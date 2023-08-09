SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, July 18, 2023 - 10:00 a.m.
North Pine Government Center
1602 Hwy 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson.
The meeting was live streamed on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the July 5, 2023 county board Minutes and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the minutes of Boards, Committees and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Fund
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
Increase/
Decrease
General Fund
6,643,532
6,941,790
298,258
Health and
Human Services Fund
2,767,009
3,592,419
825,410
Road and Bridge Fund
2,838,553
5,790,414
2,951,861
Opioid
Settlement
0
241,148
241,148
COVID Relief
5,059,362
2,646,017
(2,413,345)
Land
1,922,071
1,962,504
40,433
Self Insurance
393,749
418,024
24,275
TOTAL (inc non-major funds)
22,743,276
24,907,901
2,164,625
Approve the June 2023 disbursements including the individual listing of claims over $2,000 and 706 claims under $2,000 or not needing approval totaling $10,601,483.94, as follows: 4.0 SCHOOL SERVICES OF EAST CENTRAL, 2,809.92; ACCURATE CONTROLS INC, 11,217.21; Advanced Correctional Healthcare, Inc, 30,808.18; ADVANCED LAWN CARE & LANDSCAPING, 7,957.50; ALADTEC INC, 3,690.00; AMAZON CAPITAL SERVICES, 4,779.59; American Solutions For Business, 14,678.43; Aml Cleaning Service, Inc, 8,000.00; ANDERSON & KOCH FORD INC, 41,405.41; Askov Deep Rock, 16,023.59; Aspen Mills, 2,608.46; Auto Value-Hinckley, 2,977.12; Beaudry Oil & Propane, 60,778.53; BLUE CROSS & BLUE SHIELD OF MINNESOTA, 5,663.50; Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, 194,308.92; C & T CONTRACTING, 23,250.00; Cavallin Inc, 4,621.33; Central Mn Jobs & Training Services, 32,836.12; Chamberlain Oil Co., Inc, 2,121.64; CITY OF PINE CITY, 7,232.33; CivicBrand, 6,250.00; CLOQUET RIVERSIDE RECYCLING, INC, 10,162.50; CONTECH ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS LLC, 116,808.46; East Central Energy Of Braham, 15,643.66; East Central Reg Juvenile Center, 8,973.00; East Central Solid Waste Comm, 5,535.34; Eide Auto Center Inc, 150,335.95; ENVIRONMENTAL SYSTEMS RESEARCH INSTITUTE, 5,669.52; EVERGREEN RECYCLING LLC, 3,977.99; Family Alternatives, 8,180.28; Family Pathways - North Branch, 7,192.50; FEDERATED CO-OPS INC, 23,528.86; Government Management Group, 5,250.00; GREGORY WALDHALM UTILITY, 2,378.50; GUARDIAN, 9,919.45; HOUSTON ENGINEERING INC, 2,086.50; Information Systems Corp-ISC, 3,205.00; Knife River Corp, 271,092.58; KRONOS SAASHR INC, 2,659.31; Lakes & Pines Comm Act Council, 24,782.50; MADISON NATIONAL LIFE INS CO INC, 4,355.40; MEDICAREBLUE RX, 6,494.50; MICROTRACE LLC, 6,000.00; Mille Lacs Band Family Services, 2,369.58; MINNESOTA ENERGY RESOURCES CORP, 9,875.15; Minnesota Hoarding, 6,220.00; MINNESOTA POLLUTION CONTROL AGENCY, 50,459.16; MINNESOTA POWER, 3,994.12; MN COUNTIES COMPUTER COOP, 7,425.00; Mn Counties Intergovernmental Trust, 2,905.00; Mn Depart Of Transportation, 927,820.05; Mn Life Insurance Company, 4,612.35; MPJ ENTERPRISES LLC, 35,097.50; Nexus-Kindred Family Healing, 8,636.91; North Homes Inc, 43,654.92; Northbound Collision Center, 6,600.53; NORTHSTAR MEDIA INC, 1,678.50; NOW MICRO INC, 15,535.00; Nuss Truck Group Inc, 27,457.10; OFFICE OF MN.IT SERVICES, 5,153.75; OWENS COMPANIES INC, 3,297.00; Pine City Water And Sewer, 2,055.99; Pitney Bowes Global Financial Serv, 2,408.94; PIX4D INC, 2,211.00; PREMIER ASPHALT, 12,000.00; PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT ACADEMY LLC, 5,000.00; Pump & Meter Service Inc, 7,964.33; Q-MEDIA PROPERTIES LLC, 3,000.00; Rabe Excavating, LLC, 2,170.00; RIDGEWAY & ASSOCIATES, 2,238.00; Ron’s Roll-Off Service, 2,800.00; Rydberg & Sons, Inc., 118,577.51; SCHNEIDER GEOSPATIAL LLC, 3,078.00; SEH INC, 6,705.32; SNYDER/MARCIA, 3,312.17; Solid Oak Financial Services, LLC, 3,905.00; STAN’S EQUIPMENT CENTER, 10,719.00; Sue’s Bus Service Inc, 10,046.40; SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC, 29,888.41; TEAMSTERS JOINT COUNCIL 32, 62,407.00; Tech Know Systems, Inc., 3,959.00; TRIMIN SYSTEMS INC, 23,318.00; TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC, 76,982.00; Veolia Environmental Services, 6,007.31; Verizon Wireless, 10,905.75; Village Ranch Residential Facility, 5,212.32; WALDOCH, 3,600.00; WETLAND CREDIT AGENCY LLC, 29,143.21; WIEDEMANN/JAMES & BARBARA, 2,069.92; WOLF CREEK, 3,717.50; ZIEGLER INC, 49,500.00
Approve the following:
A. Resolution 2023-33 authorizing Diane Gilbey to repurchase the property described as Lot 1, Block 5, Townsite of Denham (Parcel ID 37.5017.000) on a contract and placing the ownership in the name of Wesley Gilbey and Diane Gilbey.
B. Resolution 2023-34 authorizing Diane Gilbey to repurchase the property described as Lots 1 & 2, Block 12, Townsite of Denham (Parcel ID 37.5075.000) on a contract and placing the ownership in the name of Wesley Gilbey and Diane Gilbey.
Approve commissioners’ expense claim forms.
Approve the ratification of the status change for Corrections Officer, Troy Parker, from part-time to full-time status, effective July 18, 2023. No change in grade or pay.
Approve the following training:
A. Commissioner Terry Lovgren to attend the AMC District Director Meeting. AMC will cover the cost of lodging, meals, mileage and provide a per diem.
B. Ratification for Senior Agent Taylor Gustafson to attend Motivational Interviewing I training. Total cost: $128.
C. Registered Nurse Kelsi Ervin, Public Health Educator Samantha Burch, Social Workers Ashley Gnat, Deanna Williams, Rona Duvall and Brenda Danielson, Community Support Technician Lisa Stoffel, and Case Aide Marady Koland to attend the St. Louis Health and Human Services Conference. Total cost: $2,433.
D. County Administrator David Minke and any commissioner desiring to attend the AMC Fall Policy Conference. Registration: $275 per attendee, Lodging: $292 per night including tax; Meals: $51 per day.
Personnel Committee Report
Commissioner Ludwig stated the Personnel Committee met Monday, July 10, 2023. The Personnel Committee made the following recommendations:
A. IT Department
i. Approve updated policy language for Personnel Policy Section 17: Electronic Communications Resources (ECR) Policy.
B. Health & Human Services
i. Acknowledge the retirement of Adult Mental Health Social Worker Sheri Flesland, effective November 17, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Melanie Christy, effective June 22, 2023.
iii. Approve the promotion of Karen Jansen from Case Aide at $24.80/hour to Eligibility Worker at $26.16/hour, effective July 24, 2023.
iv. Approve backfill of the Case Aide position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer. The Case Aide position is a Grade 5 with a minimum starting wage of $19.73/hour.
v. Acknowledge the resignation of Eligibility Worker Scarlet Oquist, effective July 14, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
vi. Approve backfill of the open Office Support Specialist position vacated in June. The position is a Grade 2 with a minimum starting wage of $16.56/hour.
C. Sheriff’s Office – Dispatch
i. Acknowledge the resignation of part-time Dispatcher Jenny McClain effective August 31, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
ii. Acknowledge the resignation of part-time Dispatcher Karla Pankow, effective August 9, 2023, and approve backfill of the position and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
D. Sheriff’s Office – Jail
i. Acknowledge the resignation of Corrections Officer Brandon Janssen, effective July 5, 2023.
ii. Ratify the termination of part-time probationary Corrections Officer Kayla McKinney, effective June 15, 2023.
iii. Approve backfill of the part-time and full-time Correction Officer positions and any subsequent vacancies that may occur due to internal promotion or lateral transfer.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve Personnel Committee recommendations. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to award Contract #2303 to Northland Constructors of Duluth, Inc. in the amount of $4,856,203.82. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to authorize the County Administrator to draft a letter to the Department of Natural Resources supporting the City of Hinckley’s opposition to the removal of the Grindstone River dam, and reaffirm the county’s support to seek replacement of the Grindstone River dam or installation of a fish ladder structure. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
2023 Second Quarter Budget Report
County Administrator David Minke provided an update of the budget for the first six months of 2023 reviewing the expenditure and revenue of the major funds, reviewed the American Rescue Plan Act funds allocations/spent and unspent funds, and reviewed the 2023 local sales tax collected.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the following adjustments to the American Rescue Plan Act funds:
Line #
Activity
Program
Project
Allocation
Spent as of 6/30/23
Unspent
Adjustment
16
PCSO Jail Body Cameras
27,786
30,036
-2,250
2,250
21
PCSO
Handheld Radios
24,496
24,551
-55
55
23
Sturgeon Lake Stormwater Study
25,000
24,808
192
-192
25
Broadband
Consultant
25,000
24,435
565
-565
28
PCSO 40
masks w/
CBRN filter
19,663
18,495
1,168
-1,168
Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
Cannabis Law Update
County Attorney Reese Frederickson provided an update on the new cannabis law, effective August 1, 2023. The county board requested further information and discussion on (1) restrictions on the time, place, and manner of a cannabis business, (2) minimum distance from schools and daycares, residential treatment facilities or an attraction with a public park used by minors, (3) a limit on the total number of retailers in the county (no fewer than one for every 12,500 residents), and (4) cannabis events. Further discussion and direction on public use of cannabis to take place at the August 1, 2023 county board meeting.
Chair Hallan called for a recess at 11:42 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 11:47 a.m.
Closed Meeting – Labor Negotiation
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to close the meeting in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 13D.03 to consider strategy for labor negotiations, including negotiation strategies and development, discussion, and review of labor negotiation proposals, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 179A.01 to 179A.25. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
The meeting closed at 11:49 a.m. Present in the meeting room were Commissioners Hallan, Mohr, Lovgren, Waldhalm and Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke, County Attorney Reese Frederickson, Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto, and IT Manager Ryan Findell.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to open the closed meeting. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
The open session reconvened at 12:12 p.m.
Closed Meeting – County Administrator Annual Performance Review
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to close the meeting in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 13D.05, Subd 3, to conduct the annual performance evaluation of County Administrator David Minke. Second by Commissioner Mohr. Motion carried 5-0.
The meeting closed at 12:13 p.m. Present in the meeting room were Commissioners Hallan, Mohr, Lovgren, Waldhalm, and Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke.
The board reviewed County Administrator’s Minke performance for the past year.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to open the closed meeting. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 5-0.
The open session reconvened at 12:38 p.m.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to set the annual salary of County Administrator Minke at $155,000, effective July 2, 2023, as provided by County Policy 10.7 (Compensation). This amount represents an annual increase of $1,034 and will place Administrator Minke at the top of the pay scale. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 5-0.
A summary of the conclusions regarding the evaluation will be provided at the next regular board meeting.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 12:39 p.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Board Room, Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Pine County Board of Commissions
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County News Aug. 10, 2023
PUBLIC HEARING
POKEGAMA TOWNSHIP
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE ON A PROPOSED “CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT” APPLICATION
Notice is hereby given that the Pokegama Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on August 21, 2023, 7:00 p.m., at the Town Hall, 18336 Town Hall Rd. Pine City. The purpose of this hearing is to review the application for a conditional use permit to allow “Mining Operations” on property located at 6122 Rolling Hills Rd. The applicant of the Property is Matthew McConnel, owner of Jones Construction Services LLC.
The Township of Pokegama encourages interested parties to attend public meetings and comment on the issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the meeting, written comments may be submitted to or delivered to, the Township Zoning Department prior to the time of the hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Department at (320) 629-3719.
Date: July 31, 2023
Gordon Johnson,
Township Planning Zoning Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 10, 2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF PINE CITY
CITY COUNCIL MEETING
August 17, 2023
10:00 a.m.
315 Main Street South, Pine City
Notice is hereby given that the City Council for the City of Pine City will be holding a Public Hearing on August 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. to consider and take action on Ordinance 20230802-07 establishing guidelines and locations for the public consumption of alcohol within the City of Pine City.
This meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at the old Pine City Hall, at 315 Main Street South, Pine City, Minnesota. Interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting in-person or virtually. If attending virtually, members of the public are encouraged to see the City’s website for meeting information or call 320.629.2575. Virtual attendees may only observe the meeting. Written comments may be emailed to admin@pinecitymn.gov or may be sent via mail to the City of Pine City, 1015 Hillside Avenue, Suite #2, Pine City, Minnesota 55063. Comments received will be shared at the meeting. Both oral and written testimony from the public will be considered at the time of the hearing.
Scott W. Hildebrand
City Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 10, 2023
REQUEST FOR BIDS
City of Henriette
Request for Bid
THE CITY OF HENRIETTE IS TAKING SEALED BIDS FOR BRINGING ALL ROADS UP TO STATE CODE.
SURVEY ALL ROADS FOR ELEVATION AND RIGHTAWAY, WIDEN ALL ROADS TO STATE CODE. CLEAN ALL DITCHES TO FLOW, LEVEL WITH TOPSOIL AND SEED. SILT FENCE FOR ALL WORKING AREAS. REPLACE 10 CULVERS 15”X 36’.
BIDS INTO CITY CLERK’S OFFICE BY AUGUST 18, 2023 AT
119 MAIN ST. S.
HENRIETTE, MN 55036
INFORMATION-320-679-1138 OR 320-674-0426
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 10, 2023
Pine City Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
TIF District Name:
TIF District 1-11 [Golden
Horizons]
TIF District 1-12
[Bottlecap Condos]
TIF District 1-13 [Pine City
Senior Living]
Current net tax capacity 29,023 16,281 2,679
Original net tax capacity 373 2,234 2,678
Captured net tax capacity 28,650 14,047 1
Principal and interest payments due during current year 20,850 0 0
Tax increment received 31,066 608 0
Tax increment expended 22,195 15,781 0
Month and year of first tax increment receipt July 2005 July 2005 June 2022
Date of required decertification 12/31/30 12/31/30 12/31/47
TIF District Name:
TIF District 1-14 [Hilltop
Cottages]
TIF District 2-1
[Northridge Appartments
(DMC)]
Current net tax capacity 5,666 17,515
Original net tax capacity 1,269 883
Captured net tax capacity 4,397 16,632
Principal and interest payments due during current year 12,073 16,380
Tax increment received 6,185 17,347
Tax increment expended 2,783 9,888
Month and year of first tax increment receipt June 2022 July 2006
Date of required decertification 12/31/47 12/31/31
Additional information regarding each district may be obtained from: Scott Hildebrand, City Administrator
1015 Hillside Ave SW #2 Pine City, MN 55063
(320) 629-2575
Published in Pine City Pioneer Aug. 10, 2023
