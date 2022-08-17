NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE
THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN:
That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:
DATE OF MORTGAGE: July 31, 2009
MORTGAGOR: Richard L. Hooker, a single person
MORTGAGEE: Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, a credit union organized under the laws of the United States of America
DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded August 21, 2009, in the office of the County Recorder, as Document No. A482288, Pine County, Minnesota.
MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 304 4th Ave, Brook Park, MN 55007
TAX PARCEL I.D. NOS. 350022000
LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: East Half of Southeast Quarter of Northwest Quarter (E1/2 of SE1/4 of NW1/4) of Section Twenty-two (22), Township Forty (40), Range Twenty-two (22), less the East 275 feet of the South 660 feet, Subject to Public Road Right-of-way, Pine County Minnesota.
COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Pine
ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $60,000.00
AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $35,292.29
INTEREST RATE AND PER DIEM: Current interest rate is 7.4%, with a daily per diem of $6.12.
That prior to commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage or any part thereof;
PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:
DATE AND TIME OF SALE: August 25, 2022, at 10:00 am.
PLACE OF SALE: Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within twelve (12) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.
DATE AND TIME MORTGAGOR MUST VACATE THE PREMISES: August 25, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.
“THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE (5) WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.”
Dated: July 7, 2022
GURSTEL LAW FIRM
By: /s/ Creig Andreasen Creig Andreasen (#334832)
6681 Country Club Drive
Golden Valley, MN 55427
(763) 267-6785
Attorney in Fact for
Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union
IMPORTANT NOTICE
This communication is from a debt collector and is an attempt to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.
Published in Pine City Pioneer July 14, 21, 28, August 4, 11, 18, 2022
REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
Monday, July 11, 2022 @ 6:30 P.M.
Pine City High School 7th Grade House
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, Minnesota, was held at the Pine City High School in the Seventh Grade House on Monday, July 11, 2022 for the purpose of conducting regular board business.
Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon Roll Call, the following members were present: Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, Becci Palmblade, Lezlie Sauter, Candice Ames, JacLynn Cavallin. All present.
Also present was Interim Superintendent Dr. Stolp.
PUBLIC FORUM
None
APPROVAL OF AGENDA
Motion by Tim Geisler second by Candice Ames and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
POSITIVE HAPPENINGS
James Foster and Nathan Fort presented a request for turf for an athletic complex . More board discussion will be held at next months meeting
ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS:
1. Activities Director - Board Update
2. Food & Nutrition - Staples Board Update
3. Buildings & Grounds - Miller Board Update
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
Motion was made by JacLynn Cavallin and second by Tim Geisler and carried to approve consent agenda categories A, B, and C. Category D. was pulled for discussion. After discussion of exit interviews for resignations a motion was made by Becci Palmblade and seconded by Tim Geisler to approve category D and was unanimously approved.
A. MINUTES
Minutes of the June 13, 2022 special meeting are attached for your approval (Link)
B. BILLS
1. Check Register to date for the month of July are enclosed for your approval. (link)
C. EMPLOYMENT
1. Hallie Jones, Vision Teacher, pending official MN teacher licensure (link)
2. Nick Miller, Assistant Girls Hockey Coach (link)
3. Laura Yehlik, High School Principal effective July 1, 2022 (link)
4. Jared Dyrdahl, High School Assistant Principal effective July 1, 2022 (link)
5. Brittany Lakeberg, Elementary Assistant Principal effective July 1, 2022 (link)
6. Cody Schmitz, Vision Teacher effective August 24, 2022 (link)
7. Ruby Olsen, Vision Teacher effective August 24, 2022 (link)
8. Maldonado-Johnson, Nuvia, High School Spanish Teacher effective 2022-23 (link)
9. Frances Wojckik, High School ELA Teacher effective August 24, 2022 (link)
10. Dylan Kringstad, High School Social Studies Teacher effective August 24, 2022 (link)
D. RESIGNATIONS
1. Sara Bitton, Assistant Dance Coach effective June 20, 2022.
2. Sheryl Stearns. Social Studies Teacher -7th & 8th grade effective June 30, 2022
3. James Foster. Special Education Teacher effective June 30, 2022
4. Rick Engelstad, Head Tennis Coach effective June 22, 2022
ITEMS ON WHICH BOARD DISCUSSION AND ACTION ARE REQUESTED:
A. TREASURER’S REPORT / CASH FLOW UPDATE
Todd Netzke, SMS, will review the treasurer’s report at the meeting. Todd was not present.
A motion was made by Dan Peterson and seconded by Tim Geisler to approve the treasurer’s report. The motion was passed unanimously.
B. ACCEPTANCE and APPROVAL OF DONATIONS
RESOLUTION ACCEPTING DONATIONS
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 123B.02, Subd. 6 provides: “The board may receive, for the benefit of the district, bequests, donations, or gifts for any proper purpose and apply the same to the purpose designated. In that behalf, the board may act as trustee of any trust created for the benefit of the district, or for the benefit of pupils thereof, including trusts created to provide pupils of the district with advanced education after completion of high school, in the advancement of education.”; and
WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 465.03 provides: “Any city, county, school district or town may accept a grant or devise of real or personal property and maintain such property for the benefit of its citizens in accordance with the terms prescribed by the donor. Nothing herein shall authorize such acceptance or use for religious or sectarian purposes. Every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full.”; and
WHEREAS, every such acceptance shall be by resolution of the governing body adopted by a two-thirds majority of its members, expressing such terms in full;
THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
DonorItemDesignated Purpose (if any)
Jason & Julie Vinaja $50.00
Pine City School Angel Fund
The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Candice Ames and, upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: All in favor
And the following voted against: none.
C. RENEWAL OF PROPERTY AND LIABILITY INSURANCE POLICY WITH PINE INSURANCE
Administration recommends approval of the renewal of the District’s Property & Liability Insurance with Pine Insurance. Discussion. A motion is in order (Proposal)
A motion was made by JacLynn Cavallin and seconded by Billy Head to approve renewal of property and liability insurance policy with Pine Insurance. The motion was passed unanimously.
D. Approval of Long Term Facilities Maintenance (LTMF)
Administration recommends approval of the Long Term Facilities Maintenance Schedule.
Discussion. A motion is in order (Proposal) (Projects)
A motion was made by Tim Geisler and seconded by Candice Ames to approve the LTMF schedule, the motion passed unanimously.
E. Motion to approve filing dates for school board.
A motion was made by Billy Head and seconded by Tim Geisler and was approved unanimously.
ITEMS OF INFORMATION AND/OR DISCUSSION ONLY
A. COMMITTEE REPORTS -
a. Negotiations Committee - Dan Peterson, Lezlie Sauterl and Tim Geisler
i. AFSCME
ii. Principal negotiations
iii. Unrepresented staff negotiations
B. ENROLLMENT UPDATE (link)
C.SUPERINTENDENT UPDATES
1. SCRED Legislative Forum - Save the Date! Tuesday, September 27, 2022 5pm-8pm, Chuckers Bowl & Lounge, 1270 W 3rd Street Rush City, MN 55069
2. Online Enrollment Forms
3. August Board Meeting at the Elementary (tour prior to the meeting) Board should meet at 5:30 at the Elementary School for a tour.
4. Auditor - An auditor is being sought.
5. Business Manager - Judy Patzoldt has been helping out in the business office.
BOARD MEMBER ITEMS
A. Celebration gathering request - On August 11th from 2:00 - 3:30 there will be a Meet and Greet for the public to meet new staff members. This will be held at the high school.
B. There will be a Joint Boards Meeting at the PTCC on July 27th at 6 p.m.
AUGUST AGENDA ITEMS
ADJOURNMENT Adjournment was at 8:30 P.M.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 18, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
PINE COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
The Pine County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing starting at 9:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Pine County Courthouse, Board Room, 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City, Minnesota. The purpose of the public hearing will be to solicit testimony in accordance with Minnesota Statute 340A.405 Subd 2(d) regarding the County issuance of off-sale liquor licenses to Floppie Crappie Lakeside Pub, 10762 Lakeview Shore Dr, Pine City and Wings North, 19379 Homestead Rd, Pine City. Both businesses are located in Pokegama Township and have previously been issued Off-sale licenses; however, are being viewed as new licensees by the Department of Public Safety.
This hearing is open to the public at which time you are invited to appear and offer testimony regarding the issuance of these off-sale licenses. Written comments may be entered into the record at the discretion of the County Board Chair and may be sent to Kelly Schroeder, County Auditor-Treasurer at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Suite 240, Pine City, MN 55063.Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 18, 2022
NOTICE
ROCK CREEK CITY COUNCIL
SUMMARY MINUTES
July 7, 2022
Mayor Johnson called the Council meeting to Order at 7 p.m.
Members Present: Dick Johnson, Dan Saumer, Sam Christenson and Don Ramberg.
Absent: Ronnie Berdan
Others present: Curt Kubesh, Amy Thompson, Wayne Gaikowski, Tim Hadaller, Perry & Becky Krone, Clayton Carlson, Stefon Boleen, Rob Tacheny and Don Burger.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Christenson to approve the June 2, 2022 minutes as sent. Motion passes with all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve the Resolution for the Broadband Expansion Proposal from Starwire Technologies, part of a Minnesota Deed broadband grant with a city contribution of $10,000.00. With the Pine County Grant Program if approved, the city will contribute a total of $20,000 for the expansion of fiber optic broadband infrastructure and service to the residents of Rock Creek. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Ramberg to comply with the June 23, 2022 Notice of Noncompliance of Imminent Public Health Threat on Parcel R43.00059.000, occupants must vacate the premise on July 8, 2022 thus removing the imminent public health threat within the 15-day notice. All structures on the property without building permits must be removed from the property within 30-days from July 7, 2022. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Christenson to send a certified letter billing Mr. Schmidt for 2 hours of clean-up on 555th Street for dust control placed without city permission at a cost of $200 per hour. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Christenson to award the bid to Jerome Nordrum Construction to replace the ridge caps on all four buildings. Motion carried all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg to approve the 2022 Election Judges at $15.00 an hour. Motion passes with all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Christenson to have Deutschlander Fencing replace the section of fence that has storm damage. Motion carried all ayes.
Christenson motioned seconded by Ramberg not to donate to the Initiative Foundation. Motion passed with all ayes.
Saumer motioned seconded by Ramberg approval of the application LIB-22-001 for a Low Impact Business for Taylor Anderson, a photography business. Motion carried all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Christenson to approve payment of check’s #16249 -16279 and e-transfers totaling $23,719.17. Motion passes with all ayes.
Ramberg motioned seconded by Christenson to adjourn at 9:26PM. Motion passed with all ayes.
Sandra Pangerl, City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer August 18, 2022
