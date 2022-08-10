NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard L. Hooker, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 21, 2009, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A482288, Pine County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 304 4th Ave, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 350022000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (E1/2 of SE1/4 of NW1/4) of Section Twenty-two (22), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty-two (22), less the East 275 feet of the South 660 feet, Subject to Public Road Right-of-way, Pine County Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $60,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $35,292.29
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.4%, with a daily per diem of $6.12.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 25, 2022, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: August 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 7, 2022
GURSTEL LAW FIRM
By: /s/ Creig Andreasen Creig Andreasen (#334832)
6681 Country Club Drive
Golden Valley, MN 55427
(763) 267-6785
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-22-65
Estate of Jeffrey Jay Claseman aka Jeffrey J. Claseman,
Decedent
NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE)
Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Andrew Claseman, whose address is 94385 Warloe Shore Ln, Moose Lake, Minnesota, 55767, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
Dated: July 26, 2022
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
Court File Number: 58-JV-22-64
Case Type: CHIPS
In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Brianna Lynn Ziegler
Summons and Notice Child in Need of Protection or Services Matter (CHP-114)
NOTICE TO: Michael John Smuda, Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Child in Need of Protection or Services Petition has been filed in the Juvenile Court alleging that the child(ren) of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) is/are in need of protection or services.
2. This is your notice that this Child in Need of Protection or Services case is scheduled for a remote hearing before the Juvenile Court located via remotely on Zoom on August 12, 2022 at 2:00pm or as soon after as the case can be heard. Please contact court administration to get the remote hearing information.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including taking permanent custody of the child(ren) named in the Petition.
Amy Willert
Court Administration
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY ZONING BOARD
The Pine County Zoning Board will meet at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the North Pine Government Center Doug Carlson Room, 1602 Highway 23 North, Sandstone, Minnesota. At the meeting, a public hearing will be held to solicit testimony in consideration of the following:
John Meyer is requesting a variance at 91202 Range Line Rd, Kerrick (PID: 21.0184.000), Nickerson Township, Section 7, Township 45, Range 17 as follows:
The applicant has requested a variance from Section 3.3.1 of the Pine County Zoning Ordinance to construct a seven hundred twenty square foot shed that does not meet the 100’ setback from the road centerline.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the request. This is an in-person meeting with a virtual participation option. Virtual participants may speak in the public hearing.
VIRTUAL PARTICIPATION OPTION VIA ZOOM
To join online:
Meeting Link:
https://us06web.zoom./j/87445236241?pwd=d0NFS2hma0dqa3hZWno1MHF1WlVYQT09
Or email a request for the link to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us
To join by phone:
+1- 833-548-0282
Meeting ID: 874 4523 6241
Passcode: 804804
Written comments prior to the meeting are encouraged. Written comments may be submitted via email to caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us or by mail to the Zoning Board Chair in care of Caleb Anderson, Land and Resources Manager, 1610 Hwy 23 N, Sandstone, MN 55072.
To view the complete application visit www.co.pine.mn.us and navigate to the Planning and Zoning Department webpage to view the “Zoning Board,” link, or request by telephone 320-591-1657, or request by email at caleb.anderson@co.pine.mn.us.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE CITY PLANNING COMMISSION
City of Pine City 315 Main Street South
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Pine City Planning Commission will hold a public hearing to obtain comments and review the following items on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, beginning approximately at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall located at 315 Main Street South, Pine City, Minnesota and online meeting via: https://v.ringcentral.com/join/568575313 or call 1-650-419-1505. Access Code / Meeting ID: 568575313.
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
A conditional use permit request from Kip Rydberg to consider allowing Outdoor Storage or Wholesaling at a parcel on Airport Road in the General Technology/Industrial District, also referred to as parcel #42.0089.003.
ZONING AMENDMENT
A request from Luke Anderson to make an amendment to the Pine City Municipal Development Ordinance, adding “Triplex/quadplex” as a Conditional Use for the (One- and) Two Family Residential District (R-2).
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
A conditional use permit request from Luke Anderson to consider allowing construction of a fourplex on a lot at the corner of 5th Avenue SW and 9th Street SW in the (One- and) Two Family Residential District (R-2), also referred to as parcel #42.5277.000.
CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT
A conditional use permit request from Tara Mach to consider allowing operation of a salon/spa business at 305 3rd Ave. SE in the Mixed Use District (MXU), also referred to as parcel #42.0319.004.
This is a regularly scheduled meeting of the Planning Commission, which is held on the 4th Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend and be heard on this matter.
Mike Gainor
Community Development Director
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, July 19, 2022 - 10 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy. 23 North
Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson were present. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner Terry Lovgren joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Lovgren was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from 18078 E Ida Dr., Centennial, Colorado. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the July 5, 2022 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council Notification Letter and Project List
Pine County Chemical Health Coalition Minutes – July 11, 2022
Pine County Health Insurance Committee Minutes – June 30, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
The following vendors with claims of $2,000 or more, and 618 claims under $2,000, not needing approval, totaling $10,337,942.44 were paid during the period of June 1, 2022-June 30, 2022: 4imprint, Inc., 5,723.57; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 4,813.12; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 4,000.00; Arlen Krantz Ford Inc, 5,527.03; Askov Deep Rock, 32,207.84; Aspen Mills, 2,718.23; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 4,780.50; C & T CONTRACTING, 4,000.00; Cardmember Service-Calm.com Subscription, 2,485.88; Cardmember Service-CleanitSupply.com, 2,586.63; Cardmember Service-Grand Casino Hotel, 4,026.67; CELLEBRITE INC, 4,300.00; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 22,894.61; CENTRAL PINE LUMBER CO, 10,000.00; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 5,915.00; COMPASS MINERALS AMERICA, 2,142.41; COMPUTER INTEGRATION TECHNOLOGIES, 2,450.00; CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LLC, 316,966.55; DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, 3,970.99; DHS State Operated Services, 7,278.80; East Central Energy Of Braham, 16,538.72; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,669.00; EAST CENTRAL REGIONAL LIBRARY, 176,301.50; Emergency Automotive Technologies, Inc, 104,900.92; ENVIRONMENTAL TROUBLESHOOTERS INC, 4,577.35; ERICKSON ENGINEERING CO LLC, 3,850.00; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 3,258.20; Family Pathways - North Branch, 3,600.00; FORTERRA PIPE AND PRECAST, 3,641.75; FURTHER, 9,119.74; Gerard Treatment Center, 4,979.52; GUARDIAN, 18,649.89; Heartland Girls Ranch, 9,079.28; Infinity Independent Living Services Llc, 2,109.16; Information Systems Corp-ISC, 3,115.00; JONES CONSTRUCTION SERVICES INC, 2,025.00; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,629.74; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 55,550.00; LHB INC, 15,924.29; Lighthouse Child & Family Services, LLC, 6,459.71; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,079.25; MCDONOUGH/MARK, 7,500.00; McKesson Medical Surgical, 2,589.23; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 5,652.50; MEND CORRECTIONAL CARE PLLC, 27,856.71; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 12,862.21; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 7,079.46; MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC POWER PRODUCTS INC, 56,313.50; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,498.45; Motorola Solutions Inc, 13,901.89; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 3,528.73; North Homes Inc, 19,443.11; Northwestern Mn Juvenile Center, 3,510.00; Northwoods Children Home, 11,566.41; NOW MICRO INC, 15,428.00; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 6,212.52; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,124.08; Pitney Bowes Global Financial Serv, 2,408.94; Prairie Lakes Youth Programs, 8,934.85; Purchase Power, 3,985.00; Ron’s Roll-Off Service, 3,600.00; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 2,898.00; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 4,166.10; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 5,561.40; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 18,149.96; Tech Know Systems, Inc., 3,825.00; Therapeutic Serv Ag Too Inc, 8,610.25; TRIMIN SYSTEMS INC, 22,208.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 77,447.00; UNITEDHEALTH GROUP, 231,016.72; Verizon Wireless, 10,197.12; Walmart Stores, 3,000.00; WCMP AM-FM, 2,000.00; Wellness in the Woods Inc, 2,401.39; ZAUHAR/DEBORA, 8,841.31.
Approve the following:
A. Repurchase Application
Approve Resolution 2022-40 authorizing Brandon Vork, owner at the time of forfeiture, to repurchase the parcel at 46109 Government Rd., Hinckley (PID 03.0023.006) in full. The property forfeited for non-payment of taxes in 2022.
B. Abatement Application
2020, 2021, & 2022: Steve & Carol Downhour, Pine County Parcel 43.0005.001. They applied for and were granted the 2C Managed Forest Classification, however it was not added.
C. Exempt Permit
Moose Lake Chamber of Commerce to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on October 12, 2022, at Moose Lake Golf Club, 35311 Parkview Dr., Sturgeon Lake, MN (Windemere Township).
D. Temporary Liquor License
i. Brett Phillips for a wedding to be held on August 13, 2022 at Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center, 54165 Audubon Dr., Sandstone
ii. Tonya Olson for a wedding to be held September 9-11, 2022 at Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center, 54165 Audubon Dr., Sandstone
Approve Resolution 2022-39 extending the following special assessments:
Jeffrey and Linda Friedrich, PID 18.5118.000, $22,500
Armon and Nancy Roschen, PID 25.0011.003, $17,246.88
Jesse and Kelly Spinler, PID 28.0011.000, $18,500
Marc and Rachel Frogner, PID 28.0258.000, $19,200
Erik and Cheryl Turbin, PID 44.5022.000, $9,975
Approve Commissioners’ Expense Claim Forms.
Accept the $50 donation from Richard Hopkins to the Veterans Services Office for outreach expenses.
Approve of the hiring of Adult Mental Health Social Worker, Jennifer Felland, effective August 1, 2022, Grade 10, Step 2, $26.99 per hour.
Approve the following training:
A. IT Manager Ryan Findell to attend the 2022 Minnesota County IT Leaders Association Annual Conference. Registration is included with membership fee, Lodging/$309; Mileage/approx. $220.
B. Child Support Supervisor Jodi Blesener to attend the Minnesota Supervisors Conference. Total cost: $720.
Broadband Committee Report / Grant Award Recommendations
Chair Hallan provided an overview of the July 5, 2022 Broadband Committee meeting. The Broadband Committee made the recommendation to award the following American Rescue Plan Act-Broadband Grant awards:
A. $300,000 to East Central Energy (East Central Energy Regional Broadband Project – total project cost $67M)
B. $200,000 to Starwire Technologies (City of Rock Creek – total project cost $4.3M)
C. $75,000 to Savage Communications (Partridge Township Broadband Expansion – total project cost $1.5M)
D. $25,000 to Midcontinent Communications (Midco Cross Lake Trail – total project cost $67k)
Motion by Chair Hallan to approve the following grant awards and authorize the County Administrator to enter grant agreement awards with the selected firms subject to legal review by the county attorney: $300,000 to East Central Energy, $200,000 to Starwire Technologies, $75,000 to Savage Communications and $25,000 to Midcontinent Communications. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig provided an overview of the July 11, 2022 Personnel Committee meeting. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendation:
A. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Registered Nurse Amber Koski, effective June 20, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Child Protection Social Worker Amy MacDonald, effective July 15, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
iii. Acknowledge the resignation of Social Worker Amber Andrews, effective August 12, 2022, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
iv. Reduce a 1.0 full time employee (FTE) to .5 FTE effective on or before October 1, 2022.
B. Sheriff’s Office - Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Troy Parker, effective July 14, 2022, and approve backfill of the positions and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of part-time, probationary Corrections Officer Kay Wimmer, effective June 30, 2022, and approve backfill of the positions and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
C. Auditor-Treasurer
i. Reduce the vacant full-time Auditor Clerk III position from a 1.0 full time employee (FTE) to .5 FTE (22.5 hours per week).
ii. Hire an additional Property Appraiser in the Assessor’s office to cover additional workload. The position is a Grade 8 with a minimum starting wage of $23.03/hour.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the recommendations of the Personnel Committee. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the hiring of Children’s Mental Health Social Worker Ashley Gnat, effective July 25, 2022, Grade 10, Step 2, $26.99 per hour. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 4-0.
Land/Zoning Advisory Committee Report
Removed from Agenda and rescheduled to August 2, 2022 county board meeting.
Second Quarter 2022 Budget Report
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget through June 30, 2022 by reviewing expenditure and revenue of the major funds. At the end of the second quarter revenue and expenditures are as expected.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:48 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, August, 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator Clerk to
County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
