PUBLIC HEARING
TOWN OF CHENGWATANA
COUNTY OF PINE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
ON PROPOSED/COMPREHENSIVE PLAN, ZONING ORDINANCE & AN INTERIM ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A STUDY AND IMPOSING A MORATORIUM ON THE OPERATION OF A CANNABIS BUSINESS
The Chengwatana Township Board of Supervisors sitting as the Chengwatana Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. or as soon as the matter may be heard on August 29, 2023, at the Chengwatana Town Hall located at 27136 Forest Road, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063. The purpose of this public hearing to is to take comments on the proposed Comprehensive Plan, Zoning Ordinance and an Interim Ordinance Authorizing a Study and Imposing a Moratorium on the Operation of a Cannabis Business.
A copy of the proposed Comprehensive Plan, Zoning Ordinance and an Interim Ordinance Authorizing a Study and Imposing a Moratorium on the Operation of a Cannabis Business can be viewed by contacting Katy Overtoom, Town Clerk, at (320) 629-2208 during regular business hours. All interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing. Written comments can be made and will be taken up to the time of the Public Hearing by submitting them to the Town Clerk at the address listed above.
/S/ Katy Overtoom, Clerk
Chengwatana Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 17, 2023
Pine City Township Notice of Public Hearing for Interim Use Permit
Notice is Hereby Given, in accordance with the Township Zoning Ordinance, that the Planning Commission of Pine City Township will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at the Pine City Town Hall, 21977 St. Croix Rd, Pine City, MN 55063. The hearing is for an application for a interim use permit submitted by Preston Hunter for the property located at: 29352 St. Croix Rd, Pine City, MN to allow for a second accessory use dwelling due to a medical hardship.
The Township of Pine City encourages interested parties to attend public hearings and comment on issues being discussed. If you wish to provide comments and are unable to attend the hearing, written comments may be submitted to, the Township the Township Zoning Administrator at roger.else1229@gmail.com prior to the time of the Hearing. These written comments will be made a part of the official record.
Questions regarding this matter can be directed to the Township Planning and Zoning Administrator Roger Else 612-219-7104.
Tammy Carlson,
Clerk, Pine City Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 17, 2023
REQUEST FOR BIDS
Pine county
Request for Bids
BIDS CLOSE Sept. 12, 2023
Pine County, MN
Sealed proposals will be RECEIVED until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday Sept. 12, 2023, by David Minke, Pine County Administrator at 635 Northridge Drive NW Pine City, MN on behalf of the Pine County Board of Commissioners for construction of the county projects listed below. Proposals will be opened and read publicly in the Administrator Conference Room by the County Engineer or his representative at the Pine County Courthouse in Pine City, MN at 10:00 a.m.
Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations.
Contract #2304
SAP 058-609-016 CSAH 9 Bridge #58560 over the Snake River
Major quantities ofwork (combined): 81 CY ROCK EXCAVATION; 639 LIN FT TYPES (TL-4) 36” BARRIER CONC (3S52); 775 CY STRUCTURAL CONCRETE; 249,574 LBS REINFORCEMENT BARS; 12,814 CY BRIDGE SLAB CONCRETE (3YHPC-M); STRUCTURE EXCAVATION (1 LS); FOUNDATION PREPARATION (4 LS); 13,520 SY BRIDGE DECK PLANING; 1880 LIN FT PRESTRESSED CONCRETE BEAMS; 191 SY BRIDGE APPROACH PANELS; REMOVE EXISTING BRIDGE (1 LS).
Plans are available on EGram.
For a user ID contact Sherri at (320) 216-4200 or sherri.anderson@co.pine.mn.us Hard copies of plans and specifications may be examined and secured for $100 at the Pine County Public Works Department, 405 Airport Road NE, Pine City MN 55063.
Bids must be accompanied by a Corporate Surety Bond in an amount not less than 5 percent of the total bid price. The County Board of Pine County reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informalities. By order of the Pine County Board of Commissioners .
Published in the Pine City Pioneer and North Pine County NewsAug, 17, 24, 31, 2023
PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-23-62
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRS, FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Martha Jean Bachler,
Decendent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 9/18/2023, at 10:15 a.m. hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Dr NW, Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of Decedent’s heirs, and for the appointment of Rebecca E. Reber, whose address is 39293 County Road 10, Albany, Minnesota, and Douglas Schleicher, whose address is 18819 150th St., Fergus Falls, Minnesota, as co-personal representatives of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; to sell real and personal property; and to do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
/s/ Martin, Krista
Judge of District Court
2023.08.07
Amy Turnquist
Court Administrator
DRAFTED BY:
Nicholas T. Adams, #0401142
Pemberton Law, P.L.L.P.
203 22nd Avenue West
Alexandria, MN 56308
(320) 759.3143 (p)
Our File No.: NTA:rrh
2023-6052.333
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 17, 24, 2023
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-CV-23-332
CORRECTED NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT. § 501C.0203
In Re the Matter of:
Carol M. Sundem Revocable Trust Agreement dated February 8, 2007, by and between Carol M. Sundem as Settlor and Carl M. Sundem as Trustee.
IT IS ORDERED AND NOTICE IS GIVEN that a Petition to Invoke Court Administration of Trust, to Determine Whether the Purported Trustee of the Trust was Validly Appointed, for Appointment of a Trustee Pursuant to the Terms of the Trust Agreement, and to Require an Accounting from the Purported Trustee Pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501C.0202, signed by Michael J. Sundem dated July 19, 2023, has been filed with the Court. The Petition requests an order for the following relief:
1.An order preventing Kenneth from taking any action as the purported Trustee of the Trust, except as necessary to preserve and protect Trust assets;
2.Determining that Kenneth is not the Trustee of the Trust and appointing Jeoffrey or, in the event he declines or cannot serve, me as Trustee;
3.Ordering Kenneth to provide a complete and accurate Trust Inventory and fully account for all actions taken as purported Trustee of the Trust;
4.Determining that Kenneth has committed a serious breach of trust and removing him as Trustee, and ordering the payment of any damages pursuant to Minn. Stat. §501C.1002, and also ordering him to otherwise remedy the breaches of trust;
5.Preventing Kenneth from paying any legal fees and costs incurred in this proceeding from Trust assets and, further, ordering that the legal fees and costs incurred by Petitioner in connection with this proceeding be paid by Kenneth and, if necessary, from any distribution Kenneth would otherwise receive from the Trust; and
6.For such further relief as the Court deems just.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or at the hearing. If no objections are filed the Petition may be granted.
The Court represents [or has appointed a representative to represent] all persons in interest who are minors or incapacitated, or unborn, unascertained or whose identity or address is unknown and not reasonably ascertainable, and has determined that all other persons with an interest in the Trust are represented under sections 501C.0301 to 501C.0304.
IT IS ORDERED, that the Petition will be heard on 9/8/2023, at 10:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as counsel may be heard, by this court via Zoom. The Court will provide Zoom login information to the parties or counsel prior to the hearing.
1. Notice shall be given to all persons named in the Petition as having or as claiming an interest in the Trust.
2.Notice shall be given by:
a.Ρ In Rem Jurisdiction:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order for Hearing to all persons named in the Petition as having or who may claim to have an interest in the Trust, at their last known addresses by U.S. Postal Service at least 15 days prior to the hearing date, and Publishing this Notice and Order for Hearing one time at least 20 days prior to the hearing date in a legal newspaper of Pine County, Minnesota.
b.ο In Personam Jurisdiction:
Giving notice to the current trustees and the Qualified beneficiaries in the same manner as set forth under Rule 4 of the Rules of Civil Procedure by serving a copy of the order for hearing and the petition at least 15 days prior to the hearing unless waived in writing by the current trustees and the Qualified beneficiaries or if a Qualified Beneficiary is a minor or incapacitated notice shall also be given to any representative person in accordance with Minnesota Statutes sections 501C.0301 to 501C.0305, acting on behalf of the Qualified Beneficiary who is known to the petitioner.
BY THE COURT
Dated: Aug. 9, 2023
K. K. Martin
Judge of District Court
Attorney for Petitioner
Thomas C. Atmore
MARTIN & SQUIRES, P.A.
332 Minnesota Street,
Suite W2750
St. Paul, MN 55101
Telephone: 651-767-3746
Fax: 651-228-9161
Attorney License No.: 191954
Email: tcatmore@martinsquires.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Aug. 17, 2023
