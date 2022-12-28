NOTICES
NOTICE OF FILING FOR TOWNSHIP ELECTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the qualified voters of Pokegama Township, Pine County,
Minnesota, that the filling for the Township Officers will be held for a two-week period beginning January 3, 2023, for the March 14, 2023 election.
Affidavit of Candidacy may be filled out with the Township Clerk at the Pokegama Town Hall, located at 18336 Town Hall Road, Pine City, Minnesota 55063 beginning Tuesday, January 3, 2023, during business hours. The last day will be Tuesday, January 17, 2023 until 5:00 pm. Applicants wishing to file for office outside of business hours may set an appointment by calling the Clerk 320-629-3719 or emailing pokegamatownhall@yahoo.com.
Township Officers to be filled at the March 14, 2023 Township Election are as follows:
Supervisor A: (3) three-year term
Supervisor E: (3) three-year term
Filling Fee $2.00
Christy Belsheim
Administrative Clerk
Pokegama Township
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 22, 29, 2022
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF ST. LOUIS
DISTRICT COURT
SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No. 69DU-JV-22-359
IN RE THE CHILDREN OF:
ASHLEY ANDERSON PASCHALL AND JASON KEHN
COURT FILE NO. 69DU-JV-22-359
TO: ASHLEY ANDERSON PASCHALL
A TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS PETITION WAS FILED WITH THE COURT ON NOVEMBER 15, 2022, ALLEGING A TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. THE COURT HAS SET FEBRUARY 6, 2023 AT 1:30 P.M .AS THE DATE AND TIME, AT THE COURTHOUSE IN ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA, AS THE PLACE FOR A HEARING TO BE HELD IN THE ABOVE-ENTITLED MATTER.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: That the hearing will be held for the purpose of determining whether it is in the child’s best interest that the mother’s parental rights be terminated in accordance with Minnesota law. Failure to appear may result in a finding of contempt of the Court’s order to appear or the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of that person summoned or both.
Failure to appear may also result in the Court conducting the hearing in your absence and the hearing may result in an order granting the relief requested in the petition including an order to terminate your parental rights to the child.
In connection with these proceedings, you have the following rights: 1) To be represented by a lawyer at all stages of the proceedings. If you cannot afford a lawyer, you are entitled to have a lawyer appointed for you at county expense. 2) To introduce evidence at the hearing. 3) To cross examine witnesses testifying on behalf of the petition.
4) To inspect any report filed with the Court, and if it is admitted in evidence, to cross examine the preparer of such report. 5) To obtain a transcript of the proceedings, if you request that they be recorded. 6) To appeal decisions of the juvenile court. 7) To have subpoenas issued by the court on your behalf requiring the attendance and testimony of witnesses.
The child has the same rights in connection with the proceedings that you do except that a lawyer will automatically be appointed by the court to represent the child, without regard to whether the child and parents can afford to retain a lawyer.
If you desire to retain a lawyer, you should do so immediately, so you will be ready at the hearing. If you desire to be represented by a lawyer, but cannot afford the cost, you must immediately notify the court that you want an appointed lawyer.
Dated: 12/22/2022
Terri Port Wright
Attorney for Jason Kehn
6 11th Street
Cloquet, MN 55720
218-879-4509
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 12, 2023
PINE CITY TOWNSHIP
PINE COUNTY
Ordinance No. 2022-21-A
AN ORDINANCE EXTENDING THE INTERIM ORDINANCE AUTHORIZING A STUDY AND IMPOSING A MORATORIUM ON THE SUBDIVISION OF LAND, PLATTING AND PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENTS WITHIN THE TOWN
On December 19, 2022, the Town Board of Pine City Township, Pine County adopted Ordinance No. 2022-21-A, an ordinance extending the interim ordinance placing a moratorium on the subdivision of land, platting and planned unit developments within the Town. The interim ordinance provides for a study of the subdivision of land, platting and planned unit developments subject to the moratorium, Pine County’s current subdivision regulations, and whether it would be in the best interests of the Town to enact its own subdivision regulations. The Ordinance contains findings and determines that the moratorium will remain in effect through May 3, 2023, or 120 days following the completion of Pine County’s review and determinations as required by Minnesota Rules, part 61290.3900, subpart 4a, whichever is later, unless terminated earlier. The full text of the Ordinance is available by contacting the Town Clerk and a copy of the Ordinance was submitted to the County Law Library and the Pine City Public Library.
Respectfully Submitted,
Tammy Carlson,
Town Clerk
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 29, 2022
Probate
State of Minnesota
Pine County
District Court
10th Judicial District
Court File Number: 58-PR-22-87
Case Type: Informal Probate
In re the Estate of Pamela Lee Selden,
Deceased
Notice of Informal Appointment of Personal Representative and Notice to Creditors (Without a Will)
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:
Notice is hereby given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Probate Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted.
Notice is also given that the Probate Registrar has informally appointed the following:
Name Scott Selden
Address 4515 Bacon Avenue, Inver Grove Heights MN 55077
as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as Personal Representative, or may object to the appointment of the Personal Representative. Unless objections are tiled pursuant to Minn. Stat.§ 524.3-607, and the court otherwise orders, the Personal Representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.
Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four (4) months after the date of this Notice, or the claims will be barred.
Date: 11/17/2022
Pamela Kreier
Probate Registrar
Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 29, 2022, Jan. 5, 2023
COUNTY BOARD
Minutes of Truth in Taxation Hearing
Thursday, December 8, 2022, 6:00 p.m.
Board Room, Pine County Courthouse, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm, and Matt Ludwig. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and Auditor/Treasurer Kelly Schroeder. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
Public in attendance: Geraldine Lynch, Ed Storebo, Patrice Winfield, Mark Olson, John McKenzie, Jim France, Traci LeBrun, Craig Saari, Kathy Saari, Richard Hall, Aubree Groscost, Kevin Hinze.
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, via Zoom or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan welcomed those in attendance and explained the purpose of the Truth in Taxation meeting.
Commissioner Lovgren moved to approve the Agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Administrator Minke presented the 2023 Pine County budget and property tax levy. Administrator Minke stated the total proposed tax levy is $21,272,255, which is an increase of 3% over the 2022 property tax levy.
Commissioner Waldhalm commented that the levy could be reduced with the sale of tax forfeited/memorial forest land.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. Several individuals commented on the increase in land values, property tax valuations, real estate taxes payable, and the projected state budget surplus.
The final 2023 budget and levy will be presented at the December 20, 2022 county board meeting for consideration.
With no further discussion, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 7:00 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, County Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 29, 2022
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD
SPECIAL MEETING/ COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE
December 13, 2022 – 9:00 a.m.
Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW
Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, JJ Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. Also present was County Administrator David Minke. Commissioner Josh Mohr joined the meeting at 9:24 a.m.
• Others present/University of Minnesota Extension Staff:
(in person) Regional Director Susanne Hinrichs, Ag Educator Katie Hagen, Extension Educator Sarah Odendahl, SNAP-Ed Educator Kristin Riley, and Master Gardener Program Coordinator Terry Salmela
(via Zoom): Youth Development Program Leader Jan Derdowski, Extension Educators-American Indian Resiliency Team- Briana Michels & Jennifer Garbow, and Family Resiliency Team Leader Mary Jo Katras.
• County staff present:
Community Health Administrator Sam Lo and Public Health Educator Hailey Freedlund, Human Resources Manager Jackie Koivisto, County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder, Health & Human Services Director Becky Foss.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
University of Minnesota Extension Program Updates
Extension staff made presentations on the following programs:
• Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources-Katie Hagen
•4-H Youth Development-Sarah Odendahl
• SNAP-Ed-Kristin Riley
• Master Gardener program-Terry Salmela
• Center for Family Development-Briana Michels & Jennifer Garbow & Mary Jo Katras
• Center for Youth Development-Jan Derdowski
Chair Hallan called a 5-minute recess at 11:15 a.m.
Meeting reconvened at 11:20 a.m.
Public Health Update
Community Health Administrator Sam Lo and Public Health Educator Sam Lo provided an update on the Community Survey, Blue Zone Assessment, and Opioid Settlement Fund.
Pay Plan 2% at 15 Years / Compensation Study
County Administrator David Minke reviewed that the county has implemented a 2% performance pay increase at 15 years employment for the correction officer/dispatcher unit and the sheriff’s deputies. The Personnel Committee had discussed expanding the program to non-union employees. The estimated cost would be $20,000 for the first year.
If the program is expanded to the non-union employees, the board will get requests from the other eight bargaining units to add it to their agreements. Commissioners requested additional information on the cost for implementing county wide and that the topic be scheduled for additional discussion in 2023.
With no other business, the meeting was adjourned at 11:37 a.m.
Stephen Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 29, 2022
SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting Tuesday, December 8, 2022 - 10:00 a.m.
Pine County Board Room, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m.
Present were Commissioners Terry Lovgren, J.J. Waldhalm and Matt Ludwig. County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson were present. Commissioner Josh Mohr was absent (excused).
The public was invited to join the meeting remotely by phone, Zoom, or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of November 15, 2022 Regular County Board Meeting and Summary for publication. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Land Surveyor Monthly Report – November 2022
General Canvassing Board Minutes – November 16, 2022
Joint Meeting of Pine County Board of Commissioners and Zoning Board – October 27, 2022
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes – October 27, 2022
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Approve the following:
A. Tobacco License Application
i. Cage Hospitality, Inc, New Owner of The Squirrel Cages Bar, Grill & Motel, 8144 County Hwy 61, Willow River
B. Tax Court Abatement
i. Spire Credit Union, Pine City, for taxes payable 2021 and 2022. Agreed upon values to be adjusted as follows:
2021 Assessed
2022 Assessed
Original
$566,100
$584,700
Amended
$500,000
$515,000
Difference
($66,100)
($69,700)
C. Repurchase Application
i. Resolutions 2022-57 and 2022-58 authorizing Anthony P. Turi and Peggy L. Turi to repurchase parcels PID 09.5196.000 and 09.5197.000 on a 4-year repurchase contract.
Approve Resolution 2022-56 extending special assessments as follows: Tammy Klar and David Nichols, PID. 03.0289.001, $25,600; Mary Kruse, PID 33.0012.001, $22,750; Christine and Dale Storebo, PID 07.0252.000, $17,500; Patricia and Jeffrey Olson, PID 30.0643.000, $17,700; Gloria and David Waisanen, PID 33.0035.000, $20,700; Sean Gangl, PID 25.0198.001, $13,800; Jeff Weisser, PID 16.0013.000, $19,750; Rita Schumacher, PID 30.0591.002, $25,000
Approve October 2022 commissioner claim form.
Approve offering approximately 1,000-1,200 cords of wind-damaged timber by sealed bid, due December 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Land Department Office in Sandstone.
Assign accounts 01-201-000-0000-5763 (Project Lifesaver Donations) and 01-201-000-0000-6863 (Project Lifesaver Expense).
Approve the following agreements/contracts:
Lead County Agreement with TSA, for the period January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. Rates have increased 3% from 2022.
Pine County Health & Human Services and Kanabec County Family Services Contract
Contract for psychiatric medication management services. Contract term is January 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. Rate is $130.56 per hour, a 1.5% increase from 2022.
Approve change in status from full-time to part-time dispatcher for Joshua Gusk, effective December 8, 2022.
Approve Public Health Supervisor Jessica Fehlen and Community Health Services Administrator Samantha Lo to attend the Workhuman Annual Conference. Total cost per person: $1,781.
Ratify approval of Probation Senior Agent Michelle Sellner to attend the Foundation Skills for Trainers. Total cost $458.
Approve Corrections Agent Shawnesy Smith to attend Motivational Interviewing I & II. Total cost $67.25.
Approve County Engineer Mark LeBrun and Assistant County Engineer Aaron Gunderson to attend the MN County Engineers Annual Conference. Total cost $1,410.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to authorize the County Auditor-Treasurer to publish the notice of hearing to consider naming the unnamed lake in Nickerson Township for February 21, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at the North Pine Government Center in Sandstone. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to authorize Chair Hallan and County Administrator Minke to sign the Help America Vote Act Grant agreement and authorize County Auditor-Treasurer Schroeder to purchase two DS200 tabulators. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Waldhalm to declare a vacancy for District 4 HRA/EDA Commissioner and appoint Rick Lewis to fill the remaining term for this seat, until October 4, 2027. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. Motion carried 4-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to appointment Mary Burmeister to the East Central Regional Library Board, effective January 1, 2023 – December 31, 2025. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. Motion carried 4-0.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:22 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No, Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Dec. 29, 2022
