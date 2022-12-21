Notices
Notice of Filing for Chengwatana Township Office
The following township offices will be voted on at the annual March Township Election to be held on March 14, 2023. The filing period for the following offices begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, 2023 and ends at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023.
One Supervisor (3 year term)
One Treasurer (2 year term)
Please contact the town clerk at 320-629-2208 to make an appointment to file. The filing fee is $2.00.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
Katy Overtoom, Clerk
Chengwatana Township
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 15, 22, 2022
MUNCH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE 2023
The Munch Board of Supervisors will meet at Munch Town Hall at 32387 Cedar Creek Rd, Hinckley at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of every month in 2023: January 17, February 21, March 21, April 18, May 16, June 20, July 18, August 15, September 19, October 17, & November 21. There is no meeting in December. The Organizational Meeting will be held on March 21 during the Board Meeting. The Annual Town Meeting shall occur also at Munch Town Hall on Tuesday, March 14, following town elections and the Board of Canvass meeting, at 8:15 p.m. (In case of inclement weather, the elections and these meetings shall be rescheduled to March 21.) Board of Appeal and Equalization shall occur on Wednesday, April 12 at 3 p.m. The meetings are open to the public. Changes shall be posted on the Town Hall bulletin board.
Charm Dreier, Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 15, 22, 2022
Notice of Filing for Mission Creek Township office
The following township office will be voted on at the annual March Township Election to be held on March 14, 2023. The filing period for this office begins at 8:00 a.m., Tuesday January 3, 2023 and ends at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday January 17, 2023.
The place of filing for candidates who reside in Mission Creek Township is with the Town Clerk, (320-279-1649) by appointment at the Mission Creek Town Hall. The filing fee is $2.00
One Supervisor (3 year term)
Candidates may file in person or by mail. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period may arrange to file prior to departure.
This notice is provided pursuant to M.S. 204B.33.
Stacy Hancock, Clerk
Mission Creek Township
Pine County, Minnesota
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 15, 22, 2022
NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the qualified voters of Pokegama Township, Pine County,
Minnesota, that the filling for the Township Officers will be held for a two-week period beginning January 3, 2023, for the March 14, 2023 election.
Affidavit of Candidacy may be filled out with the Township Clerk at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063 beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2023, during business hours. The last day will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023 until 5:00 pm. Applicants wishing to file for office outside of business hours may set an appointment by calling the Clerk 320-629-3719 or emailing pokegamatownhall@yahoo.com.
Township Officers to be filled at the March 14, 2023 Township Election are as follows:
Supervisor A: (3) three-year term
Supervisor E: (3) three-year term
Filling Fee $2.00
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 22, 29, 2022
Public hearing
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The Rock Creek City Council will conduct a public hearing at 7 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the Rock Creek City Center.
The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit testimony on amending Ordinance #57. An ordinance regulating the expenditures for lawful purposes by organizations conducting lawful gambling within the City of Rock Creek.
Interested persons are encouraged to offer testimony by:
Email at: cityofrockcreek@genesiswireless.us
Mail at: City of Rock Creek, 7000 State Hwy 70, Pine City, MN 55063
The City Council shall hold their regular meeting immediately following the public hearing.
Sandra Pangerl
City Clerk Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 22, 2022
