other Official Controls in Pine City Township. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve Resolution 2023-21 approving the Amended State Subdivision Agreement; approve the Participation Agreement and Release with each party; and authorize County Attorney Reese Frederickson and other staff to execute all documents necessary to ensure Pine County’s participation in the settlements. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to approve Resolution 2023-18 Authorizing the Expenditure of a Portion of the Opioid Lawsuit Settlement Funds. Treatment (pre-arrest and jail) : $54,750 for staffing and supplies; and Prevention (Community Education and Media Campaign) $6,510 for staffing and supplies. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:02 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News April 13, 2023
NOTICE OF EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
You are hereby notified that the parcels of land hereinafter described, situated in the County of Pine, State of Minnesota, were bid in for the State as stated below, that the legal descriptions and tax parcel identification numbers of such parcels and names of the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041, at the election of the county auditor, are as follows: Tax Parcel number and names for the taxpayers and fee owners and in addition, those parties who have filed their addresses pursuant to Section 276.041.
PARCEL NUMBER/OWNER
LEGAL DESCRIPTION
AMOUNT DUE IF PAID BY APRIL 2023
on the 12th of May 2017, at the tax judgment sale of land for delinquent taxes for the year 2016,
R 12.0390.000
DUANE J & DONNA M OLSON
Sect-25 Twp-42 Range-021
10.0 AC
THAT PART OF NORTHEAST 1/4 OF
NORTHWEST 1/4 DESC AS FOLL:
START FROM NW CORNER; THENCE…..
4,582.46
NOTE: In order to determine the amount necessary to redeem, please contact the office of the County Auditor-Treasurer at (320) 591-1670, or send inquiry to Pine County Auditor-Treasurer, Pine City, MN 55063.
That the time for redemption of such lands from such sale will expire 60 days after service of notice and the filing of proof thereof in my office, as provided by law. The redemption must be made in my office. In addition to the amounts set forth above, you will be responsible for additional interest and fees incurred as a part of service of this notice on you.
FAILURE TO REDEEM SUCH LANDS PRIOR TO THE EXPIRATION OF REDEMPTION WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF LAND AND FORFEITURE OF SAID LAND TO THE STATE OF MINNESOTA.
Inquiries as to the proceeding set forth above can be made to the County Auditor for the County of Pine, whose address is set forth below.
Witness my hand and official seal this 17th day of March, 2023.
Kelly Schroeder
County Auditor-Treasurer
Pine County Courthouse
635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 240
Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 591-1670
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and the North Pine County News April 6, 13, 2023
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Reggie’s House Publishing
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 63273 Duxbury Rd Sandstone MN 55072 United States
NAMEHOLDER(S):
Name: Laura Ashwood Books LLC
Address: 202 N Cedar Ave STE 1 Owatonna MN 55060 United States
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Lauren Sorgaard
MAILING ADDRESS: PO Box 518 Sandstone MN 55072
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: sorgaards@gmail.com
Work Item 1384657900023
Original File Number 1384657900023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
04/04/2023 11:59 PM
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 13, 20, 2023
Pine city township
Important Information Regarding Property Assessments
The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Pine City Township will meet on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at Pine City Town Hall located at 21977 St Croix Rd, Pine City, MN 55063. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss the concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 13th day of April, 2023
Tammy Carlson
Pine City Township Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 13, 2023
Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State
Certificate of Assumed Name
Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 333
The filing of an assumed name does not provide a user with exclusive rights to that name. The filing is required for consumer protection in order to enable customers to be able to identify the true owner of a business.
ASSUMED NAME: Sherman Woodcrafts
PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS: 88845 State Hwy 23 Kerrick MN 55756 USA
NAMEHOLDER(S): Dennis Fern Sherman Jr
Name: Dennis Fern Sherman Jr
Address: 88845 State Hwy 23 Kerrick MN 55756 USA
By typing my name, I, the undersigned, certify that I am signing this document as the person whose signature is required, or as agent of the person(s) whose signature would be required who has authorized me to sign this document on his/her behalf, or in both capacities. I further certify that I have completed all required fields, and that the information in this document is true and correct and in compliance with the applicable chapter of Minnesota Statutes. I understand that by signing this document I am subject to the penalties of perjury as set forth in Section 609.48 as if I had signed this document under oath.
SIGNED BY: Dennis Sherman
MAILING ADDRESS: 88845 State Hwy 23 Kerrick MN 55756
EMAIL FOR OFFICIAL NOTICES: shermanwoodcrafts@gmail.com
Work Item 1385506500028
Original File Number 1385506500028
STATE OF MINNESOTA
OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY OF STATE
FILED
04/07/2023 11:59 p.m.
Steve Simon
Secretary of State
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 13, 20, 2023
Assessment Notice
Brook Park Township
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, That the Board of Appeal and Equalization of the Township of Brook Park in Pine County, Minnesota will meet at the Brook Park Town Hall building, 6144 Mallard Road, at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the 25th day of April, 2023. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.
If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local board of appeal and equalization. The board will review your assessments and may make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of appeal and equalization.
Given under my hand this 10th day of April 2023.
Kelly Johnson, Clerk
Brook Park Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 13, 2023
FORECLOSURE
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
Date:March 29, 2023
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT:
Default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: November 12, 2002
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $18,000.00
MORTGAGOR(S): Allen J. Delzer and Diane R. Delzer, husband and wife
MORTGAGEE: First National Bank of Moose Lake
DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Recorded on November 20, 2002, as Document No. 414752, in the office of the Recorder, Pine County, Minnesota.
ASSIGNMENT(S) OF MORTGAGE: None
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:
That part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 42, Range 20, Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows: Starting at the Southwest Corner of Section 3; thence North 500 feet along the West line of Section 3 to the actual point of beginning of the property to be described; thence East parallel with the South line of Section 3, 660 feet; thence North parallel with the West line of Section 3, approximately 820 feet to quarter section line; thence West along said Quarter line, 660 feet more or less to the West line of said Section 3; thence South along established section line approximately 820 feet to point of beginning, Pine County, Minnesota
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine County, Minnesota
THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NOTICE: $19,599.84
THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property in Pine County will be sold by the Sheriff of Pine County at public auction as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063,
to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagors, their personal representatives or assigns is six months from the date of sale, unless reduced to five (5) weeks under Minnesota Statutes, Section 582.032.
TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30, or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23, the time to vacate the property is 11:59 p.m. on December 1, 2023.
MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None
THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGORS, THE MORTGAGORS’ PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.
FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF MOOSE LAKE
By /s/ Robert R. Kanuit
Robert R. Kanuit, #0252530
Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A.
302 West Superior Street, Suite 700
Duluth, Minnesota 55802-1863
(218) 722-0861
THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.
NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE FORECLOSURE DATA
(1) Street Address, city and zip code of mortgaged premises: 57194 State Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072 a/k/a Route 1, Box 317, Sandstone, Minnesota 55072
(2) Transaction agent (if applicable); residential mortgage servicer; and lender or broker: First National Bank of Moose Lake
(3) Tax parcel identification number(s): 300354013
(4) Transaction Agent’s mortgage ID number (MERS number): Not applicable
(5) Name of mortgage originator: First National Bank of Moose Lake
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 6, 13, 20, 27, May 4, 11, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City of Pine City 315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Monday, April 24, 2023 beginning approximately at 5 p.m. at the Council Chambers (315 Main Street S) and https://v.ringcentral.com/join/568575313 or +1 (650)4191505, Meeting ID: 568575313.
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
A conditional use permit request from Adam Price Inc. to bring 80 units of dormitory-style student housing to the former Lakeside Medical Center at parcel #425328001 (510 2nd Street SE) and parcel #425328000 (129 6th Avenue SE) in the Mixed Use District (MXU).
VARIANCE REQUEST
A variance request from Adam Price Inc. to raise the percentage of impervious surface from 39.3% to 46.7% at the former Lakeside Medical Center at parcel #425328001 (510 2nd Street SE) and parcel #425328000 (129 6th Avenue SE) in the shoreland overlay of the Mixed Use District (MXU).
VARIANCE REQUEST
A parking variance request from Adam Price Inc. to allow 131 parking spaces for 80 units of dormitory-style student housing at the former Lakeside Medical Center at parcel #425328001 (510 2nd Street SE) and parcel #425328000 (129 6th Avenue SE) in the Mixed Use District (MXU).
VARIANCE REQUEST
A request from Trisha Archambault to consider allowing a 320 square foot shed to be built two feet off the property line at parcel #425292000 (405 8th Street SW) in the One- and Two-Family Residential District (R-2).
ORDINANCE CHANGE REQUEST
A request to remove the phrase “Residential uses are not permitted on the ground floor in the MXU district” from Chapter 13.44.030 of the Pine City Municipal Code.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the 4th Monday of the month at 5 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Michael Gainor
Community Development Director
Published in the Pine City Pioneer April 13, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
Ami Stenseth is requesting a conditional/interim use permit at 22927 Rosebush Dr, Pine City (PID: 08.5181.000), Chengwatana Township, Section 11, Township 39, Range 21 as follows:
The applicants have requested a conditional/interim use permit to operate a vacation rental, consistent with Section 4.43 of the Pine County Shoreland Management Ordinance.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
Meeting Link: https://us06web.zoom. us/j/88689453940?pwd=MzBSeFFFSEFvMWhwakE0b2UzNXVVZz09
Meeting ID: 886 8945 3940
Passcode 554138
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
To join by phone:
+1- 833-548-0282
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News April 13, 2023
