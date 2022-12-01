REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING MINUTES
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #578
PINE CITY, MINNESOTA 55063
MONDAY, October 10, 2022 @ 6:30 P.M.
PINE CITY HIGH SCHOOL
Pine City High School Boardroom
“Preparing Our Students for the Future”
The regular meeting of the Board of Education of Independent School District No. 578, Pine City, MN, was held at the Pine City High
School in the Boardroom on Monday, October 10, 2022 for the purpose of conducting regular business.
Chair Dan Peterson called the meeting to order at 6:30 p.m.
Upon roll call, the following members were present: JacLynn Cavallin, Candice Ames, Billy Head, Dan Peterson, Lezlie Sauter, Tim Geisler and Becci Palmblade (video).
Motion Geisler second by Head and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.
POSITIVE HAPPENINGS
Rick Engelstad is nominated for the 2022 Sub-Sect 18 AD of the year
Overview of SCRED services - Jamie Nord
Overview of New Directions - Julie Vinaja
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
The consent agenda is used for those items on the agenda, which usually do not require discussion or explanation as to the reason for board action. At the request of any individual school board member, an item shall be removed from the consent agenda and placed on the regular agenda for discussion.
Motioned by Head and Second by Geisler.
Discussion
Aye: All Nay: None
Minutes of the September 12, 2022 meeting are attached for your approval
Check Register to date for the month of September are enclosed for your approval.
Melissa Johnsen, Long-term substitute in early childhood special education, effective 9/30/2022
Ted Hasz, Employment Status, Baseball Head Coach
Kiera Bridley, Childcare leave, from approximately November 21, 2022 to January 23, 2023
ANNUAL POLICY REVIEW
Policy 413, Harassment and Violence
Policy 414, Mandated Reporting of Child Neglect or Physical or Sexual Abuse
Policy 415, Mandated Reporting of Maltreatment of Vulnerable Adults
Policy 506, Student Discipline
Policy 514, Bullying Prohibition Policy
Policy 522, Title IX Sex Nondiscrimination Policy, Grievance Procedure and Process
Policy 524, Internet, Computer, and Equipment Usage Policy
Policy 806, Crisis Management Policy
PROMULGATE SENIORITY LIST FOR CERTIFIED TEACHING AND CLASSIFIED STAFF
1) Certified List
2) Classified List
ELECTRONIC FUND TRANSFERS
Occasionally to cover financial obligations, it is more efficient to electronically transfer funds than to process checks in the normal manner. Electronic fund transfers are generally used to buy or sell investments and to make periodic debt service payments. Board approval was granted (January 2022 Organizational Meeting) for the administration to make electronic fund transfers, however Board approval is required for individual transfers when they are made. The administration recommends that the School Board approve the following electronic fund transfers:
Date/ Amount/ Transfer from/ Transfer to/ Description
9/14/2022/$1,000,000/PMA/Financial Stearns Bank/Cashflow/Payroll
9/23/2022/$275,000/PMA/Financial Stearns Bank/Cashflow/Payroll
9/30/2022 $755,000 PMA Financial Stearns Bank/Cashflow/Payroll
Jill Nolan, Business Manager will review the treasurer’s report at the meeting.
Motioned by Geisler and Second by Cavlin. Discussion. A motion is in order. Aye: Cavalin, Peterson, Geisler, Head, Ames Nay: Sauter, Palmblade
School Board of Pine City Public Schools, ISD 0578, gratefully accepts the following donations as identified below:
1. Welia Pine City donated school supplies for students
2. Estate of Florence Kalenius $9,319.97
3. Aaron Koppen $300 for footballs, recess games, gym class
Discussion. A motion is in order.
Motioned by Ames Second by Geisler Aye: All in favor Nay: None
Administration recommends the approval of $350 per month to support the installation of cameras on the school bus system.
Discussion. A motion is in order.
Motioned by Head Second by Cavallin Aye: All in favor Nay: None
Administration recommends approval of the 11/1/22 - 10/31/23 Ice/Facility Rental Agreement with the Pine City Civic Center Association for $81,300.
Discussion. A motion is in order.
Motioned by Sauter Second by Geisler Aye: All in favor Nay: None
Please find enclosed a list of staff members who have completed the coursework for lane changes as per the Master Contract. We congratulate these staff members on their educational accomplishments.
A motion is in order.
Motioned by Cavalin Second by Head Aye: All in favor Nay: None
The team would wear them out on the ice during warm up time before the game and then when the ice is being resurfaced change into team jerseys.
Discussion. A motion is in order.
Motioned by Ames Second by Geisler Aye: NA Nay: NA
*Decision: Table until November board meeting
Administration recommends approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between Pine City Education Association and Pine City Public Schools for the Math Department to cover the additional sections at their hourly rate for all additional hours taught
Discussion. A motion is in order.
Motioned by Ames Second by Head Aye: All in favor Nay: None
The statutory dates available for the canvassing board are November 12 - 18, 2022. Therefore, canvassing is recommended to take place on November 15 at 5:30 p.m.
Discussion. A motion is in order.
Motioned by Ames Second by Peterson Aye: All in favor Nay: None
2022-24 SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICER CONTRACT WITH PINE COUNTY
Discussion. A motion is in order.
Motioned by Cavalin Second by Geisler Aye: All in favor Nay: None
Adjournment 8:41 p.m.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 1, 2022
PROBATE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 58-PR-22-80
In Re: Estate of
Jodell Marie Pangerl,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE, FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL, AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on January 10, 2023 at 2:25 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Pine County Government Center, via Zoom remote hearing, on a petition for the formal probate of will in the Estate of Jodell Marie Pangerl, and for the appointment of Barbara Smetana whose address is 13034 Government Road, Pine City, Minnesota, 55063 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts to administer the Decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
This hearing will be held via Remote Zoom Technology. Please contact Court Administration for hearing details (320) 591-1400.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 11-22-22
Amy Erickson
Deputy
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
TESSNEER LAW OFFICE, P.A.
Ann M. Tessneer
MN# 0264519
43020 Blackhawk Road
Harris, MN 55032
Telephone: (763) 552-8933
Facsimile: (763) 552-8932
e-mail: ann@tessneerlawoffice.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 1, 8, 2022
NOTICES
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
YOU ARE NOTIFIED:
1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated September 4, 2018 and recorded on September 12, 2018, as Document Number A-542123, in the Office of the ~County Recorder D Registrar of Titles of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Viaene Rental Properties, LLC, a limited liability company under the laws of the State of Minnesota, as Seller, sold to Bernard V. Murray, as Purchaser, the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Lot Twelve (12), Block Seventeen (17), Townsite of Sandstone Quarries
Check here if all or part of the described real property is Registered (Torrens)
2. The default is as follows:
A. Failure to make monthly payments due for each month from September 1, 2019 through November 1, 2022 in the amount of $237.78 each for a total due for past due payments through the month of November 2022 including accrued late fees, of $9,644.36.
B. Failure to pay real estate taxes due and payable and special assessments due and payable on the subject property during the term of the Contract as required therein, through and including the date hereof, including penalties and interest thereon through the date hereof, in the amount of $5,227.00.
C. Failure to keep the subject property insured as required under the Contract whereupon the cost of $1,925.00 has been incurred by the Contract Seller to keep said premises insured.
Items A, Band C together total the amount of $16,796.36 past due and owed by said Contract Purchaser to said Contract Seller as of the date hereof.
3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985, the purchase price was N/A and the amount of the purchase price paid by the Purchaser is N/A of the purchase price as calculated in the manner required by Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd. 1e.
4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable.
5. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21 , TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE.
THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE 90 DAYS AFTER THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE UNLESS BEFORE THEN:
(a.) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU:
(1.) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS
(2.) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS
(3.) $500.00 TO APPLY TO ATTORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS
(4.) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980, ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS
(5.) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $192.89 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES. ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR
(b.) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES.
IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE. CONTACT AN ATTORNEY IMMEDIATELY.
6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the Seller or of an attorney authorized by the seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is:
Name: Clark A. Joslin
Joslin & Moore Law Offices, P.A.
Attorney for Seller
Mailing Address:
221 NW 2nd Ave.
Cambridge, MN 55008
Street Address or Location where the Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice:
221 NW 2nd Ave.
Cambridge, MN 55008
Telephone: 763/689-4101
This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice.
Clark A. Joslin
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 1, 8, 15, 2022
NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED
YOU ARE NOTIFIED:
1. Default has occurred in the Contract for Deed (“Contract”) dated September 17, 2018 and recorded on September 18, 2018, as Document Number A-542249, in the Office of the 1:8;] County Recorder D Registrar of Titles of Pine County, Minnesota, in which Viaene Rental Properties, LLC, a limited liability company under the laws of the State of Minnesota, as Seller, sold to Keriann Darkow, as Purchaser, the real property in Pine County, Minnesota, described as follows:
Lot Two (2), Block Twenty-eight (28), Townsite of Sandstone Quarries
Check here if all or part of the described real property is Registered (Toffens)
2. The default is as follows:
A. Failure to pay all or a portion of the monthly payments due in the amount of $210.00 per month due and payable on the first day of each month from October 2018 through and including the month of November 2022, together with late payment fees due thereon as provided in said Contract for a total of $9,590.00 past due and owing as of the date hereof.
B. Failure to pay real estate taxes and special assessments to be paid to date by said Purchaser under the terms of said Contract, together with penalties and interest thereon to the date hereof, in the amount of $8,032.00.
C. Failure to keep the subject property insured as required under the terms of said Contract resulting in incurred costs paid by Seller to the date hereof to protect Seller’s interest in the property in the amount of $1,850.00.
A, 8 and C together total the amount of $19,472.00 past due and owed by said Contract Purchaser to said Contract Seller as of the date hereof.
3. For contracts executed after August 1, 1976, and prior to August 1, 1985, the purchase price was N/A and the amount of the purchase price paid by the Purchaser is N/A which is N/A of the purchase price, as calculated in the manner required by Minn. Stat. 559.21, subd. 1e.
4. The conditions contained in Minn. Stat. 559.209 have been complied with or are not applicable.
5. THIS NOTICE IS TO INFORM YOU THAT BY THIS NOTICE THE SELLER HAS BEGUN PROCEEDINGS UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 559.21, TO TERMINATE YOUR CONTRACT FOR THE PURCHASE OF YOUR PROPERTY FOR THE REASONS SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE UNLESS BEFORE THEN:
THE CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE 90 DAYS AFTER THE FIRST DATE OF PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE
(a.) THE PERSON AUTHORIZED IN THIS NOTICE TO RECEIVE PAYMENTS RECEIVES FROM YOU:
(1.) THE AMOUNT THIS NOTICE SAYS YOU OWE; PLUS
(2.) THE COSTS OF SERVICE (TO BE SENT TO YOU); PLUS
(3.) $500.00 TO APPLY TO A TIORNEYS’ FEES ACTUALLY EXPENDED OR INCURRED; PLUS
(4.) FOR CONTRACTS EXECUTED ON OR AFTER MAY 1, 1980. ANY ADDITIONAL PAYMENTS BECOMING DUE UNDER THE CONTRACT TO THE SELLER AFTER THIS NOTICE WAS SERVED ON YOU; PLUS
(5.) FOR CONTRACTS, OTHER THAN EARNEST MONEY CONTRACTS, PURCHASE AGREEMENTS, AND EXERCISED OPTIONS, EXECUTED ON OR AFTER AUGUST 1, 1985, $191.80 (WHICH IS TWO PERCENT OF THE AMOUNT IN DEFAULT AT THE TIME OF SERVICE OTHER THAN THE FINAL BALLOON PAYMENT, ANY TAXES. ASSESSMENTS, MORTGAGES, OR PRIOR CONTRACTS THAT ARE ASSUMED BY YOU); OR
(b.) YOU SECURE FROM A COUNTY OR DISTRICT COURT AN ORDER THAT THE TERMINATION OF THE CONTRACT BE SUSPENDED UNTIL YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES ARE FINALLY DISPOSED OF BY TRIAL, HEARING OR SETTLEMENT. YOUR ACTION MUST SPECIFICALLY STATE THOSE FACTS AND GROUNDS THAT DEMONSTRATE YOUR CLAIMS OR DEFENSES.
IF YOU DO NOT DO ONE OR THE OTHER OF THE ABOVE THINGS WITHIN THE TIME PERIOD SPECIFIED IN THIS NOTICE, YOUR CONTRACT WILL TERMINATE AT THE END OF THE PERIOD AND YOU WILL LOSE ALL THE MONEY YOU HAVE PAID ON THE CONTRACT; YOU WILL LOSE YOUR RIGHT TO POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY; YOU MAY LOSE YOUR NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF CONTRACT FOR DEED RIGHT TO ASSERT ANY CLAIMS OR DEFENSES THAT YOU MIGHT HAVE; AND YOU WILL BE EVICTED. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, CONTACT AN ATIORNEY IMMEDIATELY.
6. The name, mailing address, street address or location and telephone number of the Seller or of an attorney authorized by the seller to accept payments pursuant to this notice is:
Name: Clark A. Joslin
Joslin & Moore Law Offices, P .A.
Attorney for Seller
Mailing Address:
Joslin & Moore Law Offices, P.A.
221 NW 2nd Ave.
Cambridge, MN 55008
Street Address or Location where the Seller or the Attorney will accept payment pursuant to this notice:
221 NW 2nd Ave.
Cambridge, MN 55008
Telephone: 763/689-4101
This person is authorized to receive the payments from you under this notice.
Clark A. Joslin
MN Attorney ID 52802
221 NW 2nd Ave.
Cambridge, MN 55008
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 1, 8, 15, 2022
REQUEST FOR BID
Request for Proposal
For Pine City Schools
Pine City Schools is soliciting construction management, architecture, and/or professional service proposals to explore needs and options related to the Pine City Schools’ facilities including but not limited to the elementary site. The proposal criterion should include a company profile including pre-construction, construction, related services, a Statement of Qualifications, and documentation of recent projects emphasizing school-based planning, projects, and experience.
Direct proposals by December 12, 2022, to:
Cindy Stolp, Superintendent
Pine City Schools
1400 Main St S.
Pine City, MN 55063
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 1, 8, 2022
